  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genesis Energy, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEL   US3719271047

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
11.58 USD   +2.03%
04:16pGenesis Energy, L.P. Files Form 10-K
BU
02:18pGENESIS ENERGY LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23Genesis Energy Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy, L.P. Files Form 10-K

02/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this 10-K may be found on the Partnership’s website www.genesisenergy.com under “Investors – SEC Reports.” In addition, GEL unitholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 10-K free of charge upon request by emailing GELinfo@genlp.com or by calling 1-800-284-3365.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 391 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 86,8%
