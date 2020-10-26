Genesis Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 124 772 041
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:
TIME:
10:00AM (WST)
DATE: 27 November 2020
PLACE: London House Conference Room, Ground Floor, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4:00PM (WST) on 25 November 2020.
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
1. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:
a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - CRAIG BRADSHAW
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, Craig Bradshaw, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."
3. RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL OF 7.1A MANDATE
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule
7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - TOMMY MCKEITH
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 2,900,000 Options to Tommy McKeith (or their nominee) under the Incentive Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person referred to in Listing Rule 10.14.1, 10.14.2 or 10.14.3 who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme in question (including Tommy McKeith) or an associate of that person or those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either:
a member of the Key Management Personnel; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution.
However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
the proxy is the Chair; and
the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
5. RESOLUTION 5 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - CRAIG BRADSHAW
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 1,750,000 Options to Craig Bradshaw (or their nominee) under the Incentive Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person referred to in Listing Rule 10.14.1, 10.14.2 or 10.14.3 who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme in question (including Craig Bradshaw) or an associate of that person or those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either:
a member of the Key Management Personnel; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this
Resolution.
However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
the proxy is the Chair; and
the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
6. RESOLUTION 6 - ISSUE OF INCENTIVE OPTIONS TO DIRECTOR - GERRY KACZMAREK
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 1,750,000 Options to Gerry Kaczmarek (or their nominee) under the Incentive Option Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person referred to in Listing Rule 10.14.1, 10.14.2 or 10.14.3 who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme in question (including Gerry Kaczmarek) or an associate of that person or those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and
the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 13:59:08 UTC