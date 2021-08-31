Homepage Equities Australia Australian Stock Exchange Genetic Technologies Limited News Summary GTG AU000000GTG7 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (GTG) Add to my list End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/30 0.0075 AUD 0.00% 07:32a GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F) PU 08/16 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Multi-Billion-Dollar Consumer Genomics Market AQ 08/16 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Completion of EasyDNA Acquisition set for global expansion (Form 6-K) PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Genetic Technologies : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F) 08/31/2021 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F ☐ REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to OR ☐ SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of event requiring this shell company report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Commission file number 000-51504 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter and translation of Registrant's name into English) Australia (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organisation) 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia (Address of principal executive offices) Simon Morriss, Chief Executive Officer 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia Telephone: 011 613 8412 7000; Facsimile: 011 61 3 8412 7040 (Name, telephone, e-mail and/or facsimile number and address of company contact person) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered N/A N/A N/A Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: American Depositary Shares, each representing 600 Ordinary Shares Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None Number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report. There were 9,016,726,743 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. ☐Yes ☒ No If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ☐Yes ☒ No Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ☒ Yes ☐ No



☐ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). ☒ Yes ☐ No



☐ No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Emerging growth company ☐



If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ † The term 'new or revised financial accounting standard' refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.' ☐Yes ☒ No Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing: U.S. GAAP ☐ International Financial Reporting Standards as issued Other ☐ by the International Accounting Standards Board ☒ If 'Other' has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. ☐Item 17 ☐ Item 18 If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). ☐Yes ☒ No (APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PAST FIVE YEARS) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Sections 12, 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court. ☐ Yes ☐ No TABLE OF CONTENTS Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers 1 Item 2. Offer Statistics And Expected Timetable 1 Item 3. Key Information 1 Item 3.A Selected Financial Data 1 Item 3.B Capitalisation and Indebtedness 4 Item 3.C Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds 4 Item 3.D Risk Factors 4 Item 4. Information on the Company 19 Item 4.A History and Development of the Company 19 Item 4.B Business Overview 21 Item 4.C Corporate Structure 30 Item 4.D Property, Plant and Equipment 30 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 31 Item 5.A Operating Results 31 Item 5.B Liquidity and Capital Resources 34 Item 5.C Research and Development, Patents and Licenses, etc. 3 5 Item 5.D Trend Information 35 Item 5E. Off-balance sheet arrangements 36 Item 5F. Information about contractual obligations 36 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 37 Item 6.A Directors and Senior Management 37 Item 6.B Compensation 39 i Item 6.C Board Practices 52 Item 6.D Employees 54 Item 6.E Share Ownership 55 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 55 Item 7.A Major Shareholders 55 Item 7.B Related Party Transactions 55 Item 7.C Interests of Experts and Counsel 60 Item 8. Financial Information 60 Item 8.A Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information 60 Item 8.B Significant Changes to Financial Information 61 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 61 Item 9.A Offer and Listing Details 61 Item 9.B Plan of Distribution 61 Item 9.C Markets 61 Item 9.D Selling Shareholders 61 Item 9.E Dilution 61 Item 9.F Expenses of the Issue 61 Item 10. Additional Information 62 Item 10.A Share Capital 62 Item 10.B Our Constitution 62 Item 10.C Material Contracts 63 Item 10.D Exchange Controls and Other Limitations Affecting Security Holders 64 Item 10.E Taxation 65 Item 10.F Dividends and Paying Agents 72 Item 10.G Statement by Experts 72 Item 10.H Documents on Display 72 Item 10.I Subsidiary Information 72 Item 11. Quantitative And Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 72 ii Item 12. Description Of Securities Other Than Equity Securities 73 Item 12.A Debt Securities 73 Item 12.B Warrants and Rights 73 Item 12.C Other Securities 73 Item 12.D American Depositary Shares 74 Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 74 Item 14. Material Modifications to The Rights Of Security Holders and Use Of Proceeds 75 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 75 Item 15.A Disclosure controls and procedures 75 Item 15.B Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting 75 Item 15.C Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm 76 Item 15.D Changes in internal control over financial reporting 76 Item 16.A Audit Committee Financial Expert 77 Item 16.B Code Of Ethics 77 Item 16.C Principal Accountant Fees and Services 77 Item 16.D Exemptions From The Listing Standards For Audit Committees 78 Item 16.E Purchases Of Equity Securities By The Issuer And Affiliated Purchasers 78 Item 16.F Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 78 Item 16.G Corporate Governance 78 Item 16.H Mine Safety Disclosure 78 Item 16.I Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections 78 Item 17. Financial Statements 79 Item 18. Financial Statements 79 Item 19. Exhibits 79 iii INTRODUCTION In this Annual Report, the 'Company,' 'Genetic Technologies', 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to Genetic Technologies Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries. Our consolidated financial statements are set out beginning on page F1 of this Annual Report (refer to Item 18 'Financial Statements'). References to the 'ADSs' are to our ADSs described in Item 12.D 'American Depositary Shares' and references to the 'Ordinary Shares' are to our Ordinary Shares described in Item 10.A 'Share Capital'. Our fiscal year ends on June 30 and references in this Annual Report to any specific fiscal year are to the twelve month period ended on June 30 of such year. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as 'anticipates', 'believes', 'plans', 'expects', 'future', 'intends' and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. This Annual Report also contains forward-looking statements attributed to certain third parties relating to their estimates regarding the growth of Genetic Technologies and related service markets and spending. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Annual Report. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks faced by us described below under the caption 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in this Annual Report. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are contained in cautionary statements in this Annual Report including, without limitation, in conjunction with the forward-looking statements included in this Annual Report and specifically under Item 3.D 'Risk Factors'. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these cautionary statements. Australian Disclosure Requirements Our ordinary shares are primarily quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') in addition to our listing of our ADSs on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. As part of our ASX listing, we are required to comply with various disclosure requirements as set out under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules. Information furnished under the sub-heading 'Australian Disclosure Requirements' is intended to comply with ASX listing and Corporations Act 2001 disclosure requirements and is not intended to fulfill information required by this Annual report on Form 20F. ENFORCEMENT OF LIABILITIES AND SERVICE OF PROCESS We are incorporated under the laws of Western Australia in the Commonwealth of Australia. All of our directors and executive officers, and any experts named in this Annual Report, reside outside the U.S. Substantially all of our assets, our directors' and executive officers' assets and such experts' assets are located outside the U.S. As a result, it may not be possible for investors to affect service of process within the U.S. upon us or our directors, executive officers or such experts, or to enforce against them or us in U.S. courts, judgments obtained in U.S. courts based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. In addition, we have been advised by our Australian solicitors that there is doubt that the courts of Australia will enforce against us, our directors, executive officers and experts named herein, judgments obtained in the U.S. based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. or will enter judgments in original actions brought in Australian courts based upon the federal securities laws of the U.S. iv PART I Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers Not applicable Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable Not applicable. Item 3. Key Information Item 3.A Selected Financial Data The following selected financial data for the five years ended June 30, 2021 is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Genetic Technologies Limited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which became effective for our Company as of our fiscal year ended June 30, 2006. The balance sheet data as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the statement of comprehensive income/(loss) data for the 2021, 2020 and 2019 fiscal years are derived from our audited consolidated financial statements which are included in this Annual Report. Balance sheet data as of June 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017 and statements of comprehensive income/ (loss) data for the 2018 and 2017 financial years are derived from our audited consolidated financial statements which are not included in this Annual Report. The data should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, related notes and other financial information included herein. All amounts are stated in Australian dollars as of June 30, 2021 as noted. 1 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.A Selected Financial Data (cont.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/ (LOSS) FOR 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 AND 2017 Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 A$ A$ A$ A$ A$ Revenue from operations Genetic testing services 120,554 9,864 25,444 189,254 518,506 Less: cost of sales (361,027 ) (251,511 ) (276,267 ) (300,088 ) (492,417 ) Gross profit/(loss) from operations (240,473 ) (241,647 ) (250,823 ) (110,834 ) 26,089 Other income 1,564,456 1,140,647 1,019,769 441,476 344,112 Selling and marketing expenses (1,119,851 ) (637,295 ) (576,077 ) (1,066,404 ) (2,721,474 ) General and administrative expenses (4,158,319 ) (4,058,557 ) (3,830,198 ) (3,015,818 ) (3,109,530 ) Laboratory, research and development costs (3,109,383 ) (2,477,578 ) (2,360,762 ) (2,210,498 ) (2,366,334 ) Finance costs (14,049 ) (14,823 ) (20,031 ) (28,843 ) (31,995 ) Foreign exchange gains reclassified on liquidation of subsidiary - - - 527,049 - Other gains/(losses) - (5,522 ) (407,482 ) - - Impairment of intangible asset expense - - - - (544,694 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) (5,463,872 ) (8,403,826 ) Net profit from discontinued operation - - - - - Loss before income tax (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) (5,463,872 ) (8,403,826 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Loss for the year (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) (5,463,872 ) (8,403,826 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange (losses)/gains on translation of controlled foreign operations (37,468 ) (33,175 ) 23,668 (522,966 ) (130,655 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax (37,468 ) (33,175 ) 23,668 (522,966 ) (130,655 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year (7,115,087 ) (6,327,950 ) (6,401,936 ) (5,986,481 ) (8,534,481 ) Loss per share (cents per share) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.08 ) (0.15 ) (0.24 ) (0.22 ) (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding 8,544,157,979 4,155,017,525 2,635,454,870 2,435,282,724 2,121,638,888 The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) of the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. 2 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.A Selected Financial Data (cont.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 AND 2017 As of June 30, As of June 30, As of June 30, As of June 30, As of June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 A$ A$ A$ A$ A$ Assets Current assets 22,236,114 15,192,749 3,195,672 5,990,697 11,631,649 Non-current assets 735,574 440,230 69,333 175,284 476,648 Total assets 22,971,688 15,632,979 3,265,005 6,165,981 12,108,297 Liabilities Current liabilities (1,405,381 ) (1,397,572 ) (1,492,990 ) (1,450,713 ) (1,465,293 ) Non-current liabilities (33,272 ) (242,800 ) (809 ) (3,390 ) (63,960 ) Total liabilities (1,438,653 ) (1,640,372 ) (1,493,799 ) (1,454,103 ) (1,529,253 ) Net assets 21,533,035 13,992,607 1,771,206 4,711,878 10,579,044 Equity Contributed equity 153,574,974 140,111,073 125,498,824 122,372,662 122,382,625 Reserves 11,033,279 9,928,571 6,009,932 5,651,162 6,044,493 Accumulated losses (143,075,218 ) (136,047,037 ) (129,737,550 ) (123,311,946 ) (117,848,074 ) Total equity 21,533,035 13,992,607 1,771,206 4,711,878 10,579,044 The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) of the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. Exchange rates The following table sets forth, for the periods and dates indicated, certain information concerning the noon buying rate in New York City for Australian dollars expressed in U.S. dollars per $1.00 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At period end Average rate High Low Period ended USD USD USD USD Yearly data June 2017 0.7676 0.7562 0.7680 0.7387 June 2018 0.7399 0.7753 0.8105 0.7355 June 2019 0.7009 0.7153 0.7466 0.6860 June 2020 0.6893 0.6711 0.7043 0.5755 June 2021 0.7518 0.7444 0.7829 0.6863 3 Item 3.B Capitalisation and Indebtedness Not applicable. Item 3.C Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds Not applicable. Item 3.D Risk Factors Before you purchase our ADSs, you should be aware that there are risks, including those described below. You should consider carefully these risk factors together with all of the other information contained elsewhere in this Annual Report before you decide to purchase our ADSs. Risks Related to our Business A variety of general risk factors associated with commercialising our products and product candidates internationally could materially adversely affect our business. We, or our licensing partners, may seek regulatory approval for our products or product candidates in multi-jurisdictions, accordingly, we expect that we will be subject to additional risks for our products and product candidates related to operating in foreign countries if we obtain the necessary approvals, including: ● differing regulatory requirements in foreign countries; ● the potential for so-called parallel importing, which is what happens when a local seller, faced with high or higher local prices, opts to import goods from a foreign market (with low or lower prices) rather than buying them locally; ● unexpected changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls and other regulatory requirements; ● economic weakness, including inflation, or political instability in particular foreign economies and markets; ● compliance with tax, employment, immigration and labour laws for employees living or traveling abroad; ● foreign taxes, including withholding of payroll taxes; ● foreign currency fluctuations, which could result in increased operating expenses and reduced revenues, and other obligations incident to doing business in another country; ● difficulties staffing and managing foreign operations; ● workforce uncertainty in countries where labour unrest is more common than in Germany or the U.S.; ● potential liability under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 or comparable foreign regulations; ● challenges enforcing our contractual and intellectual property rights, especially in those foreign countries that do not respect and protect intellectual property rights to the same extent as in the EU or the U.S.; ● production shortages resulting from any events affecting raw material supply or manufacturing capabilities abroad; and ● business interruptions resulting from geo-political actions, including war and terrorism. These and other risks associated with our or our licensing partners' international operations may materially adversely affect our ability to attain or maintain profitable operations. Our Company has a history of incurring losses. We have incurred operating losses in every year since the year ended June 30, 2011. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had accumulated losses of A$143,075,218 and the extent of any future losses and whether or not the Company can generate profits in future years remains uncertain. The Company currently does not generate sufficient revenue to cover its operating expenses. We expect our capital outlays and operating expenditures to remain constant for the foreseeable future as we continue to focus on R&D and new product development, IP creation and the introduction of predictive genetic testing products. If we fail to generate sufficient revenue and eventually become profitable, or if we are unable to fund our continuing losses by raising additional financing when required, our shareholders could lose all or part of their investments. We may not be successful in transitioning from our existing product portfolio to our next generation of risk assessment tests, and our newly developed approach to marketing and distribution of such products may not generate revenues. Although we developed and marketed our BREVAGen™ and BREVAGenplus products in the recent past, and had internally developed product distribution teams in both Australia and the U.S., we believe that our future success is dependent upon our ability to successfully introduce and sell our newly developed products, 'GeneType for Breast Cancer', 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' and or COVID severity risk test. Although we believe that we now have world class products that are poised to be an important part of making predictive genetic testing a mainstream healthcare activity, we may not be successful in transitioning from our existing products to these products, and there can be no assurance that the demand for these new products will develop. Furthermore, we plan to introduce our new products to healthcare providers through a global network of distribution partners instead of through our own sales force. Although we believe that we are building worthwhile sales and distribution relationships with experienced United States distribution firms, there can be no assurance that we will be able to enter into distribution arrangements on terms satisfactory to us, and that our marketing strategy will be successful and result in significant revenues. 4 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Our products may never achieve significant market acceptance. We may expend substantial funds and management effort on the development and marketing of our predictive genetic testing products with no assurance that we will be successful in selling our products or services. Our ability to enter into distribution arrangements to successfully sell our molecular risk assessment and predictive genetic testing products and services will depend significantly on the perception that our products and services can reduce patient risk and improve medical outcomes, and that our products and services are superior to existing tests. Our business could also be adversely affected if we expend money without any return. Failure to demonstrate the clinical utility of our products could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that its GeneType for Breast Cancer, GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and COVID severity risk tests, along with the pipeline of new tests under development have the capacity to transform health outcomes for entire populations. However, it is critical for the Company to demonstrate the clinical utility of its new products. Clinical utility is the usefulness of a test for clinical practice. If the Company is unable to demonstrate clinical utility, or if the data is deemed insufficient to validate utility, there may be insufficient demand for the Company's products. If our competitors develop superior products, our operations and financial condition could be affected. We are currently subject to increased competition from biotechnology and diagnostic companies, academic and research institutions and government or other publicly-funded agencies that are pursuing products and services which are substantially similar to our molecular risk assessment testing products, or which otherwise address the needs of our customers and potential customers. Our competitors in the predictive genetic testing and assessment market include private and public sector enterprises located in Australia, the U.S. and elsewhere. Many of the organisations competing with us are much larger and have more ready access to needed resources. In particular, they would have greater experience in the areas of finance, research and development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, distribution, technical and regulatory matters than we do. In addition, many of the larger current and potential competitors have already established name / brand recognition and more extensive collaborative relationships. Our competitive position in the molecular risk assessment and predictive testing area is based upon, amongst other things, our ability to: ● continue to strengthen and maintain scientific credibility through the process of obtaining scientific validation through clinical trials supported by peer-reviewed publication in medical journals; ● create and maintain scientifically advanced technology and offer proprietary products and services; ● continue to strengthen and improve the messaging regarding the importance and value that our cancer risk assessment tests provide to patients and physicians; ● diversify our product offerings in disease types other than breast cancer, colorectal cancer and COVID severity risk test; ● obtain and maintain patent or other protection for our products and services; ● obtain and maintain required government approvals and other accreditations on a timely basis; and ● successfully market our products and services. If we are not successful in meeting these goals, our business could be adversely affected. Similarly, our competitors may succeed in developing technologies, products or services that are more effective than any that we are developing or that would render our technology, products and services obsolete, noncompetitive or uneconomical. We have important relationships with external parties over whom we have limited control. We have relationships with academic consultants, research collaborators at other institutions and other advisers who are not employed by us. Accordingly, we have limited control over their activities and can expect only limited amounts of their time to be dedicated to our activities. These persons may have consulting, employment or advisory arrangements with other entities that may conflict with or compete with their obligations to us. Our consultants typically sign agreements that provide for confidentiality of our proprietary information and results of studies. However, we may not be able to maintain the confidentiality of our technology, the dissemination of which could hurt our competitive position and results from operations. To the extent that our scientific consultants, collaborators or advisors develop inventions or processes that may be applicable to our proposed products, disputes may arise as to the ownership of the proprietary rights to such information, and we may not be successful with any dispute outcomes. 