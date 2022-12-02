Genesco : Transcript - Q3 FY2023 Conference Call

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mimi.

Mimi Vaughn

Thanks Darryl. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

We are pleased with our overall results, particularly sales and gross margin performance. Against last year's record third quarter, we grew revenue 4% on a constant currency basis, achieving significant improvement over the first half of the year, and comps were up 3% with every business posting positive gains. At the same time, gross margins were better than we expected as we lapped last year's unusually strong gains.

The progress we have made with our footwear-focused strategy to increase digital penetration, strengthen consumer connections, grow our footwear brands and reshape our retail cost structure has put the Company in a better position to both outperform in favorable economic backdrops, like we experienced last year, and to effectively navigate the more difficult consumer and market conditions we are facing today.

The third quarter played out largely as we had anticipated with many consumers coming out to shop when there was a reason to buy and retreating to conserve cash during the in-between period. This was a real change from the strong selling environment a year ago when the back-to-school selling season extended into late September and October, driven by higher consumer savings levels and pent-up demand and students bought anything that was in stock and available.

Like they have since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams were prepared for whatever came their way and did an excellent job capturing demand when the consumer emerged and shopped. At the same time, the diversity of our multi-division business and consumer segments proved beneficial. Robust spending by shoes customers in the U.K. and J&M's more affluent customers in the U.S. drove healthy top line gains.

We entered the pandemic in a position of strength, navigated the heart of the pandemic well, and emerged stronger. That said, current market conditions presented some challenges that weighed on third quarter profitability, including the return to a more normalized markdown and promotional cadence, wage and operating cost inflation, and anniversarying some one-time major expense benefits. Overall, I'm pleased with our execution as we managed through the impact of all this.

Other key highlights of the third quarter, in addition to the revenue growth and sequential top line improvement, include both store and digital comps were: nicely positive, highlighting the strength of our omnichannel offering and channel choice we give consumers; digital sales, a key strategic growth priority, were up almost 75% compared to pre-pandemic levels, maintaining essentially all the pandemic growth representing 18% of retail sales and sustaining strong double-digit profitability; gross margin was better than expected as we did not partake in aggressive discounting despite an increasingly promotional environment in the U.S.; adjusted EPS of $1.65 compares to last year's level of $2.36, but represents a 24% increase pre-pandemic levels; and while at the same time investing in our business, we returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing about 3.5% of shares outstanding during the quarter.

Turning now to discuss each business, starting with retail, back-to-school is a major driver of Q3 sales for both Journeys and Schuh. After getting off to a slow start in late July, Journeys' sales sharply accelerated in August and early September as consumers reverted to more typical back-to-school buying behavior. Both fashion athletic and casual footwear sales grew as our expert Journeys merchants delivered compelling assortments that resonated with our teen consumer. Casual continued its run, outstripping the growth of fashion athletics. We did, however, see ongoing evidence of the Journeys consumer being

2

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com