Genesis Metals : FS 2ndQtr September 30 2021

For the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice to Reader
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GENESIS METALS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at, (Expressed in Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
September 30,
March 31,
Note
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
2,192,966
$
3,089,455
Receivables
197,635
210,488
Prepaid expenses
56,635
63,779
2,447,236
3,363,722
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
1,492,368
1,492,368
Equipment
5
10,706
12,848
$
3,950,310
$
4,868,938
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
$
300,764
$
337,293
Due to related parties
8
74,249
70,562
Flow-through premium liability
7
182,199
459,911
557,212
867,766
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
9
28,372,591
27,548,329
Share-based payments reserve
9
4,541,011
4,300,040
Deficit
(29,520,504)
(27,847,197)
3,393,098
4,001,172
$
3,950,310
$
4,868,938
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
Approved on behalf of the Board on November 26, 2021:
"Jeff Sundar"
Director
"Robert Scott"
Director
Jeff Sundar
Robert Scott
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GENESIS METALS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Accounting and audit
26,670
28,120
46,130
38,280
Amortization
5
1,031
1,031
2,140
2,140
Consulting
8
84,915
72,748
168,539
147,321
Director fees
8
10,500
22,500
27,000
45,000
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
486,676
584,101
1,772,987
927,100
Insurance
3,681
2,980
8,446
6,085
Investor relations
2,621
154,236
67,480
396,859
Listing and filing fees
13,209
10,190
16,526
15,603
Office and sundry
22,638
8,899
32,565
19,636
Professional fees
13,149
8,974
13,149
10,617
Property investigation
(7,500)
-
-
10,100
Salaries and management fees
8
27,000
27,608
54,000
54,608
Share-based payments
8, 9(d)
20,234
429,056
216,576
429,056
Travel
2,123
12,104
4,246
18,007
(706,947)
(1,362,547)
(2,429,784)
(2,120,412)
Interest income
4,722
7,593
11,052
12,508
Other income
7
113,613
300,909
587,961
390,047
Recovery of accounts payable
157,464
-
157,464
-
275,799
308,502
756,477
402,555
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(431,148)
(1,054,045)
(1,673,307)
(1,717,857)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.04)
Weighted average number of common shares
59,503,099
48,887,923
58,371,781
46,345,328
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GENESIS METALS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
Number of
Share Capital
Share-based
Deficit
Total
Shares
Payments Reserve
Balance at March 31, 2020
43,756,566
$ 24,878,186
$ 3,797,431
$
(24,704,060)
$ 3,971,557
Shares issued for cash
8,047,355
3,010,399
-
-
3,010,399
Flow-through premium liability
-
(757,140)
-
-
(757,140)
Share issuance costs
-
(80,016)
27,417
-
(52,599)
Share-based payments
-
-
429,056
-
429,056
Warrants exercised
246,443
96,184
(33,654)
-
62,530
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,717,857)
(1,717,857)
Balance at September 30, 2020
52,050,364
$ 27,147,613
$
4,220,250
$
(26,421,917)
$ 4,945,946
Balance at March 31, 2021
54,330,090
$
27,548,329
$
4,300,040
$
(27,847,197)
$
4,001,172
Private Placement Flow-through
5,170,835
1,241,000
-
-
1,241,000
Shares issued for community relations
100,000
10,500
500
-
11,000
(Note 4b)
Flow-through premium liability (Note 7)
-
(310,250)
(310,250)
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(93,093)
-
-
(93,093)
Share issuance costs - finder warrants
-
(23,895)
23,895
-
Share-based payments
-
-
216,576
216,576
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,673,307)
(1,673,307)
Balance at September 30, 2021
59,600,925
$
28,372,591
$
4,541,011
$
(29,520,504)
$
3,393,098
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