5 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) We may be subject to liability and our insurance may not be sufficient to cover damages. Our business exposes us to potential liability risks that are inherent in the testing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of molecular risk assessment and predictive tests. The use of our products and product candidates, whether for clinical trials or commercial sale, may expose us to professional and product liability claims and possible adverse publicity. We may be subject to claims resulting from incorrect results of analysis of genetic variations or other screening tests performed using our products. Litigation of such claims could be costly. Further, if a court were to require us to pay damages to a plaintiff, the amount of such damages could be significant and severely damage our financial condition. Although we have public and product liability insurance coverage under broad form liability and professional indemnity policies, the level or breadth of our coverage may not be adequate to fully cover any potential liability claims. In addition, we may not be able to obtain additional liability coverage in the future at an acceptable cost. A successful claim or series of claims brought against us in excess of our insurance coverage and the effect of professional and/or product liability litigation upon the reputation and marketability of our technology and products, together with the diversion of the attention of key personnel, could negatively affect our business. We use potentially hazardous materials, chemicals and patient samples in our business and any disputes relating to improper handling, storage or disposal of these materials could be time consuming and costly. Our research and development, production and service activities involve the controlled use of hazardous laboratory materials and chemicals, including small quantities of acid and alcohol, and patient tissue samples. We do not knowingly deal with infectious samples. We, our collaborators and service providers are subject to stringent Australian federal, state and local laws and regulations governing occupational health and safety standards, including those governing the use, storage, handling and disposal of these materials and certain waste products. However, we could be liable for accidental contamination or discharge or any resultant injury from hazardous materials, and conveyance, processing, and storage of and data on patient samples. If we, our collaborators or service providers fail to comply with applicable laws or regulations, we could be required to pay penalties or be held liable for any damages that result and this liability could exceed our financial resources. Further, future changes to environmental health and safety laws could cause us to incur additional expense or restrict our operations. In addition, our collaborators and service providers may be working with these same types of hazardous materials, including hazardous chemicals, in connection with our collaborations. In the event of a lawsuit or investigation, we could be held responsible for any injury caused to persons or property by exposure to, or release of, these hazardous materials or patient samples that may contain infectious materials. The cost of this liability could exceed our resources. While we maintain broad form liability insurance coverage for these risks, the level or breadth of our coverage may not be adequate to fully cover potential liability claims. We depend on the collaborative efforts of our academic and corporate partners for research, development and commercialisation of our products. A breach by our partners of their obligations, or the termination of the relationship, could deprive us of valuable resources and require additional investment of time and money. Our strategy for research, development and commercialisation of our products has historically involved entering into various arrangements with academic, corporate partners and others. As a result, the success of our strategy depends, in part, upon the strength of those relationships and these outside parties undertaking their responsibilities and performing their tasks to the best of their ability and responding in a timely manner. Our collaborators may also be our competitors. We cannot necessarily control the amount and timing of resources that our collaborators devote to performing their contractual obligations and we have no certainty that these parties will perform their obligations as expected or that any revenue will be derived from these arrangements. If our collaborators breach or terminate their agreement with us or otherwise fail to conduct their collaborative activities in a timely manner, the development or commercialisation of the product candidate or research program under such collaborative arrangement may be delayed. If that is the case, we may be required to undertake unforeseen additional responsibilities or to devote unforeseen additional funds or other resources to such development or commercialisation, or such development or commercialisation could be terminated. The termination or cancellation of collaborative arrangements could adversely affect our financial condition, intellectual property position and general operations. In addition, disagreements between collaborators and us could lead to delays in the collaborative research, development, or commercialisation of certain products or could require or result in formal legal process or arbitration for resolution. These consequences could be time-consuming and expensive and could have material adverse effects on the Company. 6 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) We rely upon scientific, technical and clinical data supplied by academic and corporate collaborators, licensors, licensees, independent contractors and others in the evaluation and development of potential therapeutic methods. There may be errors or omissions in this data that would materially adversely affect the development of these methods. If our sole laboratory facility becomes inoperable, we will be unable to perform our tests and our business will be harmed. We rely on our sole laboratory facilities in Melbourne, Australia, which has been certified under the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments ('CLIA'). Our current lease of laboratory premises expires February 28, 2022. The facility and the equipment we use to perform our tests would be costly to replace and could require substantial lead time to repair or replace. If we were to lose our CLIA certification or other required certifications or licenses, or if the facility is harmed or rendered inoperable by natural or man-made disasters, including flooding and power outages, it will be difficult or impossible for us to perform our tests for some period of time. The inability to perform our tests or the backlog of tests that could develop if our facility is inoperable for even a short period of time may result in the loss of customers or harm our reputation, and we may be unable to regain those customers in the future. If we no longer had our own facility and needed to rely on a third party to perform our tests, we could only use another facility with established state licensure and CLIA accreditation. We cannot assure you that we would be able to find another CLIA certified facility willing to comply with the required procedures, that this laboratory would be willing to perform the tests on commercially reasonable terms, or that it would be able to meet our quality standards. In order to establish a redundant clinical reference laboratory facility, we would have to spend considerable time and money securing adequate space, constructing the facility, recruiting and training employees, and establishing the additional operational and administrative infrastructure necessary to support a second facility. We may not be able, or it may take considerable time, to replicate our testing processes or results in a new facility. Additionally, any new clinical reference laboratory facility would be subject to certification under CLIA and licensing by several states, including California and New York, which could take a significant amount of time and result in delays in our ability to begin operations. The loss of key members of our senior management team or our inability to attract and retain highly skilled scientists, clinicians and salespeople could adversely affect our business. Our success depends largely on the skills, experience and performance of key members of our executive management team and others in key management positions. The efforts of each of these persons together will be critical as we continue to develop our technologies and testing processes, continue our international expansion and transition to a company with multiple commercialised products. If we were to lose one or more of these key employees, we may experience difficulties in competing effectively, developing our technologies and implementing our business strategies. During the year, we experienced significant changes in our executive officers, including the appointment of Simon Morriss as our Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2021 with Jerzy Muchnicki who had been acting CEO since September 21, 2019, stepping into the role of Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director. Mike Tonroe has been appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 15, 2021 taking over from Philip Hains who had been in role since July 15, 2019, While we believe our current executive officers have the skills and experience to enable us to execute our business plan, these changes may nevertheless result in a transition phase that could adversely affect our operations in the short-term. Our research and development programs and commercial laboratory operations depend on our ability to attract and retain highly skilled scientists and technicians, including licensed laboratory technicians, chemists, biostatisticians and engineers. We may not be able to attract or retain qualified scientists and technicians in the future due to the competition for qualified personnel among life science businesses. In addition, if there were to be a shortage of clinical laboratory scientists in coming years, this would make it more difficult to hire sufficient numbers of qualified personnel. We also face competition from universities and public and private research institutions in recruiting and retaining highly qualified scientific personnel. In addition, our success depends on our ability to attract and retain salespeople with extensive experience in oncology and close relationships with medical oncologists, pathologists and other hospital personnel. We may have difficulties sourcing, recruiting or retaining qualified salespeople, which could cause delays or a decline in the rate of adoption of our tests. If we are not able to attract and retain the necessary personnel to accomplish our business objectives, we may experience constraints that could adversely affect our ability to support our research and development and sales programs. 7 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Changes in the way that the FDA regulates our tests could result in the delay or additional expense in offering our tests and tests that we may develop in the future. Historically, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') has exercised enforcement discretion with respect to most laboratory-developed tests ('LDTs') and has not required laboratories that furnish LDTs to comply with the agency's requirements for medical devices (e.g., establishment registration, device listing, quality systems regulations, premarket clearance or premarket approval, and post-market controls). In recent years, however, the FDA publicly announced its intention to regulate certain LDTs and issued two draft guidance documents that set forth a proposed phased-in risk-based regulatory framework that would apply varying levels of FDA oversight to LDTs. However, these guidance documents were withdrawn at the end of the Obama administration and replaced by an informal discussion paper reflecting some of the feedback that FDA had received on LDT regulation. The FDA acknowledged that the discussion paper in January 2017 does not represent the formal position of the FDA and is not enforceable. Nevertheless, the FDA wanted to share its synthesis of the feedback that it had received in the hope that it might advance public discussion on future LDT oversight. Notwithstanding the discussion paper, the FDA continues to exercise enforcement discretion and may decide to regulate certain LDTs on a case-by-case basis at any time, which could result in delay or additional expense in offering our tests and tests that we may develop in the future. Our business could be harmed from the loss or suspension of a license or imposition of a fine or penalties under, or future changes in, or changing interpretations of, CLIA or state laboratory licensing laws to which we are subject. The clinical laboratory testing industry is subject to extensive federal and state regulation, and many of these statutes and regulations have not been interpreted by the courts. The regulations implementing CLIA set out federal regulatory standards that apply to virtually all clinical laboratories (regardless of the location, size or type of laboratory), including those operated by physicians in their offices, by requiring that they be certified by the federal government or by a federally approved accreditation agency. CLIA does not preempt state law, which in some cases may be more stringent than federal law and require additional personnel qualifications, quality control, record maintenance and proficiency testing. The sanction for failure to comply with CLIA and state requirements may be suspension, revocation or limitation of a laboratory's CLIA certificate, which is necessary to conduct business, as well as significant fines and/or criminal penalties. Several states have similar laws and we may be subject to similar penalties. If the certification of one laboratory owned by the Company is suspended or revoked that may preclude the Company from owning or operating any other laboratory in the Country for two years. We cannot assure you that applicable statutes and regulations and more specifically, the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, will not be interpreted or applied by a prosecutorial, regulatory or judicial authority in a manner that would adversely affect our business. Potential sanctions for violation of these statutes and regulations include significant fines and the suspension or loss of various licenses, certificates and authorisations, which could have a material adverse effect on our business. In addition, compliance with future legislation could impose additional requirements on us, which may be costly. Failure to establish and comply with appropriate quality standards to assure that the highest level of quality is observed in the performance of our testing services and in the design, manufacture and marketing of our products could adversely affect the results of our operations and adversely impact our reputation. The provision of clinical testing services, and the design, manufacture and marketing of diagnostic products involve certain inherent risks. The services that we provide and the products that we design, manufacture and market are intended to provide information for healthcare providers in providing patient care. Therefore, users of our services and products may have a greater sensitivity to errors than the users of services or products that are intended for other purposes. Similarly, negligence in performing our services can lead to injury or other adverse events. We may be sued under common law, physician liability or other liability law for acts or omissions by our laboratory personnel. We are subject to the attendant risk of substantial damages awards and risk to our reputation. 8 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) If we fail to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results or prevent fraud. Effective internal controls over financial reporting are necessary for us to provide reliable financial reports and, together with adequate disclosure controls and procedures, are designed to prevent fraud. Any failure to design and implement an effective system of internal control may reveal deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting that are deemed to be material weaknesses. Ineffective internal controls could also cause investors to lose confidence in our reported financial information, which could have a negative effect on the trading price of the ADSs and our Ordinary Shares. As of June 30, 2021, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting. In connection with this assessment, we are satisfied that remediation of the material weakness in relation to segregation of duties identified as of June 30, 2020 had occurred. Refer to Item 15.B for the description of the material weakness and Item 15.D for the efforts undertaken to remediate the material weakness identified as of June 30, 2020. To remediate the previously identified material weakness and to enhance our overall control environment, we continued to implement policies and procedures to ensure segregation of duties are appropriate as of June 30, 2021, and continuous training for the finance team is in place. However, we cannot assure you that the measures we have taken to date, and actions we may take in the future, will be sufficient to prevent potential future material weaknesses. Failure to comply with HIPAA, including regarding the use of new 'standard transactions,' may negatively impact our business. Pursuant to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, as amended, or HIPAA, we must comply with comprehensive privacy and security standards with respect to the use and disclosure of protected health information, as well as standards for electronic transactions, including specified transaction and code set rules. Under the 2009 HITECH amendments to HIPAA, the law was expanded, including requirements to provide notification of certain identified data breaches, direct patient access to laboratory records, the extension of certain HIPAA privacy and security standards directly to business associates, and heightened penalties for noncompliance, and enforcement efforts. 9 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) If we fail to comply with the complex federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations that apply to our business, we could suffer severe consequences that could materially and adversely affect our operating results and financial condition. Our operations are subject to extensive federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations, all of which are subject to change. These laws and regulations currently include, among other things: ● CLIA, which requires that laboratories obtain certification from the federal government, and state licensure laws; ● FDA laws and regulations; ● HIPAA, which imposes comprehensive federal standards with respect to the privacy and security of protected health information and requirements for the use of certain standardised electronic transactions; amendments to HIPAA under HITECH, which strengthen and expand HIPAA privacy and security compliance requirements, increase penalties for violators, extend enforcement authority to state attorneys general and impose requirements for breach notification; ● state laws regulating genetic testing and protecting the privacy of genetic test results, as well as state laws protecting the privacy and security of health information and personal data and mandating reporting of breaches to affected individuals and state regulators; ● the federal anti-kickback law, or the Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibits knowingly and willfully offering, paying, soliciting, receiving, or providing remuneration, directly or indirectly, in exchange for or to induce either the referral of an individual, or the furnishing, arranging for, or recommending of an item or service that is reimbursable, in whole or in part, by a federal health care program; ● other federal and state fraud and abuse laws, such as anti-kickback laws, prohibitions on self-referral, and false claims acts, which may extend to services reimbursable by any third-party payor, including private insurers; ● the federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act, which requires medical device manufactures to track and report to the federal government certain payments and other transfers of value made to physicians and teaching hospitals and ownership or investment interests held by physicians and their immediate family members; ● Section 216 of the federal Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 ('PAMA'), which requires applicable laboratories to report private payor data in a timely and accurate manner beginning in 2017 and every three years thereafter (and in some cases annually); ● state laws that impose reporting and other compliance-related requirements; and ● similar foreign laws and regulations that apply to us in the countries in which we operate. These laws and regulations are complex and are subject to interpretation by the courts and by government agencies. Our failure to comply could lead to civil or criminal penalties, exclusion from participation in state and federal health care programs, or prohibitions or restrictions on our laboratory's ability to provide or receive payment for our services. We believe that we are in material compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements, but there is a risk that one or more government agencies could take a contrary position, or that a private, party could file suit under the qui tam provisions of the federal False Claims Act or a similar state law. Such occurrences, regardless of their outcome, could damage our reputation and adversely affect important business relationships with third parties, including managed care organisations, and other private third-party payors. A failure to comply with any of federal or state laws applicable to our business, particularly laws related to the elimination of healthcare fraud, may adversely impact our business. Federal officials responsible for administering and enforcing the healthcare laws and regulations have made a priority of eliminating healthcare fraud. For example, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as amended by the Health Care Education and Reconciliation Act of 2010, jointly the 'Affordable Care Act,' includes significant fraud and abuse measures, including required disclosures of financial arrangements between drug and device manufacturers, on the one hand, and physicians and teaching hospitals, on the other hand. Federal funding available for combating health care fraud and abuse generally has increased. While we seek to conduct our business in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, many of the laws and regulations applicable to our business, particularly those relating to billing and reimbursement of tests and those relating to relationships with physicians, hospitals and patients contain language that has not been interpreted by courts. We must rely on our interpretation of these laws and regulations based on the advice of our counsel and regulatory or law enforcement authorities may not agree with our interpretation of these laws and regulations and may seek to enforce legal remedies or penalties against us for violations. From time to time we may need to change our operations, particularly pricing or billing practices, in response to changing interpretations of these laws and regulations or regulatory or judicial determinations with respect to these laws and regulations. These occurrences, regardless of their outcome, could damage our reputation and harm important business relationships that we have with healthcare providers, payers and others. 10 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) We face risks associated with currency exchange rate fluctuations, which could adversely affect our operating results. We receive a portion of our revenues and pay a portion of our expenses in currencies other than the United States dollar, such as the Australian dollar, the Euro and the British pound. As a result, we are at risk for exchange rate fluctuations between such foreign currencies and the United States dollar, which could affect the results of our operations. If the U.S. dollar strengthens against foreign currencies, the translation of these foreign currency denominated transactions will result in decreased revenues and operating expenses. We may not be able to offset adverse foreign currency impact with increased revenues. We do not currently utilise hedging strategies to mitigate foreign currency risk and even if we were to implement hedging strategies to mitigate foreign currency risk, these strategies might not eliminate our exposure to foreign exchange rate fluctuations and would involve costs and risks of their own, such as ongoing management time and expertise, external costs to implement the strategies and potential accounting implications. Government regulation of genetic research or testing may adversely affect the demand for our services and impair our business and operations. In addition to the regulatory framework governing healthcare, genetic research and testing has been the focus of public attention and regulatory scrutiny. From time to time, federal, state and/or local governments adopt regulations relating to the conduct of genetic research and genetic testing. In the future, these regulations could limit or restrict genetic research activities as well as genetic testing for research or clinical purposes. In addition, if such regulations are adopted, these regulations may be inconsistent with, or in conflict with, regulations adopted by other government bodies. Regulations relating to genetic research activities could adversely affect our ability to conduct our research and development activities. Regulations restricting genetic testing could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products and services. Accordingly, any regulations of this nature could increase the costs of our operations or restrict our ability to conduct our testing business. Failure in our information technology systems could significantly increase testing turn-around times or impact on the billing processes or otherwise disrupt our operations. Our laboratory operations depend, in part, on the continued performance of our information technology systems. Our information technology systems are potentially vulnerable to physical or electronic break-ins, computer viruses and similar disruptions. Sustained system failures or interruption of our systems in our laboratory operations could disrupt our ability to process laboratory requisitions, perform testing, and provide test results in a timely manner and/or billing process. Failure of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business and financial condition. Breaches of network or information technology, natural disasters or terrorist attacks could have an adverse impact on our business. Cyber-attacks or other breaches of information technology security, natural disasters, or acts of terrorism or war may result in hardware failure or disrupt our product testing or research and development activities. There has been a substantial increase in frequency of successful and unsuccessful cyber-attacks on companies in recent years. Such an event may result in our inability, or the inability of our collaborative partners, to operate the facilities to conduct and complete the necessary activities, which even if the event is for a limited period of time, may result in significant expenses and/ or significant damage or delay to our commercial or research activities. While we maintain insurance cover for some of these events, the potential liabilities associated with these events could exceeded the cover we maintain. 