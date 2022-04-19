Genesis Energy : FY22 Q3 Performance Report

MARKET RELEASE

Date: 20 APRIL 2022

NZX: GNE / ASX: GNE

FY22 Q3 Performance Report

Genesis continues to deliver improvements in customer loyalty through Power Shout and the home move experience. Brand satisfaction is at a record high and customer churn is down below 13%. Carbon emissions were down 63% on last year, driven by increased hydro inflows, higher gas production and a full quarter's production of Waipipi wind.

Marc England, Chief Executive

Retail

• Brand Net Promoter Score of 29 points. Up 11 points on pcp 1.

• Gas Netback of $17.5/GJ. Up 54% on pcp.

• 67% of new C&I customers signed up to Energy Services in FY22 year to date.

Wholesale

• Genesis lakes finished the quarter with 421 GWh of hydro storage, 132% of average.

• Generation emissions of 404 kT CO2. Down 63% on pcp.

• Portfolio fuel cost of $61/MWh. Down 6% on pcp.

Kupe

• Gas production of 2.9 PJ. Up 21% on pcp.

• LPG production of 11.9 kt. Up 13% on pcp.

• Realised oil price of $99/bbl. Up 27% on pcp.

1 Pcp refers to FY21 Q3

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. Genesis sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis and Frank Energy and is New Zealand's largest energy retailer with approximately 500,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis had revenue of $NZ3.2 billion during the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nz

FY22 Q3 Performance Report 20 April 2022

Performance Highlights

Retail Wholesale Kupe Brand Net Promoter Score Hydro Storage Gas Production 29 pts 421 GWh 2.9 PJ 11 point increase on pcp1 132% of average 21% increase on pcp Gas Netback Generation Emissions LPG Production $17.5/GJ Down 63% 11.9 kt 54% increase on pcp Carbon intensity down 53% on pcp 13% increase on pcp Energy Services Portfolio fuel cost Realised Oil Price (NZD) 67% $99/bbl $61/MWh Of new C&I customers signing up to Down 6% on pcp 27% increase on pcp Energy Services in FY22 1 Pcp refers to Q3 FY21 unless otherwise stated Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q3 Performance Report

Retail Segment

 Genesis continued to invest in customer loyalty through our Power Shout and Home Mover programmes. Trader and home mover switching declined, with net churn reducing to 12.8%. Brand NPS continued to increase, up to 29 points.

 Customer numbers were down 1.5% on pcp. Declines in electricity and gas single fuel customers were partially offset by duel-fuel and LPG growth.

 Netbacks continued to grow, with all fuels increasing on pcp. Gas was especially strong, with netback increasing by 54% as higher wholesale prices were passed on.

 Genesis' LPG customer numbers and volumes continued to grow in the period, albeit at a slower rate than previous quarters. COVID continued to reduce consumption, especially in hospitality and other SME businesses. The month of March saw an increase in consumption as businesses bounced back from lockdown. This is expected to continue in Q4.

 Genesis' C&I segment continued to focus on value, with 67% of new customers in FY22 utilising Energy Services. The market remains competitive and sales volumes were 18% lower than pcp.

C&I CUSTOMERS UTILISING ENERGY SERVICES

RESIDENTIAL DUAL FUEL CUSTOMER NUMBERS & CHURN (3-MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE %)

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q3 Performance Report

