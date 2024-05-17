Genesis Land Development Corp. Announces Sale of 40% of Huxley Development in Calgary

For Immediate Release

CALGARY, May 17, 2024 - Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSX: GDC) ("Genesis") is pleased to announce that it has contracted to sell a 40% ownership stake to two separate Calgary based home builders in the Genesis Huxley development project for gross proceeds of $21.4 million.

Huxley contains 160 acres of residential development land located in the east Calgary community of Belvedere that is planned to yield approximately 1,400 homes when fully developed. Genesis has received land use and outline plan approvals from The City of Calgary for this project and has commenced development of the lands.

In addition to a pro rata participation in the profits and losses of the Huxley development, each purchaser, together with Genesis Builders Group Inc., will have preferential access to residential building lots in Huxley. Both sale transactions are scheduled to close on December 13, 2024.

"Genesis is excited to have two excellent builders, joining Genesis Builders Group, as partners in the Huxley community", commented Iain Stewart, President and CEO. "This partnership will increase collaboration and create excellent homes and a vibrant community for the families who will make Huxley home.".

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder operating in the Calgary Metropolitan Area ("CMA") holding a portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots in the CMA.

Contact Information

Iain Stewart, Chief Executive Officer Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer

6240, 333 - 96 Ave. NE, Calgary, AB T3K 0S3 P: 403-265-8079 Toll free: 1-800-341-7211

Email:genesis@genesisland.com

Website: www.genesisland.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 'Continuous Disclosure Obligations', concerning the business and operations of Genesis. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, matters relating to the expected sale of two ownership stakes in the Genesis Huxley development project (including the proceeds and timing thereof) and the planned development of Huxley. Generally, these forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on material factors or assumptions made by us with respect to, among other things, opportunities that may or may not be pursued by us; changes in the real estate industry; fluctuations in the Canadian and Alberta economy; changes in the number of lots sold and homes delivered per year; and changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Although Genesis believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond Genesis' control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Genesis to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, Genesis cannot give any assurance that its expectations will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-