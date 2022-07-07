Log in
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
8.010 USD   -2.20%
06:01aGenesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
BU
06/08Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the BofA Securities Energy Credit Conference 2022
BU
05/23GENESIS ENERGY LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2022 on July 28, 2022, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -200x
Yield 2022 7,49%
Capitalization 982 M 982 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-23.53%982
ENBRIDGE INC.9.33%83 497
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.51%51 480
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.63%49 917
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.15%37 096
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.13%36 199