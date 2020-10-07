Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Energy, L.P.    GEL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on October 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These distributions will be paid on November 13, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2020.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
06:01aGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
09/14GENESIS ENERGY L P : Provides Operational and Commercial Update
PU
09/14GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Provides Operational and Commercial Update
BU
08/12GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : to Present at the 2020 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy..
BU
08/05GENESIS ENERGY L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/05GENESIS ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/05GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/30GENESIS ENERGY LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Implements Cost Savings Initiatives and Amends Senior Sec..
BU
07/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 712 M - -
Net income 2020 -313 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 12,4%
Capitalization 595 M 595 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 177
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,42 $
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Spread / Highest target 374%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-76.32%595
ENBRIDGE INC.-25.39%58 754
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-20.43%38 956
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-41.58%35 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-42.04%27 774
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.51%23 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group