Genesis Minerals : Completion of Despatch of Bidder's Statement

Takeover bid by Genesis Minerals Limited for Dacian Gold Limited - despatch of Bidder's Statement
We act for Genesis Minerals Limited (ACN 124 772 041) (ASX:GMD) (Genesis).
Pursuant to item 8 of subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), we give notice that Genesis has today completed despatch of its bidder's statement (which contains the offers) in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Dacian Gold Limited (ACN 154 262 978) (Dacian) (Bidder's Statement).
For the purposes of section 633(6) of the Corporations Act, we confirm that the Bidder's Statement (which contains the offers) was accompanied by the enclosed letter from Dacian advising how its shareholders can access the target's statement.
Yours faithfully
Justin Mannolini
Matthew Watkins
Partner
Special Counsel
T +61 8 9413 8491
T +61 8 9413 8530
jmannolini@gtlaw.com.au
mwatkins@gtlaw.com.au
3464-4015-2604 v2
For personal use only
This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.
If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should contact your legal, financial, tax or other professional adviser immediately.
Bidder's Statement
Recommended Offer
by
Genesis Minerals Limited ABN 72 124 772 041
to acquire all of your shares in
Dacian Gold Limited ABN 61 154 262 978
for 0.0843 Genesis Shares for every 1 Dacian Share you hold.
The Dacian Directors unanimously recommend that Dacian Shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.
ACCEPT NOW
If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 397 908 (from within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4153 (from outside Australia)
Financial adviser
Legal adviser
For personal use only
Contents
Page
Important Notices
1
Key dates and contacts
6
Letter to Dacian Shareholders
7
Reasons why you should ACCEPT the Offer
9
1
Summary of the Offer
13
2
Information on Genesis
17
3
Information on Genesis' securities
30
4
Information on Dacian
34
5
Information on Dacian's securities
41
6
Intentions of Genesis
44
7
Profile of the Combined Group
50
8
Risk factors
58
9
Tax considerations
70
10
Additional information
77
11
Terms and Conditions of the Offer
86
12
Definitions and interpretation
102
13
Approval of Bidder's Statement
107
Company directory
108
Attachment A
Genesis ASX announcements
109
Attachment B
Genesis' Mineral Resources
114
Attachment C
Dacian's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves
115
Attachment D
Combined Group Mineral Resources and Ore
Reserves
117
Gilbert + Tobin
Important Notices
Bidder's Statement
only
This document is a Bidder's Statement issued by Genesis
Minerals Limited ABN 72 124 772 041 (Genesis) under Part
6.5 of the Corporations Act dated 29 July 2022 and includes
an Offer to acquire all Dacian Shares. The Bidder's Statement
is an important document and you should read it in its entirety.
ASIC
A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC on 29
use
July 2022. Neither ASIC nor its officers takes any
responsibility for the content of this Bidder's Statement.
Investment decisions
In preparing this Bidder's Statement, Genesis has not taken
into account the individual objectives, financial situation or
needs of individual Dacian Shareholders. The information
contained in this Bidder's Statement is not financial product
advice and does not take into account the investment
personal
objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including
financial and tax issues) of any prospective investor.
person, guarantees the performance of Genesis, the
It is important that you read this Bidder's Statement carefully
and in its entirety before deciding whether to accept the Offer
and become a shareholder of Genesis. In particular, in
considering the prospects of the Combined Group, you should
consider the risk factors that could affect the performance of
the Combined Group. You should carefully consider these
risks in light of your investment objectives, financial situation
and particular needs (including financial and tax issues) and
seek professional guidance from your stockbroker, solicitor,
accountant, financial adviser or other independent professional
adviser before deciding whether to accept the Offer. Some of
the key risk factors that should be considered by prospective
investors are set out in section 8 of this Bidder's Statement.
There may be risk factors in addition to these that should be
considered in light of your personal circumstances.
No person named in this Bidder's Statement, nor any other
For
repayment of capital by Genesis or the payment of a return on
the Genesis Shares.
Disclaimer as to forward looking statements
Some of the statements appearing in this Bidder's Statement
may be in the nature of forward looking statements, which are
statements that may be identified by words such as "may",
"forecasts", "guidance" and other similar words that involve
risks and uncertainties. You should be aware that such
statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent
risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include
Gilbert + Tobin
factors and risks specific to the industry in which members of the Dacian Group and Genesis Group operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement. None of Genesis, its Related Bodies Corporate or any of the officers or employees of any of them, nor any persons named in this Bidder's Statement with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement, makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only as at the date of this Bidder's Statement.
