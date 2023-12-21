Official GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. press release

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report is now available and can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://www.genesisenergy.com/sustainability. The report advances our disclosures and provides a review of Genesis Energy’s performance for calendar year 2022 against various sustainability topics and metrics that are important to our industry and our business.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.genesisenergy.com.

