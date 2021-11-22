Genesis Minerals : Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Genesis Minerals Limited

ACN 124 772 041

Prospectus

For a pro-ratanon-renounceable Entitlement offer to Eligible Shareholders of up to approximately 80,347,928 Shares at an issue price of $0.06 per Share on the basis of one

Share for every 30 Shares held on the Record Date and up to approximately 40,173,964 Options on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued, with each Option having an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring two years after the date of issue, to raise up to approximately $4.8 million before expenses ( Entitlement Offer ).

For an offer of:

245,000,000 options in two equal tranches to proposed managing director Mr Raleigh Finlayson, exercisable at $0.105 with an expiry date of either three (Tranche A) or four (Tranche B) years from the date of issue, under the terms of a Consultancy Agreement dated 21 September 2021 ( Consultant Options ); and 15,000,000 options to each of non-executive directors Mr Michael Bowen and Mr Neville Power, exercisable at $0.105 expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue ( Director Options ),

(together the Ancillary Offers),

For an offer of 266,666,667 shares at $0.06 per share and one free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued, with each Option having an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring two years after the date of issue, to raise up to approximately $16 million under a placement (Placement Offer) to certain sophisticated and professional investors,

For the offer of 7,500,000 shares (Broker Shares) in consideration for financial advisory services performed in connection with the Entitlement Offer and Placement Offer (Broker Offer),

(together the Offers).

The Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm WST on Friday, 10 December 2021 (unless extended). Valid acceptances must be received before that date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand its contents or are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or professional adviser before deciding to apply for Shares or Options under the Offers.

The Shares and Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.