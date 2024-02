Genesis Energy Limited is a New Zealand-based diversified energy company. The Company sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) through its retail brands, Genesis and Frank Energy. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Kupe and Corporate. Its Retail segment is engaged in supplying energy (electricity, gas and LPG) and related services to end users. Its Wholesale segment is engaged in supplying electricity to the wholesale electricity market, supply of gas and LPG to wholesale customers and the Retail segment and the sale and purchase of derivatives to fix the price of electricity. Its Kupe segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of gas, oil and LPG, and supplies gas and LPG to the Wholesale segment and supply of light oil. The Company’s products include electricity, bottled gas, natural (piped) gas, dual fuel, electric vehicles and solar energy.

Sector Electric Utilities