11 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Ethical and other concerns surrounding the use of genetic information may reduce the demand for our services. Public opinion regarding ethical issues related to the confidentiality and appropriate use of genetic testing may influence government authorities to call for limits on, or regulation of the use of, genetic testing. In addition, such authorities could prohibit testing for genetic predisposition to certain conditions, particularly for those that have no known cure. Furthermore, adverse publicity or public opinion relating to genetic research and testing, even in the absence of any governmental regulation, could reduce the potential markets for our products and services. Risks associated with our intellectual property. The patenting of genes and issues surrounding access to genetic knowledge are the subjects of extensive and ongoing public debate in many countries. By way of example, the Australian Law Reform Commission has previously conducted two inquiries into the social uses of genetic information. The patents we hold overuses of 'non-coding' DNA have broad scope and have also been the subject of debate and some criticism in the media. Individuals or organisations, in any one of the countries in which these patents have issued, could take legal action to seek their amendment, revocation or invalidation, something which has happened previously, on several occasions in various jurisdictions, though we have prevailed in all such cases. Furthermore, any time that we initiate legal action against parties that infringe our patents we face a risk that the infringer will defend itself through a counterclaim of patent invalidity or other such claims. Subsequent legal action could potentially overturn, invalidate or limit the scope of our patents. We rely heavily upon patents and proprietary technology that may fail to protect our business. We rely upon our portfolio of patent rights, patent applications and exclusive licenses to patents and patent applications relating to genetic technologies. We expect to aggressively patent and protect our proprietary technologies. However, we cannot be certain that any additional patents will be issued to us because of our domestic or foreign patent applications or that any of our patents will withstand challenges by others. Patents issued to, or licensed by us may be infringed or third parties may independently develop the same or similar technologies. Similarly, our patents may not provide us with meaningful protection from competitors, including those who may pursue patents which may prevent, limit or interfere with our products or which may require licensing and the payment of significant fees or royalties by us to such third parties in order to enable us to conduct our business. We may sue or be sued by third parties regarding our patents and other intellectual property rights. These suits are often costly and would divert valuable funds, time and technical resources from our operations and cause a distraction to management. We also rely upon unpatented proprietary technologies and databases. Although we require employees, consultants and collaborators to sign confidentiality agreements, we may not be able to adequately protect our rights in such unpatented proprietary technologies and databases, which could have a material adverse effect on our business. For example, others may independently develop substantially equivalent proprietary information or techniques or otherwise gain access to our proprietary technologies or disclose our technologies to our competitors. We may face difficulties in certain jurisdictions in protecting our intellectual property rights, which may diminish the value of our intellectual property rights in those jurisdictions. The laws of some jurisdictions do not protect intellectual property rights to the same extent as the laws in the United States and the European Union, and many companies have encountered significant difficulties in protecting and defending such rights in such other jurisdictions. If we or our collaboration partners encounter difficulties in protecting, or are otherwise precluded from effectively protecting, the intellectual property rights for our business in such jurisdictions, the value of those rights may be diminished and we may face additional competition from others in those jurisdictions. In addition, many countries limit the enforceability of patents against governments agencies or government contractors. In those countries, the patent owner may have limited remedies, which could materially diminish the value of such patent. 12 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Our operations may be adversely affected by the effects of extreme weather conditions or other interruptions in the timely transportation of specimens. We may be required to transport specimens from the U.S. or other distant locations to our laboratory located in Melbourne, Australia. Our operations may be adversely impacted by extreme weather conditions or other interruptions such as the COVID pandemic in the timely transportation of such specimens or otherwise to provide our services, from time to time. The occurrence of any such event and/or a disruption to our operations as a result may harm our reputation and adversely impact our results of operations. Our CIT Platform will expose us to various risks. Our Consumer Initiated Testing platform (CIT), allows consumers to directly request any of our tests online with a practitioner involved in the process via telemedicine, will be subject to various risks, including but not limited to: ● The risk of failure to protect personal medical information; ● The risk of breach of cyber security for the platform; and ● The risk that the platform will fail to perform as expected. Our ability to conduct telehealth services in a particular U.S. state or non-U.S. jurisdiction is dependent upon the applicable laws governing remote healthcare, the practice of medicine and healthcare delivery in general in such location which are subject to changing political, regulatory and other influences. Some state medical boards have established new rules or interpreted existing rules in a manner that limits or restricts the practice of telemedicine. The extent to which a U.S. state or non-U.S. jurisdiction considers particular actions or relationships to constitute practicing medicine is subject to change and to evolving interpretations by (in the case of U.S. states) medical boards and state attorneys general, among others, and (in the case of non-U.S. jurisdictions) the relevant regulatory and legal authorities, each with broad discretion. Accordingly, we must monitor our compliance with law in every jurisdiction in which we operate, on an ongoing basis, and we cannot provide assurance that our activities and arrangements, if challenged, will be found to be in compliance with the law. If a successful legal challenge or an adverse change in the relevant laws were to occur, and we were unable to adapt our business model accordingly, our operations in the affected jurisdictions would be disrupted, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Discontinuation or recalls of existing testing products or our customers using new technologies to perform their own tests could adversely affect our business. Discontinuation or recalls of existing testing products or our customers using new technologies to perform their own tests could adversely affect the Company's business. Manufacturers may discontinue or recall reagents, test kits or instruments used by us to perform laboratory testing. Such discontinuations or recalls could adversely affect our costs, testing volume and revenue. In addition, advances in technology may lead to the development of more cost-effective technologies such as point-of-care testing equipment that can be operated by physicians or other healthcare providers in their offices or by patients themselves without requiring the services of freestanding clinical laboratories. Development of such technology and its use by our customers could reduce the demand for our laboratory testing services and the utilisation of certain tests offered by us and negatively impact our revenues. Even if we are able to successfully transition our current lab facilities into a COVID-19 testing facility, there can be no assurances that we will generate revenue from COVID-19 testing. The Company has not had any material conversations or entered into any agreements with a third party regarding the performance of COVID-19 testing and there is no guarantee that we will ever enter into any such agreements. As a result, despite our potential ability to conduct COVID-19 testing, there can be no assurances that we will be able to commercialise such ability to generate any revenue. We may not be able to produce a PRS test that successfully allows for the assessment of risk in fully vaccinated populations In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have completed the development of our COVID-19 risk test, which we believe may allow for the assessment of risk of an individual contracting a serious disease as a result of the contracting the COVID-19 virus (see 'Recent Developments'). We may be unable to produce a test that successfully allows for the assessment of risk in a in fully vaccinated populations. If the outbreak is effectively contained or the risk of infection is diminished or eliminated before we can successfully develop and manufacture a PRS test, we may be unable to successfully generate revenue from the development of the PRS test. Our business could be negatively impacted by our allocation of significant resources to a global health threat that is unpredictable and could rapidly dissipate or against which our PRS test, if developed, may not be deemed useful or effective enough by the market. 13 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Because the PRS test may not be able to obtain necessary regulatory clearance, we may not generate any revenue. All of our existing products are subject to regulation in Australia by CLIA, the U.S. by the FDA and/or other domestic and international governmental, public health agencies, regulatory bodies or non-governmental organisations. The process of obtaining required approvals or clearances for a potential new product varies according to the nature of and uses for a specific product. These processes can involve lengthy and detailed laboratory testing, human clinical trials, sampling activities, and other costly, time-consuming procedures. The submission of an application to a regulatory authority does not guarantee that the authority will grant an approval or clearance for the product. Each authority may impose its own requirements and can delay or refuse to grant approval or clearance, even though a product has been approved in another country. The time taken to obtain approval or clearance varies depending on the nature of the application and may result in the passage of a significant period of time from the date of submission of the application. Delays in the approval or clearance processes increase the risk that we will not succeed in introducing or selling the subject products, and we may be required to abandon the PRS after devoting substantial time and resources to its development. If our PRS test receives necessary CLIA and FDA approvals, it will be subject to continuing governmental regulations and additional foreign regulations. If the FDA determines that enforcement discretion is not appropriate or that LDTs are generally subject to FDA regulation and that premarket review, including clearance or approval, is required for our PRS tests or any of our future tests, diagnostic test kits that we may develop, or other products that would be classified as medical devices, the process of obtaining regulatory clearances or approvals to market a medical device can be costly and time consuming, and we may not be able to obtain these clearances or approvals on a timely basis, if at all. In particular, the FDA permits commercial distribution of a new medical device only after the device has received clearance under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, or is the subject of an approved premarket approval application, or PMA unless the device is specifically exempt from those requirements. The FDA will clear marketing of a lower risk medical device through the 510(k) process if the manufacturer demonstrates that the new product is substantially equivalent to other 510(k)-cleared products. High risk devices deemed to pose the greatest risk, such as life-sustaining, life-supporting, or implantable devices, or devices not deemed substantially equivalent to a previously cleared device, require the approval of a PMA. The PMA process is more costly, lengthy and uncertain than the 510(k)-clearance process. A PMA application must be supported by extensive data, including, but not limited to, technical, preclinical, clinical trial, manufacturing and labeling data, to demonstrate to the FDA's satisfaction the safety and efficacy of the device for its intended use. Our currently commercialised products have not received FDA clearance or approval, as they are marketed under the FDA's enforcement discretion for LDTs. Even if regulatory clearance or approval of a product is required and granted, such clearance or approval may be subject to limitations on the intended uses for which the product may be marketed and reduce our potential to successfully commercialise the product and generate revenue from the product. If the FDA determines that our promotional materials, labeling, training or other marketing or educational activities constitute promotion of an unapproved use, it could request that we cease or modify our training or promotional materials or subject us to regulatory enforcement actions. We are also subject to other federal, state, and foreign regulation concerning the manufacture and sale of our products. Our failure to comply with U.S. federal, state and foreign governmental regulations could lead to the issuance of warning letters or untitled letters, the imposition of injunctions, suspensions or loss of regulatory clearance or approvals, product recalls, termination of distribution, product seizures or civil penalties. In the most extreme cases, criminal sanctions or closure of our manufacturing facility are possible, any of which could adversely affect our business, operating results and prospects. The FDA and similar foreign governmental authorities have the authority to require the recall of regulated products in the event of material deficiencies or defects in design or manufacture. In the case of the FDA, the authority to require a recall must be based on an FDA finding that there is a reasonable probability that the device would cause serious injury or death. In addition, foreign governmental bodies have the authority to require the recall of our products in the event of material deficiencies or defects in design or manufacture. Manufacturers may, under their own initiative, recall a product if any material deficiency in a device is found. A government-mandated or voluntary recall by us could occur as a result of component failures, manufacturing errors, design or labeling defects or other deficiencies and issues. Recalls of any of our products would divert managerial and financial resources and have an adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations. The FDA requires that certain classifications of recalls be reported to FDA within 10 working days after the recall is initiated. Companies are required to maintain certain records of recalls, even if they are not reportable to the FDA. We may initiate voluntary recalls involving our products in the future that we determine do not require notification of the FDA. If the FDA disagrees with our determinations, they could require us to report those actions as recalls. A future recall announcement could harm our reputation with customers and negatively affect our sales. In addition, the FDA could take enforcement action for failing to report the recalls when they were conducted. We may be subject to liability for our current products or for our planned COVID-19 testing and our insurance may not be sufficient to cover damages. Our current business and potential COVID-19 testing exposes us to potential liability risks that are inherent in the testing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of molecular risk assessment and predictive tests. The use of our products and product candidates, whether for clinical trials or commercial sale, may expose us to professional and product liability claims and possible adverse publicity. We may be subject to claims resulting from incorrect results of analysis of genetic variation or other screening tests performed using our products or from any future COVID-19 testing. Litigation of such claims could be costly. Further, if a court were to require us to pay damages to a plaintiff, the amount of such damages could be significant and severely damage our financial condition. Although we have public and product liability insurance coverage under broad form liability and professional indemnity policies, the level or breadth of our coverage may not be adequate to fully cover any potential liability claims. In addition, we may not be able to obtain additional liability coverage in the future at an acceptable cost. A successful claim or series of claims brought against us in excess of our insurance coverage and the effect of professional and/or product liability litigation upon the reputation and marketability of our technology and products, together with the diversion of the attention of key personnel, could negatively affect our business. 14 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Declining general economic or business conditions, including as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, may have a negative impact on our business. Continuing concerns over economic and business prospects in the United States and other countries have contributed to increased volatility and diminished expectations for the global economy. These factors, coupled with the prospect of decreased business and consumer confidence and increased unemployment resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak, may precipitate an economic slowdown and recession. If the economic climate deteriorates, our business, including our access to patient samples and the addressable market for diagnostic tests that we may successfully develop, as well as the financial condition of our suppliers and our third-party payors, could be adversely affected, resulting in a negative impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on global markets and business activity, which has had an effect on the operations of the Company, including but not limited to, that sales of our products have been impacted not only by the inability for consumers to visit their practitioners but also the difficulty our sales team is having in arranging face to face meetings with practitioners. Our sales team has found it very difficult to reach practitioners to build on the sales momentum created prior to the pandemic,. Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has done the following: ● Moved forward with its Consumer Initiated Testing platform (CIT), as previously announced on April 1, which allows for consumers to directly request any of the Company's tests online with a practitioner involved in the process via telemedicine. The platform is live, which we believe it will ensure that sales will be able to recommence in the event a lockdown is maintained and it opens up another significant sales channel. ● We have also launched the Polygenic Risk Score (or PRS) test for COVID-19, which will allow for the assessment of risk of an individual contracting a serious disease as a result of the contracting the COVID-19 virus. The proposed test will be designed using the same strategies used to build our existing GeneType for breast and colorectal cancer tests. Our objective will be to produce a test that can predict 'disease severity' using either genetic information alone (PRS) or a combination of genetic and clinical information. Biobank data will be interrogated to discover any informative genetic and phenotypic associations. These new COVID-19 related activities will provide some revenue opportunities for us in the short term and will assist in the development of additional tests the Company is currently working on. We have not made significant progress to date that would lead to orders or requests to increase capacity and there is no guarantee we will ever receive orders or requests. 15 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Risks Related to our Securities Our ADSs may be delisted from the NASDAQ Capital Market. In 2019, we were subject to NASDAQ delisting proceedings as a result of our failure to maintain the bid price of the ADS above the minimum $1.00 per share requirement and because our reported stockholders' equity was less than the minimum specified amount of $2,500,000 as of December 31, 2018. We regained compliance with NASDAQ's Listing Rules with respect to our bid price as a result of the adjustment to the ratio of the ADSs that took effect on August 15, 2019, and we regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement by raising gross proceeds of approximately $3,043,000 in a rights offering completed on October 29, 2019. On November 6, 2019, we received a letter from NASDAQ notifying us that we had regained compliance with the equity rule (the 'Compliance Letter'). On March 13, 2020, we received a determination letter (the 'Letter') from NASDAQ indicating that we did not comply with the stockholders' equity rule. The Letter indicates that Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B) does not permit an issuer that is deficient in stockholders' equity to present a plan of compliance to the NASDAQ Staff if such issuer has failed to comply with that provision within one year of a Hearing Panel (the 'Panel') determination of compliance. The Letter states that since we are out of compliance with the equity rule within one year of the Compliance Letter, the Staff cannot allow us to submit a plan of compliance. We requested an appeal hearing with the Panel to review the delisting determination. Upon NASDAQ's receipt of the hearing request by the Company, NASDAQ stayed the suspension of our securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision. An oral hearing took place on April 30, 2020 and in a letter dated May 12, 2020, the Panel granted the Company the full 180 day extension until September 9, 2020, to publicly disclose full compliance with the minimum shareholder equity requirement under NASDAQ rules. Subsequent to this, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) as of August 25, 2020 (refer to sequence of events below). On April 2, 2020, we closed a registered direct offering of 1,028,574 ADSs, at a purchase price of $1.75 per ADS (the 'First April Offering'). H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the placement agent for this offering. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support the introduction and distribution of our new products in the United States, for general product research and development, including the development of polygenic risk tests with TGen in the United States, for implementation of our consumer initiated testing platform, and for working capital. The Company issued 40,114,200 warrants to H.C. Wainwright & Co on April 3, 2020, exercisable at US$0.00365 each, expiring in 5 years from issue date. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. On April 17, 2020, we announced that we have developed a detailed implementation plan to enable a temporary transition of our genetic testing laboratory to a high-throughput COVID-19 testing laboratory, should it be required by government agencies to assist with demand (we have not received any such requests to date and there is no guarantee that we will ever receive such requests). Initial work to identify laboratory workflows, instrument modification, laboratory compliance for biologics and contaminated materials handling has commenced. Secure supply chain of test reagents has been confirmed. We believe we are prepared to commence testing within 21 days of receiving a request to assist with demand, if any. On April 22, 2020, we closed a registered direct offering of 722,502 ADSs at a purchase price of $2.00 per ADS (the 'Second April Offering,' and together with the First April Offering, the 'April Offerings'). H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the placement agent for this offering. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the introduction and distribution of our new products in the United States, for general product research and development, including the development of polygenic risk tests with TGen in the United States, for implementation of our consumer initiated testing platform and preparation for potential COVID-19 testing as well as for working capital. The Company issued 28,177,578 warrants to H.C. Wainwright & Co on April 22, 2020, exercisable at US$0.00417 each, expiring in 5 years from issue date. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. On May 26, 2020, we completed a capital raise by offering of (i) 3,500,000 American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'), for a purchase price of United States Dollars (US$) US$2.00 per ADS (each representing six hundred (600) of the Company's ordinary shares) and (ii) 500,000 pre-funded warrants to purchase one ADS (the 'Pre-Funded Warrants') for a purchase price of US$1.9999 per Pre-Funded Warrant. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the placement agent for this offering. In connection with such offering, the Company agreed to issue 156,000,000 warrants exercisable at US$0.004166 each, expiring in 5 years from issue date, to H.C. Wainwright & Co. On July 21, 2020, we closed a registered direct offering of 1,025,000 American Depository Shares (ADSs), each representing six hundred (600) of the Company's ordinary shares, at a purchase price of United States Dollars (US$) US$5.00 per ADS - or in Australian dollars $0.012 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds for this offering were approximately US$5.1 million. Against the offering, the Company agreed to issue 39,975,000 warrants exercisable at US$0.0104 each, expiring in 5 years from issue date, to H.C. Wainwright & Co which would form part of cost of raising capital. As of August 25, 2020, the Company has regained compliance with the equity requirement of NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), as required by the Hearings Panel decision dated May 12, 2020. On January 25, 2021, we closed a registered direct offering of 1,250,000 American Depository Shares (ADSs), each representing six hundred (600) of the Company's ordinary shares, at a purchase price of United States Dollars (US$) US$5.25 per ADS - or in Australian dollars $0.01125 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds for this offering was approximately US$6.56 million. Against the offering, the Company agreed to issue 48,750,000 warrants exercisable at US$0.010938 each, expiring in 5 years from issue date, to H.C. Wainwright & Co which would form part of cost of raising capital. The said warrants are subject to shareholder approval. However, there can be no assurance that we will be successful in these in maintaining net assets compliance and our securities will remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The delisting of our ADSs by NASDAQ would have material negative impacts on the liquidity of our securities and our ability to raise future capital. 