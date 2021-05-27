Genesco : Transcript - Q1 FY2022 Conference Call

Genesco, Inc. - First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call, May 27, 2021
David Slater, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas George, Senior Vice President, Finance, Interim Chief Financial Officer
Steven Marotta, C.L. King & Associates
Jonathan Komp, Robert W. Baird & Co.
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Genesco First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our First Quarter Fiscal 2022 results.
With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, our Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will begin our prepared remarks with highlights from the first quarter; and Tom George, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review Q1 results in more detail and provide direction for Q2.
Now, I'd like to turn it over to Mimi.
Mimi Vaughn
Thanks, Dave.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.
Our Company began Fiscal '22 with positive momentum following an incredibly challenging year battling the pandemic. In each successive quarter, our people worked with great tenacity and success to improve top- and bottom-line results to close the gap to pre-pandemic levels, drive the recovery, and return to profitable growth.
We entered the pandemic year from a position of strength following 11 consecutive quarters of comp sales growth in our footwear businesses. Our overall performance in a difficult environment reflects the strong competitive position of our retail and branded concepts, the strength of our footwear-focused strategy, and our success capitalizing on opportunities to bolster these positions. Thanks to the ingenuity and efforts of our people, we exited last year with a solid foundation to build upon.
As a result, Fiscal '22 is off to an incredibly strong start, with a first quarter that meaningfully exceeded our expectations. Our outperformance was driven by better than anticipated results at every division, led by record first quarter revenue and profitability at Journeys. Even as the pandemic continued to impact our businesses to varying degrees, the pace of our recovery accelerated each month and overall in Q1, reflecting stellar execution combined with a temporary boost from U.S. Government stimulus and pent-up demand as the economy reopened faster than anticipated.
I'd like to begin today by outlining some of the key highlights from the quarter. First, revenue and operating profit exceeded pre-pandemic levels, increasing 9% and 125% respectively over Q1 Fiscal '20 two years ago, even with our stores open for a little less than 90% of the possible operating days in the quarter, given closures, primarily in the U.K. and Canada. Next, higher operating profit combined with pre- pandemic share repurchases delivered outstanding Q1 EPS of $0.79 compared with a loss of $3.65 last year and positive EPS at $0.33 two years ago, all on an adjusted basis. Finally, we achieved record first quarter digital revenue and profit as we continue to capitalize on the accelerated shift to online spending. We sustained last year's 64% growth and added another 43% on top of that.
Other highlights include hitting our highest store traffic numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, as the vaccine rollout increased shoppers' confidence to return to physical stores; increase in gross margin, up almost 500 basis points compared to last year, as our merchandise assortment and inventory management continue to fuel strong, full-price selling; leveraging SG&A significantly compared to pre- pandemic levels; and achieving greater capital efficiency by managing inventories and capital spending effectively, leading to a healthy balance sheet and solid cash position.
We were pleased that every business and every channel contributed to the beat versus expectations, with the stores delivering the biggest gain. We've always known our customers enjoy our differentiated store experience and the exceptional service they receive in person, and it has been so exciting to see the strength of our brand draw enthusiastic shoppers back in as economies reopen.
It was, however, the combination of the store and e-commerce results that led to the strength in the quarter. Our online business, from a strong foundation prior to COVID-19, generated double-digit operating margins due to our focus on full-price selling, disciplined marketing spend, and shipping and return policies to reinforce profitability. Thanks to significant digital investments we've made over the past several years, we were able to handily process the record first quarter volumes, and e-commerce margin improved further as we leveraged these investments with more scale over a wider base of revenue.
To advance our digital capabilities at an even faster pace, we announced we promoted Parag Desai to the newly created position of Chief Strategy and Digital Officer. In this new role, Parag will drive greater synergies and continue to integrate systems and digital best practices across our e-commerce portfolio while also working with our divisions to deepen consumer insights and CRM capabilities. Our digital investments have been generating strong results, and we are confident Parag's appointment will accelerate progress, ensuring that we take advantage of the many omnichannel opportunities the pandemic presented. Congratulations, Parag.
Turning now to discuss each business in more detail, beginning with Journeys, which again led the way, delivering record first quarter revenue and profit, with 75% operating income growth versus pre-pandemic levels. There were several factors that shaped Journeys' exceptional Q1 performance, starting with superb execution by its merchant team. The pandemic has only magnified Journeys' industry-leading capabilities of anticipating, identifying and securing the brands and styles most coveted by our teen customers.
The combination of the right assortments and effective consumer engagement drove strong demand and full-price selling, including later in the quarter when we captured a healthy share of the increased consumer spending following the arrival of government stimulus checks and tax refunds. In addition, Journeys store team executed with excellence, achieving much higher conversion rates and increased transaction size, capitalizing on improving store traffic to drive store revenue above pre-pandemic levels.
