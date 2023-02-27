Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genesis Energy, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEL   US3719271047

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
11.58 USD   +2.03%
06:01a2022 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
BU
06:01aGenesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
02/24Genesis Energy, L.P. Files Form 10-K
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will host investor meetings at the following conferences:

  • Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Days in New York, New York on February 27, 2023
  • J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on March 6-8, 2023

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
06:01a2022 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
BU
06:01aGenesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
02/24Genesis Energy, L.P. Files Form 10-K
BU
02/24GENESIS ENERGY LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/23Genesis Energy Lp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
AQ
02/22Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
02/22Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/22Transcript : Genesis Energy, L.P., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Genesis Energy Swings to Profit in Q4 as Revenue Rises
MT
02/22Genesis Energy, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 3 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 1 419 M 1 419 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,58 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.13.42%1 419
ENBRIDGE INC.-2.76%76 518
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.55%56 434
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.15%42 027
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-3.54%39 205
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-5.23%37 988