Genesco : Transcript - Q3 FY2022 Conference Call

Darryl MacQuarrie
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter Fiscal 2022 results.
Participants on the call expect to make forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the participants' expectations as of today, but actual results could be different. Genesco refers you to this morning's earnings release and the Company's SEC filings, including the most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for some of the factors, including the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain issues, that could cause differences from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made during the call today.
Participants also expect to refer to certain adjusted financial measures during the call. All non-GAAP financial measures referred to in the prepared remarks are reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in the attachment to this morning's press release and in schedules available on the Company's homepage under Investor Relations in the Quarterly Earnings section.
I want to remind everyone we have posted a presentation summarizing our results that is accessible on our website.
With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will begin our prepared remarks with highlights from the third quarter and discuss progress on our strategic initiatives, and Tom George, Chief Financial Officer, who will review Q3 results in more detail and provide guidance for Q4.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mimi.
Mimi Vaughn
Thanks, Darryl. Good morning, everyone. and thank you for joining today.
As we announced last month, and you just heard, I'm very pleased we've removed "Interim" from Tom's title. Tom brings almost 30 years of CFO experience and deep roots in brands and retail, most recently at Deckers Brands. He has been a tremendous asset to the organization since joining us a year ago, helping guide the business through a period of significant recovery and growth. We're excited he's part of our Leadership Team and we'll continue to benefit from his knowledge and expertise as we grow Genesco going forward.
Now, on to recent performance.
Building off an extremely strong first half of the year, we delivered another record EPS, that well exceeded our expectations, fueled by a very successful back-to-school selling season. As expected, sales were up considerably from last year, but what's most exciting is the double-digit increase over pre- pandemic levels. We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, are navigating the pandemic well, and we'll enter the post-pandemic phase even stronger. While the current market conditions have presented a number of external challenges, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and wage increases, elevated freight expense, and other cost pressures, we are managing through them adeptly.
This quarter's performance highlights the differentiated competitive positions of our retail and branded concept, strong consumer engagement and the strategic advantages delivered through our footwear- focused strategy as we work to transform our business. In particular, our results spotlight Journeys and Schuh as the leading destinations for teen and youth fashion footwear. Customers view them as unparalleled fashion authorities, validating whatever brands they're currently selling, and are increasingly turning to our concept for their branded footwear needs.
Back-to-school is a major driver of Q3 sales in a normal year, and we prepared for and experienced very strong seasons in both the U.S. and U.K., as students largely returned to in-person classes in the U.S. for the first time. Sales at Journeys and Schuh exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and while sales volumes typically moderate after the back-to-school rush, we were very encouraged that demand accelerated throughout the quarter and remained strong into October.
A call-out for Q3, overall, was the robust consumer appetite for in-person shopping, even as the number of COVID cases spiked, which allowed us to drive a 30% increase in store sales over last year. Although traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, it improved across the board to the best levels we've seen and, thanks to increased conversion in our full-service environment, like-for-like store sales were up in the quarter for the first time since the pandemic began.
Our ability to capitalize on increased demand would not have been possible without the commitment and drive of our store teams, who worked tirelessly to prepare and execute a successful back-to-school. Congratulations to our entire field organization on a job well done.
These results reinforce our view that kids like to shop in-person, even if they begin their shopping journey online, making our stores a strategic asset working in tandem with our digital capabilities.
I'll now provide some key highlights from this important back-to-school quarter.
Third quarter revenue of $601 million increased 25% versus last year and 12% versus two years ago, and revenue growth, better than expected gross margins and expense leverage resulted in an operating income increase of almost 70% over pre-pandemic levels and record EPS of $2.36, compared with $0.85 last year and $1.33 two years ago, all on an adjusted basis.
Additional highlights include:
The robust store sales I've already talked about, plus another quarter of strong digital growth. Digital sales, which come with double-digit operating margins, increased 11% year-over-year and 79% compared to Fiscal '20. With this, our e-commerce business now represents 18% of total retail sales and is approaching $0.5 billion.
Next, increasing gross margins by 210 basis points versus last year, driven primarily by higher full-price selling and price increases, while being flat with Fiscal '20, in spite of the changing mix of our business and some freight expense pressure.
Leveraging adjusted SG&A by 260 basis points, compared to pre-pandemic levels, as we made progress on efforts to reshape our cost structure.
