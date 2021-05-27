Genesco : Transcript - Q1 FY2022 Conference Call

With me on the call today is Mimi Vaughn, our Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will begin our prepared remarks with highlights from the first quarter; and Tom George, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review Q1 results in more detail and provide direction for Q2.

Our Company began Fiscal '22 with positive momentum following an incredibly challenging year battling the pandemic. In each successive quarter, our people worked with great tenacity and success to improve top- and bottom-line results to close the gap to pre-pandemic levels, drive the recovery, and return to profitable growth.

We entered the pandemic year from a position of strength following 11 consecutive quarters of comp sales growth in our footwear businesses. Our overall performance in a difficult environment reflects the strong competitive position of our retail and branded concepts, the strength of our footwear-focused strategy, and our success capitalizing on opportunities to bolster these positions. Thanks to the ingenuity and efforts of our people, we exited last year with a solid foundation to build upon.

As a result, Fiscal '22 is off to an incredibly strong start, with a first quarter that meaningfully exceeded our expectations. Our outperformance was driven by better than anticipated results at every division, led by record first quarter revenue and profitability at Journeys. Even as the pandemic continued to impact our businesses to varying degrees, the pace of our recovery accelerated each month and overall in Q1, reflecting stellar execution combined with a temporary boost from U.S. Government stimulus and pent-up demand as the economy reopened faster than anticipated.

I'd like to begin today by outlining some of the key highlights from the quarter. First, revenue and operating profit exceeded pre-pandemic levels, increasing 9% and 125% respectively over Q1 Fiscal '20 two years ago, even with our stores open for a little less than 90% of the possible operating days in the quarter, given closures, primarily in the U.K. and Canada. Next, higher operating profit combined with pre- pandemic share repurchases delivered outstanding Q1 EPS of $0.79 compared with a loss of $3.65 last year and positive EPS at $0.33 two years ago, all on an adjusted basis. Finally, we achieved record first quarter digital revenue and profit as we continue to capitalize on the accelerated shift to online spending. We sustained last year's 64% growth and added another 43% on top of that.

Other highlights include hitting our highest store traffic numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, as the vaccine rollout increased shoppers' confidence to return to physical stores; increase in gross margin, up almost 500 basis points compared to last year, as our merchandise assortment and inventory management continue to fuel strong, full-price selling; leveraging SG&A significantly compared to pre- pandemic levels; and achieving greater capital efficiency by managing inventories and capital spending effectively, leading to a healthy balance sheet and solid cash position.

We were pleased that every business and every channel contributed to the beat versus expectations, with the stores delivering the biggest gain. We've always known our customers enjoy our differentiated store experience and the exceptional service they receive in person, and it has been so exciting to see the strength of our brand draw enthusiastic shoppers back in as economies reopen.

