  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Genesis Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNE   NZGNEE0001S7

GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED

(GNE)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-18
2.800 NZD   +0.54%
03/30GENESIS ENERGY : Update - Dividend/Distribution - GNE
PU
03/30Genesis Energy Limited Declares Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on April 1, 2022
CI
03/13STATEMENT : Rankine Unit 4 test programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy : FY22 Q3 Performance Report

04/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
MARKET RELEASE

For investor relations enquiries, please contact: Tim McSweeney

GM Investor Relations & Market Risk M: 027 200 5548

For media enquiries, please contact: Chris Mirams

GM Communications & Media M: 027 246 1221

Date: 20 APRIL 2022

NZX: GNE / ASX: GNE

FY22 Q3 Performance Report

Genesis continues to deliver improvements in customer loyalty through Power Shout and the home move experience. Brand satisfaction is at a record high and customer churn is down below 13%. Carbon emissions were down 63% on last year, driven by increased hydro inflows, higher gas production and a full quarter's production of Waipipi wind.

Marc England, Chief Executive

Retail

  • Brand Net Promoter Score of 29 points. Up 11 points on pcp 1.

  • Gas Netback of $17.5/GJ. Up 54% on pcp.

  • 67% of new C&I customers signed up to Energy Services in FY22 year to date.

Wholesale

  • Genesis lakes finished the quarter with 421 GWh of hydro storage, 132% of average.

  • Generation emissions of 404 kT CO2. Down 63% on pcp.

  • Portfolio fuel cost of $61/MWh. Down 6% on pcp.

Kupe

  • Gas production of 2.9 PJ. Up 21% on pcp.

  • LPG production of 11.9 kt. Up 13% on pcp.

  • Realised oil price of $99/bbl. Up 27% on pcp.

ENDS

1 Pcp refers to FY21 Q3

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. Genesis sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis and Frank Energy and is New Zealand's largest energy retailer with approximately 500,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis had revenue of $NZ3.2 billion during the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nz

FY22 Q3 Performance Report

20 April 2022

Performance Highlights

Retail

Wholesale

Kupe

Brand Net Promoter Score

Hydro Storage

Gas Production

29 pts

421 GWh

2.9 PJ

11 point increase on pcp1

132% of average

21% increase on pcp

Gas Netback

Generation Emissions

LPG Production

$17.5/GJ

Down 63%

11.9 kt

54% increase on pcp

Carbon intensity down 53% on pcp

13% increase on pcp

Energy Services

Portfolio fuel cost

Realised Oil Price (NZD)

67%

$99/bbl

$61/MWh

Of new C&I customers signing up to

Down 6% on pcp

27% increase on pcp

Energy Services in FY22

1 Pcp refers to Q3 FY21 unless otherwise stated

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q3 Performance Report

Retail Segment

  • Genesis continued to invest in customer loyalty through our Power Shout and Home Mover programmes. Trader and home mover switching declined, with net churn reducing to 12.8%. Brand NPS continued to increase, up to 29 points.

  • Customer numbers were down 1.5% on pcp. Declines in electricity and gas single fuel customers were partially offset by duel-fuel and LPG growth.

  • Netbacks continued to grow, with all fuels increasing on pcp. Gas was especially strong, with netback increasing by 54% as higher wholesale prices were passed on.

  • Genesis' LPG customer numbers and volumes continued to grow in the period, albeit at a slower rate than previous quarters. COVID continued to reduce consumption, especially in hospitality and other SME businesses. The month of March saw an increase in consumption as businesses bounced back from lockdown. This is expected to continue in Q4.

  • Genesis' C&I segment continued to focus on value, with 67% of new customers in FY22 utilising Energy Services. The market remains competitive and sales volumes were 18% lower than pcp.

C&I CUSTOMERS UTILISING ENERGY SERVICES

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

Feb-22

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

RESIDENTIAL DUAL FUEL CUSTOMER NUMBERS & CHURN (3-MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE %)

Group > 1 Product

Mar-22

Genesis Dual Fuel Churn (RHS)

126,000

Customers

124,000

122,000

120,000

118,000

Frank Energy Dual Fuel Churn (RHS)

Apr-21

Jun-21

Aug-21

Oct-21

Dec-21

Feb-22

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q3 Performance Report

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%Churn

5.0%

0.0%

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 21:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
