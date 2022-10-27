Genesis Energy L P : October 27, 2022

2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call October 27, 2022 Notice: This transcript contains references to non-GAAP financial measures. A presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation is available on our website at genlp.com and click on the non-GAAP Reconciliations icon at the Investor Relations page. Welcome to the 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call for Genesis Energy. Genesis has four business segments. The offshore pipeline transportation segment is engaged in providing the critical infrastructure to move oil produced from the long-lived,world-class reservoirs from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico to onshore refining centers. The sodium minerals and sulfur services segment includes trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling activities, as well as the processing of sour gas streams to remove sulfur at refining operations. The onshore facilities and transportation segment is engaged in the transportation, handling, blending, storage and supply of energy products, including crude oil and refined products. The marine transportation segment is engaged in the maritime transportation of primarily refined petroleum products. Genesis' operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast States and the Gulf of Mexico. During this conference call, management may be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The law provides safe harbor protection to encourage companies to provide forward-looking information. Genesis intends to avail itself of those safe harbor provisions and directs you to its most recently filed and future filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We also encourage you to visit our website at genesisenergy.com where a copy of the press release we issued today is located. The press release also presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

At this time, I would like to introduce Grant Sims, CEO of Genesis Energy, L.P. Mr. Sims will be joined by Bob Deere, Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Sims, Senior Vice President - Finance and Corporate Development. [Grant] Good morning to everyone and thanks for listening in. The third quarter was once again a great quarter for Genesis as our market leading businesses exceeded the upper end of our internal expectations. The fundamentals and macro conditions for our business segments remain strong and continue to provide the foundation for strong financial results and continuing improvement to our balance sheet over the coming periods. Our quarterly results were driven by a combination of strong operating performance across all of our business segments, steadily increasing volumes in our offshore segment and strong soda ash prices in all of our markets, especially in our export markets. Based on our financial performance over the first three quarters and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are today, once again, raising our full year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a range of 700 to 710 million dollars for 2022, which includes approximately 41 million dollars of non-recurring benefits we received in the second and third quarters. Said another way, our revised 2022 guidance range, at its midpoint, would suggest a normalized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 665 million dollars, which is over fifteen percent higher than the midpoint of our original 2022 guidance range of 565 to 585 million dollars. Importantly, we expect to exit 2022 with a leverage ratio, as calculated by our senior secured lenders, at or below four point two five times…which as I have said before, is the only relevant leverage covenant anywherein our capital structure. Page 2 of 12

As we look ahead to 2023, despite any potential recession-related risks that might be on the horizon for the broader economy, we remain confident that market dynamics in each of our respective businesses remain such that we do not believe we will see a meaningful impact to our expected earnings capability in 2023. This belief is supported by visible and growing volumes out of the Gulf of Mexico, specifically from a full year of King's Quay and the portfolio of six or so in-field, workovers and subsea tiebacks we referenced last quarter, along with new volumes from Argos in the coming months. None of this visible volume growth will be impacted by an economic slowdown or fluctuations in oil prices, given the capital intensity and fixed-cost economics of the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, we believe the structural tightness in the soda ash market will continue to support soda ash prices in 2023, even if all or parts of the world start to see any slowdown in economic activity. These elevated soda ash prices combined with approximately seven hundred thousand tons of incremental soda ash production we expect to have on-line from our Granger facility will also provide for increased financial contribution in 2023. Assuming steady performance from our other business segments, we do not see anyreasonably likely scenario where we do not generate Adjusted EBITDA next year in the mid seven hundreds. Accordingly, we would otherwise expect to deliver more than ten percent sequential growth from 2022 to 2023 from our base businesses. We would also expect to exit 2023 with a leverage ratio, again as calculated by our senior secured lenders, below four times. We believe this performance, combined with the clear line of sight to generate increasing amounts of free cash flow in the years ahead from additional offshore volume growth and a full year of soda ash volumes from Granger, will provide us with increased flexibility to address any near-term maturities in our capital structure under virtually any operating, financial and economic environment. Now I will touch briefly on our individual business segments. Page 3 of 12

As we mentioned in our earnings release, our offshore pipeline transportation segment again exceeded our expectations. During the quarter we saw volumes from Murphy's King's Quay development continued to ramp ahead of our internal expectations and according to Murphy's latest public disclosure, King's Quay is currently producing volumes in excess of 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from only 5 of the 7 original wells. They are expected to bring on-line both the 6th and 7th wells in the near future and are continuing to work on increasing the capacity of King's Quay beyond the original design capacity of 85,000 barrels of oil and 100 million cubic feet of gas per day over the remainder of the year. We remain encouraged with Murphy's operating performance and believe we will see strong volumes from King's Quay through the remainder of the year and into 2023 as well as for years and years to come. Furthermore, we benefitted from a full quarter's performance from the two well, sub-sea Spruance development which continues to exceed our and the operator's pre-drill expectations. We also saw two of the previously discussed new in-field,sub-sea wells that were planned for the back half of 2022 come on-line during the quarter. We expect the remaining four of these wells to be placed on-line between now and the end of the year. Each of these wells required zero capital to connect and represents close to 10,000 barrels of oil per day on average of additional production that will flow first through a one hundred percent Genesis owned lateral prior to transportation to shore through either of our 64 percent owned and operated Poseidon or CHOPS pipeline systems. Based on public disclosures from the working interest owners in Argos, the operator of the field is continuing to work through commissioning items, which will delay start up until 2023. Nonetheless, the 14 wells pre-drilled and completed at the Mad Dog 2 field, once it does start we expect volumes to ramp to its nameplate capacity of 140,000 barrels of oil per day over the subsequent 9 to 12 months after first production. This seems reasonable to us as King's Quay went Page 4 of 12