Statements of past performance
This Bidder's Statement includes information regarding the past performance of Genesis and Dacian. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be relied on as being indicative of future performance.
Information on Dacian
The information on Dacian, Dacian's securities and the Dacian Group contained in this Bidder's Statement has been prepared by Genesis using publicly available information and limited information made available by Dacian to Genesis.
The information in this Bidder's Statement concerning Dacian and the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Dacian Group, has not been independently verified by Genesis. Accordingly, Genesis does not, subject to the Corporations Act, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.
Further information relating to Dacian's business may be included in Dacian's Target's Statement (once available) which Dacian must provide to its shareholders in response to this Bidder's Statement.
Foreign jurisdictions
Dacian Shareholders should note that the consideration under the Offer is Genesis Shares, which are shares in an Australian public company listed on ASX. This Bidder's Statement and Offer have been prepared having regard to Australian disclosure requirements which may be different from those applicable in order jurisdiction.
Dacian Shareholders whose addresses in Dacian's registers of securityholders are not in Australia, Canada, France (excluding Dacian Shareholders who are not "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), Hong
page | 1
Kong, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, United Kingdom or
the United States (excluding Dacian Shareholders who are not
Institutional Accredited Investors) will not be entitled to receive
Genesis Shares on acceptance of the Offer (unless Genesis
only
determines otherwise). Ineligible Foreign Shareholders who
accept the Offer will have their Dacian Shares sold by the
Nominee with the net proceeds returned in cash calculated in
accordance with section 11.8 of this Bidder's Statement.
The distribution of this Bidder's Statement in jurisdictions
outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons who
come into possession of it should observe any such
restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may
constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
use
This Bidder's Statement does not constitute an offer in any
jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be
lawful to make such an offer.
No action has been taken to register or qualify Genesis or to
otherwise permit a public offering of Genesis Shares outside
Australia. Genesis Shares have not been, and will not be,
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933
(Securities Act) or the securities laws of any US state or other
personal
jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United
States, except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to,
the registration requirements of the Securities Act and
applicable United States state securities laws.
To participate in the Offer, Dacian Shareholders resident in the
United States must sign and return a customary US investor
certificate that is available from Genesis.
If you are not an Australian resident taxpayer or are liable for
tax outside Australia, you should seek specific tax advice in
relation to the Australian and overseas tax consequences of
accepting the Offer.
Canada
This Bidder's Statement and any related subscription materials
are not, and under no circumstances are to be construed as, a
prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of securities
in Canada. No securities commission or similar authority in
Canada has reviewed or in any way passed on this Bidder's
For
Statement or the merits of the securities described herein, and
any representation to the contrary is an offence.
No dealer, salespersons or other individual has been authorized to give any information or to make any representations not contained in this Bidder's Statement and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been authorized by Genesis.
Except as otherwise expressly required by applicable law or as agreed to in contract, no representation, warranty or undertaking (express or implied) is made and no responsibilities or liabilities of any kind or nature whatsoever are accepted by any agent of Genesis as to the accuracy or
Gilbert + Tobin
completeness of the information contained in this Bidder's Statement or any other information provided by Genesis in connection with the offer of Genesis Shares in Canada.
Financial information that may be contained in this document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards which may differ in certain respects from those accounting principles used in Canada. Prospective investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis and consult their own financial advisers.
Unless specifically stated otherwise, all dollar amounts contained in this document are in Australian dollars.
Genesis and its directors and officers are located outside of Canada and, as a result, it may not be possible for Canadian shareholders to effect service of process within Canada on Genesis or its directors or officers. All or a substantial portion of the assets of Genesis and its directors and officers are located outside of Canada and, as a result, it may not be possible to satisfy a judgment against them in Canada or to enforce a judgment obtained in Canadian courts against them outside of Canada.
France
This Bidder's Statement has not been, and will not be, registered with or approved by any securities regulator in France or elsewhere in the European Union. Accordingly, this Bidder's Statement may not be made available, nor may the Genesis Shares be offered for sale, in France except in circumstances that do not require a prospectus under Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation").
In accordance with Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, an offer of Genesis Shares in France is limited:
to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation);
to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors); or
in any other circumstance falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.
Hong Kong
This Bidder's Statement is confidential in Hong Kong and for the sole use by shareholders of Dacian. The contents of this Bidder's Statement have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this Bidder's Statement, you should obtain independent professional advice.
page | 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 09:33:02 UTC.