Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at the 2021 EIC Investor Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council (“EIC”) Investor Conference. The conference is being held in person and virtually on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 through Thursday, May 20th, 2021. Genesis will be attending virtually.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