16 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Our stock price is volatile and can fluctuate significantly based on events not in our control and general industry conditions. As a result, the value of your investment may decline significantly. The biotechnology sector can be particularly vulnerable to abrupt changes in investor sentiment. Stock prices of companies in the biotechnology industry, including ours, can swing dramatically, with little relationship to operating performance. Our stock price may be affected by a number of factors including, but not limited to: ● product development events; ● the outcome of litigation; ● decisions relating to intellectual property rights; ● the entrance of competitive products or technologies into our markets; ● new medical discoveries; ● the establishment of strategic partnerships and alliances; ● changes in reimbursement policies or other practices related to the pharmaceutical industry; or ● other industry and market changes or trends. Since our listing on the Australian Securities Exchange in August 2000, the price of our Ordinary Shares has ranged from a low of A$0.006 to a high of A$0.88 per share. Further fluctuations are likely to occur due to events which are not within our control and general market conditions affecting the biotechnology sector or the stock market generally. In addition, low trading volume may increase the volatility of the price of our ADSs. A thin trading market could cause the price of our ADSs to fluctuate significantly more than the stock market as a whole. For example, trades involving a relatively small number of our ADSs may have a greater impact on the trading price for our ADSs than would be the case if the trading volume were higher. The fact that we do not expect to pay cash dividends may lead to decreased prices for our stock. We have never declared or paid a cash dividend on our Ordinary Shares and we do not anticipate doing so in the foreseeable future. We intend to retain future cash earnings, if any, for reinvestment in the development and expansion of our business. Whether we pay cash dividends in the future will be at the discretion of our Board of Directors and may be dependent on our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and any other factors our Board of Directors decides is relevant. As a result, an investor may only recognise an economic gain on an investment in our stock from an appreciation in the price of our stock, which is uncertain and unpredictable. There is no guarantee that our Ordinary Shares will appreciate in value or even maintain the price at which an investor purchased the Ordinary Shares. You may have difficulty in effecting service of legal process and enforcing judgments against us and our management. We are a public company limited by shares, registered and operating under the Australian Corporations Act 2001. All of our directors and officers named in this Annual Report reside outside the U.S. Substantially all, or a substantial portion of, the assets of those persons are also located outside the U.S. As a result, it may not be possible to affect service on such persons in the U.S. or to enforce, in foreign courts, judgments against such persons obtained in U.S. courts and predicated on the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. Furthermore, substantially all of our directly owned assets are located outside the U.S., and, as such, any judgment obtained in the U.S. against us may not be collectible within the U.S. There is doubt as to the enforceability in the Commonwealth of Australia, in original actions or in actions for enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts, of civil liabilities predicated solely upon federal or state securities laws of the U.S., especially in the case of enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts where the defendant has not been properly served in Australia. 17 Item 3. Key Information (cont.) Item 3.D Risk Factors (cont.) Because we are not required to provide you with the same information as an issuer of securities based in the United States, you may not be afforded the same protection or information you would have if you had invested in a public corporation based in the United States. We are exempt from certain provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, commonly referred to as the Exchange Act, that are applicable to U.S. public companies, including (i) the rules under the Exchange Act requiring the filing with the SEC of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K; (ii) the sections of the Exchange Act regulating the solicitation of proxies, consents or authorisations in respect of a security registered under the Exchange Act; and (iii) the sections of the Exchange Act requiring insiders to file public reports of their stock ownership and trading activities and liability for insiders who profit from trades made in a short period of time. The exempt provisions would be available to you if you had invested in a U.S. corporation. However, in line with the Australian Securities Exchange regulations, we disclose our reviewed financial results on a semi-annual basis (under International Standard on Review Engagements) and our audited financial results on an annual basis (under International Standards on Auditing). The information, which may have an effect on our stock price on the Australian Securities Exchange, will be disclosed to the Australian Securities Exchange and also the Securities Exchange Commission. Other relevant information pertaining to our Company will also be disclosed in line with the Australian Securities Exchange regulations and information dissemination requirements for listed companies. We provide our semi-annual results and other material information that we make public in Australia in the U.S. under the cover of an SEC Form 6-K. Nevertheless, you may not be afforded the same protection or information, which would be made available to you, were you investing in a United States public corporation because the requirements of a Form 10-Q and Form 8-K are not applicable to us. A lack of significant liquidity for our ADSs may negatively affect your ability to resell our securities. Our ADSs have traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market since June 30, 2010. An active trading market for the ADSs, however, may not be maintained in the future. If an active trading market is not maintained, the liquidity and trading prices of the ADSs could be negatively affected. In certain circumstances, holders of ADSs may have limited rights relative to holders of Ordinary Shares. The rights of holders of ADSs with respect to the voting of Ordinary Shares and the right to receive certain distributions may be limited in certain respects by the deposit agreement entered into by us and The Bank of New York Mellon. For example, although ADS holders are entitled under the deposit agreement, subject to any applicable provisions of Australian law and of our Constitution, to instruct the depositary as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the Ordinary Shares represented by the American Depositary Shares, and the depositary has agreed that it will try, as far as practical, to vote the Ordinary Shares so represented in accordance with such instructions, ADS holders may not receive notices sent by the depositary in time to ensure that the depositary will vote the Ordinary Shares. This means that, from a practical point of view, the holders of ADSs may not be able to exercise their right to vote. In addition, under the deposit agreement, the depositary has the right to restrict distributions to holders of the ADSs in the event that it is unlawful or impractical to make such distributions. We have no obligation to take any action to permit distributions to holders of our American Depositary Receipts, or ADSs. As a result, holders of ADSs may not receive distributions made by us. There is a substantial risk that we are a passive foreign investment company, or PFIC, which subjects U.S. investors to adverse tax rules. Holders of our ADSs who are U.S. residents face income tax risks. There is a substantial risk that we are a passive foreign investment company, commonly referred to as a PFIC. Our treatment as a PFIC could result in a reduction in the after-tax return to the holders of our ADSs. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, we are classified as a PFIC for any taxable year in which either (i) 75% or more of our gross income is passive income, or (ii) at least 50% of the average value of all of our assets for the taxable year produce or are held for the production of passive income. For this purpose, cash is considered to be an asset that produces passive income. As a result of our substantial cash position in relation to our other assets, we believe that we have been a PFIC in our most recent taxable years and will continue to be a PFIC in the current tax year. Highly complex rules apply to U.S. holders owning ADSs. Accordingly, you are urged to consult your tax advisors regarding the application of such rules. United States residents should carefully read 'Item 10.E. Additional Information-Taxation, United States Federal Income Tax Consequences' in this Annual Report, for a more complete discussion of the U.S. federal income tax risks related to owning and disposing of our ADSs. 18 Item 4. Information on the Company Item 4.A History and Development of the Company Originally incorporated under the laws of Western Australia on January 5, 1987, as Concord Mining N.L. the Company operated as a mining company. On August 13, 1991, the Company changed its name to Consolidated Victorian Gold Mines N.L. On December 2, 1991, the Company changed its name to Consolidated Victorian Mines N.L. On March 15, 1995, the Company changed its name to Duketon Goldfields N.L. On October 15, 1999, the Company's corporate status was changed from a No Liability Company to a company limited by shares. On August 29, 2000, following the acquisition of Swiss company GeneType AG, the Company changed its name to Genetic Technologies Limited, which is its current name. At that time, the mining activities were phased out to focus on becoming a biotechnology company, following which its stock exchange listing was duly transferred from the mining board of the ASX to the industrial board and its shares were thereafter classified under the industry Company 'Health and Biotechnology', completing its transformation from a mining company into a biotechnology company. The Company's current activities in biotechnology primarily concentrate on one clearly defined area of activity which is covered under Item 4.B 'Business Overview'. In October 2009, a new strategic direction was established to focus efforts in creating a portfolio of tests that would be aimed at assisting medical clinicians with cancer management. This would comprise tests that were created by the Company and in-licensed from third parties which would then be marketed by us in the Asia-Pacific region. On April 14, 2010, the Company announced that it had acquired certain assets from Perlegen Sciences, Inc. in California, with the main asset being the BREVAGen™ breast cancer risk assessment test ('BREVAGen™'). In addition to the BREVAGen™ test, the Company also acquired a suite of patents valid to 2022 which augment and extend its current non-coding patent portfolio. On June 28, 2010, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Phenogen Sciences Inc. in the State of Delaware which commenced selling the BREVAGen™ test in the U.S. marketplace in June 2011. In October 2014, the Company released its next generation breast cancer risk assessment test BREVAGenplus. On November 19, 2014, the Company completed the sale of its Heritage Australian Genetics business to Specialist Diagnostic Services Ltd (SDS), the wholly owned pathology subsidiary of Primary Health Care Ltd. In November 2016, the Company executed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with The University of Melbourne, for the development and commercialisation of a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) risk assessment test, providing the Company with an opportunity to enhance its pipeline of risk assessment products. Additionally, in June 2017, the Company executed an investigator-initiated Research Agreement with The Ohio State University, reflecting the growing awareness of the Company's expertise in SNP- based risk assessment. During 2018, the Company executed a further collaborative research and services agreement with The University of Melbourne, with the research designed to broaden the applicability of BREVAGenplus, enabling its use by women with extended family history of breast cancer as well as increase the range of factors analysed in assessing breast cancer. In May 2019, the Company announced the development of two new cancer risk assessment tests branded as 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' and 'GeneType for Breast Cancer.' The new breast cancer test provides substantial improvement over its legacy breast cancer test BREVAGenplus, by incorporating multiple additional clinical risk factors. This test will provide healthcare providers and their patients with a 5-year and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing breast cancer. The colorectal cancer test will provide healthcare providers and their patients a 5-year, 10-year, and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing colorectal cancer. In June 2020, the Company received US Patent No: US10,683,549, Methods for assessing risk of developing breast cancer. The Company is the first company in the world to successfully commercialise a polygenic risk test for breast cancer. The granted patent covers the Company's proprietary panels of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and the combination of clinical and phenotypic risk models to create the most comprehensive risk assessment tool on the market: GeneType for Breast Cancer. The Company hired and trained a new internal sales employee to educate doctors on the Company's polygenic risk score (PRS) tests and introduce them to preventative health strategies. The Company had a very positive response from doctors. Initial test results showed 10 per cent of subjects were high risk and 41 per cent were moderate risk. The Company believes that these results will help create personalised strategies specifically designed for the patient risk profile. We think early indications show the tests lead to better screening compliance and to the development of personalised screening solutions. This confirms the Company's objective of focusing on preventative health rather than 'after the fact' medicine. However, there is no guarantee that the PRS tests will generate any substantial income for the Company in the near future or at all. At the same time, the Company continued to develop other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases including: ● Cardiovascular disease ● Type 2 diabetes ● Prostate cancer ● Melanoma 19 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.A History and Development of the Company (cont.) COVID-19 Related Testing The Company developed a detailed implementation plan to allow a temporary transition of the Company's genetic testing laboratory to a high-throughput COVID-19 test center, should government agencies need it to assist with demand. The Company has begun the initial work to identify laboratory workflows, instrument modification, and laboratory compliance for biologics and contaminated materials handling. The Company has also confirmed a secure supply chain of test reagents. The Company has developed a polygenic risk score (PRS) test for COVID-19, which may enable an assessment of the risk of people developing a serious disease should they contract the virus. The test aims to predict disease severity using a combination of genetic and clinical information. ● Working prototype developed based on about 3,000 patients ● Options for clinical risk model currently under evaluation ● Discussions continue with several international biobanks and clinical laboratories to source an independent cross-validation dataset. The Company has built strong relationships with international biobanks and health studies, including UK Biobank. They allow us to secure additional, current COVID-19 patient data to continuously develop, refine, and validate the COVID-19 risk test. The Company has ordered its first single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) array panel from US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a world leader in genetic testing and the Company's manufacturing partner for GeneType products. The SNP array panel is a key reagent the Company needs to process the polygenic risk test portion of the COVID-19 risk test. The test aims to categorise subjects as being at high, average, or low risk of developing life-threatening conditions due to COVID-19. The Company has also confirmed capacity to scale up production for a global rollout of the COVID-19 risk test (reagent and SNP array panel) with major manufacturers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific. The product uses technical components that healthcare manufacturers already produce for other genetic-based tests. This will support the Company's plans to accelerate production to meet expected global demand. We estimate that the Company's Australian facilities can produce up to 250,000 tests a year. The scale-up of manufacturing will require global distribution partnerships if the COVID-19 risk test is widely adopted. In anticipation of high demand, the Company expects to make its data pack for the test available to global laboratories. Direct and indirect costs to date are approximately A$375,000. Discussions have taken place with Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia (NATA) for regulatory approval for the Company's COVID-19 risk severity test in the U.S. and Australia. ● The Company plans to submit a complete technical package to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for review and approval. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) turn-around time for approval is expected to be approximately 45 days from submission; ● Submission of the technical file to include scientific literature, algorithm validation, laboratory network validation, and laboratory procedural documentation; and ● NATA to provide an assessment after an internal review of the final independent data set for test validation. The test should give risk stratification information which may help personal and population management in two ways, to: ● Guide quarantine measures on a personal, local, and national scale; and ● Prioritise vaccination The Company has filed a provisional patent application for its COVID-19 risk test with IP Australia, an agency of Department of Industry, Innovation and Science (Intellectual Property Australia) (2020901739 - Methods of assessing risk of developing a severe response to Coronavirus infection). The provisional patent covers the specific single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) algorithm the Company designed to calculate a PRS and the testing model that combines PRS and the clinical risk factors that together constitute the COVID-19 risk test. The Company executed an acquisition agreement ('Acquisition Agreement') on July 19th, 2021 to acquire the direct-to-consumer eCommerce business and distribution rights associated with General Genetics Corporation and its associated brands trading as EasyDNA, from BelHealth Investment Fund LP. The Acquisition Agreement provides for the acquisition of all brands, websites and reseller agreements associated with EasyDNA. This includes over 70 websites in 40 countries and six brand identities. Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of EasyDNA's brands and assets within the General Genetics Corporation business for a purchase price of US$4 million, comprising cash consideration of US$2.5 million and US$1.5 million worth of GTG securities in the nature of ADRs. 20 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.A History and Development of the Company (cont.) Corporate Information The Company's registered office, headquarters and laboratory is located at 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia and its telephone number is +61 3 8412 7000. The office of its U.S. subsidiary, Phenogen Sciences Inc., is located at 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 157, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28204 U.S.A. The telephone number for the Phenogen Sciences Inc. office is (704) 926 5700. The Company's website address is www.gtglabs.com. The information in its website is not incorporated by reference into this Annual Report and should not be considered as part of this Annual Report. The Company's Australian Company Number (ACN) is 009 212 328. The Company's Australian Business Number (ABN) is 17 009 212 328. The Company operates pursuant to its constitution, the Australian Corporations Act 2001, the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Marketplace Rules of The NASDAQ Stock Market, and where applicable, local, state and federal legislation in the countries in which the Company operates. Item 4.B Business Overview Description of Business Founded in 1989, Genetic Technologies listed its Ordinary Shares on the ASX (GTG) in 2000 and its ADSs on NASDAQ's Capital Market (GENE) in 2005. Genetic Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health. The Company's legacy product, BREVAGenplus, was a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and was first in its class. BREVAGenplus improved upon the predictive power of the first generation BREVAGen™ test and was designed to facilitate better informed decisions about breast cancer screening and preventive treatment plans. BREVAGenplus expanded the application of BREVAGen™ from Caucasian women to include African Americans and Hispanics and was directed towards women aged 35 years or above who have not had breast cancer and have one or more risk factors for developing breast cancer. The Company successfully launched the first generation BREVAGen™ test across the U.S. via its U.S. subsidiary Phenogen Sciences Inc., and believes the addition of BREVAGenplus, launched in October 2014, significantly expanded the applicable market. The Company marketed BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in comprehensive breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists (OBGYNs) and breast cancer risk assessment specialists (such as breast surgeons). In May 2019, the Company announced that it had developed two new cancer risk assessment tests branded as 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' and 'GeneType for Breast Cancer'. The new breast cancer test provides substantial improvement over the Company's legacy breast cancer test BREVAGenplus, by incorporating multiple additional clinical risk factors. This test will provide healthcare providers and their patients with a 5-year and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing breast cancer. The colorectal cancer test will provide healthcare providers and their patients a 5-year, 10-year, and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing colorectal cancer. In June 2020, the Company received US Patent No: US 10,683,549, Methods for assessing risk of developing breast cancer. The Company is the first company in the world to successfully commercialise a polygenic risk test for breast cancer. The granted patent covers the Company's proprietary panels of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and the combination of clinical and phenotypic risk models to create the most comprehensive risk assessment tool on the market: GeneType for Breast Cancer. At the same time, the Company continued to develop other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, including: ● Cardiovascular disease ● Type 2 diabetes ● Prostate cancer ● Melanoma The Company's Genetic Testing Business Following the acquisition of Genetype AG in 1999 and the subsequent renaming to Genetic Technologies Limited, the Company focused on establishing a genetic testing business, which over the following decade saw it become the largest provider of paternity and related testing services in Australia. The Company's service testing laboratory in Melbourne became the leading non-Government genetic testing service provider in Australia. The genetic testing services of the Company expanded to include at certain times: ● Medical testing ● Animal Testing ● Forensic Testing ● Plant Testing 21 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) The Company's Genetic Testing Business (cont.) The acquisition of GeneType AG also provided the Company with ownership rights to a potentially significant portfolio of issued patents. During the intervening years, this portfolio has since been expanded by both organic growth and the acquisition of intellectual property assets from third parties. The patent portfolio is constantly reviewed to ensure that the Company maintains potentially important patents but at the same time keep costs to a minimum by no longer pursuing less commercially attractive and relevant intellectual property. A strategic alliance with Myriad Genetics Inc. delivered to the Company exclusive rights in Australia and New Zealand to perform DNA testing for susceptibility to a range of cancers. In April 2003, the Company established its cancer susceptibility testing facility within its Australian laboratory. In June 2003, this facility was granted provisional accreditation by the National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia ('NATA'). In November 2003, the Company joined the world-wide genetic testing network GENDIA as the sole reference laboratory for the network in Australia and New Zealand. GENDIA consists of more than 50 laboratories from around the world, each contributing expertise in their respective disciplines to create a network capable of providing more than 2,000 different genetic tests. This provided the Company with the ability to offer comprehensive testing services to its customer base in the Asia-Pacific region as well as increasing its exposure to other markets. In April 2010 the Company purchased various assets from Perlegen Sciences, Inc. of Mountain View, California, which included a breast cancer non-familial risk assessment test, BREVAGen™. The Company then began validating the test in our Australian laboratory and initiated the process for obtaining CLIA certification which would enable the Company to undertake the testing of samples received from the U.S. market. By July 2010, a new U.S. subsidiary named Phenogen Sciences Inc. had been incorporated by the Company in Delaware to market and distribute the BREVAGen™ test across the United States. In October 2014, the Company announced the U.S. release of BREVAGenplus, an easy-to-use predictive risk test for the millions of women at risk of developing sporadic, or non-hereditary, breast cancer, representing a marked enhancement in accuracy and broader patient applicability, over its first generation BREVAGen™ product. The Company also made a pivotal change of sales and marketing emphasis toward large comprehensive breast treatment and imaging centers, which are more complex entities with a longer sales cycle, but higher potential. GeneType for Breast Cancer; a State-of-the-Art Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test designed to enable a more personalised breast cancer risk assessment in a greater number of women The identification, in 2007, of a number of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), each with an associated small relative risk of breast cancer, led to the development of the first commercially available genetic risk test for sporadic breast cancer, BREVAGen™. The Company launched the product in the U.S. in June 2011. In October 2014, the Company released its next generation breast cancer risk assessment test, BREVAGenplus. This new version of the test incorporated a 10-fold expanded panel of genetic markers (SNPs), known to be associated with the development of sporadic breast cancer, providing an increase in predictive power relative to its first-generation predecessor test. In addition, the new test was clinically validated in a broader population of women including, African American and Hispanic women. This increased the applicable market beyond the Caucasian only indication of the first-generation test, and simplified the marketing process in medical clinics and breast health centers in the U.S. The expanded panel of SNPs incorporated into our breast cancer tests were identified from multiple large-scale genome-wide association studies and subsequently tested in case-control studies utilising specific Caucasian, African American and Hispanic patient samples. BREVAGenplus was a first-in-class, clinically validated, predictive risk test for sporadic breast cancer which examined a woman's clinical risk factors, combined with seventy-seven scientifically validated genetic biomarkers (SNPs), to allow for more personalised breast cancer risk assessment and risk management. In May 2019, the Company announced the development of its next generation breast cancer risk assessment test, 'GeneType for Breast Cancer'. The new breast cancer test provides substantial improvement over its legacy breast cancer test BREVAGenplus by incorporating multiple additional clinical risk factors. This test will provide healthcare providers and their patients with a 5-year and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing breast cancer. Germline genetic testing for mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 allows for the identification of individuals at significantly increased risk for breast and other cancers. However, such mutations are relatively rare in the general population and account for less than 10% of all breast cancer cases. The remaining 90% of non-familial or sporadic breast cancer have to be defined by other genetic/clinical markers common to the population at large and this is where the Company has focused its attention. 