Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company").

The company is pleased to announce the release of Tree Survey & Inventory, a core piece of technology ensuring tree data acquired in the field is compatible with our Ai and machine learning forestry modules.

Tree Survey and Inventory (TSI) is an app-based data collection tool that runs on iOS and Android platforms and is optimized to input the exact information required to feed our digital models that are helping to disrupt forestry, prevent and protect against wildfire, and participate in the carbon offset movement. TSI is optimized more so than external tools and is built explicitly to ensure the integrity of data collected.

TSI is a fundamental building block for our training models, that will eventually eliminate most of the need for costly labour. TSI ensure the information collected is precise and allows Genesis Ai Corp's digital models to work at peak efficiency, syncing directly to our database. TSI users will include those working to establish carbon offset projects, complete conventional forest inventory projects, and collect data to prevent wildfire and reestablish forests post fire.

Project Director Brent Tolmie says, "this represents direct progress in our goal of bringing our forest, carbon, and wildfire modules to market. Once data is contextualized into a useable format, this represents actual intelligence that is so critical to ensure our models solve real world problems."

"We're pleased to see progress in our software as a service business model and getting real world data into our system to build solutions to real world problems," says CEO Dev Randhawa. "Genesis is working to use Ai for good, to address issues that are a present threat to our well-being, and this is material progress."





About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

