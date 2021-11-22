Log in
    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.16 AUD   +3.23%
05:49pGENESIS MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - GMD
PU
05:49pGENESIS MINERALS : Entitlement Offer Prospectus
PU
11/19GENESIS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - GMD
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : Update - Proposed issue of securities - GMD

11/22/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to the timetable and the number of securities to be issued for the Entitlement Issue

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

72124772041

1.3

ASX issuer code

GMD

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to the timetable and the number of securities to be issued for the Entitlement Issue

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

22/9/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

A placement or other type of issue

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

GMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

30

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

80,347,928

whole number

Reason for the update of 'Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued

Further issues of fully paid ordinary shares since the original market announcement that are eligible to participate in the

Entitlement Offer

Offer price details for retail security holders

use

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

personalAttaching +Security

For

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 13

Proposed issue of securities

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

only

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Unlisted Options

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio of attaching securities at which the new +securities will be issued)

The quantity of attaching +securities to be issued

1

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

For a given quantity of the new +securities issued

2

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

40,173,964

Reason for the update of 'Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued

Further issues of fully paid ordinary shares since the original market announcement that are eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer

For personal use

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be made?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

What is the offer price per +security for the retail offer?

AUD 0.00000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
