Further investigation into Genesis' Huntly Unit 5 combined cycle gas plant outage has indicated that return to service is now expected in late May 2024, as circuit breaker components are manufactured internationally.

High hydro storage, alternative plant availability and wholesale electricity market conditions have combined to mitigate the financial impact of the outage to date. Genesis is actively pursuing options to return the unit to service earlier and has material damage and business interruption insurance cover in place.

The financial impact of this event, based on current market conditions, plant and fuel availability, and mitigating factors is estimated to be in the range of $20 million to $30 million.

Updates on the return to service of the unit will be provided through the Transpower Planned Outage Coordination Process (POCP).