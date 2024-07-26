Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024 on August 1, 2024, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at https://www.genesisenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

