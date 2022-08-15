Log in
    GEGI   US37185B1044

GENESIS ELECTRONICS GROUP, INC.

(GEGI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.004600 USD   +4.55%
GENESIS ELECTRONICS : GEGI June 30, 2022 quarterly report notice of late filing
PU
06/22Genesis Electronics Group Announces Kevin Damoa as Strategic Advisor to the Board
GL
Genesis Electronics : GEGI June 30, 2022 quarterly report notice of late filing

08/15/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: June 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

26 S Rio Grande St #2072,

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Reconcile accounting that took place prior to change of control required a little extra time.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

August 19, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 8-15-22

Disclaimer

Genesis Electronics Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
