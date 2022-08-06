Log in
    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-05 am EDT
1.470 AUD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Genesis Minerals : Completion of Despatch of Bidder's Statement

08/06/2022 | 05:34am EDT
For personal use only

Partner

Justin Mannolini

Contact

Matthew Watkins

T +61 8 9413 8530

Our ref

mwatkins@gtlaw.com.au

JJM: MW:1049489

Level 16, Brookfield Place Tower 2

123 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000 AUS

T +61 8 9413 8400 F +61 8 9413 8444

5 August 2022

www.gtlaw.com.au

Online lodgement

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Central Park

Level 152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO THE MARKET

Dear Sir/Madam

Takeover bid by Genesis Minerals Limited for Dacian Gold Limited - despatch of Bidder's Statement

We act for Genesis Minerals Limited (ACN 124 772 041) (ASX:GMD) (Genesis).

Pursuant to item 8 of subsection 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), we give notice that Genesis has today completed despatch of its bidder's statement (which contains the offers) in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Dacian Gold Limited (ACN 154 262 978) (Dacian) (Bidder's Statement).

For the purposes of section 633(6) of the Corporations Act, we confirm that the Bidder's Statement (which contains the offers) was accompanied by the enclosed letter from Dacian advising how its shareholders can access the target's statement.

Yours faithfully

Justin Mannolini

Matthew Watkins

Partner

Special Counsel

T +61 8 9413 8491

T +61 8 9413 8530

jmannolini@gtlaw.com.au

mwatkins@gtlaw.com.au

3464-4015-2604 v2

For personal use only

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document, you should contact your legal, financial, tax or other professional adviser immediately.

Bidder's Statement

Recommended Offer

by

Genesis Minerals Limited ABN 72 124 772 041

to acquire all of your shares in

Dacian Gold Limited ABN 61 154 262 978

for 0.0843 Genesis Shares for every 1 Dacian Share you hold.

The Dacian Directors unanimously recommend that Dacian Shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.

ACCEPT NOW

If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 397 908 (from within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4153 (from outside Australia)

Financial adviser

Legal adviser

For personal use only

Contents

Page

Important Notices

1

Key dates and contacts

6

Letter to Dacian Shareholders

7

Reasons why you should ACCEPT the Offer

9

1

Summary of the Offer

13

2

Information on Genesis

17

3

Information on Genesis' securities

30

4

Information on Dacian

34

5

Information on Dacian's securities

41

6

Intentions of Genesis

44

7

Profile of the Combined Group

50

8

Risk factors

58

9

Tax considerations

70

10

Additional information

77

11

Terms and Conditions of the Offer

86

12

Definitions and interpretation

102

13

Approval of Bidder's Statement

107

Company directory

108

Attachment A

Genesis ASX announcements

109

Attachment B

Genesis' Mineral Resources

114

Attachment C

Dacian's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

115

Attachment D

Combined Group Mineral Resources and Ore

Reserves

117

Gilbert + Tobin

Important Notices

Bidder's Statement

only

This document is a Bidder's Statement issued by Genesis

Minerals Limited ABN 72 124 772 041 (Genesis) under Part

6.5 of the Corporations Act dated 29 July 2022 and includes

an Offer to acquire all Dacian Shares. The Bidder's Statement

is an important document and you should read it in its entirety.

ASIC

A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC on 29

use

July 2022. Neither ASIC nor its officers takes any

responsibility for the content of this Bidder's Statement.

Investment decisions

In preparing this Bidder's Statement, Genesis has not taken

into account the individual objectives, financial situation or

needs of individual Dacian Shareholders. The information

contained in this Bidder's Statement is not financial product

advice and does not take into account the investment

personal

objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including

financial and tax issues) of any prospective investor.

person, guarantees the performance of Genesis, the

It is important that you read this Bidder's Statement carefully

and in its entirety before deciding whether to accept the Offer

and become a shareholder of Genesis. In particular, in

considering the prospects of the Combined Group, you should

consider the risk factors that could affect the performance of

the Combined Group. You should carefully consider these

risks in light of your investment objectives, financial situation

and particular needs (including financial and tax issues) and

seek professional guidance from your stockbroker, solicitor,

accountant, financial adviser or other independent professional

adviser before deciding whether to accept the Offer. Some of

the key risk factors that should be considered by prospective

investors are set out in section 8 of this Bidder's Statement.

There may be risk factors in addition to these that should be

considered in light of your personal circumstances.

No person named in this Bidder's Statement, nor any other

For

repayment of capital by Genesis or the payment of a return on

the Genesis Shares.

