Genesco : Transcript - Q3 FY2023 Conference Call

Operator
Good day everyone, and welcome to the Genesco Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call.
Just a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Darryl MacQuarrie, Senior Director of FP&A. Please go ahead, sir.
Darryl MacQuarrie
Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 results.
Participants on the call expect to make forward-looking statements reflecting their expectations as of today, but actual results could be different. Genesco refers you to this morning's earnings release and the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings, for some of the factors that could cause differences from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made today.
Participants also expect to refer to certain adjusted financial measures during the call. All non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in the attachments to this morning's press release and in schedules available on the Company's website in the Quarterly Results section. We have also posted a presentation summarizing our results.
With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will begin our prepared remarks with an overview of the period and the progress we are making to drive the business; and Tom George, Chief Financial Officer, who will review the quarterly financials in more detail and provide guidance for Fiscal '23.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mimi.
Mimi Vaughn
Thanks Darryl. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today.
We are pleased with our overall results, particularly sales and gross margin performance. Against last year's record third quarter, we grew revenue 4% on a constant currency basis, achieving significant improvement over the first half of the year, and comps were up 3% with every business posting positive gains. At the same time, gross margins were better than we expected as we lapped last year's unusually strong gains.
The progress we have made with our footwear-focused strategy to increase digital penetration, strengthen consumer connections, grow our footwear brands and reshape our retail cost structure has put the Company in a better position to both outperform in favorable economic backdrops, like we experienced last year, and to effectively navigate the more difficult consumer and market conditions we are facing today.
The third quarter played out largely as we had anticipated with many consumers coming out to shop when there was a reason to buy and retreating to conserve cash during the in-between period. This was a real change from the strong selling environment a year ago when the back-to-school selling season extended into late September and October, driven by higher consumer savings levels and pent-up demand and students bought anything that was in stock and available.
Like they have since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams were prepared for whatever came their way and did an excellent job capturing demand when the consumer emerged and shopped. At the same time, the diversity of our multi-division business and consumer segments proved beneficial. Robust spending by shoes customers in the U.K. and J&M's more affluent customers in the U.S. drove healthy top line gains.
We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, navigated the heart of the pandemic well, and emerged stronger. That said, current market conditions presented some challenges that weighed on third quarter profitability, including the return to a more normalized markdown and promotional cadence, wage and operating cost inflation, and anniversarying some one-time major expense benefits. Overall, I'm pleased with our execution as we managed through the impact of all this.
Other key highlights of the third quarter, in addition to the revenue growth and sequential top line improvement, include both store and digital comps were: nicely positive, highlighting the strength of our omnichannel offering and channel choice we give consumers; digital sales, a key strategic growth priority, were up almost 75% compared to pre-pandemic levels, maintaining essentially all the pandemic growth representing 18% of retail sales and sustaining strong double-digit profitability; gross margin was better than expected as we did not partake in aggressive discounting despite an increasingly promotional environment in the U.S.; adjusted EPS of $1.65 compares to last year's level of $2.36, but represents a 24% increase pre-pandemic levels; and while at the same time investing in our business, we returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing about 3.5% of shares outstanding during the quarter.
Turning now to discuss each business, starting with retail, back-to-school is a major driver of Q3 sales for both Journeys and Schuh. After getting off to a slow start in late July, Journeys' sales sharply accelerated in August and early September as consumers reverted to more typical back-to-school buying behavior. Both fashion athletic and casual footwear sales grew as our expert Journeys merchants delivered compelling assortments that resonated with our teen consumer. Casual continued its run, outstripping the growth of fashion athletics. We did, however, see ongoing evidence of the Journeys consumer being
squeezed by inflation and pressure on their wallet, making fewer trips to shop, trading down to more accessibly priced product, and pulling back on non-footwearadd-on purchases. The breadth of this assortment, careful planning for this potential shift and strong vendor partnerships allows Journeys to meet the needs of this more budget-conscious consumer.
The relentless efforts of our store associates and positive in-stock inventory position drove better conversion and higher transaction size, as they made the most of customers crossing Journeys' lease line. Following a largely full price selling back-to-school, at the end of this key shopping event sales slowed later in the quarter. In addition, the business lapped very strong growth a year ago thanks in part to last year's incentive to shop early for Christmas beginning in October due to limited inventory availability and earlier holiday messaging.
One specific highlight of the third quarter was Journeys' double-digit digital growth fueled by effective use of paid search, paid social and a fleet of influencers that continued to drive Journeys' brand awareness. Importantly, research conducted during back-to-school and in November reaffirmed that the majority of Journeys' teen customers increasingly believe shoes are the most important part of an outfit, with Journeys maintaining its position as one of the top considered retailers for shoes.
Shifting to the U.K., Schuh built on its strong first half with a solid third quarter as sales increased on a constant currency basis against very strong gains a year ago. Like Journeys, Schuh's strength is identifying the right fashion trends and securing the right product and brands for its youth consumer. The fashion trends driving Schuh's business largely overlap with the ones driving Journeys'.
