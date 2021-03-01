Log in
Genesis Energy, L.P. : Files Form 10-K

03/01/2021
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this 10-K may be found on the Partnership’s website www.genesisenergy.com under “Investors – SEC Reports.” In addition, GEL unitholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 10-K free of charge upon request by emailing GELinfo@genlp.com or by calling 1-800-284-3365.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 809 M - -
Net income 2020 -375 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,52x
Yield 2020 7,60%
Capitalization 967 M 967 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 177
Free-Float 86,3%
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,20 $
Last Close Price 7,89 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.27.05%967
ENBRIDGE INC.5.58%68 546
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.83%46 539
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.00%39 534
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.53%33 287
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.92%27 723
