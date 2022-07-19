Genesis Energy : FY22 Q4 Performance Report

Genesis continued to engage with its customers and support them in making more sustainable choices. It was pleasing to see increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty through the quarter, as well as growing our customer numbers by 3,400. With the launch of our new Genesis brand campaign and the continued success of Frank Energy we are expecting this momentum to continue.
Tracey Hickman, Chief Customer Officer
Tim McSweeney
Chris Mirams
GM Investor Relations & Market Risk
GM Communications & Media
M: 027 200 5548
M: 027 246 1221
About Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. Genesis sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis and Frank Energy and is one of New Zealand's largest energy retailers with approximately 475,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis had revenue of $NZ3.2 billion during the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nz
1 Prior comparable period (pcp) refers to FY21 Q4, unless otherwise stated
FY22 Q4 Performance Report
20 July 2022
Performance Highlights
Retail
Net Customer Churn
12.2%
2.1 ppt decrease on pcp1
Gas Netback
$16.9/GJ
52% increase on pcp
Total Customers
471,000
Up 0.7% on Q3 FY22
1 Pcp refers to Q4 FY21 unless otherwise stated
Wholesale
Renewable Generation
755 GWh
32% increase on pcp
Generation Emissions
49% down
Relative to pcp
Stored Thermal Energy
19.3 PJ
877 kt on Huntly stockpile
Kupe
Gas Production
2.8 PJ
12% increase on pcp
LPG Production
11.9 kt
7.2% increase on pcp
Oil Production
70 kbbl.
5.4% decrease on pcp
Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q4 Performance Report
Retail Segment
Customer loyalty and satisfaction continued to strengthen with interaction NPS remaining at record highs. Net customer churn continued to decline to the lowest level in two years.
Customer numbers increased in the quarter, up 3,400. This was driven by lower churn, increased acquisitions and the launch of Frank Energy.
Electricity netback declined on pcp, due to a one-off release in Q4 FY21. Gas netback continued to grow strongly as higher wholesale gas and carbon prices were passed on.
LPG volumes were down across residential and business driven by warmer weather conditions. Higher transport fuel and staffing costs contributed to a decline in netback on pcp.

In a competitive market, Genesis continued to focus C&I sales on high value

