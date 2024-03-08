With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom George, Chief Financial Officer.

Mimi Vaughn

Thanks Darryl. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Fiscal '24 highlighted how substantially our consumer's shopping behavior has changed since the pandemic. Back in fiscal '22, consumers were flush with cash thanks to fiscal stimulus and spent heavily in the footwear category, which led to a record year for Journeys. As we entered fiscal '24, we saw a pronounced drop in purchases at the beginning of the year and have been working to close the gap ever since.

The forward buying dynamic, along with the period of higher inflation that followed, competitive discounting to clear elevated athletic footwear inventories, and a general lack of innovation in footwear, made for a difficult operating environment that remained challenging as we progressed through fiscal '24. Throughout the year, these evolving purchase patterns led to greater volatility and made it hard to forecast demand, particularly for Journeys.

In the fourth quarter, after a strong Black Friday and solid kickoff to the holiday season, sales were negatively impacted by a more selective customer that shopped almost exclusively for key footwear items, coupled with a marked shift away from boots. As we got into the month of January, the combination of softer than anticipated sales due to disruptive winter storms and higher than anticipated expenses at Journeys is what drove EPS below our most recent guidance. Throughout the quarter, our core product assortment was much more pressured than we originally expected at the beginning of Q4. We expect this dynamic to carry into this current year, and given our limited ability to now impact product for spring, we believe it will remain a significant headwind in the first half, despite facing easier compares.

We are clearly disappointed with these results. However, I want to stress that we've faced challenging times before and consistently demonstrated a strong track record of turning around our businesses to emerge even stronger when confronted with economic and consumer disruption. Our response to the pandemic and recent turnarounds at Schuh and J&M, evidenced by another year of record sales for both, are clear examples of this - and I am confident we will achieve the same success with Journeys.

It's also important to note, despite a very difficult operating climate, in fiscal '24, our overall sales declined only low single digits and our gross margin compressed by just 30 basis points. The sensitivity of our model is such that smaller movements in sales are magnified with quite a bit of deleverage against our largely fixed cost base. Coupled with our low share count, this had a substantial effect on our bottom-line. However, the inverse is true as well. In a sales growth environment, as we've demonstrated before, our

