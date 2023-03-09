Genesco : Transcript - Q4 FY2023 Conference Call

Genesco Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call, March 9, 2023
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Darryl MacQuarrie, Senior Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tom George, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Mitch Kummetz, Seaport Research
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Genesco Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call.
Just as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Darryl MacQuarrie, Senior Director of FP&A. Please go ahead, sir.
Darryl MacQuarrie
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal '23 Results.
Participants on the call expect to make forward-looking statements reflecting our expectations as of today, but actual results could be different. Genesco refers you to this morning's earnings release and the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings, for some of the factors that could cause differences from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made today.
Participants also expect to refer to certain adjusted financial measures during the call. All non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in the attachments to this morning's press release and in schedules available on the Company's website in the Quarterly Results section. We have also posted a presentation summarizing our results here, as well.
With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom George, Chief Financial Officer.
Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mimi.
Mimi Vaughn
1
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Genesco Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call, March 9, 2023
Thanks, Darryl. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.
Many areas of our business shined in Fiscal '23, even as new headwinds emerged with a rapidly changing consumer environment. Coming off a strong Fiscal '22, our footwear-focused strategy allowed us to effectively navigate these more challenging conditions this past year. Record top line results at both Schuh and Johnston & Murphy helped mitigate some of the pressures that weighed on both Genesco Brands Group and, in particular, Journeys, following its record year in Fiscal '22. While we expected Journeys to give back some of its stimulus-fueled gains, the business was tested more than we anticipated.
The effect of decades-high inflation on the consumer and the elevated footwear channel inventories are the two factors that impacted us the most. Nevertheless, our performance in Fiscal '23 demonstrated resiliency, enabled by our differentiated strategic positioning, the benefits of our multi-division, multi- channel operating model and our experienced team's ability to execute and navigate the market turbulence.
In addition to the strong showing from Schuh and J&M, other highlights from the year we just finished include:
Total comps improved sequentially through the year, culminating in a 5% comp gain in the fourth quarter with both positive store and positive e-commerce comps.
Digital penetration accounted for 20% of direct-to-consumer sales, up from 13% in pre-pandemic Fiscal '20, growing almost 70%.
We returned over $70 million to shareholders through share repurchases totaling 10% of our outstanding shares.
We delivered adjusted EPS of $5.59, an increase of more than 20%, compared with pre- pandemic Fiscal '20.
We also made meaningful progress against several key strategic imperatives to drive growth in the years ahead. They include:
Proving our brand-building capabilities and growing Genesco's branded platform with successful reimagining and repositioning of Johnston & Murphy.
Returning to e-commerce growth after absorbing the pandemic gains early in the year, notching a 21% Q4 digital comp, and creating the baseline for future growth.
Building deeper and stronger connections with our core consumers, powered by our loyalty initiatives at Schuh and J&M, which we will expand to Journeys this year with the launch of its new loyalty program, Journeys All Access.
Making continued major investments in marketing and consumer insights to drive sales, build awareness and elevate our brands.
We also made significant advancements in our IT transformation with new capacity and capabilities to support omnichannel, e-commerce, consumer analytics and loyalty.
2
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Genesco Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call, March 9, 2023
Finally, we're pleased with our ESG progress this past year, including our first global carbon assessment and the issuance of our inaugural ESG report. We continue to build the strategic roadmap for additional ESG priorities and look forward to more progress.
Now, I'll briefly discuss Q4 results by business, before handing the call to Tom to take you through the financials and our outlook, and after that, I'll outline the key actions and initiatives we're executing in Fiscal '24 to improve performance and address the challenges that emerged this year.
Beginning with our retail platform and Schuh, let me start by congratulating the team on a successful holiday on top of last year's successful season and a record finish to a record sales year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased well into the double-digits, underscoring its growing strength in the U.K. market, as Schuh continues to out-execute competition and gain market share. Elevated brand relationships and improved access to higher-tier product assortments, combined with effective consumer marketing, put Schuh in a great position to capitalize on holiday demand, despite the high inflation and economic headwinds facing U.K. consumers. Demand was strong for both casual and fashion athletic footwear, and Schuh enjoyed increased boot sales and higher selling prices. Shoppers chose increasingly to return to Schuh's physical locations to take advantage of its best-in-class customer service, rewarding Schuh with positive store traffic. Schuh's progress in Fiscal '23 is especially notable, as profitability was up considerably, excluding the substantial one-time rent and other COVID credits Schuh received in Fiscal '22.
