Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023

GENESIS GROWTH TECH ACQUISITION CORP.

Item 1.02 Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously announced, on August 26, 2022, Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands ("GGAA") and Biolog-ID, a société anonyme organized under the laws of France ("Biolog-id"), entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "BCA"). The BCA had contemplated that GGAA and Biolog-id would engage in a series of transactions pursuant to which, among other transactions, GGAA would merge with and into Biolog-id, with Biolog-id continuing as the surviving entity upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the BCA.

Effective as of March 6, 2023 and in accordance with Section 7.1(a) of the BCA, GGAA and Biolog-id mutually agreed to terminate the BCA, pursuant to a termination agreement by and between GGAA and Biolog-id (the "Termination Agreement"). Under the Termination Agreement, GGAA waived and released all claims, obligations, liabilities and losses against Biolog-id and its Company Non-Party Affiliates, and Biolog-id waived and released all claims, obligations, liabilities and losses against GGAA and its SPAC Non-Party Affiliates, arising or resulting from or relating to, directly or indirectly, the BCA, any other transaction documents, any of the transactions contemplated by the BCA or any other transaction documents, except for any terms, provisions, rights or obligations that expressly survive the termination of the BCA or set forth in the Termination Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Termination Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement which is attached as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Date: March 6, 2023 By: /s/ Eyal Perez Name: Eyal Perez Title: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

