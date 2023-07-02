Genesis is making all three Rankine units at Huntly Power Station available for generation following the forced outage of the station's combined cycle gas turbine, Unit 5.

An internal failure in Unit 5 forced it offline on Friday, 30 June. The cause remains under investigation and at this stage the unit is not expected to return to service until late July.

To cover the loss of generation from Unit 5, Genesis is planning for two Rankine units to be available if needed from 2 July and a third from the evening of 3 July.

Unit 5 can generate up to 400MW of electricity using gas; each of the three Rankines can generate up to 250MW using either gas or coal or a combination, producing up to 750MW in total if needed.

Huntly Power Station's smaller gas turbine, the 50MW Unit 6, can also be run if required.