Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Genesis Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNE   NZGNEE0001S7

GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED

(GNE)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
2.815 NZD   -0.18%
05:44pGENESIS ENERGY : FY22 Q4 Performance Report
PU
07/13Genesis Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15/Share; Payable on Aug. 12 to Shareholders of Record on July 29
MT
07/04Genesis Energy's Chief People Officer Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy : FY22 Q4 Performance Report

07/19/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

MARKET RELEASE

Date: 20 JULY 2022

NZX: GNE / ASX: GNE

FY22 Q4 Performance Report

Genesis continued to engage with its customers and support them in making more sustainable choices. It was pleasing to see increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty through the quarter, as well as growing our customer numbers by 3,400. With the launch of our new Genesis brand campaign and the continued success of Frank Energy we are expecting this momentum to continue.

Tracey Hickman, Chief Customer Officer

Retail

  • Net customers churn of 12.2%. 2.1% decrease on pcp.1
  • Gas netback of $16.9/GJ. 52% increase on pcp.
  • Total customers of 471,000. 0.7% increase on Q3 FY22.

Wholesale

  • Renewable generation of 755 GWh. 32% increase on pcp.
  • Generation emissions a 49% decrease on pcp.
  • Stored thermal energy of 19.3 PJ.

Kupe

  • Gas production of 2.8 PJ. 12% increase on pcp.
  • LPG production of 11.9 kt. 7.2% increase on pcp.
  • Oil production of 70 kbbl. 5.4% decrease on pcp.

ENDS

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Tim McSweeney

Chris Mirams

GM Investor Relations & Market Risk

GM Communications & Media

M: 027 200 5548

M: 027 246 1221

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. Genesis sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis and Frank Energy and is one of New Zealand's largest energy retailers with approximately 475,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis had revenue of $NZ3.2 billion during the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nz

1 Prior comparable period (pcp) refers to FY21 Q4, unless otherwise stated

ersonal use only

FY22 Q4 Performance Report

20 July 2022

Performance Highlights

ersonal use only

Retail

Net Customer Churn

12.2%

2.1 ppt decrease on pcp1

Gas Netback

$16.9/GJ

52% increase on pcp

Total Customers

471,000

Up 0.7% on Q3 FY22

1 Pcp refers to Q4 FY21 unless otherwise stated

Wholesale

Renewable Generation

755 GWh

32% increase on pcp

Generation Emissions

49% down

Relative to pcp

Stored Thermal Energy

19.3 PJ

877 kt on Huntly stockpile

Kupe

Gas Production

2.8 PJ

12% increase on pcp

LPG Production

11.9 kt

7.2% increase on pcp

Oil Production

70 kbbl.

5.4% decrease on pcp

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q4 Performance Report

2.

Retail Segment

Customer loyalty and satisfaction continued to strengthen with interaction NPS remaining at record highs. Net customer churn continued to decline to the lowest level in two years.

only Customer numbers increased in the quarter, up 3,400. This was driven by lower churn, increased acquisitions and the launch of Frank Energy.

Electricity netback declined on pcp, due to a one-off release in Q4 FY21. Gas netback continued to grow strongly as higher wholesale gas and carbon prices were passed on.

LPG volumes were down across residential and business driven by warmer useweather conditions. Higher transport fuel and staffing costs contributed to a

decline in netback on pcp.

In a competitive market, Genesis continued to focus C&I sales on high value

c stomers and deeper energy management engagement with existing customers, achieving better margin on lower volume. Gas netbacks grew strongly.

ersonal

FRANK ENERGY ICP COUNT

Launch of

113

Frank

112

Energy

111

Thousands

110

109

108

107

106

105

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

RESIDENTIAL DUAL FUEL CUSTOMER NUMBERS & CHURN (3-MONTH ROLLING AVERAGE %)

130,000

Group > 1 Product

Genesis Dual Fuel Churn (RHS)

20.0%

128,000

Frank Energy Dual Fuel Churn (RHS)

15.0%

126,000

10.0%

124,000

122,000

5.0%

120,000

0.0%

Jul-21

Aug-21Sep-21Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21Jan-22Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22Jun-22

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q4 Performance Report

3.

Wholesale and Kupe Segments

Wholesale Segment

Strong rainfall across the North Island enabled Genesis to increase hydro generation in the quarter while building storage. After logistical delays, the Tuai

onlygenerator replacement is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Genesis continued to build storage at the Huntly stockpile, with further deliveries through the quarter at prices below the current market.

Wholesale gas sales declined, following the roll off of long term sales contracts that were not renewed.

useKupe Segment

Kupe production was up on pcp, following completion of inlet compression project. Field production continued to decline through the quarter.

ersonal

HYDROLOGY (GWh)

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY21

Hydro

753

568

Generation

Hydro

647

574

Inflows

Closing

330

253

Storage

(108% of ave.)

(83% of ave.)

Genesis Energy Limited FY22 Q4 Performance Report

4.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED
05:44pGENESIS ENERGY : FY22 Q4 Performance Report
PU
07/13Genesis Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15/Share; Payable on Aug. 12 to Share..
MT
07/04Genesis Energy's Chief People Officer Steps Down
MT
07/04GENESIS ENERGY : D&O Ongoing Disclosure Notices
PU
07/03Genesis Energy Limited Announces Departure of Nicola Richardson Chief People Officer by..
CI
06/09Genesis Energy Limited Announces Redemption of Green Capital Bond
CI
06/09Genesis Energy - Chief Executive Officer Departure
AQ
06/08Genesis Energy CEO to Step Down in October
MT
06/08Genesis Energy Announces CEO Changes
CI
06/01Genesis Energy announces Interest Rate for Green Capital Bond Offer
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 729 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
Net income 2022 137 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 304 M 812 M 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 2 955 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 149
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,82 NZD
Average target price 2,81 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc England Chief Executive Officer
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Chairman
Rebecca Larking Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Alexander McKay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED-1.57%1 826
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.98%152 268
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.51%81 171
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.47%76 172
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.70%63 357
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.98%63 242