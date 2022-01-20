Genetic Signatures : Quarterly update and Appendix 4C

Genetic Signatures CEO, Dr John Melki said, "The discovery of the Omicron variant saw a surge in PCR testing, which has led to continued and strong demand for our 3base® EasyScreen™ SARS-CoV- 2 Detection Kits. With the substantial scale-up of the company's manufacturing capacity and uplift in our company's capabilities, Genetic Signatures is well placed to meet present and ongoing global customer demand, and to date we have been able to fulfil all purchase orders.

The company continues to place value on collaborating closely with customers to obtain feedback on our products, workflows, and support. The development of our SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Kit, as well as the development of a Saliva-based protocol, is a testament to this collaborative approach and the Genetic Signatures team in acting quickly to meet new challenges and demands.

The pandemic has stressed the need to adopt fast and accurate diagnostic techniques, and molecular PCR technologies have now proven their superiority. We are confident Genetic Signatures' 3Base® technology will see increasing demand in laboratories globally far beyond COVID-19 testing."

Sales in Australia for the quarter were strong again with SARS-CoV-2 testing continuing to be a driver of volume. Testing numbers contracted early in the quarter after a stellar performance in 1Q FY22 but picked up dramatically again in December after infection rates rose with the Omicron variant outbreak. This has continued into the new year. Enteric test kit sales are tracking at pre-pandemic levels.

There was a trend of slower rates of SARS-CoV-2 testing in the first quarter of FY22 in Europe, however testing volumes increased in the 2nd quarter and this may continue as Omicron cases rise, and we are already seeing evidence of this from our testing sites. European contribution to sales was 10% of the total in 2Q FY22.

The European sales team is actively engaged with current and potential customers to promote the broader range of 3base® EasyScreen™ detection kits, and the first order from a second European customer of the Enteric Protozoan Detection Kits was received during the quarter. Other sites are concluding internal trials with the view of adopting the enteric tests also.

The US region was disappointing with no revenue recorded in the quarter. This is attributed largely to both reductions in testing numbers in the USA coupled with easing of supply chain constraints from the customers' primary suppliers. This meant that secondary testing methodologies implemented to supplement or ensure capacity was no longer required. Genetic Signatures has enhanced its sales team over the last 6 months and the team has been charged with establishing a ready market for the 3base® EasyScreen™ Enteric Protozoan product once it clears FDA, building relationships with KOL's, and identifying other revenue opportunities.

As awareness of Genetic Signatures and its 3base® technology continues to grow globally alongside its SARS-CoV-2 Detection Kit, interest continues to extend to other EasyScreen™ products. Laboratories in Europe, and by extension the USA, which were previously slow to adopt new technologies, represent promising new avenues of revenue for the company beyond COVID-19.

SARS-CoV-2 Update

Following detection of the new highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant at the beginning of December, Genetic Signatures announced that its 3base® EasyScreen™ SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Kit could detect the new strain and all known variants. The surge in local SARS-CoV-2 strongly contributed to revenue for the quarter, and the demand has continued into the current quarter.

Emergence of the new variant presented an opportunity for laboratories to differentiate Omicron and Delta variants prior to sequencing to prioritise suspected Omicron patient samples for genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies. The company collaborated with customers to develop the 3base® EasyScreen™ SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection Kit, which is being offered for research use.

At the National Reference Laboratory conference in October 2021 Genetic Signatures' Senior Principal Research Scientist, Dr Rohan Baker, presented results that showed the use of saliva swabs for COVID- 19 testing were as good as, if not better than, nasopharyngeal swabs when using the 3base® methodology. In December a South Africa study1 demonstrated that Omicron could be more effectively