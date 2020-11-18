FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 18, 2020
Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the
2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure
Virtual Conference
HOUSTON - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference. The conference is being held on November 18th and 19th.
The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.comunder "Presentations" under the Investors tab.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.
Contact:
Genesis Energy, L.P. Ryan Sims
SVP - Finance and Corporate Development (713) 860-2521
