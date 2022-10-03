Genesis Park Acquisition : Redwire's Acquisition of QinetiQ Space NV

Disclaimers

The presentation (the "Presentation") includes information regarding the proposed transaction between Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or the "Company") and QinetiQ Space NV ("Space NV"), whereby Redwire intends to acquire all of the issued share capital of the Space NV (the "Transaction"). Industry and market data used in this Presentation have been obtained from third-party industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. Redwire has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness. This data is subject to change. Recipients of this Presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with Redwire or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Redwire, Space NV or the Transaction. Recipients of this Presentation should each make their own evaluation of Redwire, Space NV and the Transaction and of the relevance and adequacy of the information and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary. Statements other than historical facts about Redwire, including but not limited to those concerning market conditions or trends, consumer or customer preferences or other similar concepts with respect to Redwire and/or Space NV, are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of Redwire, or, when applicable, of one or more third-party sources. In addition, financial information related to Space NV is based on data available to Redwire, has not been audited by Redwire or its auditors, and is subject to change. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. In addition, no representation or warranty is made with respect to the reasonableness of any estimates, forecasts, illustrations, prospects or returns, which should be regarded as illustrative only, or that any profits will be realized.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this Presentation regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are "forward looking statements" as defined by the "safe harbor" provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this Presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, financial position, guidance, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, liquidity, projected costs, plans, projects, awards and contracts, and objectives of management, are forward looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "continued," "project," "plan," "goals," "opportunity," "appeal," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," "possible," "would," "approximately," "likely," "schedule," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to: (1) the company's limited operating history; (2) the development and continued refinement of many of the company's proprietary technologies, produces and service offerings; (3) the possibility that the company's assumptions relating to future results may prove incorrect; (4) the inability to successfully integrate recently completed and future acquisitions; (5) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other macroeconomic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the impacts of COVID-19 on the company's business; (7) unsatisfactory performance of our products; (8) the emerging nature of the market for in-space infrastructure services; (9) inability to realize benefits from new offerings or the application of our technologies; (10) the inability to convert orders in backlog into revenue; (11) data breaches or incidents involving the company's technology; (12) the company's dependence on senior management and other highly skilled personnel; (13) incurrence of significant expenses and capital expenditures to execute our business plan; (14) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) costs related to the business combination with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.; (16) early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties with respect to government contracts; (17) inability to report our financial condition or results of operations accurately or timely as a result of identified material weaknesses; (18) inability to meet or maintain stock exchange listing standards; (19) the need for substantial additional funding to finance our operations, which may not be available when we need it, on acceptable terms or at all; (20) significant fluctuation of our operating results; (21) adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving the Company or its competitors; (22) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (23) risks related to the Transaction; and (24) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

2