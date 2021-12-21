Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Genesis Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.165 AUD   0.00%
03:00aGENESIS MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 5
PU
12/17GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities
PU
12/16GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 5

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Genesis Minerals Limited

ABN 72 124 772 041

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tommy McKeith

Date of last notice

29 November 2021

Date of this notice

21 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

McKeith Super Pty Ltd ATF The McKeith

(including registered holder)

Superannuation Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Thomas David McKeith

interest.

Mr McKeith is a director, trustee and beneficiary

Date of change

17 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

13,083,908 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4,775,000 Unlisted Options:

966,666 exercisable @ $0.106 per option,

vested, expiring 10/12/22

1,875,000 exercisable @ $0.10 per option,

vested, expiring 25/11/23

966,667 exercisable @ $0.114 per option,

vesting on 10/12/21, expiring 10/12/23

966,667 exercisable @ $0.122 per option,

vesting on 10/12/22, expiring 10/12/24

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options

Number acquired

436,130 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

218,066 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per

option, vested, expiring 17/12/23

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$26,167.80 for acquisition of shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$nil consideration for issue of options

valuation

No. of securities held after change

13,520,038 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4,993,066 Unlisted Options:

966,666 exercisable @ $0.106 per option,

vested, expiring 10/12/22

1,875,000 exercisable @ $0.10 per option,

vested, expiring 25/11/23

966,667 exercisable @ $0.114 per option,

vested, expiring 10/12/23

218,066 exercisable at $0.10 per option,

vested, expiring 17/12/23

966,667 exercisable @ $0.122 per option,

vesting on 10/12/22, expiring 10/12/24

Nature of change

Acquisition of shares and free attaching options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

pursuant to the one (1) for thirty (30) non-

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer that closed

back

on 10 December 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts (not applicable)

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during

No

a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during

N/A

this period?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

For personal use only

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity:

Genesis Minerals Limited

ABN 72 124 772 041

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Fowler

Date of last notice

10 December 2021

Date of this notice

21 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Michael John Fowler + Mrs Fiona Lee Fowler

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Mr Michael John Fowler + Mrs Fiona Lee Dixon

interest.

Fowler

Mr Fowler is a trustee and beneficiary.

Date of change

17 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

22,561,017 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring

31/12/21

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options

Number acquired

632,036 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

316,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per

option, vested, expiring 17/12/23

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$37,922.16 for acquisition of shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$nil consideration for issue of options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

23,193,053 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,000,000 Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring

31/12/21

316,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 per

option, vested, expiring 17/12/23

Nature of change

Acquisition of shares and free attaching options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

pursuant to the one (1) for thirty (30) non-

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer that

closed on 10 December 2021

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts (not applicable)

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during

No

a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during

N/A

this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
03:00aGENESIS MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 5
PU
12/17GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities
PU
12/16GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
12/16GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Entitlement Offer
PU
12/16GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Entitlement Issue
PU
12/16Genesis minerals ltd - entitlement offer raises a$4.8m
AQ
12/10GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
12/03GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
11/30GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
11/30GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Eligible Shareholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -16,3 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 7,81 M 7,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 400 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 814x
EV / Sales 2021 1 637x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genesis Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Neville Joseph Power Non-Executive Director
Michael Phillip Bowen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED127.27%285
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 911
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.17%32 612
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-13.37%23 960
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.04%18 493
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.71%13 964