5,174,558 Common Shares of GeneTether Therapeutics Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 29-MAR-2022 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

On or before the completion of the Offering, the Escrowed Principals will enter into an agreement (the ?Escrow Agreement?) with the Escrow Agent pursuant to which the Escrowed Principals will collectively deposit 34,675,904 Common Shares into escrow (the ?Escrowed Securities?) with the Escrow Agent, representing 83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to giving effect to the R the Offering of which 1/10th will be released on the Closing Date, and 1/6th, 1/5th, 1/4th, 1/3rd, 1/2nd and the remaining will be released on dates 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months after the Closing Date, respectively.