Genesis Park Acquisition : Redwire's Acquisition of QinetiQ Space NV
10/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Accelerating Profitable Growth in the Global Space Sector with the Acquisition of QinetiQ Space NV
October 3, 2022
The Combination with QinetiQ Space NV:
Financially Accretive Platform Growth in Europe with Meaningful Revenue and Total Backlog Expansion
Key Benefits
1 Anticipated to Deliver Significant Shareholder Value
Upon closing, expected to be accretive to
Expected to meaningfully increase Redwire's
Strong support with financing
Redwire's Adjusted EBITDA
revenue with acquisition-related additions to
commitment from our largest shareholder
and Free Cash Flow (1)
strengthen Redwire's Total Backlog (2)
- AE Industrial Partners
2 Expands Total Addressable Market and Increases Exposure to European Customers
Creates new touch points (in addition to
European space agencies increasingly
Events in Ukraine driving sharp increase
Luxembourg) that can drive new customer
focused on national security
in EU defense and space spending
wins and cross-selling opportunities
3 Highly Synergistic with Redwire's Critical Infrastructure; Enhances Platform Scale and Operational Leverage
Advanced capabilities and
Expands critical infrastructure
Provides innovative capabilities in
high-growth areas and increased access
technological focus complement
offering to include docking and
to multiple value-additive market
Redwire's existing portfolio
berthing solutions
opportunities
Source: Market and spending information. European Space Agency, Decisions from the 2022 Space Summit; European Commissions, EU Space Programme, 14th European Space Conference programme materials.
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures that should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Please refer to the Appendix of this Presentation for a definition of these metrics and a reconciliation to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Total backlog is a key performance indicator used by Redwire's management. Please refer to the Appendix of this Presentation for a definition and why Redwire management uses this key performance indicator.
4
Why QinetiQ Space NV:
Chinese and Russian Space Programs are Igniting a New Global Space Race
Chinese Space Station
Chinese Lunar Lander
Russian Pullout from ISS
China is constructing a
Chinese lunar
Continued
proprietary national
exploration program is
uncertainty for
space station as a
rivaling parallel NASA
future of Russian
natural competitor to
Artemis efforts
ISS involvement
the ISS
after 2024
Russian Space Station
Russia Testing Anti-Satellite Missiles
Space Community Support of Ukraine
Roscosmos recently
Russian direct-ascent
SpaceX supporting
revealed a model of a
anti-satellite missile test
Ukraine with Starlink
rival space station to
leads to increased
terminals during
the ISS
international tension over
Russian conflict
space governance
Broader Geopolitical Landscape is Driving Recession-Resistant Spending Backdrop in Space Technology
Source: Deloitte Research Center, 2022 Aerospace and Defense Industry Outlook.
5
