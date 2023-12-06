Official GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. press release

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will host investor meetings at the 2023 Wells Fargo Midstream & Utilities Symposium in New York City on December 6-7, 2023.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206826739/en/