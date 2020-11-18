Log in
Genesis Energy L P : to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference

11/18/2020 | 06:05am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 18, 2020

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the

2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure

Virtual Conference

HOUSTON - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference. The conference is being held on November 18th and 19th.

The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.comunder "Presentations" under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

Contact:

Genesis Energy, L.P. Ryan Sims

SVP - Finance and Corporate Development (713) 860-2521

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy LP published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:04:00 UTC
