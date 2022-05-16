Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Genesis Energy, L.P.
  News
  Summary
    GEL   US3719271047

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.47 USD   +5.23%
06:01aGenesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the 2022 EIC Investor Conference
BU
05/05RBC Capital Adjusts Genesis Energy's Price Target to $16 From $15, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/04GENESIS ENERGY LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the 2022 EIC Investor Conference

05/16/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2022 EIC Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. The conference is being held in person on Monday, May 16th, 2022 and Tuesday, May 17th, 2022.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 150x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 1 283 M 1 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 86,9%
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,47 $
Average target price 14,67 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sharilyn S. Gasaway Independent Director
Kenneth M. Jastrow Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-2.24%1 283
ENBRIDGE INC.14.47%88 628
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.76%56 866
TC ENERGY CORPORATION21.62%54 388
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.16%42 492
WILLIAMS COMPANIES33.60%42 375