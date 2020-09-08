Log in
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/07
0.078 AUD   +4.00%
Genesis Minerals : Change in substantial holding from ALK

09/08/2020

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

Genesis Minerals Limited ("Genesis") 124 772 041

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name ACN/ARSN

Alkane Resources Limited ("Alkane") 000 689 216

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

08/09/2020 06/09/2019 06/09/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

192,517,808

14.56%

385,463,924

19.90%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

08/09/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

Issued in accordance with a conditional subscription agreement between Genesis and Alkane following Genesis shareholder approval

$4,394,416

104,628,958 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

20/07/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

Acceptance of rights and shortfall pursuant to Genesis entitlements offer

$3,131,475

74,558,925 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

15/04/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

On-market purchase

$66,909

2,230,286 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

14/04/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

On-market purchase

$31,793

1,077,721 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

08/04/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

On-market purchase

$37,886

1,357,937 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

07/04/20

Alkane Resources Ltd

On-market purchase

$60,502

2,176,331 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

25/09/19

Alkane Resources Ltd

Issued in accordance with a subscription agreement between Genesis and Alkane following Genesis shareholder approval

$221,311

6,915,958 Ordinary Shares

Alkane Resources Ltd

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holders relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

(6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Alkane Resources Limited

Alkane Resources Limited

Alkane Resources Limited

Registered holder with relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act

385,463,924 Ordinary Shares

385,463,924

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Alkane Resources Limited

Ground Floor, 89-91 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100

Signature

Print Name Sign Here

Dennis Wilkins

Capacity Date

Company Secretary 09 / 09 / 2020

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
