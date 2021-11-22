Genesis Minerals : Entitlement Offer Prospectus

For a pro-ratanon-renounceable Entitlement offer to Eligible Shareholders of up to approximately 80,347,928 Shares at an issue price of $0.06 per Share on the basis of one
Share for every 30 Shares held on the Record Date and up to approximately 40,173,964 Options on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued, with each Option having an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring two years after the date of issue, to raise up to approximately $4.8 million before expenses (Entitlement Offer).
For an offer of:
245,000,000 options in two equal tranches to proposed managing director Mr Raleigh Finlayson, exercisable at $0.105 with an expiry date of either three (Tranche A) or four (Tranche B) years from the date of issue, under the terms of a Consultancy Agreement dated 21 September 2021 (Consultant Options); and
15,000,000 options to each of non-executive directors Mr Michael Bowen and Mr Neville Power, exercisable at $0.105 expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (Director Options),
(together the Ancillary Offers),
For an offer of 266,666,667 shares at $0.06 per share and one free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued, with each Option having an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring two years after the date of issue, to raise up to approximately $16 million under a placement (Placement Offer) to certain sophisticated and professional investors,
For the offer of 7,500,000 shares (Broker Shares) in consideration for financial advisory services performed in connection with the Entitlement Offer and Placement Offer (Broker Offer),
(together the Offers).
The Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm WST on Friday, 10 December 2021 (unless extended). Valid acceptances must be received before that date.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand its contents or are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or professional adviser before deciding to apply for Shares or Options under the Offers.
The Shares and Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.
This Prospectus is dated 22 November 2021 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. Neither the ASIC nor ASX, nor any of their respective officers, take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
No Shares or Options will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of issue of this Prospectus. Shares and Options issued pursuant to this Prospectus will be issued on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus.
The Company will apply to ASX for Official Quotation of the Shares (but not the Options) offered pursuant to this Prospectus.
Eligible Shareholders should read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Shares and Options the subject of this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.
An application for Shares and Options by Eligible Shareholders under the Entitlement Offer will only be accepted by following the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying this Prospectus as described in section 1.10 of this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offers described in this Prospectus. Any information or representation which is not contained in this Prospectus or disclosed by the Company pursuant to its continuous disclosure obligations may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the issue of this Prospectus.
This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and options to acquire continuously quoted securities and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In preparing this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and that certain matters may reasonably be expected to
be known to investors and professional advisers to whom investors may consult.
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer or invitation in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation.
Neither this document nor the Shares the subject of the Offer have been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or under the securities legislation of any state of the United States of America, or any applicable securities laws of a country of jurisdiction outside of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Chile and Canada.
See Section 1.18 for more detail on selling restrictions that apply to the Offer and sale of Shares in jurisdictions outside Australia.
Target market determination
In accordance with the design and distribution obligations under the Corporations Act, a Target Market Determination has been prepared by the Company. The TMD determines the target market for the offer of Options issued under this Prospectus. The Company will only distribute this Prospectus to those investors who fall within the target market determination as set out on the Company's website at https://genesisminerals.com.au/corporate- governance
Privacy
The Company collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the application and, if the application is successful, to administer the Applicant's security holding in the Company.
By completing an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, each Applicant agrees that the
Company may use the information in the Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes set out in this privacy disclosure statement and may disclose it for those purposes to the share registry, the Company's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third-party service providers (including mailing houses), the ASX, the ASIC and other regulatory authorities.
Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules.
If an Applicant becomes a security holder of the Company, the Corporations Act requires the Company to include information about the security holder (including name, address and details of the securities held) in its public Register. This information must remain in the Register even if that person ceases to be a security holder of the Company. Information contained in the Company's Registers is also used to facilitate corporate communications (including the Company's financial results, annual reports and other information that the Company may wish to communicate to its security holders) and compliance by the Company with legal and regulatory requirements. If you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application. An Applicant has a right to gain access to the information that the Company holds about that person subject to certain exemptions under law. A fee may be charged for access. Access requests must be made in writing to the Company's registered offices.
Definitions
Throughout this Prospectus, for ease of reading, various words and phrases have been defined rather than used in full on each occasion. Please refer to page 53 of this Prospectus for a list of defined terms.
Key risks
For a summary of the key risks associated with further investment in the Company, please refer to the Investment Overview. A more detailed description of the key risks is set out in section 4.
Rounding
Some numerical figures included in this Prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments. Any differences between totals and sums of components in figures or tables contained in this Prospectus are due to rounding.
