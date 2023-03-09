Genesco : Transcript - Q4 FY2023 Conference Call

Finally, we're pleased with our ESG progress this past year, including our first global carbon assessment and the issuance of our inaugural ESG report. We continue to build the strategic roadmap for additional ESG priorities and look forward to more progress.

Now, I'll briefly discuss Q4 results by business, before handing the call to Tom to take you through the financials and our outlook, and after that, I'll outline the key actions and initiatives we're executing in Fiscal '24 to improve performance and address the challenges that emerged this year.

Beginning with our retail platform and Schuh, let me start by congratulating the team on a successful holiday on top of last year's successful season and a record finish to a record sales year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased well into the double-digits, underscoring its growing strength in the U.K. market, as Schuh continues to out-execute competition and gain market share. Elevated brand relationships and improved access to higher-tier product assortments, combined with effective consumer marketing, put Schuh in a great position to capitalize on holiday demand, despite the high inflation and economic headwinds facing U.K. consumers. Demand was strong for both casual and fashion athletic footwear, and Schuh enjoyed increased boot sales and higher selling prices. Shoppers chose increasingly to return to Schuh's physical locations to take advantage of its best-in-class customer service, rewarding Schuh with positive store traffic. Schuh's progress in Fiscal '23 is especially notable, as profitability was up considerably, excluding the substantial one-time rent and other COVID credits Schuh received in Fiscal '22.

Back in the U.S., Journeys remained under pressure in Q4, as the consumer headwinds and excess footwear inventory weighed on demand. During back-to-school, consumers shopped when there was a reason to buy and retreated to conserve cash during the in-between periods, and we expected the same for holiday. This was a big change from the strong selling environment the prior year, when teens bought anything in stock and available. The fourth quarter started slowly with warmer weather in November, and while there was a pickup in December, it was not at the level we saw during back-to-school, as the consumer, pressured by inflation, shopped less and made harder choices on where to spend money. While footwear units were up a little in the quarter, benefitting from a stronger January, overall sales, including boots, were down due to price-sensitive customers trading down to more accessibly priced footwear and a significant drop-off in add-on purchases, like socks. Against the backdrop of heightened industry-wide discounting in response to the over-inventoried footwear marketplace, while markdowns normalized compared to the prior year, additional discounting did not move enough incremental volume to make it worthwhile. As a result, Journeys adhered largely to full-price selling, and we achieved gross margins above pre-pandemic levels.

While both gross margins and sales were at or above pre-pandemic levels, Journeys, like our other retail businesses, has since this time absorbed additional marketing and other expenses to support the growth of e-commerce, and has also experienced major selling salary and other cost pressures. Our strategic effort to grow e-commerce is achieving success, demonstrated by comps well into the double-digits for Journeys in Q4. However, we must double-down on actions to right-size rent expense and reduce our store cost to better overcome challenging store economics. Tom will discuss this in greater detail, but these cost right-sizing efforts are critical during a time when expense growth is outpacing sales growth. That said, well positioned as the leading destination for fashion footwear for teens, Journeys has a proven track-record of powering through economic cycles and emerging strong with growth and profit opportunities on the other side.

Now, to our brands. We're excited about the potential of Johnston & Murphy and very pleased with the progress as we reposition the brand for accelerated growth. Our plan to reimagine J&M as a more comfortable, more casual brand, with products well-suited for today's lifestyle, is proving out. A strong fourth quarter culminated in a record sales year, with total sales up 17% and 24%, respectively, and while store traffic and sales were up considerably, e-commerce was an even bigger highlight. J&M's Product

