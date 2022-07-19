Genesis Energy : FY22 Q4 Performance Report

MARKET RELEASE

Date: 20 JULY 2022

NZX: GNE / ASX: GNE

FY22 Q4 Performance Report

Genesis continued to engage with its customers and support them in making more sustainable choices. It was pleasing to see increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty through the quarter, as well as growing our customer numbers by 3,400. With the launch of our new Genesis brand campaign and the continued success of Frank Energy we are expecting this momentum to continue.

Tracey Hickman, Chief Customer Officer

Retail

Net customers churn of 12.2%. 2.1% decrease on pcp. 1

Gas netback of $16.9/GJ. 52% increase on pcp.

Total customers of 471,000. 0.7% increase on Q3 FY22.

Wholesale

Renewable generation of 755 GWh. 32% increase on pcp.

Generation emissions a 49% decrease on pcp.

Stored thermal energy of 19.3 PJ.

Kupe

Gas production of 2.8 PJ. 12% increase on pcp.

LPG production of 11.9 kt. 7.2% increase on pcp.

Oil production of 70 kbbl. 5.4% decrease on pcp.

ENDS

For investor relations enquiries, please contact: For media enquiries, please contact: Tim McSweeney Chris Mirams GM Investor Relations & Market Risk GM Communications & Media M: 027 200 5548 M: 027 246 1221

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. Genesis sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis and Frank Energy and is one of New Zealand's largest energy retailers with approximately 475,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis had revenue of $NZ3.2 billion during the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nz

1 Prior comparable period (pcp) refers to FY21 Q4, unless otherwise stated