  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Genesis Energy, L.P.
  News
  Summary
    GEL   US3719271047

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at the 2021 EIC Investor Conference

05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council (“EIC”) Investor Conference. The conference is being held in person and virtually on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 through Thursday, May 20th, 2021. Genesis will be attending virtually.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 878 M - -
Net income 2021 9,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 1 182 M 1 182 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 906
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,67 $
Last Close Price 9,64 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.53.46%1 182
ENBRIDGE INC.15.94%78 991
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.95%52 204
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.34%49 519
KINDER MORGAN, INC.37.53%41 578
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.32.32%31 438