22 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) The newly developed 'GeneType for Breast Cancer' test is aimed at risk detection of non-BRCA related sporadic breast cancer (that is, for those women who do not have an identified family history of breast cancer). Importantly, this means that the Company's new test covers 95% of women. In June 2020, the Company received the approval for its U.S. patent, patent number US 10,683,549, 'Methods for Assessing Risk of Developing Breast Cancer.' The granted patent covers the Company's proprietary panels of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and the combination of clinical and phenotypic risk models to create the most comprehensive risk assessment tool on the market: GeneType for Breast Cancer. GeneType for Colorectal; a State-of-the-Art Risk Assessment Test for Colorectal Cancer. Next generation risk assessments combine multiple clinical and genetic risk factors to better stratify individuals at increased risk of developing disease. 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' incorporates the most impactful risk factors in order to define an individual's risk of developing colorectal cancer, so the healthcare provider can make screening and preventative care recommendations that are tailored to their patient's personalised risk. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., yet 1 in 3 adults are not receiving the appropriate colorectal cancer screening for their age. In addition, rates of colorectal cancer among 20-49-year olds is steadily increasing. Identifying patients who are most at risk for colorectal cancer can lead to enhanced screening protocols and better outcomes. Most individuals diagnosed with colorectal cancer do not have a significant family history of the disease. 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' evaluates the genometric risk of developing colorectal cancer for men and women over age 30 who do not have a known pathogenic gene variant. In sporadic colorectal cancer, no single gene mutation is causal of disease. Rather, common DNA variations or SNPs, each contribute a small but measurable risk of developing disease. 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' analyses a patient's DNA for more than 40 SNPs that have been clinically validated in their association with colorectal cancer. By combining the effects of all of these SNPs into a single polygenic risk score (PRS), 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' will provide a superior risk stratification over standard risk assessments that incorporate only clinical factors. 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' is clinically validated for men and women of 30 years of age or older and for individuals of Caucasian descent. The Company intend to provide updates as it continuously improves its tests and add fully validated models for additional ethnicities. Government Regulations CLIA AND FDA Regulations In April 2011, the Company obtained certification of its Australian laboratory under the U.S. Clinical Laboratories Improvements Amendments of 1988 ('CLIA'), as regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in Baltimore, Maryland. This certification enables the Company to accept and test samples from U.S. residents, and was the culmination of preparations required for the U.S. launch of the Company's BREVAGen™ test which occurred in June 2011. In July 2013, the Company was inspected by a representative of the New York State Department of Health, Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program ('CLEP'). The Company's laboratory received an inspection result with no deficiencies reported and, on August 30, 2013, the Company announced that it had received its Clinical Laboratory Permit (CLEP) from the New York State Department of Health. This permit, which allows the Company to offer its risk assessment tests to residents of New York State, completed the final out-of-state licensure allowing the Company to provide testing services to all 50 U.S. states. From its headquarters in Melbourne, Victoria, the Company's laboratory holds a number of accreditations including: ● The CLIA license required for all laboratories offering testing the U.S.; ● The CLEP license, an additional certification required to offer tests in New York State; and ● A Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) required for Canada. 23 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) Physicians who order clinical tests for their patients have historically represented the primary source of its testing volume. Fees invoiced to patients and third parties are based on its fee schedule, which may be subject to limitations imposed by third-party payers. The clinical laboratory industry is highly regulated and subject to significant and changing Federal and state laws and regulations. These laws and regulations affect key aspects of the Company's business, including licensure and operations, billing and payment for laboratory services, sales and marketing interactions with ordering physicians, security and confidentiality of health information, and environmental and occupational safety. Oversight by government officials includes regular inspections and audits. The Company seek to and believe that it conducts business in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. CLIA, extends Federal licensing requirements to all clinical laboratories (regardless of the location, size or type of laboratory), including those operated by physicians in their offices, based on the complexity of the tests they perform. CLIA also establishes a stringent proficiency testing program for laboratories and includes substantial sanctions, such as suspension, revocation or limitation of a laboratory's CLIA certificate (which is necessary to conduct business), and significant fines and/or criminal penalties. The tests on samples provided through the Company's products are processed at its laboratory in Melbourne, Australia. The Company's laboratory completed its first CLIA inspection under CLIA guidelines and received its certificate of compliance effective November 17, 2011. A re-certification from CMS i.e. paper survey, was performed in November 2013 and another on-site re-certification followed up in February 2016. Paper surveys were conducted in November 2017 and December 2019. Furthermore, the Company's laboratory completed its first CLEP inspection under the NYS DOH CLEP guidelines and received its certificate of compliance effective August 30, 2013. Since the initial survey, the laboratory has been successful in submitting documents via the NYS eCLEP Health Commerce System for each subsequent year to date. Although no firm date has been provided, the laboratory is expecting an on-site visit in the near future. The Company believes that it is in compliance with all applicable federal and state laboratory requirements. Under CLIA, the Company remain subject to state and local laboratory regulations. CLIA provides that a state may adopt laboratory regulations that are more stringent than those under federal law, and some states require additional personnel qualifications, quality control, record maintenance and other requirements. Following a successful Q3 CLIA audit, the Company renewed its status as a fully NATA and CLIA -accredited laboratory. It places the Company in a unique position to service both the Australian and US markets subject to regulatory approvals. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') has consistently claimed that it has the authority to regulate laboratory-developed tests ('LDTs') that are developed, validated and performed only by a CLIA certified laboratory, it has historically exercised enforcement discretion in not otherwise regulating most LDTs and has not required laboratories that furnish LDTs to comply with the agency's requirements for medical devices (e.g., establishment registration, device listing, quality systems regulations, premarket clearance or premarket approval, and post-market controls). More recently, the FDA has indicated that it will apply a risk-based approach to determine the regulatory pathway for all in-vitro diagnostics, which includes LDTs, as it does with all medical devices. Accordingly, the regulatory pathway for the Company's LDTs will depend on the level of risk to patients, based on the intended use of the LDT and the controls necessary to provide a reasonable assurance of the LDTs safety and effectiveness. The two primary types of marketing pathways for medical devices are clearance of a premarket notification under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, or 510(k), and approval of a premarket approval application, or PMA. HIPAA and other privacy laws The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 ('HIPAA'), established comprehensive federal standards for the privacy and security of health information. The HIPAA standards apply to three types of organisations: health plans, healthcare clearing houses, and healthcare providers that conduct certain healthcare transactions electronically ('Covered Entities'). Title II of HIPAA, the Administrative Simplification Act, contains provisions that address the privacy of health data, the security of health data, the standardisation of identifying numbers used in the healthcare system and the standardisation of certain healthcare transactions. The privacy regulations protect medical records and other protected health information by limiting their use and release, giving patients the right to access their medical records and limiting most disclosures of health information to the minimum amount necessary to accomplish an intended purpose. The HIPAA security standards require the adoption of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards and the adoption of written security policies and procedures. On February 17, 2009, Congress enacted Subtitle D of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, or HITECH, provisions of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. HITECH expanded and strengthened HIPAA, created new targets for enforcement, imposed new penalties for noncompliance and established new breach notification requirements for Covered Entities. Regulations implementing major provisions of HITECH were finalised on January 25, 2013, through publication of the HIPAA Omnibus Rule (the 'Omnibus Rule'). 24 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) Under HITECH's breach notification requirements, Covered Entities must report breaches of protected health information that has not been encrypted or otherwise secured in accordance with guidance from the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (the 'Secretary'). Required breach notices must be made as soon as is reasonably practicable, but no later than 60 days following discovery of the breach. Reports must be made to affected individuals and to the Secretary and, in some cases depending on the size of the breach; they must be reported through local and national media. Breach reports can lead to investigation, enforcement and civil litigation, including class action lawsuits. In addition to the federal privacy and security regulations, there are a number of state laws regarding the privacy and security of health information and personal data that are applicable to clinical laboratories. Many states have also implemented genetic testing and privacy laws imposing specific patient consent requirements and protecting test results by strictly limiting the disclosure of those results. State requirements are particularly stringent regarding predictive genetic tests, due to the risk of genetic discrimination against healthy patients identified through testing as being at a high risk for disease. The Company believes that it has taken the steps required to comply with health information privacy and security statutes and regulations, including genetic testing and genetic information privacy laws in all jurisdictions, both state and federal. However, these laws constantly change, and the Company may not be able to maintain compliance in all jurisdictions where it does business. Failure to maintain compliance, or changes in state or federal laws regarding privacy or security could result in civil and/or criminal penalties, significant reputational damage and could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business. Environmental and Safety Laws and Regulations The Company is subject to laws and regulations related to the protection of the environment, the health and safety of employees and the handling, transportation and disposal of medical specimens, infectious and hazardous waste and radioactive materials. For example, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration ('OSHA') has established extensive requirements relating specifically to workplace safety for healthcare employers in the U.S. This includes requirements to develop and implement multi-faceted programs to protect workers from exposure to blood-borne pathogens, including preventing or minimising any exposure through needle stick injuries. For purposes of transportation, some biological materials and laboratory supplies are classified as hazardous materials and are subject to regulation by one or more of the following agencies: the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Public Health Service, the U.S. Postal Service and the International Air Transport Association. The Company generally use third- party vendors to dispose of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and radioactive materials and contractually require them to comply with applicable laws and regulations. The Company's operations are also subject to environmental regulations under Australian State legislation. In particular, the Company is subject to the requirements of the Environment Protection Act 1993. A license has been obtained under this Act to produce listed waste. Transparency Laws and Regulations A federal law known as the Physician Payments Sunshine Act (the 'Sunshine Act') requires medical device manufacturers to track and report to the federal government certain payments and other transfers of value made to physicians and teaching hospitals and ownership or investment interests held by physicians and their immediate family members. There are also state 'sunshine' laws that require manufacturers to provide reports to state governments on pricing and marketing information. Several states have enacted legislation requiring medical device manufacturers to, among other things, establish marketing compliance programs, file periodic reports with the state, make periodic public disclosures on sales and marketing activities, and such laws may also prohibit or limit certain other sales and marketing practices. These laws may adversely affect our sales, marketing, and other activities by imposing administrative and compliance burdens on us. If the Company fail to track and report as required by these laws or to otherwise comply with these laws, it could be subject to the penalty provisions of the pertinent state and federal authorities. Product Distribution Despite significant resource allocation and efforts by a dedicated sales team, sales of BREVAGenplus were insufficient to defray the costs of the sales team. By late 2017, management decided that its sales strategy was not working and disbanded much of the sales infrastructure in the U.S. and transitioned to an ecommerce-based solution that allowed consumers to initiate testing online. Management then designed a 'pivot plan' in an effort to reposition the Company, refine and improve products and reload with a newly developed approach to market. 25 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) With COVID-19 social distancing impacting on the Company's ability to fully engage with physicians, the Company introduced a consumer-initiated testing (CIT) platform. This sales pipeline deviates from a traditional sales approach that targets clinicians. Instead it allows patients to request a test directly, with clinician oversight of the testing process through an independent provider network and telemedicine. The Company presented its latest technology and world-leading tests at the 2020 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. The presentation coincided with the successful launch of the Company's new tests and the introduction of the Company's new management to the U.S. market. The Company is finalising verification of the diabetes test in its Australian laboratory. The Company has completed its marketing collateral, and plan to launch once more normal conditions return post COVID-19. Reimbursement and Clinical Studies Prior to April 2017, the Company's payment model relied on a traditional reimbursement system by Preferred Provider Organisations ('PPOs') and other third-party payers, which required credentialing its products with those payers. With effect from April 1, 2017, the Company transitioned to a direct patient self-pay program. Converting to a direct pay relationship with patients was aimed at providing economic and process certainty to the transaction for the healthcare provider and the patient. The change eliminated reimbursement issues from PPO and other third-party payors, including low levels of reimbursement, prolonged payment time, patient confusion around eligibility and financial responsibility and poor coverage. This shift also has reduced the Company's reliance on clinical utility studies that had been designed as a means to achieve reimbursement coverage through the private insurers. The Company recognised however that scientific papers are an essential marketing tool, and that scientific and clinical data are key drivers to help strengthen our commercial position. The Company intends to explore opportunities to engage in further research collaborations to support clinical utility. Physicians and the major breast health centers seek multiple points of confirmation that the medical device works as intended and leads to a meaningful improvement in women's health. Therefore, the more papers that are published regarding the Company's genetic tests, profiling product performance characteristics including clinical validity and utility, the more likely physicians will be to use the tests. The Company had previously conducted multiple scientific studies to develop and validate the first generation BREVAGen™ test and also created two health economic models to demonstrate potential cost savings and health benefits associated with the BREVAGen™ test. Importantly, the research undertaken and published based on the original version of the Company's test remains applicable to its new GeneType for Breast Cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer tests. Research & Development Projects During the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company supported the following research and development programs, details of which are provided below: ● COVID Severity Risk Test (GeneType for COVID Severity) ● Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test (GeneType for Breast Cancer) ● Colorectal Cancer Risk Assessment Test (GeneType for Colorectal Cancer) ● Research collaboration with Translational Genomics Research Institute ('TGen') ● Research Agreement executed with Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University ● Research collaboration with The Ohio State University ● Expanded range of other cancer and disease target predictive risk assessment tests In previous years, other projects, which have since been terminated or otherwise commercialised, have also been supported by the Company. The Company is constantly seeking new opportunities and plans to focus more on research and development activities in the future. In addition, the Company plans on having its science and management team engage with the world's leading scientific experts working on predictive genetic testing and its role within world health systems. Historically, some projects have arisen from new inventions made by the Company while some have been made by others who have approached the Company seeking collaboration and support for their activities. 26 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) Collaboration with The University of Melbourne On November 29, 2016, the Company announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide license agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and commercialisation of a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) risk assessment test. The core technology behind this test was developed by a research team at the University's Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, with results from preliminary modelling studies first published online in Future Oncology on 1 February 2016, in a Paper entitled 'Quantifying the utility of single nucleotide polymorphisms to guide colorectal cancer screening,' 2016 Feb: 12(4), 503-13. This simulated case-control study of 1 million patients indicated that a panel of 45 known susceptibility SNPs can stratify the population into clinically useful CRC risk categories. In practice, the technology could be used to identify people at high risk for CRC who should be subjected to intensive screening, ultimately reducing the risk of occurrence and death from the disease. Those identified as low risk of CRC can be spared expensive and invasive screening, thereby preventing adverse events and unjustified expenses. A scientific validation study supporting this work has been completed, and a report of the research program progress has been delivered to the Company. Whilst the terms of the Agreement are confidential, these events represent an important first milestone in the development of a new test as the Company seeks to diversify its product pipeline and become a key player in the SNP-based cancer risk assessment landscape. TGen Collaboration In September 2019, the Company signed a three-year collaboration agreement with Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). The agreement includes cooperation in the design feasibility analysis of clinical research studies. The analysis is designed to support the Company's polygenic risk tests, by specifically identifying clinical applications or workflows, which would directly benefit by the addition of a polygenic risk test. For example, some of the Company's patients may be ineligible for routine screening based on their age, but if identified as having an elevated risk by the Company's polygenic tests, they may become eligible for such screening. The studies are designed to identify areas of such need to enable successful implementation of the Company's polygenic tests in the clinical arena. TGen is an Arizona-based world leading non-profit biomedical research institute dedicated to conducting ground-breaking genetic research. TGen is affiliated with Duarte, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. The collaboration with TGen will focus on a clinical utility as the first stage, working with TGen's extensive network of cancer center clinicians. The wide-ranging collaboration will cover distribution channels, reimbursement strategy, further research, and potential for the establishment of a new laboratory facility. The Company and TGen plan to develop a commercialisation strategy and infrastructure for a suite of polygenic risk tests for the U.S. market, and set up the necessary fund-raising diseases. Research Collaboration Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University In early 2019, the Company's U.S. subsidiary entered into a Research Agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and the University of Cambridge. This collaborative research study is to be led by Mark Robson, MD, Chief of the Breast Medicine Service at Sloan Kettering. The study is intended to assess whether the provision of individual risk information informed by a polygenic risk score reduces decisional conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. The Company believes this collaboration will benefit its engagement and collaboration with high profile cancer genetics researchers who are at the forefront of risk assessment research, and by providing us with data that may potentially be beneficial in developing additional risk assessment products. Research Collaboration with The Ohio State University On June 15, 2017 the Company executed a Clinical Study Agreement with The Ohio State University, Technology Commercialisation Office and Division of Human Genetics. This is an 'investigator-initiated' study in which the Company was approached to be the collaborating partner, reflecting the growing awareness of the Company's expertise in SNP-based risk assessment. 