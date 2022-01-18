Log in
    GNE   NZGNEE0001S7

GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED

(GNE)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Genesis Energy : Appoints Chief Digital Officer and Chief Financial Officer

01/18/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Chief Digital Officer Peter will take up his role on 1 February 2022. He has most recently been General Manager Growth & Innovation at Genesis after returning from the United Kingdom two and a half years ago where he held several commercial and innovation roles at EE Limited, Carphone Warehouse and British Gas. Since then Peter has demonstrated a capacity to drive innovation in our retail business, has a great sense for technology's ability to create disruptive change and has demonstrated a strong vision for people, the company and the industry in the years ahead. Peter is a Chartered Management Accountant and a graduate of the University of Canterbury.

Chief Financial Officer James will join Genesis from 1 March 2022 with extensive experience as a CFO. Bringing global experience, James has held the role at three integrated energy companies, Direct Energy in North America, Energy Australia based in Melbourne and ERM Power based in Brisbane. Prior to that James worked in senior finance roles in Centrica PLC, an energy company based in the United Kingdom. Most recently James has been CFO of Gentrack, a specialist provider of software solutions to global utilities, a role he completes on 28 February 2022. James is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the University of Bristol. He has lived and worked in the UK, Chile, Switzerland, Canada and Australia.

A refreshed Executive Team


As well as these two positions, recruitment remains ongoing for the Chief Operations Officer and Chief Trading Officer. Appointments are expected before the end of February. That will complete the refreshed executive team for the exciting next phase of Genesis' future.

ENDS

Media contact:

Chris Mirams
External Communications General Manager
027 246 1221
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
