Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been featured by Castanet, BC Interior's largest media outlet. Kelowna, along with many B.C. communities this year, were devastated by some of the worst wildfires on record, making headlines around the world.

The article highlighted how Genesis Ai technology could potentially help protect and prevent wildfires that may impact Kelowna and other cities and towns across North America.

https://www.castanet.net/news/Kelowna/448734/Kelowna-startup-bringing-artificial-intelligence-to-forestry-sector

Genesis Project Director Brent Tolmie commented, "We are pleased to see Castanet highlighting our technology and elevating our profile as a solution to these troubling wildfires. This summer was especially hard for residents of the Okanagan as thousands were evacuated, many homes were lost and others were affected to poor air quality for months."

Genesis is leveraging the use of Ai technology to assist in dealing with wildfires through the three different stages of these events:

PRE-Fire



Perform risk assessments on forests by tracking weather, moisture, and historical patterns. Providing technological assessments of how to protect forest lands and cities and the efficient use of limited budgets.

Measuring effectiveness of Fire Smart and other similar prevention programs

DURING Communication, providing optionality of what has best worked on past fires.

Real time modelling based on Ai and ML simulations.

POST Best allocation of capital for return in. Restoration Performance of planting/seeding efforts

Land Management Risk Assessments (landslides go hand in hand after forest fires)

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative AI (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

