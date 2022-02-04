Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEN   US37185X1063

GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

(GEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Healthcare : JAMES H. BLOEM RETIRES FROM GENESIS HEALTHCARE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
  1. Home
  2. Press Releases
  3. JAMES H. BLOEM RETIRES FROM GENESIS HEALTHCARE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
back
JAMES H. BLOEM RETIRES FROM GENESIS HEALTHCARE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2/3/2022 Kennett Square, PA - Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (OTC: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that effective January 31, 2022, James H. Bloem retired from the Genesis Board of Directors.

Mr. Bloem served two tenures as a Genesis Director. The first term was from 2001-2003. The second term was from 2015, when the Company re-emerged as a public company, to the present.

"The Board and I would like to thank Jim who has worked tirelessly for more than a decade to guide and support Genesis through its many evolutions," said David Harrington, Executive Chairman of the Board for Genesis. "We are appreciative of Jim's unwavering commitment and dedication to our organization and we wish him much success in his next chapter."

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the various constituencies of the company, especially its residents and patients who are among the most vulnerable members of our society and its employees who are highly dedicated professionals," said Mr. Bloem.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, offer services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis affiliates provide high-quality post-acute care, long-term care and assisted/senior living services in the local markets in which they serve. All facilities follow a universal staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement to protect patients, residents, families and fellow colleagues. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

# # #



back

Disclaimer

Genesis HealthCare Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.
02/03James H. Bloem Retires From Genesis HealthCare Board of Directors
GL
01/26GENESIS HEALTHCARE : Raises approximately $100,000 as a national team for alzheimer's asso..
PU
01/25Genesis HealthCare Raises Approximately $100,000 as a National Team for Alzheimer's Ass..
GL
01/05Gerry Adest to Join Genesis HealthCare Board of Directors
GL
01/05Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Announces Gerry Adest to Join Genesis Healthcare Board of Dire..
CI
2021David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer cancelled the acquisition of Five Vermont Nursing Homes ..
CI
202128 Genesis Healthcare-Affiliated Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as B..
GL
202128 Genesis Healthcare-Affiliated Facilities Identified by U.S. News & World Report as B..
GL
2021GENESIS HEALTHCARE : September 30, 2021
PU
2021GENESIS HEALTHCARE : September 30, 2021 Financial Statements
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 462 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Average target price 0,01 $
Spread / Average Target -94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas DiVittorio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Harrington Executive Chairman
Richard A. Feifer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph C. Montgomery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Powell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.14.75%23
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION5.39%143 619
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.25%74 913
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-11.51%26 607
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.58%20 402
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.2.86%17 199