27 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) Under this Agreement, the Company will supply novel SNP-based genotyping for a clinical research study, through its CLIA laboratory facility, on a fee for service basis. The Company will be responsible for the development and validation of the new assay, although the fundamental technology is similar to the BREVAGenplus test and will fit synergistically into the Company's existing laboratory infrastructure and processes. Importantly, if the first phase of the study is successful, several other major genetics centers in the U.S. have expressed an interest in joining the study. This collaborative study provides two tangible benefits for the Company: (i) engagement and collaboration with high profile cancer genetics researchers in the U.S. who are at the forefront of risk assessment research; and (ii) the resulting data can be used to inform the design of future pipeline products Whilst sample collection by the University has been slower than expected during the current year, the Company remains committed to delivering a high standard of service as envisaged under the terms of the agreement. Collaboration with Shivom The Company entered into an agreement with Shivom in March 2018. Shivom is a biotechnology data and analysis company that optimises the way DNA is shared, secured and analysed. Under the agreement, Shivom would provide genetic population data for the development of an Indian market polygenic predictive diabetes test to be developed by the Company, as well as future genetic tests it develops, and its CLIA laboratory facilities would be used to develop a regulatory approval strategy for the distribution of completed products. To date, the parties have not commenced development activities under this agreement. Competition The medical diagnostics and biotechnology industries are subject to intense competition. As more information regarding cancer genomics and personalised medicine becomes available to the public, the Company anticipates that more products aimed at identifying cancer risk will be developed and that these may compete with its products. However, the use of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), for disease risk prediction is still a relatively new field of medicine. Until recently, there have been no active direct competitors marketing an assay similar to that of the Company's breast cancer risk assessment products in the sporadic breast cancer risk assessment space. However, in March 2019, Genomics PLC announced that it was developing polygenic risk tests for several common diseases including breast cancer. In addition, Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc. announced in December 2017 that it will market a new breast cancer risk-prediction tool, which the Company believes will compete with its GeneType for Breast Cancer test. Similarly, Ambry Genetics Corporation sells a precision risk tool that provides lifetime breast cancer risk information. Other organisations such as 23andMe and Color Genomics in the U.S. have also over the past few years developed SNP based risk tests that whilst not currently direct competitors to the Company's products, are attracting significant consumer interest. In recent years, a number of other organisations, including deCODE (Iceland), 23andMe, Intergenetics, and Navigenics (subsequently acquired by Life Technologies - now ThermoFisher) have attempted to commercialise SNP-based genetic tests, to both physicians and consumers, to assess sporadic breast cancer risk in relevant patient populations. But either due to a lack of adequate and compelling scientific validation, and/or sufficient commercial impetus and capability, these efforts have led to lackluster market adoption, resulting in either the dissolution of these businesses or a marked change in their strategy. New entrants that the Company are aware of that are in early stages of product development include Counsyl Inc. and Invitae Corporation in the U.S. There are also a number of academic centers and affiliated research and development bodies, in the U.S. and in Europe, that are reportedly exploring the validity and clinical viability of SNP-based commercial tests in the clinical setting, but it is unclear to what extent these entities currently represent a direct or indirect potential competitive liability to the Company. A number of established, mature laboratory services companies, such as Ambry Genetics, and Laboratory Corporation of America, among others, have the demonstrable product development, marketing skill and resources to enter into this market for sporadic breast cancer risk assessment. Many of these larger potential competitors have already established name and brand recognition and more extensive collaborative relationships, but again, it is unclear to what extent these potential competitive threats could manifest in the near-to-long term. 28 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.B Business Overview (cont.) Australian Disclosure Requirements Business Strategies and Prospects for Future Years The Company's competitive position in the genetic testing area is based upon, amongst other things, its ability to: ● continue to strengthen and maintain scientific credibility through the process of obtaining scientific validation through clinical trials supported by peer-reviewed publication in medical journals; ● create and maintain scientifically advanced technology and offer proprietary products and services; ● continue to strengthen and improve the messaging regarding the importance and value that the Company's cancer risk assessment tests provide to patients and physicians; ● diversify the Company's product offerings in disease types other than breast and colorectal cancer; ● obtain and maintain patent or other protection for the Company's products and services; ● obtain and maintain required government approvals and other accreditations on a timely basis; and ● successfully market the Company's products and services. If the Company is not successful in meeting these goals, its business could be adversely affected. Similarly, the Company's competitors may succeed in developing technologies, products or services that are more effective than any that it is developing or that would render the Company's technology and services obsolete, noncompetitive or uneconomical. Dividends No dividends were paid during the course of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. There are no dividends or distributions recommended or declared for payment to members, but not yet paid, during the year. 29 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.C Corporate Structure The diagram below shows the Company's corporate structure as of the date of this Annual Report. All of the Company's subsidiaries in the chart below are wholly owned. Item 4.D Property, Plant and Equipment As at date of this Report, the Company has executed two leases in respect of premises occupied by the Company. Fitzroy, Victoria The Company rents offices and laboratory premises located at 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia (an inner suburb of Melbourne) from Crude Pty. Ltd. In June 2020, the three-year lease was extended by 6 months and is now due to expire on February 28, 2022. The total rental charge in respect of the year ended June 30, 2021 was approximately A$358,020. 30 Item 4. Information on the Company (cont.) Item 4.D Property, Plant and Equipment (cont.) Charlotte, North Carolina Phenogen Sciences Inc., the Company's U.S. subsidiary, rents office premises located at 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 157, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. from Midtown Area Partners LLC. The original lease expired on October 31, 2017. It was then followed by a month-to-month lease. A lease agreement was signed on July 10, 2020 for a three-year term, commencing on August 1, 2020 and expiring July 31, 2023. The total rental expense towards the premise for the year ended June 30, 2021 was A$23,800. Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with Item 3.A 'Selected Financial Data' and the Company's financial statements, the notes to the financial statements and other financial information appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report. In addition to historical information, the following discussion and other parts of this Annual Report contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans, estimates, intentions, expectations and beliefs. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. See the 'Risk Factors' section of Item 3 and other forward-looking statements in this Annual Report for a discussion of some, but not all, factors that could cause or contribute to such differences. Item 5.A Operating Results Overview Founded in 1989, Genetic Technologies is an established Australian-based molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools. During the year ended June 30, 2015, the Company divested its interest in other genetic testing services, which up until then, together with licensing of non-coding technology, had provided the main source of income to fund operations, to concentrate on the principal activity of the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. The Company's revenues during its years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019 were generated principally by sales of its BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test. However, during 2017, management determined that sales of this product were insufficient to defray the costs of the sales team. By late 2017, management decided that its sales strategy was not working and disbanded much of the sales infrastructure in the U.S. and transitioned to an ecommerce-based sales solution. Management then designed a 'pivot plan' in an effort to reposition the Company and refine and improve products and reload with a newly developed approach to market. To that end, the Company has introduced its 'GeneType for Colorectal Cancer' and 'GeneType for Breast Cancer' genetic tests to healthcare providers through a global network of distribution partners. With COVID-19 social distancing impacting on the Company's ability to fully engage with physicians, the Company has brought forward its plans to introduce a consumer-initiated testing (CIT) platform. This sales pipeline deviates from a traditional sales approach that targets clinicians. Instead, it allows patients to request a test directly, with clinician oversight of the testing process through an independent provider network and telemedicine. The Company has started negotiations with its preferred independent provider network which will oversee patient ordering of the CIT pipeline. The Company has entered into binding agreements and has launched its CIT platforms in the second half of 2021. Since inception up to June 30, 2021, the Company has incurred A$143,075,218 in accumulated losses. The Company's losses have resulted principally from costs incurred in research and development, general and administrative and sales and marketing costs associated with its operations. Further losses are anticipated as the Company continues to invest in new genetic testing product research and development, and explore optimal distribution methodologies to commercialise its product offering. Refer to the Financial Statements section in Item 18. Fiscal year As an Australian company, the Company's fiscal, or financial, year ends on June 30 each year. The Company produces audited consolidated accounts at the end of June each year and furnish half-yearly accounts for the periods ending on December 31 each year, both of which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. 31 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (cont.) Item 5.A Operating Results (cont.) Critical Accounting Policies The accounting policies which are applicable to the Company are set out in Notes 2 of the attached financial statements. Comparison of the year ended June 30, 2021 to the year ended June 30, 2020 Revenues from operations During the 2021 financial year, the Company's consolidated gross revenues from continuing operations, excluding other revenue, increased by A$110,690 from A$9,864 to A$120,554 when compared to previous year. The increase in revenue resulted from the three-year co-exclusive license agreement with Infinity Biologyx (IBX) announced on March 3, 2021 for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of GTG's COVID-19 Risk Test in the US with the product launched at the end of May 2021. Cost of sales The Company's cost of sales from continuing operations increased by A$109,516 (44%) from A$251,511 in the previous financial year to A$361,027 in the current financial year. Direct materials utilised for GeneType for Breast Cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, increased by A$33,418 (40%) from A$82,516 to A$115,934 due to an increased number of revenue free sample tests conducted during the year. Depreciation expense attributable to the laboratory testing equipment increased by $37,188 (88%) due to the purchase of new equipment in anticipation of process improvements. There was an increase in inventories written-off by A$35,606 to A$54,523 in the current financial year when compared to A$18,917 in the previous financial year. The Australian and US segments contributed A$351,971 and A$9,056 respectively of the total cost of sales in the current year. The Australian segment incurred the majority of the costs since the Company operates its testing activities through its own laboratory in Australia. Selling and marketing expenses Selling and marketing expenses increased by A$482,556 (76%) from A$637,295 to A$1,119,851 when compared to the previous year. Major movements during the year related to personnel costs which increased by A$200,921 (53%) to A$576,753 in the current financial year from A$375,832 in the previous financial year. The Company hired and trained a new internal sales force to educate doctors on our Polygenic Risk Score (or 'PRS') tests and introduced them to preventative health strategies. Additionally, other marketing costs increased to A$310,960 in the current financial year against A$27,750 in the prior year as the Company launched the Australian-based CIT platform. This platform will enable the sale of tests to be initiated directly by consumers in Australia and the US for both the GeneType for Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer tests. General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses increased by A$99,762 (2%) to A$4,158,319 during the financial year when compared to A$4,058,557 in the previous financial year. The increase is mainly related to employee expenses which increased by $525,784 that, along with Performance Rights issued to the Directors, resulted in an increase in stock compensation expense of $729,018. The increase is offset by the reduction in various administration costs such as bank revaluation ($539,223), legal fees ($368,707), accounting fees ($120,890), SEC filing costs ($110,179) and share registry expenses ($107,475). Laboratory, research and development costs Laboratory, research and development costs increased by A$631,805 (26%) from A$2,477,578 to A$3,109,383 when compared to the previous year. Laboratory, research and development costs increased as the Company continued development, and accelerated commercialisation of its pipeline of the new PRS tests for a range of human disease types. Also under development are a suite of gene-panel tests for a range of hereditary cancers. The research and development activities cover the following diseases: Breast cancer, Colorectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Ovarian cancer, Melanoma, Type-2-diabetes, Coronary artery disease, Atrial fibrillation, COVID severity. Finance costs Finance costs decreased by A$774 (5%) from A$14,823 to A$14,049 when compared to previous year. Finance costs incurred in 2021 and 2020 were primarily bank charges. Non-operating income Other income mainly consists of research and development tax incentive income received from the Australian Taxation Office. Research and development tax incentive income (or 'R&D tax credit') has increased by 33% from A$750,000 to A$997,908 when compared to the previous year. The R&D tax credit is recognised on an accruals basis when realisable. The higher R&D tax credit is due to the increasing expenses on the R&D activities. The Company also received A$287,883 in Government grants income for COVID-19 relief which included A$157,500 in respect of the Jobkeeper allowance. Other income also includes A$100,000 received in respect of the Export Market Development Grant Other gains/losses ● No impairment expense was recognised in the current year ended June 30, 2021 (2020: Nil). 32 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (cont.) Item 5.A Operating Results (cont.) Comparison of the year ended June 30, 2020 to the year ended June 30, 2019 Revenues from operations During the 2020 financial year, the Company's consolidated gross revenues from continuing operations, excluding other revenue, decreased by A$15,580 (61%) from A$25,444 to A$9,864 when compared to previous year. The decrease in revenues was due to sales for the GeneType for Breast Cancer and GeneType for Colorectal cancer which commenced in January 2020 being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had an effect on the operations of the Company, including but not limited to impacting sales of the Company's products through consumers' inability to visit their practitioners and also by the difficulty its sales team is having in arranging face to face meetings with practitioners. The Company's sales team has found it very difficult to reach practitioners to build on the sales momentum created prior to the pandemic, with the launch into the Australian market being halted after less than 60 days of operations thus, sales have effectively ceased for the short term. Cost of sales The Company's cost of sales from continuing operations decreased by A$24,756 (9%) from A$276,267 in the previous financial year to A$251,511 in the current financial year. BREVAGenplus direct materials utilised increased by A$26,521 (47%) from A$55,995 to A$82,516 because of the increase in number of revenue free sample tests conducted along with the limited revenue generating tests during the year. Depreciation expense attributable to the laboratory testing equipment decreased by $12,992 (23%) whilst direct labor costs increased by A$3,989 because of a continued streamlining of the laboratory team to match the increase in number of tests (revenue generating and non-revenue generating). There was a decrease in inventories written-off by A$42,274 to A$18,917 in the current financial year when compared to A$61,191 in the previous financial year. The Australian segment of the cost of sales contributed A$243,506 and whereas the US segment contributed A$8,005 of the total cost of sales in the current year. The Australian segment had incurred majority of the costs since the Company operates its testing activities through its own laboratory in Australia. Selling and marketing expenses Selling and marketing expenses increased by A$61,218 (11%) from A$576,077 to A$637,295 when compared to previous year. Major movements during the year related to personnel costs which increased by A$20,505 (6%) to A$375,832 in the current financial year from A$355,327 in the previous financial year as we still maintained the minimum sales activities with our customers. Additionally, other marketing costs increased to A$27,750 (100%) in the current financial year against nil in the prior year, in addition to the general insurance costs allocated to selling and marketing category of expenses which increased by A$22,291 (164%) to A$35,861 in the current financial year when compared to A$13,570 in the previous financial year. These costs increased due to the commencement of new products or kits in the financial year. There were other small expenses within the category during the financial period which had a net impact on the overall movement value when compared to prior year expense. General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses (excluding net foreign currency losses) increased by A$228,359 (6%) to A$4,058,557 during the financial year when compared to A$3,830,198 in the previous financial year. There was an increase in accounting costs by A$506,872 (565%) to A$596,510 in the current financial year when compared to A$89,638 in the previous financial year which is due to support provided by outsourced accounting teams for ad-hoc services and out of scope activities hired by the Company, increase in the legal fees by A$97,893 (27%) from A$356,750 to A$454,643 in the current year when compared to prior year and an increase in consulting fees by A$442,450 (329%) to A$577,058 in the current financial year when compared to A$134,608 in the previous financial year. The Company's conscious effort to reduce administration costs resulted a decrease in employee expenses which reduced by A$942,410 (76%) to A$300,339 in the current financial year when compared to A$1,242,749 in the previous financial year, decrease in stock compensation expense by A$341,393 (104%) to A$(14,441) in the current financial year when compared to A$228,626 in the previous financial year due to the net impact of reversal of performance rights held by prior directors and the usual expense of share based payment. Laboratory, research and development costs Laboratory, research and development costs increased by A$116,816 (5%) from A$2,360,762 to A$2,477,578 when compared to previous year. Laboratory, research and development costs increased as the Company started to develop a polygenic risk score (PRS) test for COVID-19. The Company is also continuing research and development activities on the following genetic tests: ● Cardiovascular disease ● Type 2 diabetes ● Prostate cancer ● Melanoma Finance costs Finance costs decreased by A$5,208 (26%) from A$20,031 to A$14,823 when compared to previous year. Finance costs incurred in 2020 and 2019 were primarily bank charges. Non-operating income Other income mainly consists of research and development tax incentive income received from Australian Taxation Office. Research and development tax incentive income has decreased by 12% from A$856,707 to A$750,000 when compared to previous year. The research tax credit is recognised on an accrual basis when realisable. The lower research and development tax credit is due to completion of the development of GeneType for Breast Cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer. Other gains/losses ● No impairment expense was recognised in the current year ended June 30, 2020 (2019: A$500,000). 33 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (cont.) Item 5.A Operating Results (cont.) Australian Disclosure Requirements Significant Changes in the State of Affairs There have been no significant changes within the state of affairs during the year ended June 2021 except as noted in the 'Important Corporate Developments' section included in Item 4.A. Likely Developments and Expected Results of Operations The Company executed an acquisition agreement ('Acquisition Agreement') on July 19th, 2021 to acquire the direct-to-consumer eCommerce business and distribution rights associated with General Genetics Corporation and its associated brands trading as EasyDNA, from BelHealth Investment Fund LP. The Acquisition Agreement provides for the acquisition of all brands, websites and reseller agreements associated with EasyDNA. This includes over 70 websites in 40 countries and six brand identities. Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of EasyDNA's brands and assets within the General Genetics Corporation business for a purchase price of US$4 million, comprising cash consideration of US$2.5 million and US$1.5 million worth of GTG securities in the nature of ADRs. Environmental Regulations Our operations are not subject to any significant environmental regulations under either Commonwealth of Australia or State/Territory legislation. We consider that adequate systems are in place to manage our obligations and are not aware of any breach of environmental requirements pertaining to us. Item 5.B Liquidity and Capital Resources Summary Since inception, the Company's operations have been financed primarily from capital contributions by our stockholders, proceeds from our licensing activities and revenues from operations, grants, and interest earned on the Company's cash and cash equivalents. Currently the Company's overall cash position depends on completion of its research and development activities, overall market acceptance of and revenue generated by its new genetic testing products. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were A$20,902,282 as of June 30, 2021. During the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019 the Company incurred total comprehensive losses of A$7,115,087, A$6,327,950 and A$6,401,936. During the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019 the Company's net cash flows used in continuing operations were A$6,295,929, A$5,712,098 and A$6,073,182. The additional capital raised during the financial year puts the Company in its best financial position for more than 2 years. The Company can expand and bring its comprehensive suite of risk assessment tests to market across both Australia and the US. The Company can also expand and upgrade the laboratory to incorporate next generation sequencing and high-density SNP arrays. These will allow-for the first time-risk assessments for 100 per cent of a person's genomic risk, including monogenic, polygenic, clinical risk factors, and family history. Going Concern. The longer-term viability of the Company and its ability to continue as a going concern and meet its debts and commitments as they fall due is dependent on the satisfactory completion of planned equity raisings which are not guaranteed. The Company expects to continue to incur losses and cash outflows for the foreseeable future as it continues to invest resources in expanding the research and development activities in support of the distribution of existing and new products. Following successful capital raises in the last six months of the financial year, the Company has A$20,902,282 cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021. In the Director's opinion this will underpin the Company's funding requirements for approximately two years. As a result, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. Operating Activities. The Company's net cash used in operating activities was A$6,295,929, A$5,712,098 and A$6,073,182 for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cash used in operating activities for each period consisted primarily of losses incurred in operations reduced by non-cash items such as impairment expenses, depreciation and amortisation expenses, share based payments expenses, foreign exchange movements and unrealised profits and losses relating to investments. In approximate order of magnitude, cash outflows typically consist of staff-related costs, marketing expenses, service testing expenses, general and administrative expenses, legal/patent fees and research and development costs. 34 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (cont.) Item 5.B Liquidity and Capital Resources (cont.) Investing Activities. The Company's net cash from/(used in) investing activities was A$(748,706), A$64,787 and A$(524,460) for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the year ended June 30, 2021 the Company spent A$748,706 towards purchase of computer equipment, furniture and fittings. Apart from the purchase of plant and equipment of A$748,706 in 2021, A$38,100 in 2020 and A$50,309 in 2019, the Company had no other significant capital expenditures for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Financing Activities. The Company's net cash from/(used in) financing activities was A$13,689,996, A$18,360,346 and A$3,126,162 for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated cash flows of A$15,897,629 from the issue of Ordinary Shares less costs associated with the transactions of A$1,956,691. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated cash flows of A$21,793,678 from the issue of Ordinary Shares less costs associated with the transactions of A$3,215,174. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated cash flows of A$3,557,509 from the issue of Ordinary Shares less costs associated with the transactions of A$431,347. Leases We are obligated under two leases that were in place at June 30, 2021. These leases relate to the premises occupied by the Company in Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia and by its U.S. subsidiary, Phenogen Sciences Inc., in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S.A. The total rental charge in respect of the year ended June 30, 2021 was A$358,020 and A$23,800, respectively. The future minimum lease payments in respect of the two leases that were in place and had remaining non-cancellable lease terms as of June 30, 2021 were A$205,831. Item 5.C Research and Development, Patents and Licenses, etc. Our principal business is biotechnology, with a historical emphasis on genomics and genetics, the licensing of our non- coding patents, reduction to practice of our fetal cell patents and expansion of the related service testing business. Research and development expenditure as below is reflective of the intense focus by the scientific and laboratory team to develop and market a suite of world-leading predictive genetic tests. The following table details historic R&D expenditure by project. 2021