The quarter started with another good back-to-school, and despite strengthening U.K. economic headwinds, Schuh maintained its momentum, continuing to take share from competitors by out-assorting and out-executing. Overall, Schuh is benefiting from better access to higher-tiered product from several key brands, effective marketing strategies like the introduction of its loyalty program, high levels of customer engagement such as its student event, and Schuh's brand purpose pillars which are resonating with its youth consumer, all of which are helping Schuh perform well on a year-over-year basis despite the economic turbulence, exchange rate pressure, and lapping significant one-time gains.
Turning now to discuss our brands, we're excited about the potential of Johnson & Murphy and very pleased with the traction we're gaining as we reposition the brand for growth. Our efforts to reimagine J&M for a more casual, more comfortable post-pandemic environment are delivering strong results with Q3 sales up nearly 20% and operating income that doubled compared to last year. The growth has been broad-based across channels with stores up 14%, online up 20%, and wholesale up 31%. Intensified consumer marketing and fresh new innovative product with technology differentiating J&M's offerings are reaching new customers and fueling market share gains.
Casual and casual athletics now make up most of J&M's footwear assortment, and as a measure of the progress we've made, dress footwear for which J&M is best known now makes up less than 10% of overall sales. This strategic shift has allowed us to position the brand to now reach a broader and younger consumer base, all while maintaining and building upon our premium footwear positioning and price point. We are excited about the new direction we've set. We were able to double the size of the brand in its last reset, and believe we now have the opportunity to do that again.
Finishing our brand review, solid consumer demand for licensed brand footwear was overshadowed by pressure on gross margins and expenses due to high freight expense and elevated inventory levels in the channels we serve. We believe these issues are temporary, affecting this year and early next, and remain positive on the longer-term outlook for this business.
Now a brief update on ESG. Following the issuance of our inaugural ESG report, we continue to get credit for the forward strides we're making. With this foundation, and now that we've set the baseline for Genesco's global carbon footprint, we'll be working over the next several months to create a strategic road map for key priorities where we aspire to make further improvements. We're advancing these efforts and will share our continued progress.
Moving on to the current quarter, we experienced a very noticeable slowdown in traffic and sales in the last few weeks of October that carried into the first few weeks of November. Not only were we up against last year's early holiday shopping, but warmer weather hampered the start of fall and winter merchandise sales. Sales have improved since and we are pleased with the results over Black Friday weekend; however, as we consider the remainder of the quarter, we recognize the consumer pressured by inflation is having to make harder choices on where they spend their money, and while we believe our inventories are at appropriate levels, given the heightened promotional environment, we have increased our planned promotional activity at Journeys and elsewhere over the holidays in order to be competitive as consumers search for bargains.
We're well prepared for the important holiday season with trend-right assortments and exciting marketing campaigns, and our teams will expend every effort to capture consumer demand. The promotional activity we've added should also give sales a boost. That said, the choppiness in traffic and sales, the additional promotions and continued pressure we've been experiencing will weigh on results. Taking all this into account, we're adjusting our fourth quarter expectations. Based on this more conservative outlook, we're lowering our full-year guidance range to be between $5.50 and $5.90 per share. Somewhere close to the middle of the range is where we anticipate the year will come in.
This change in outlook is reflective of the current environment. We believe this is a moment in time and the strength of our brands and retail concepts and the strategies we're executing will show their resilience through these challenges. Driving this are the six strategic pillars that emphasize continued investment in digital and omnichannel, deepening our consumer insights, driving product innovation, and reshaping our cost base. I'd like to highlight some of the actions that were taken to strengthen our business as we move forward through Q4 and into next year.
First, despite near-term consumer headwinds, we're excited about our ability to grow sales both online and in stores. After absorbing much of the pandemic's digital growth, we'll begin adding to these gains by utilizing our first-party data, the ability to now better personalize marketing, and leveraging the new customer growth we have achieved. With digital at almost 20% of our retail business and its healthy double-digit profitability, returning to historical levels of double-digit growth contributes meaningfully.
Starting with J&M last year, Schuh earlier this year, and Journeys planned for next year, we're in early days of launching our loyalty and affinity programs which are outperforming expectations, driving increases in repurchase frequency and higher average order values for members. Going forward, we'll capitalize on the strong recruitment base to excite and engage our loyal customers to induce them to concentrate bigger shares of their wallets with us, creating a tailwind for growth. We also plan to launch new omnichannel services in North America next year, another catalyst for additional growth. We will be adding to our store fleet for the first time in some time, opening in strategic places like off-mall locations for Journeys. Finally, the shift in J&M's assortment into casual apparel and footwear categories, combined with our increased marketing investments and campaigns, will drive our branded platform and J&M to new levels of sales and profits.
Second, while we're increasing promotions to meet the competitive environment this holiday season, we believe the promotional environment will begin to normalize next year as industry inventories become more appropriately balanced with consumer demand. Given the substantial declines in marine freight costs and the reduced reliance on air freight to overcome supply chain delays, we also expect to benefit
