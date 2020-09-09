Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Genesis Minerals Limited    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/08
0.08 AUD   +2.56%
03:25aGENESIS MINERALS : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : Change in substantial holding from ALK
PU
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : Cleansing Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:25am EDT

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Genesis Minerals Ltd

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Botsis Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

008 893 641

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Changes in relevant interests

8 / 9 / 2020

21 /9 /2017

21 / 9 / 2017

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (4)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change(5)

securities

affected

8/9/2020

Botsis Holdings Pty Ltd

Dilution due Share

Issue

8/9/2020

PPB Capital Pty Ltd

Dilution due Share

Issue

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Botsis Holdings Pty Ltd

PO Box 7109, Shenton Park WA 6008

PPB Capital Pty Ltd

PO Box 463, Wembley WA 6913

Signature

print name

Simeon Botsis

capacity

Director

sign here

date

8 / 9

/ 2020

605 page 2/2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
03:25aGENESIS MINERALS : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : Change in substantial holding from ALK
PU
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Placement
PU
08/30GENESIS MINERALS : Broad Gold Zones In Air-Core Drilling Outlines Extensive New ..
PU
08/26Alkane Delivers Profit After Tax of A$12.8 Million for FY2020
AQ
08/10GENESIS MINERALS : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
07/30Alkane Resources Ltd - Demerger of Australian Strategic Materials complete
AQ
07/28GENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cash Flow Report - June 2020
PU
07/24GENESIS MINERALS : Major new drilling program underway at ulysses gold project, ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2019 -7,04 M -5,07 M -5,07 M
Net cash 2019 2,61 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 155 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2018 613x
EV / Sales 2019 348x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genesis Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Earner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED150.00%112
BHP GROUP-3.88%126 685
RIO TINTO PLC4.37%103 171
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.20%30 380
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.13%21 412
FRESNILLO PLC102.91%12 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group