Back in the U.S., Journeys remained under pressure in Q4, as the consumer headwinds and excess footwear inventory weighed on demand. During back-to-school, consumers shopped when there was a reason to buy and retreated to conserve cash during the in-between periods, and we expected the same for holiday. This was a big change from the strong selling environment the prior year, when teens bought anything in stock and available. The fourth quarter started slowly with warmer weather in November, and while there was a pickup in December, it was not at the level we saw during back-to-school, as the consumer, pressured by inflation, shopped less and made harder choices on where to spend money. While footwear units were up a little in the quarter, benefitting from a stronger January, overall sales, including boots, were down due to price-sensitive customers trading down to more accessibly priced footwear and a significant drop-off in add-on purchases, like socks. Against the backdrop of heightened industry-wide discounting in response to the over-inventoried footwear marketplace, while markdowns normalized compared to the prior year, additional discounting did not move enough incremental volume to make it worthwhile. As a result, Journeys adhered largely to full-price selling, and we achieved gross margins above pre-pandemic levels.
While both gross margins and sales were at or above pre-pandemic levels, Journeys, like our other retail businesses, has since this time absorbed additional marketing and other expenses to support the growth of e-commerce, and has also experienced major selling salary and other cost pressures. Our strategic effort to grow e-commerce is achieving success, demonstrated by comps well into the double-digits for Journeys in Q4. However, we must double-down on actions to right-size rent expense and reduce our store cost to better overcome challenging store economics. Tom will discuss this in greater detail, but these cost right-sizing efforts are critical during a time when expense growth is outpacing sales growth. That said, well positioned as the leading destination for fashion footwear for teens, Journeys has a proven track-record of powering through economic cycles and emerging strong with growth and profit opportunities on the other side.
Now, to our brands. We're excited about the potential of Johnston & Murphy and very pleased with the progress as we reposition the brand for accelerated growth. Our plan to reimagine J&M as a more comfortable, more casual brand, with products well-suited for today's lifestyle, is proving out. A strong fourth quarter culminated in a record sales year, with total sales up 17% and 24%, respectively, and while store traffic and sales were up considerably, e-commerce was an even bigger highlight. J&M's Product
3
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Genesco Inc. - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call, March 9, 2023
and Design Team did an exceptional job matching current trends with fresh, compelling product, differentiated with technical features. Casual and casual athletic were again the primary drivers of sales, with strong apparel demand contributing to the positive results. J&M's product-story marketing campaigns proved effective in attracting a broader and younger consumer to the brand, while building on our premium positioning and price points. Congratulations to the entire J&M team on a successful holiday season and a fantastic year. The plan is working and the future for the business has never been brighter.
Finishing our brand review, I'm pleased to announce that Genesco Licensed Brands is now Genesco Brands Group. This name change reinforces Genesco's strategic commitment to expansion of the Company's branded portfolio and Genesco Brands Group as a platform for growth.
Our stated strategy to elevate the Levi's business to higher tiers of distribution expectedly put pressure on our top line this year. In addition, the inflated inventories in the channels, combined with much higher freight costs that hit this business especially hard given its price points, made for a very challenging Q4 and Fiscal '23. We believe these issues will subside as Fiscal '24 progresses, which, coupled with more distinctive product design, will allow the business to drive improved profitability in the coming year and longer term.
Now, turning the calendar to this Fiscal '24 year, we continue to experience a consumer holding back on discretionary purchases and elevated footwear industry inventories. As such, we're taking a cautious view on overall sales and planning the back half, with back-to-school and holiday opportunities, to be stronger than the front, relying on initiatives and actions we're taking to drive sales, rather than a consumer rebound. Q1 will be especially challenging, with the top line impacted by lackluster boot and other sales, as well as smaller retailer order books. Nevertheless, while the consumer environment remains difficult to predict, I am confident in the actions we're taking and our team's ability to execute.
We're really proud of the strides we've made driving our footwear-focused strategy forward, and all this starts and ends with our amazing, talented people. I'd like to thank you for your tremendous efforts and dedication, which pave the way for great success ahead.
Now, I'll turn it over to Tom.
Tom George
Thanks, Mimi.
As I review the results, you'll see we're having success driving digital, turning around Schuh and capitalizing on Johnston & Murphy's growth, while also focusing our efforts now on improving Genesco Brands Group and Journeys' store channel profitability.
Turning to results for the quarter, consolidated revenue in Q4 was $725 million, essentially flat to last year, but up 2% on a constant currency basis. On a comp basis, the strong performance from both Schuh and J&M led to total comps of positive 5% for the quarter, the third straight quarter of sequential growth. Total store comps were up 1%, while direct comps were up 21%. By business, Schuh total comps increased 20%, J&M total comps increased 23%, and Journeys total comps were down 1%. Finally, Genesco Brands Group sales declined $16 million.
We ended the quarter with 15 fewer stores versus a year ago, as we continue to optimize our store footprint and drive productivity in our existing store estate. Digital sales were up almost 60% versus pre- pandemic levels, with digital sales accounting for 25% of total retail sales, up from 22% last year and 17% in Fiscal Year '20.
4
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.