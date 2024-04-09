Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Genesis AI Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent to provide wildfire mitigation risk assessments at Cogburn Creek, BC for a proposed 300 unit development and existing recreational operation.

The first phase of analysis will commence next week, using a mix of on site acquired data from drone based LiDAR and multispectral imaging and remotely acquired satellite data from AIRBUS (GEOINT - Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. (airbusus.com)). The expected outcome of the analysis is a detailed report that outlines the risk of wildfire, the probable path the wildfire will take, and the cost to perform "FireSmart" protection techniques to build resilience against wildfire. The project involves the collection of 900 hectares (2,224 acres) of high-resolution data that will be used as an ai training model for other projects.

Since the site is adjacent to a well-known, busy forestry recreation site (Cogburn Beach) maintained by the Province of British Columbia - Ministry of Forests, the analysis will be provided to demonstrate the cost of creating a non-combustable zone, thinning and pruning of existing forest, and removal of coarse woody debris on the forest floor.

CEO Devinder Randhawa says, "we are pleased to be moving ahead with our first wildfire project, using this as a template for other communities across North America. As a long-term resident of Kelowna, I have witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the wildfires last year and in 2003. We are working to help communities quantify the cost of resilience and giving actionable intelligence to those affected."

Project Director Brent Tolmie says, "we will be reaching out to every high-risk community across British Columbia to start with, demonstrating our unique service that not only provides analysis of the risk, but also quantifies the cost of treating areas. Our mid term plan is to work to crowd source risk information and develop a contractor portal where we not only define cost but also help communities get this work done."

About Genesis AI Corp.

Genesis AI Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through AI. Woodlands.ai is a generative AI natural resources model in development, building digital twins of real-world forests.

Digital forests can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning, neural networks, and artificial intelligence. Digital forest technology has many applications including carbon offsetting, forest and land management and wildfire protection.

