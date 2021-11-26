Genesis Metals : FS 2ndQtr September 30 2021

For the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.