Genesis Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 5

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity: Genesis Minerals Limited

ABN 72 124 772 041

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Tommy McKeith Date of last notice 29 November 2021 Date of this notice 21 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest McKeith Super Pty Ltd ATF The McKeith (including registered holder) Superannuation Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Thomas David McKeith interest. Mr McKeith is a director, trustee and beneficiary Date of change 17 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 13,083,908 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 4,775,000 Unlisted Options: • 966,666 exercisable @ $0.106 per option, vested, expiring 10/12/22 • 1,875,000 exercisable @ $0.10 per option, vested, expiring 25/11/23 • 966,667 exercisable @ $0.114 per option, vesting on 10/12/21, expiring 10/12/23 • 966,667 exercisable @ $0.122 per option, vesting on 10/12/22, expiring 10/12/24 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options Number acquired 436,130 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 218,066 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per option, vested, expiring 17/12/23

