Genesis Energy, L.P. : Files Form 10-K

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this 10-K may be found on the Partnership’s website www.genesisenergy.com under “Investors – SEC Reports.” In addition, GEL unitholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 10-K free of charge upon request by emailing GELinfo@genlp.com or by calling 1-800-284-3365.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

