Genesco : Transcript - Q3 FY2022 Conference Call

Mimi Vaughn

Thanks, Darryl. Good morning, everyone. and thank you for joining today.

As we announced last month, and you just heard, I'm very pleased we've removed "Interim" from Tom's title. Tom brings almost 30 years of CFO experience and deep roots in brands and retail, most recently at Deckers Brands. He has been a tremendous asset to the organization since joining us a year ago, helping guide the business through a period of significant recovery and growth. We're excited he's part of our Leadership Team and we'll continue to benefit from his knowledge and expertise as we grow Genesco going forward.

Now, on to recent performance.

Building off an extremely strong first half of the year, we delivered another record EPS, that well exceeded our expectations, fueled by a very successful back-to-school selling season. As expected, sales were up considerably from last year, but what's most exciting is the double-digit increase over pre- pandemic levels. We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, are navigating the pandemic well, and we'll enter the post-pandemic phase even stronger. While the current market conditions have presented a number of external challenges, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and wage increases, elevated freight expense, and other cost pressures, we are managing through them adeptly.

This quarter's performance highlights the differentiated competitive positions of our retail and branded concept, strong consumer engagement and the strategic advantages delivered through our footwear- focused strategy as we work to transform our business. In particular, our results spotlight Journeys and Schuh as the leading destinations for teen and youth fashion footwear. Customers view them as unparalleled fashion authorities, validating whatever brands they're currently selling, and are increasingly turning to our concept for their branded footwear needs.

Back-to-school is a major driver of Q3 sales in a normal year, and we prepared for and experienced very strong seasons in both the U.S. and U.K., as students largely returned to in-person classes in the U.S. for the first time. Sales at Journeys and Schuh exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and while sales volumes typically moderate after the back-to-school rush, we were very encouraged that demand accelerated throughout the quarter and remained strong into October.

A call-out for Q3, overall, was the robust consumer appetite for in-person shopping, even as the number of COVID cases spiked, which allowed us to drive a 30% increase in store sales over last year. Although traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels, it improved across the board to the best levels we've seen and, thanks to increased conversion in our full-service environment, like-for-like store sales were up in the quarter for the first time since the pandemic began.

Our ability to capitalize on increased demand would not have been possible without the commitment and drive of our store teams, who worked tirelessly to prepare and execute a successful back-to-school. Congratulations to our entire field organization on a job well done.