Finally, restarting our share repurchase activity by buying back $31 million of Genesco stock, demonstrating our strong financial position, confidence in our future and commitment to a strong track record of returning capital to shareholders.
As excited as we are about this quarter, we are even more excited about driving our strategy forward to deliver additional growth, profits and shareholder value.
Turning now to discuss each business in more detail:
Strong consumer demand for a variety of brands and styles drove continued momentum, as Journeys achieved record third quarter revenue and operating profit, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of record profitability, even while operating with inventory almost 30% below pre-pandemic levels. Leveraging its industry-leading vendor partnership and deep talent and experience, Journeys' merchants selected and secured a compelling assortment of footwear most desired by its teen customer.
The current fashion cycle, which I've been describing as shifting more into casual, plays into Journeys' strength, with a nicely diversified assortment. However, for this back-to-school, performance was strong in several categories across both casual and fashion athletic. Nine of the top 10 brands experienced year- over-year growth in the quarter. In addition, the in-personback-to-school also drove a big pickup in non- footwear sales, like backpacks, with non-footwear up over 50%.
With consumers willing to spend more for full priced items, coupled with higher footwear ASPs, Journeys also experienced a nice lift in gross margins. Direct sales held on to most of last year's very strong gains, as Journeys increased social media and digital advertising, driving an almost 30% increase in online conversions, versus two-year-ago results.
Recent market research validated that our strategies are further building the strength of the Journeys brand, as Journeys' share of teen footwear purchases and likelihood to be considered as a go-to place for shoes, have both increased nicely since the last time the research was conducted.
Shifting now to the U.K., we were also very pleased with Schuh's back-to-school performance, as Q3 constant currency sales increased almost 20% above pre-pandemic sales. Although students attended school in-person last year, this year shoppers increasingly returned to physical retail and our store teams drove higher conversion and more multi-sales on the best traffic of the year. The return to stores did not impede the growth of online, with direct sales notching large gains on top of last year's meaningful growth, as the e-commerce channel more than doubled on a two-year basis. Fueling this growth were several back-to-school key marketing campaigns and increased spending.
The fashion trends driving Schuh's business are largely the same ones driving Journeys, and several of Schuh's top 10 brands experienced growth in the quarter, as well. Additionally, Schuh's success managing through COVID strengthened its key vender partnerships, boding well for the future, with even better access to product.
Turning now to our branded side, our plan to reimagine Johnston & Murphy for a more casual, more comfortable, post-pandemic environment is delivering tangible results. Hardest hit by COVID, J&M is tracking well ahead of its turnaround goals. Sales improved further in Q3, both online and in stores, but are still below two-year-ago levels due to the extended delays of return to the office and lower inventories from supply chain disruption. Delayed deliveries and much stronger than expected demand put J&M's inventory almost 50% below two-year-ago levels.
We are especially pleased with the performance of J&M's new athletically-inspired casual product. Casual footwear now makes up more than 70% of DTC footwear product sales, with casual athletic increasing 120% versus last year. J&M's marketing strategy, in which we highlight innovation and technology, features new products, such as the Banks, which was presented in the September advertising campaign and resulted in an 80% sell-through by the end of the month. In addition, J&M's apparel business, highlighted by printed woven shirts and knits, increased by over 30% versus two years ago, endorsing efforts to position J&M as a modern lifestyle brand with broader consumer reach.
Rounding out the discussion, Licensed Brands, unfortunately, saw the biggest challenges from supply chain disruption, which led, among other things, to much higher than expected freight costs. On a positive note, there was strong demand for both Levi's and Dockers footwear in value and full-price channels, which positions the business for improved profitability as supply challenges subside.
Turning now to the current quarter, we have trend-right assortments and are well prepared for the holiday season, which many will celebrate together for the first time in two years. We were very pleased with our results in November, as sales tracked nicely ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and the boot season is off to a good start, with boots as a key part of our fourth quarter mix. For the Black Friday weekend itself, we were also pleased with the results, but, unlike pre-pandemic times, most retail venues and almost all our stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day. While supply chain issues will continue to require close management, we have taken many actions to best prepare our businesses to meet our holiday sales expectations.
Given the recovery and confidence we have, we are returning to giving guidance. We expect adjusted earnings for Fiscal '22 to be between $6.40 and $6.90 per share. We regard this guidance as a range, but somewhere close to the middle reflects are best current belief of where we would come out, representing an increase of about 45% over Fiscal '20. Tom will give more guidance details later in the call.
