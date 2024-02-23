Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this Form 10-K may be found on the Partnership’s website at https://www.genesisenergy.com/investors/sec-filings. A hard copy of the Form 10-K may be requested free of charge by emailing InvestorRelations@genlp.com.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223076979/en/