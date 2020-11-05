Genesis Energy L P : November 5, 2020 (PDF) 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call November 5, 2020 Notice: This transcript contains references to non-GAAP financial measures. A presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation is available on our website at genlp.com and click on the non-GAAP Reconciliations icon at the Investor Relations page. Welcome to the 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call for Genesis Energy. Genesis has four business segments. The offshore pipeline transportation segment is engaged in providing the critical infrastructure to move oil produced from the long-lived,world-class reservoirs from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico to onshore refining centers. The sodium minerals and sulfur services segment includes trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling activities, as well as the processing of sour gas streams to remove sulfur at refining operations. The onshore facilities and transportation segment is engaged in the transportation, handling, blending, storage and supply of energy products, including crude oil and refined products. The marine transportation segment is engaged in the maritime transportation of primarily refined petroleum products. Genesis' operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast States and the Gulf of Mexico. During this conference call, management may be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The law provides safe harbor protection to encourage companies to provide forward-looking information. Genesis intends to avail itself of those safe harbor provisions and directs you to its most recently filed and future filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We also encourage you to visit our website at genesisenergy.com where a copy of the press release we issued today is located. The press release also presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Page 1 of 10

At this time, I would like to introduce Grant Sims, CEO of Genesis Energy, L.P. Mr. Sims will be joined by Bob Deere, Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Sims, Senior Vice President - Finance and Corporate Development. Introduction and Comments on Third Quarter 2020 [Grant] Good morning. As we mentioned in our earnings release, during the third quarter we were successful in paying down approximately 70 million dollars in debt, in spite of continuing, but improving, macro challenges from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic as well as the most disruptive hurricane season since 2005. We are continuing to realize the benefits of the actions we took earlier this year to maintain and improve our financial flexibility and are encouraged about what these actions will bear for the remainder of 2020 and in the years ahead. We have clear and defined opportunities to realize improving financial results in future periods as the upstream community gets back to normalized operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the demand for some of our goods and services continues its return to pre-pandemic levels, which will more than likely grow from there. Now turning to our individual business segments. Our offshore pipeline transportation segment was negatively impacted from hurricanes Marco and Laura combining for basically two weeks of complete temporary cessation of production in the central Gulf of Mexico during the quarter. As we have previously discussed, a platform that our CHOPS pipeline goes up and over incurred some limited structural issues which has required investigation and analyses. We continue to discuss with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement to determine how best to return to normal, safe and responsible Page 2 of 10

operations on CHOPS as soon as practicable. To date, we have been successful in routing all affected volumes through our Poseidon pipeline system and are close to revenue neutral, although the financial impact from Poseidon is on a one month lag due to it being effectively a joint venture. So far in the fourth quarter, we have experienced almost 15 days of disruptions to the production flowing through our pipes from Hurricanes Delta and Zeta. To put this in perspective, the aggregate financial impact to us in this remarkable year resulting from the disruptions to producer activity and incurrence of extraordinary operating expenses, including several million in costs that will show up this quarter, will likely be in the 40 to 50 million dollar range as opposed to the approximately 8 to 10 million that would be reasonably expected in a quote, unquote normal year. On top of this, there is some major maintenance happening this quarter. While a negative now, we believe it is an acceleration of work that was needed to occur in any event allowing for more sustainable production and throughput in future quarters beginning in 2021. Despite these challenges, nothing, and I want to emphasize ABSOLUTELY nothing, has occurred to lose any future production or existing reserves from dedicated fields or to alter the normalized earnings profile of our offshore segment. I would point everyone to the first quarter of this year's financial results of approximately 85 million dollars as the current normalized quarterly earning capability of our industry critical infrastructure assets in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, we would reasonably expect overall increasing volumes as Atlantis Phase 3 and Katmai continue to ramp. We always anticipate scheduled and unscheduled maintenance downtime, as well as weather related downtime. But, under ANY kind of historically normalized scenario, an average of 80 to 85 million dollars a quarter is our expected average quarterly run-rate as we currently see it. Plus, we're now just some 12-18 months from initial flows from Argos and Kings Quay, Page 3 of 10

which required minimal capital from us and in the case of King's Quay, come with take-or-pay agreements covering a significant portion of expected production. These two fields are scheduled for first production in late 2021 or early 2022 and early to mid-2022, respectively. When fully ramped up, they will likely generate in excess of 25 million a quarter, or over 100 million dollars a year, in incremental segment margin, EBITDA and importantly cash flow to us in the very near future. It is important to note that while volumes from onshore shale plays are seeing accelerating declines, production and throughput in the central Gulf of Mexico continues to increase, even in this current environment. For example, we are pleased to announce today that we have recently entered into agreements with LLOG, and other working interest owners, to provide downstream transportation services for all of the crude oil associated with their recently announced Spruance discovery. Spruance is located in Ewing Bank blocks 877 and 921 and was initially discovered by LLOG and its partners in mid-2019. The volumes from Spruance, with first oil expected in early 2022, are 100 percent dedicated to Poseidon for the life of lease, contain certain take-or-pay features and required exactly ZERO dollars from us to capture this incremental cash flow. This is just one example of an active and steady backlog of additional development wells and sub-sea tiebacks that will keep base production flat to slightly increasing while lumpy projects such as Argos and King's Quay, as well as Anchor, which happens to be dedicated to a competitor's pipeline that by the way happens to be currently oversubscribed, will all be coming on-line over the next few years. Additionally, there remains a number of other projects that could reach their FID (final investment decision) in the next twelve to twenty-four months that would otherwise represent additional incremental production to come on-line in 2023 or 2024 and beyond. All of these projects will support continued steady to potentially significantly increasing production and Page 4 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.