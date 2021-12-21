Genesis Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 5
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Genesis Minerals Limited
ABN 72 124 772 041
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Tommy McKeith
Date of last notice
29 November 2021
Date of this notice
21 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
McKeith Super Pty Ltd ATF The McKeith
(including registered holder)
Superannuation Fund
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Thomas David McKeith
interest.
Mr McKeith is a director, trustee and beneficiary
Date of change
17 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
13,083,908 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
4,775,000 Unlisted Options:
• 966,666 exercisable @ $0.106 per option,
vested, expiring 10/12/22
• 1,875,000 exercisable @ $0.10 per option,
vested, expiring 25/11/23
• 966,667 exercisable @ $0.114 per option,
vesting on 10/12/21, expiring 10/12/23
• 966,667 exercisable @ $0.122 per option,
vesting on 10/12/22, expiring 10/12/24
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options
Number acquired
436,130 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
218,066 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per
option, vested, expiring 17/12/23
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$26,167.80 for acquisition of shares
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
$nil consideration for issue of options
valuation
No. of securities held after change
13,520,038 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
4,993,066 Unlisted Options:
• 966,666 exercisable @ $0.106 per option,
vested, expiring 10/12/22
• 1,875,000 exercisable @ $0.10 per option,
vested, expiring 25/11/23
• 966,667 exercisable @ $0.114 per option,
vested, expiring 10/12/23
• 218,066 exercisable at $0.10 per option,
vested, expiring 17/12/23
• 966,667 exercisable @ $0.122 per option,
vesting on 10/12/22, expiring 10/12/24
Nature of change
Acquisition of shares and free attaching options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
pursuant to the one (1) for thirty (30) non-
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer that closed
back
on 10 December 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts (not applicable)
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during
No
a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during
N/A
this period?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
For personal use only
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity:
Genesis Minerals Limited
ABN 72 124 772 041
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Michael Fowler
Date of last notice
10 December 2021
Date of this notice
21 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Michael John Fowler + Mrs Fiona Lee Fowler
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Mr Michael John Fowler + Mrs Fiona Lee Dixon
interest.
Fowler
Mr Fowler is a trustee and beneficiary.
Date of change
17 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
22,561,017 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring
31/12/21
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options
Number acquired
632,036 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
316,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per
option, vested, expiring 17/12/23
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$37,922.16 for acquisition of shares
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$nil consideration for issue of options
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
23,193,053 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring
31/12/21
316,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per
option, vested, expiring 17/12/23
Nature of change
Acquisition of shares and free attaching options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
pursuant to the one (1) for thirty (30) non-
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer that
closed on 10 December 2021
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts (not applicable)
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during
No
a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during
N/A
this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,08 M
0,06 M
0,06 M
Net income 2021
-16,3 M
-11,6 M
-11,6 M
Net cash 2021
11,0 M
7,81 M
7,81 M
P/E ratio 2021
-7,89x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
400 M
285 M
285 M
EV / Sales 2020
814x
EV / Sales 2021
1 637x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
74,0%
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.