Genesis Park Acquisition : Management Change - Form 8-K

October 4, 2022

Redwire Corporation

8226 Philips Highway, Suite 101 Jacksonville, Florida32256 (Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

Item 5.02 - Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 4, 2022, Joanne Isham informed the Board of Directors ("Board") of Redwire Corporation (the "Company") of her resignation, effective October 6, 2022. Ms. Isham's decision to resign from the Board did not arise from any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. The Company thanks Ms. Isham for her two years of service as a board member of the Company and its predecessor. We wish her well as she pursues other opportunities aligned with her long-term plans.

























Dated: October 6, 2022
Redwire Corporation





