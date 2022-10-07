Advanced search
    GNPK   KYG382451097

GENESIS PARK ACQUISITION CORP.

(GNPK)
Delayed Nyse  -  11:18 2021-10-05 am EDT
8.980 USD   -0.55%
Genesis Park Acquisition : Management Change - Form 8-K

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
rdw-20221004


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________________
FORM 8-K
___________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 4, 2022
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)
___________________________________
Redwire Corporation
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
___________________________________

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
001-39733
(Commission File Number)
98-1550429
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
8226 Philips Highway, Suite 101
Jacksonville, Florida32256
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(650) 701-7722
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
__________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share RDW New York Stock Exchange
Warrants, each to purchase one share of Common Stock RDW WS New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.02 - Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On October 4, 2022, Joanne Isham informed the Board of Directors ("Board") of Redwire Corporation (the "Company") of her resignation, effective October 6, 2022. Ms. Isham's decision to resign from the Board did not arise from any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. The Company thanks Ms. Isham for her two years of service as a board member of the Company and its predecessor. We wish her well as she pursues other opportunities aligned with her long-term plans.






SIGNATURE


Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


Dated: October 6, 2022



Redwire Corporation
By:
/s/ Jonathan Baliff
Name:
Jonathan Baliff
Title:
Chief Financial Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Redwire Corporation published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