Disclaimer as to forward looking statements

Some of the statements appearing in this Bidder's Statement

may be in the nature of forward looking statements, which are

statements that may be identified by words such as "may",

"will", "would", "should", "could", "believes", "estimates",

"expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "predicts", "outlook",

"forecasts", "guidance" and other similar words that involve

risks and uncertainties. You should be aware that such

statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent

risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include

Gilbert + Tobin

factors and risks specific to the industry in which members of the Dacian Group and Genesis Group operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement. None of Genesis, its Related Bodies Corporate or any of the officers or employees of any of them, nor any persons named in this Bidder's Statement with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement, makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only as at the date of this Bidder's Statement.

Statements of past performance

This Bidder's Statement includes information regarding the past performance of Genesis and Dacian. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be relied on as being indicative of future performance.

Information on Dacian

The information on Dacian, Dacian's securities and the Dacian Group contained in this Bidder's Statement has been prepared by Genesis using publicly available information and limited information made available by Dacian to Genesis.

The information in this Bidder's Statement concerning Dacian and the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Dacian Group, has not been independently verified by Genesis. Accordingly, Genesis does not, subject to the Corporations Act, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Further information relating to Dacian's business may be included in Dacian's Target's Statement (once available) which Dacian must provide to its shareholders in response to this Bidder's Statement.

Foreign jurisdictions

Dacian Shareholders should note that the consideration under the Offer is Genesis Shares, which are shares in an Australian public company listed on ASX. This Bidder's Statement and Offer have been prepared having regard to Australian disclosure requirements which may be different from those applicable in order jurisdiction.

Dacian Shareholders whose addresses in Dacian's registers of securityholders are not in Australia, Canada, France (excluding Dacian Shareholders who are not "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), Hong

page | 1

Kong, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, United Kingdom or

the United States (excluding Dacian Shareholders who are not

Institutional Accredited Investors) will not be entitled to receive

Genesis Shares on acceptance of the Offer (unless Genesis

only

determines otherwise). Ineligible Foreign Shareholders who

accept the Offer will have their Dacian Shares sold by the

Nominee with the net proceeds returned in cash calculated in

accordance with section 11.8 of this Bidder's Statement.

The distribution of this Bidder's Statement in jurisdictions

outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons who

come into possession of it should observe any such

restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may

constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

use

This Bidder's Statement does not constitute an offer in any

jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be

lawful to make such an offer.

No action has been taken to register or qualify Genesis or to

otherwise permit a public offering of Genesis Shares outside

Australia. Genesis Shares have not been, and will not be,

registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933

(Securities Act) or the securities laws of any US state or other

personal

jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United

States, except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to,

the registration requirements of the Securities Act and

applicable United States state securities laws.

To participate in the Offer, Dacian Shareholders resident in the

United States must sign and return a customary US investor

certificate that is available from Genesis.

If you are not an Australian resident taxpayer or are liable for

tax outside Australia, you should seek specific tax advice in

relation to the Australian and overseas tax consequences of

accepting the Offer.

Canada

This Bidder's Statement and any related subscription materials

are not, and under no circumstances are to be construed as, a

prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of securities

in Canada. No securities commission or similar authority in

Canada has reviewed or in any way passed on this Bidder's

For

Statement or the merits of the securities described herein, and

any representation to the contrary is an offence.

No dealer, salespersons or other individual has been authorized to give any information or to make any representations not contained in this Bidder's Statement and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been authorized by Genesis.

Except as otherwise expressly required by applicable law or as agreed to in contract, no representation, warranty or undertaking (express or implied) is made and no responsibilities or liabilities of any kind or nature whatsoever are accepted by any agent of Genesis as to the accuracy or

Gilbert + Tobin

completeness of the information contained in this Bidder's Statement or any other information provided by Genesis in connection with the offer of Genesis Shares in Canada.

Financial information that may be contained in this document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards which may differ in certain respects from those accounting principles used in Canada. Prospective investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis and consult their own financial advisers.

Unless specifically stated otherwise, all dollar amounts contained in this document are in Australian dollars.

Genesis and its directors and officers are located outside of Canada and, as a result, it may not be possible for Canadian shareholders to effect service of process within Canada on Genesis or its directors or officers. All or a substantial portion of the assets of Genesis and its directors and officers are located outside of Canada and, as a result, it may not be possible to satisfy a judgment against them in Canada or to enforce a judgment obtained in Canadian courts against them outside of Canada.

France

This Bidder's Statement has not been, and will not be, registered with or approved by any securities regulator in France or elsewhere in the European Union. Accordingly, this Bidder's Statement may not be made available, nor may the Genesis Shares be offered for sale, in France except in circumstances that do not require a prospectus under Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation").

In accordance with Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, an offer of Genesis Shares in France is limited:

  • to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation);
  • to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors); or
  • in any other circumstance falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.

Hong Kong

This Bidder's Statement is confidential in Hong Kong and for the sole use by shareholders of Dacian. The contents of this Bidder's Statement have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this Bidder's Statement, you should obtain independent professional advice.

page | 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 09:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
