Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024 on March 8, 2024, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (Central time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

An audio archive of the call will be available for up to one year at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

In addition, a summary of the fourth quarter results will be available on the Genesco website on March 8, 2024 at https://www.genesco.com/investor-relations/news-events/events

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is a footwear focused company with distinctively positioned retail and lifestyle brands and proven omnichannel capabilities offering customers the footwear they desire in engaging shopping environments, including approximately 1,350 retail stores and branded e-commerce websites. Its Journeys, Little Burgundy and Schuh brands serve teens, kids and young adults with on-trend fashion footwear that inspires youth culture in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Johnston & Murphy serves the successful, affluent man and woman with premium footwear, apparel and accessories in the U.S. and Canada, and Genesco Brands Group sells branded lifestyle footwear to leading retailers under licensed brands including Levi’s, Dockers and G.H. Bass. Founded in 1924, Genesco is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226693210/en/