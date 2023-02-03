Advanced search
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-02 pm EST
11.35 USD   +0.27%
06:01aGenesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call
BU
01/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/25Genesis Energy Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2022 on February 22, 2023, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 391 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 86,8%
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.11.17%1 391
ENBRIDGE INC.2.27%82 266
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.47%55 869
KINDER MORGAN, INC.2.05%41 291
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.24%41 108
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-2.10%38 816