On top of this, Journeys online team delivered e-commerce sales that more than doubled pre-pandemic levels, as new website visitors increased by almost 30% and generated close to 50% of Q1 online revenue. With this incredibly strong vendor relationship, the Journeys team accomplished all of this while skillfully managing through the supply chain disruption which persisted in the industry throughout the quarter.
Journeys' offering of casual products resonated strongly with consumers, as comfort continued to reign as the fashion choice of the pandemic. While teens always have a big complement of fashion athletic footwear in their closets, we have talked about when fashion swings toward non-athletic or casual footwear, Journeys is especially well-positioned among its competition to deliver this assortment. Moreover, current teen fashion trends are diverse and playing into a number of Journeys' brand strengths. While fashion athletic grew nicely year-over-year, the gains in casual outpaced this growth, including a strong start to the sandal season. Congratulations, Journeys team, on another record quarter as the destination for fashion footwear for teens.
Over in the U.K., Schuh delivered a commendable performance under very difficult circumstances. Stores were open for less than 20% of the possible operating days during the quarter due to government mandated lockdowns that began around Christmas and continued until after Easter. Despite the substantial loss of store days, revenue was in striking distance of Q1 two years ago, and operating income exceeded pre-pandemic levels, including some one-time gains.
The Schuh team leaned successfully into its best-in-class digital capabilities throughout the pandemic to take advantage of the shift to online purchasing. The first quarter was no exception as direct comps grew
by more than 70%, on top of last year's 90% growth, and constituted more than 80% of Schuh's total revenue.
Prior to COVID-19, Schuh had the most advanced digital capabilities among our retail businesses, which have only strengthened over the past year through enhanced CRM capabilities, including more robust prospecting. Schuh implemented significant operational changes to facilitate this digital growth, including reconfiguring its DC and labor model to add more e-commerce packing stations, extending the deadline for next-day delivery through new freight carrier arrangements, and using stores as mini DCs by rotating store fulfillment of e-commerce orders.
With fast-tracking of the U.K.'s vaccine rollout, restrictions started to lift, and Schuh deftly executed the formidable task of reopening stores in England in mid-April, followed by the large majority of the U.K. stores at the end of the quarter. With seven of the top 10 best-performing brands in common, many of the trends driving Schuh's business were similar, as usual, to the ones driving Journeys but with more of a fashion athletic tilt.
Before moving on from Schuh, I'd like to take a moment to congratulate the team on the official certification of its operations by Carbon Footprint Ltd. as a carbon-neutral organization. It has for a long time been a part of Schuh's DNA to operate in a socially responsible manner, consistent with its purpose pillars, and this accomplishment is the result of the team's efforts over several years. This impressive achievement was realized ahead of schedule and provides a roadmap for our other businesses as we seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and work with our partners to reduce the carbon footprint of the products that we sell.
For Johnston & Murphy, the first quarter marked another positive step forward in its recovery. As vaccines rolled out, consumers began the return-to-life phase more quickly than expected, gathering with family and friends with social outings and occasions. In Q1, retail store traffic improved in each successive month; digital sales grew a notable almost 20%, attracting new customers to the brand; and wholesale revenue increased. J&M's recovery plan is centered around new product technology and innovation, with 90% of new product development focused on expansion of its casual offering.
We were pleased that Q1's success was driven by high demand for newly developed casual styles, led by the athletic-inspired Amherst and Activate collections, and a new holistic marketing campaign in support of these launches. At the same time, we saw continued gains in golf shoes and apparel this spring, further validating our success extending J&M beyond its dress shoe roots. While sales lagged pre- pandemic levels, we are encouraged by these trends and expect the recovery to accelerate once America begins the return-to-office phase, likely to begin in earnest as we enter summer and move into fall.
In yet another highlight, Licensed Brands is now beginning to realize the benefits of the Levi's footwear license and Togast acquisition that closed in January 2020 right as the pandemic began. Revenue more than doubled to record Q1 levels and operating profit improved considerably versus pre-pandemic levels as Levi's footwear was well-received in accounts ranging from department stores, to Journeys and Journeys Kids, to family footwear. This progress reinforces our excitement about the potential to create value by combining powerful brands with our fully integrated footwear sourcing capabilities.
Turning now to the current quarter, while Q2 is typically our lowest volume quarter as teens and consumers in general turn their attention to getting out of school and summer activities, the momentum from Q1 has continued into May. While we expect government stimulus and pent-up demand to ebb at some point, we expect Journeys' strength to continue, Schuh's strength to build with the opening of stores and the U.K. economy, and Johnston & Murphy's recovery to continue, but it will likely take until back to work in the fall to propel another step function improvement.