A$ 2020

A$ 2019

A$ BREVAGenplus - - 228,643 Colorectal Cancer Risk Assessment Test - - 14,286 Ohio State University - - - Other general R&D - - 67,774 Polygenic Risk Testing 986,622 380,667 - Total R&D expense 986,622 380,667 310,703 Other expenditure 7,776,007 7,044,274 7,160,114 Total expenditure 8,762,629 7,424,941 7,470,817 R&D as a % of total expenditure 11.26 % 5.13 % 4.17 % Item 5.D Trend Information See Item 5.A. 'Operating Results' and Item 5.B. 'Liquidity and Capital Resources' above. 35 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (cont.) Item 5E. Off-balance sheet arrangements We are not a party to any material off-balance sheet arrangements. In addition, we have no unconsolidated special purpose financing or partnership entities that are likely to create any material contingent obligations. Item 5F. Information about contractual obligations The Company has no contractual obligations or commercial commitments as of June 30, 2021, other than those disclosed in the financial statements. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a commitment to purchase laboratory equipment, which was used to expand the range of tests. 2021 2020 A$ A$ Property, plant and equipment - 466,560 36 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (Start of the Remuneration Report for Australian Disclosure Requirements) The Genetic Technologies Limited Board of Directors ('the Board') presents the 2020/2021 Remuneration Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the relevant Corporations Act 2001 ('Corporations Act') and accounting standards requirements. The remuneration report sets out remuneration information for our company's key management personnel ('KMP') as defined in the International Accounting Standards 24 'Related Party Disclosures' and the Australian Corporations Act 2001 for the financial year ended June 30, 2021. The remuneration report has been audited as required by s308 (3C) of the Corporations Act. Item 6.A Directors and Senior Management The Directors of the Company as of the date of this Annual Report are: Mr. Peter Rubinstein, BEc. LLB (Independent Non-Executive and Chairman) Mr. Rubinstein was appointed to the Board on January 31, 2018 and appointed as Chairman in April 2020. He has over 20 years' experience in early stage technology commercialisation through to public listings on the ASX. He is a lawyer, having worked at one of the large national firms prior to moving in house at Montech, the commercial arm of Monash University. Mr. Rubinstein has had significant exposure to the creation, launch and management of a diverse range of technology companies including in biotech, digital payments and renewable energy. Mr. Rubinstein is also a Director of DigitalX Limited (ASX: DCC). Mr. Rubinstein has not held any other public company directorships in the last three years. Dr. Jerzy (George) Muchnicki, MBBS (Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer) Dr. Muchnicki was appointed to the Board on January 31, 2018 and acted as Interim Chief Executive Officer from September 2019 till the appointment of Mr. Simon Morriss to the role. Dr. Muchnicki is a medical graduate from Monash University having held positions in private practice for some 25 years, including a 12 month period as director for student health at The University of Melbourne. For the past 14 years he has been mostly involved in commercialisation and funding R&D in the biotechnology sector from gene silencing to regenerative medicine. Dr. Muchnicki has been in his current role as Chief Medical Officer since February 2021, where he is focusing on the integration of inherited with sporadic disease risk to create new predictive platforms which address 100% genetic risk screening for common complex disease. Dr. Muchnicki brings with him strong clinical medical skills, including interests in software development, blockchain and sustainable building materials. He is a co-founder of Speed Panel Systems Pty Ltd a world leader in fire rated and acoustic wall solutions. He is also the co-founder of CandleBets, a software development company that is creating blockchain enabled, novel instruments for the financial industry. Dr. Lindsay Wakefield, MBBS (Independent Non-Executive) Dr. Wakefield was appointed to the Board in 2014. He launched Safetech Pty Ltd in 1985 and over the next 35 years Safetech has grown to become the largest supplier in the Australian material handling and lifting equipment market, designing and manufacturing a wide range of industrial products. In 1993, he left medicine to become the fulltime CEO of Safetech. In 2019 Safetech was named Victorian Manufacturer of the Year. It is Australia's largest manufacturer and supplier of dock equipment, vehicle lifts, freight hoists and custom lifting solutions. Safetech employs approximately 140 people. Dr. Wakefield has been a biotech investor for 30 years and his role at GTG combines his medical and business experience. Mr. Nicholas Burrows, B.Com. FAICD, FCA, FGIA, FTIA, F Fin (Independent Non-Executive) Mr. Burrows was appointed to the Board on September 2, 2019. He is a contemporary independent Non-Executive Director across the listed, government and private sectors with significant expertise in corporate governance, and strategic, commercial, financial and risk management oversight. Mr. Burrows is currently a Non-Executive Director of TasWater, Australian Seafood Industries Pty Ltd, PFG Group Pty Ltd and a number of large private companies and is a past Non-Executive Director of Clean Seas Seafood Limited, Metro Tasmania Pty Ltd and TasTafe. Former public company directorship held by Mr. Burrows in the last three years: Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS). Mr. Burrows also provides board, governance, audit and risk advisory services to entities within the IT, tourism and hospitality, debt recovery, agribusiness, forestry, and Local/State Government sectors. Mr. Burrows was Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Tassal Group Limited for 21 years from 1988 to 2009 and accordingly brings to the Board strong independent c-suite commercial experience and the benefits of an extensive and contemporary senior executive ASX200 listed entity background. Mr. Burrows is a respective Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia, Governance Institute of Australia Ltd, The Tax Institute and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Burrows also served as National President of the Governance Institute of Australia in 2002 and served on their National Board for 6 years. 37 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.A Directors and Senior Management (cont.) Senior Management The Company has a professional team of qualified and experienced personnel, including a number of research and development scientists and technicians. The Company currently has 18 full-time-equivalent employees in addition to the three Non-Executive Directors listed above. Mr. Simon Morriss, GAICD (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Morriss was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2021 and brings over 20 years' experience within the Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and FMCG industries having held senior executive positions at Sanofi and Blackmores. He brings a wealth of experience in managing teams and successfully executing across sales, marketing and brand building. Additionally, Mr. Morriss has been critical in leading commercialisation across these industries and understands the unique pressures and opportunities. He has led companies through strategic adaptation to execution and will be driving Genetic Technologies commercialisation strategy and continue to drive innovation across the business. Mr. Mike Tonroe, BSc, FCA, MAICD (Company Secretary/Chief Financial Officer) Mr. Tonroe was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer on June 15, 2021 and as Company Secretary on August 2, 2021. Mr. Tonroe has over 25 years' experience in overseeing the finance function at both management and board-level positions for private and listed companies in Australia, UK, US and Canada. He also has extensive experience in the biotech space across both the financial and company secretary roles. Prior to his most recent role as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at dual-listed Opthea Limited (ASX: OPT), Mr. Tonroe was Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at the Australian Synchrotron in Melbourne. Mr. Tonroe also has extensive accounting expertise having worked for both Deloitte and KPMG in the UK and Hong Kong. Mr. Tonroe is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor of Science from Buckingham University, UK. Mr. Justyn Stedwell B.Com, Grad Dip Acctg, Grad Dip Corp. Governance (Company Secretary) Mr. Stedwell was appointed as the Company Secretary on July 15, 2019. Mr. Stedwell is a professional Company Secretary consultant with over 12 years' experience acting as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies across a wide range of industries. Mr. Stedwell resigned on August 2, 2021. Mr. Stanley Sack (Chief Operating Officer) On May 18, 2020, the Company appointed Mr. Stanley Sack who provides consulting in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sack has spent 15 years in large, listed entities in executive positions managing large business divisions. He has worked with a high net worth family managing all their operating businesses and private equity activities. Mr. Sack built an Allied Health Business in the aged care and community care space which became the biggest Mobile Allied Health Business in Australia, and was recently sold to a large medical insurance company. During the reporting period, the Company had transactions valued at A$157,609 (2020: A$38,500) with Mr. Stanley Sack's entity Cobben Investments Pty Ltd towards provision of consulting services in relation to provision of duties related to Chief Operating Officer of the Company. 38 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.A Directors and Senior Management (cont.) Dr. Richard Allman, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer) Dr. Allman joined the Company in 2004 and was appointed as Chief Scientific Officer in December 2012. He has over 20 years of scientific and research experience in both the academic arena in the UK and the commercial sector in Australia. He has wide experience in research leadership, innovation management, and intellectual property strategy, covering oncology, diagnostics, and product development. Prior to entering the biotech sector, Dr. Allman's academic career encompassed oncology research, drug development, and assay design. Item 6.B Compensation Elements of compensation The board aims to ensure that remuneration practices are: ● competitive and reasonable, enabling the Company to attract and retain key talent ● aligned to the Company's strategic and business objectives and the creation of shareholder value ● transparent and easily understood, and ● acceptable to shareholders. Element Purpose Performance metrics Fixed annual remuneration (FR) Provide competitive market salary including superannuation and non-monetary benefits Nil Short-Term Incentive (STI) Reward for in-year performance and retention Company and individual performance goals Long-Term Incentive (LTI) Alignment to long-term shareholder value Share price, capital raised, company and individual performance goals (i) Fixed annual remuneration (FR) Objective The Remuneration Committee oversees the setting of fixed remuneration on an annual basis. The process consists of a review of Company, divisional and individual performance, relevant comparative remuneration in the market and internally and, where appropriate, external advice on policies and practices. The members of the Committee have access to external advice independent of Management. Structure Fixed remuneration consists of some or all of the following components: ● base salary; ● non-monetary benefits which can include a motor vehicle allowance, health insurance etc.; and ● superannuation benefits, which includes employer contributions, With the exception of the employer contributions to superannuation, Executives are given some flexibility to decide the composition of their total fixed remuneration and the allocation between cash and other benefits. It is intended that the manner of payment chosen will be optimal for the recipient without creating any additional cost for the Company. Fixed remuneration is reviewed annually with reference to individual performance, market benchmarks for individual roles and the overall financial performance of the Company. Any changes to the fixed remuneration of Executives are first approved by the Remuneration Committee. 39 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) All employee remuneration is evaluated on a regular basis using a set of variables and taking into account the addition of the statutory superannuation contribution. An assessment of existing base salaries is made annually using comparisons against independent market data which provides information on salaries and other benefits paid for comparable roles within the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, using third party salary survey data. Annual performance reviews with each employee are based on a rating system which is used to assess his or her eligibility for salary increases. Other qualitative factors, including the specialised knowledge and experience of the individual and the difficulty of replacing that person, are also taken into account when considering salary adjustments. Remuneration Committee membership As at the date of this Report, the composition of the committee is as follows: ● Dr. Lindsay Wakefield - Chairman of the Committee ● Mr. Nicholas Burrows (Member) ● Mr. Peter Rubinstein (Member) (ii) Short-Term Incentives (STI) Short Term Incentive (STI) is an annual plan that applies to Executives and other senior employees that is based on the performance of both the Company and the individual during a given financial year. STI ranges vary depending on the role, responsibilities and deliverables achieved by each individual. Actual STI payments granted to the relevant employee will depend on the extent to which the pre-agreed specific targets are met within a financial year. Specific targets are quantifiable with the agreed method of measurement defined at the beginning of the financial year. The ongoing performance of the Executive or senior employee is evaluated regularly during the performance cycle. Company objectives, and their relative weighting, vary depending on the position and responsibility of the respective individual, but in respect of the year ended June 30, 2021 include, amongst other things, the achievement of: ● achieving targets for cost reduction or efficiency gains; ● contributing to business growth and expansion; and ● performance or the delivery of results which exceed agreed targets. These measures are chosen as they represent the key drivers for the short-term success of the business and provide a framework for delivering long term value. Personal and operating objectives vary according to the role and responsibility of the Executive and include objectives such as service delivery to customers, project delivery, compliance outcomes, intellectual property management and various staff management and leadership objectives. Achievement of an individual's targets or objectives is documented and assessed by both the individual and his or her direct manager. The individual will participate in an annual performance review and must provide evidence of the objectives that he or she has delivered during the period under review. Each objective is then rated on an achievement scale. Depending on the aggregate of the ratings, the individual may be eligible to receive an STI payment. STI payments, if any, are generally paid in August or September of each year subject to the completion of the performance review process and the receipt of a satisfactory rating. The Board conducts this process in the case of the CEO. During the financial year ended June 30, 2021, no Short-Term Incentive payments were made to either Executives or other senior employees. (iii) Long-Term Incentives (LTI) The objective of the Company's LTI arrangements is to reward Executives and senior employees in a manner that aligns their remuneration with the creation of shareholder wealth. As such, significant LTI grants are generally only made to Executives who are able to influence the generation of shareholder wealth and have an impact on the Company's long-term profitability. There are no specific performance hurdles, apart from certain vesting provisions, in respect of the LTI grants made to Executives. Options with a vesting period also serve as a retention tool and may reduce the likelihood of high performing Executives and senior employees being targeted by other companies. 40 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Long Term Incentive (LTI) grants to Executives and senior employees are delivered in the form of options over unissued ordinary shares in the Company which are granted under the terms and conditions of the Company's Employee Option Plan. Selected Executives who contribute significantly to the long-term profitability of the Company are invited to participate in the Employee Option Plan. The remuneration value of these grants varies and is determined with reference to the nature of the individual's role, as well as his or her individual potential and specific performance. In cases where an Executive ceases employment prior to the vesting of his or her options, the options are forfeited after a prescribed period if they have not been exercised. The prescribed period ranges from two to six months, depending on the circumstances under which they left the Company, e.g. resignation, retirement, termination or death. In the event of a change of control of the Company, the performance period end date will be brought forward to the date of the change of control and awards will vest over this shortened period. Link between remuneration and performance Statutory performance indicators The Company aims to align executive remuneration to the Company's strategic and business objectives and the creation of shareholder wealth. The table below shows measures of the Company's financial performance over the last five years as required by the Corporations Act 2001. However, these are not necessarily consistent with the measures used in determining the variable amounts of remuneration to be awarded to KMPs. As a consequence, there may not always be a direct correlation between the statutory key performance measures and the variable remuneration awarded. 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Loss for the year attributable to owners ($) 7,077,619 6,294,775 6,425,604 5,463,872 8,403,826 Basic earnings per share (cents) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Share price at year end ($) 0.009 0.005 0.006 0.010 0.007 The Company's earnings have remained negative since inception due to the nature of the business. Shareholder wealth reflects this speculative and volatile market sector. No dividends have ever been declared by the Company. The Company continues to focus on the research and development of its intellectual property portfolio with the objective of achieving key development and commercial milestones in order to add further shareholder value. Remuneration expenses Details of the nature and amount of each major element of the compensation of each director of the Company and each of the named officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, for services in all capacities during the financial year ended June 30, 2021 are listed below. All figures are stated in Australian dollars (A$). Short-term benefits Post-employment Other long-term benefits Share-based payments Equity Name and title of Non-Executive Directors Year Salary/fees

