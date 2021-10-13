Genesis Metals : Announces Closing of $400,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 13th,2021 - Genesis Metals Corp. ("Genesis" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GIS) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 3,333,333 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one "flow-through" common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 until October 12, 2023. In consideration for arranging the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees in the aggregate amount of $32,000 and issued 266,666 warrants ("Finder Fee Warrants"). Each Finder Fee Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share until October 12, 2023.

All securities issued or issuable in connection the Private Placement are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until February 13, 2022, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering to incur exploration expenses on the Company's 100% owned October Gold Project.

About Genesis

Genesis Metals Corp. is a member of the Discovery Group of Companies, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development. Discovery Group companies have generated over $500 million in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over a billion dollars in M&A activity, with notable recent successes being the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining Inc. and the sale of Kaminak Gold Corp. to Goldcorp Inc. Current Discovery Group member companies include: Great Bear Resources Ltd., Bluestone Resources Inc., ValOre Metals Corp., Ethos Gold Corp., Fireweed Zinc Ltd., Kodiak Copper Corp., and K2 Gold Corporation.

Genesis Metals Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its Chevrier Gold Project in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David A. Terry"

President, CEO, and Director

