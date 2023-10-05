Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of several co-op students from the University of British Columbia. The 3rd year Computer Science Co-Ops have commenced working on projects for Genesis AI, with more joining the winter semester in January. They will help in the technology development of the Genesis wildfire module.

Geoff Fawkes, Genesis CTO says, "I am delighted to again be working with Co-Op students that are immersed in the latest trends in development. The amount of enthusiasm and fresh perspectives on our work development is very helpful as we build world class technology. Our connection to great educational institutions certainly benefits our projects."

The students will be performing in different roles.

Co-Op Applied Science Analyst, working on a variety of projects related to the research and software development of AI/ML for Woodlands.ai and related Natural Resources mining module, and

Co-Op Software Engineer, working on the fullstack software development of the Digital Twin technology, Ground Crew Application, and Woodlands.ai and related Natural Resources mining module.

Genesis CEO, Dev Randhawa says, "I'm a big believer in supporting students and their development by placing them in practical roles where they can test and grow their skills with real world experience. Our ability to benefit from each other in this relationship allows us to demonstrate our commitment to providing solutions that help us all."

Genesis Ai also announces it has engaged Gina Capital Ltd. to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. Services include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. The program will commence from October 6, 2023 to January 6, 2024. Genesis Ai will make an upfront payment to Gina Capital Ltd. of €50,000 euros for their services.



About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO



For further information, please contact:

Jamie Bannerman

Phone: 250-868-6553