A$ Other*

A$ Superannuation**

A$ ***

A$ ****

A$ Totals

A$ Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 2021 67,462 - 6,409 - 43,137 117,008 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 2021 154,769 - 9,003 - 229,259 393,031 Mr. Nicholas Burrows 2021 67,462 - 6,409 - 33,512 107,383 Executives Directors Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 2021 240,020 11,359 22,802 1,359 232,467 508,007 Management Dr. Richard Allman 2021 216,434 (37,021 ) 20,561 3,231 28,187 231,392 Mr. Mike Tonroe (6) 2021 12,692 - 1,206 - - 13,898 Mr. Simon Morriss (5) 2021 133,181 43,750 12,652 - 79,727 269,311 Mr. Stanley Sack (4) 2021 143,281 - - - 4,622 147,903 Totals 2021 1,035,302 18,088 79,042 4,589 650,911 1,787,933 41 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Notes pertaining to changes during the year: On June 15, 2021, Mr. Phillip Hains resigned as CFO. During the year ended June 30, 2021, Mr. Phillip Hains did not earn any remuneration apart from the provision of advice on the capacity as the CFO, accounting and other finance related activities through his firm, The CFO Solution. During the reporting period, the total service fees of A$225,171 (2020: A$527,724) were paid. During the financial year ended June 30, 2020, the Board approved to obtain consulting services in relation to capital raises, compliance, NASDAQ hearings and investor relations from its Non-Executive director and current Chairman, Mr. Peter Rubinstein. The services procured were through Mr. Peter Rubinstein's associate entity, ValueAdmin.com Pty Ltd, and amounted to A$60,000 for the year ended June 30, 2021. Details of the nature and amount of each major element of the compensation of each director of the Company and each of the named officers of the Company and its subsidiaries, for services in all capacities during the financial year ended June 30, 2020 are listed below. All figures are stated in Australian dollars (A$). Name and title of Short-term benefits Post-employment Other

long-term benefits Share-based payments Equity Non-Executive Directors Year Salary/fees

A$ Other

A$ Superannuation*

A$ **

A$ ***

A$ Totals

A$ Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 2020 66,295 - 6,298 - 9,625 82,218 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 2020 106,946 - 6,835 - 12,833 126,614 Mr. Xue Lee (1) 2020 1,570 - 149 - (5,616 ) (3,897 ) Mr. Nicholas Burrows (2) 2020 53,775 - 5,109 - - 58,884 Executives Directors Dr. Paul Kasian (3) 2020 62,789 - 5,923 - (76,368 ) (7,656 ) Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 2020 139,824 - 13,283 - 16,042 169,149 Management Dr. Richard Allman 2020 168,600 360 16,017 3,231 10,986 199,194 Mr. Stanley Sack (4) 2020 38,500 - - - - 38,500 Totals 2020 638,299 360 53,614 3,231 (32,498 ) 663,006 Mr. Phillip Hains was appointed on July 15, 2019 as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. During the year ended June 30, 2020, he did not earn any remuneration apart from the provision of advice on the capacity as the CFO, accounting and other finance related activities through his firm, The CFO Solution. During the reporting period, total service fees of A$527,724 (2019: A$45,459) were paid. During the financial year ended June 30, 2020, the board approved to obtain consulting services in relation to capital raises, compliance, NASDAQ hearings and investor relations from its Non-Executive director and current Chairman, Mr. Peter Rubinstein. The services procured were through Mr. Peter Rubinstein's associate entity, ValueAdmin.com Pty Ltd, and amounted to A$35,000 which remains payable and is included as part of the cash salary and fees above as at June 30, 2020. During the financial year ended June 30, 2020, the board members sacrificed 20% of their fees for a certain period in order to support the staff costs during the COVID-19 cutback on working hours. Due to this there is a variance between the above disclosed and the contractual arrangement disclosures. (1) Mr. Lee resigned as a Non-Executive Director on July 9, 2019. (2) Mr. Burrows was appointed as Non-Executive Director on September 2, 2019. (3) Dr. Kasian resigned on September 24, 2019. (4) Mr. Sack was appointed as Chief Operating Officer on May 18, 2020. (5) Mr. Morriss was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2021. (6) Mr. Tonroe was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on June 15, 2021. 42 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Contractual agreements with the directors and other key management personnel Name: Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki Position: Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer Fixed remuneration: $219,000 (inclusive of superannuation) Name: Mr. Peter Rubinstein Position: Non-Executive Director and Chairman Fixed remuneration: $103,772 (inclusive of superannuation) Consulting fee: $60,000 (excluding GST) Name: Dr. Lindsay Wakefield Position: Non-Executive Director Fixed remuneration: $73,871 (inclusive of superannuation) Name: Mr. Nicholas Burrows Position: Non-Executive Director Fixed remuneration: $73,871 (inclusive of superannuation) Name: Mr. Simon Morriss Position: Chief Executive Officer Fixed remuneration: $350,000 (inclusive of superannuation) Name: Mr. Mike Tonroe Position: Chief Financial Officer Fixed remuneration: $300,000 (inclusive of superannuation) Name: Mr. Stanley Sack Position: Chief Operating Officer Fixed remuneration: $13,125 (plus GST) per month Name: Dr. Richard Allman Position: Chief Scientific Officer Fixed remuneration: $184,617 (inclusive of superannuation) Key Terms and Conditions: The key provisions contained in the agreements of the directors of the Company include the following: ● The Company does not have a set tenure for directors, and under the Corporations Act and the Constitution, the directorship can cease under prescribed circumstances (example, bankruptcy, conviction of an offence). In addition, the director may resign by providing notice in writing at any time. ● No form of remuneration linked to short term incentives has been issued to any of the directors. ● The following are the key provisions contained in the agreements of the other Key Management Personnel: Mr. Simon Morriss (appointed February 1, 2021) ● Genetic Technologies or Mr. Morriss may terminate the employment agreement by providing two weeks written notice within the first six months of employment. Thereafter the notice period is 4 months written notice. Genetic Technologies may, at its own election, make payment in lieu of notice. ● Mr. Morriss shall be subject to restrictions on competing with Genetic Technologies Limited and its related bodies corporate during the employment and for a period of up to 24 months after the employment ends. Mr. Morriss is also prevented from soliciting Genetic Technologies employees' customers or suppliers to cease employment or conducting business with the Company. ● Mr. Morriss' CEO employment agreement otherwise contains standard terms and conditions for agreements of its nature, including confidentiality, retention of intellectual property and leave. Mr. Mike Tonroe (appointed June 15, 2021) ● Genetic Technologies or Mr. Tonroe may terminate the employment agreement by providing two weeks written notice within the first six months of employment. Thereafter the notice period is 4 months written notice. Genetic Technologies may, at its own election, make payment in lieu of notice. ● Mr. Tonroe shall be subject to restrictions on competing with Genetic Technologies Limited and its related bodies corporate during the employment and for a period of up to 24 months after the employment ends. Mr. Tonroe is also prevented from soliciting Genetic Technologies employees' customers or suppliers to cease employment or conducting business with the Company. ● Mr. Tonroe's CFO employment agreement otherwise contains standard terms and conditions for agreements of its nature, including confidentiality, retention of intellectual property and leave. Mr. Stanley Sack ● Stanley Sack, under his consulting agreement with the Company has an agreed fixed remuneration of $13,125 (plus GST) per month work consisting of three days per week. ● Towards termination, the agreement states that the Company or Consultant may terminate the agreement at any time upon the giving of 30 Days prior written notice to the other party. The Company and/or the Consultant can propose an adjusted level of ongoing consulting services and the parties agree to consider such adjustment in good faith and replace this Agreement with a Replacement Agreement on the newly agreed terns. ● Due to the agreement being consulting in nature the Company shall not be required to make contributions for employment insurance, superannuation, workers' compensation or similar premiums, employer health tax and other similar levies on behalf of any of the Consultant's personnel. Dr. Richard Allman ● Towards termination, the agreement states that the Company or the employee may terminate at any time by providing a 30 day notice to the other party or the agreement will be terminated on the expiration of that notice. ● On termination of this agreement the Company will pay the employee the salary package due up to and including the date of termination. 43 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Referencing the previous two tables: * Other includes movement in Annual Leave component ** Post-employment benefits as per Corporations Regulation 2M.3.03 (1) Item 7 *** Other long-term benefits as per Corporations Regulation 2M.3.03 (1) Item 8 **** Equity settled share-based payments as per Corporations Regulation 2M.3.03 (1) Item 11 The details of those Executives nominated as Key Management Personnel under section 300A of the Corporations Act 2001 have been disclosed in this Report. No other employees of the Company meet the definition of 'Key Management Personnel' as defined in IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures, or 'senior manager' as defined in the Corporations Act Executive officers are those officers who were involved during the year in the strategic direction, general management or control of the business at a company or operating division level. The remuneration paid to Executives is set with reference to prevailing market levels and comprises a fixed salary, various short-term incentives (which are linked to agreed key performance indicators), and an option component. Options are granted to Executives in line with their respective levels of experience and responsibility. Options exercised, granted, and forfeited as part of remuneration during the year ended 30 June 2021 Details of the options held by the Executives nominated as Key Management Personnel during the year ended June 30, 2021 are set out below. As at June 30, 2021, there was one executive and fourteen employees who held options that had been granted under the Company's respective option plans. On December 21, 2020, the Company issued 5,000,000 options to Executives and 7,850,000 to other employees, under an employee incentive scheme (2020: Nil). The options have an exercise price of A$0.008 (0.8 cents) per option and expire on December 1, 2023. The Company also issued various unlisted options to underwriters and sub-underwriters as a part of capital raising costs. The following options previously granted as equity compensation benefits to KMP were forfeited during the year; Name of KMP Options Lapsed Options forfeited Exercise price Fair value per option Final vesting date Dr. Richard Allman (1) 2,925,000 - $ 0.010 $ 0.0112 31 Mar 2021 Dr. Richard Allman (1) 1,100,000 - $ 0.010 $ 0.0094 31 Mar 2021 Dr. Richard Allman (1) 975,000 - $ 0.010 $ 0.0065 31 Mar 2021 Total 5,000,000 - (1) The options held by Dr. Richard Allman lapsed as they were not exercised by the final exercise date. 44 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Option holdings of Key Management Personnel 30 June 2021 Options Balance at start of the year Granted as remuneration Granted as part of cost of capital Exercised Other Changes(1) Balance at end of the year Vested and exercisable Dr. Lindsay Wakefield - - - - - - - Mr. Peter Rubinstein(3) 125,000,000 - - - - 125,000,000 125,000,000 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki(2) 125,000,000 - - - - 125,000,000 125,000,000 Dr. Richard Allman 15,000,000 5,000,000 - - (5,000,000 ) 15,000,000 15,000,000 Mr. Stanley Sack - - - - - - - Mr. Mike Tonroe (appointed on June 15, 2021) - - - - - - - Mr. Phillip Hains - - - - - - - Total 265,000,000 5,000,000 - - (5,000,000 ) 265,000,000 265,000,000 Notes (1) Other changes incorporates changes resulting from the expiration/forfeiture of options. (2) Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki currently holds 125,000,000 unlisted options issued as the sub-underwriter during the capital raise process in October 2019. Hence, the unlisted options have been accounted for as part of transactions costs to equity and are not issued as a part of his remuneration. (3) Mr. Peter Rubinstein currently holds 125,000,000 unlisted options issued as the sub-underwriter during the capital raise process in October 2019. Hence, the unlisted options have been accounted for as part of transactions costs to equity and are not issued as a part of his remuneration. Options The Company introduced a Staff Share Plan on November 30, 2001. On November 19, 2008, the shareholders of the Company approved the introduction of a new Employee Option Plan. Collectively, these Plans establish the eligibility of our employees and those of any subsidiaries, and of consultants and independent contractors to a participating company who are declared by the Board to be eligible, to participate. Broadly speaking, the respective Plans permits us, at the discretion of the Board, to issue traditional options (with an exercise price). The Plans conform to the IFSA Executive Share and Option Scheme Guidelines and, where participation is to be made available to staff who reside outside Australia, there may have to be modifications to the terms of grant to meet or better comply with local laws or practice. As of June 30, 2021, there was 1 executive and 14 employees who held options that had been granted under the Company's respective option plans. Options issued under the Plan carry no rights to dividends and no voting rights. As of the date of this Annual Report, there was a total of 27,850,000 unlisted employee options outstanding. Options granted under the Employee Option Plan carry no rights to dividends and no voting rights and generally have an expiry date of nearly five years from the date of grant. During the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a share-based payments expense in respect of the options granted of A$91,853. 45 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Unlisted Performance Rights During the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company also issued 188,937,500 long term unlisted Performance Rights as incentives to the Key Management Personnel which were approved by the shareholders on December 10, 2020. The following are the details of the unlisted performance rights: ● 25,000,000 Class A Performance Rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set out below. Class A performance rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 expire on December 21, 2023. ● 50,000,000 Class B Performance Rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set out below. Class B performance rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 expire on December 21, 2023. ● 50,000,000 Class C Performance Rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set out below. Class C performance rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 expire on December 21, 2023. ● 60,000,000 Class D Performance Rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed by the Board of Directors and per the terms and conditions as set out below. Class D performance rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 expire on February 4, 2024. ● 3,937,500 Class E Performance Rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed by the Board of Directors and per the terms and conditions as set out below. Class A performance rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 expire on March 10, 2023. Based on the independent valuation of the performance rights, the Company agrees that the total value of the performance rights to be issued to each director (depending on the share price at issue) is as follows: Valuation of Class A Performance Rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 Number of Performance

Rights issued Valuation

per Class A

(cents) Total fair

value of Class A

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 5,000,000 0.6702 A$ 33,512 A$ 33,512 Mr. Nicholas Burrows 5,000,000 0.6702 A$ 33,512 A$ 33,512 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 7,500,000 0.6702 A$ 50,268 A$ 50,268 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 7,500,000 0.6702 A$ 50,268 A$ 50,268 Total 25,000,000 A$ 167,560 A$ 167,560 Valuation of Class B Performance Rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 Number of

Performance

Rights issued Valuation

per Class B

(cents) Total fair

value of Class B

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 25,000,000 0.6646 A$ 166,157.50 A$ 166,157.50 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 25,000,000 0.6646 A$ 166,157.50 A$ 166,157.50 Total 50,000,000 A$ 332,315 A$ 332,315 46 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Valuation of Class C Performance Rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 Number of

Performance

Rights

issued Valuation

per Class C

(cents) Total fair

value of Class C

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 25,000,000 0.6702 A$ 167,541 A$ - Mr. Peter Rubinstein 25,000,000 0.6702 A$ 167,541 A$ - Total 50,000,000 A$ 335,082 A$ - Valuation of Class D Performance Rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 Number of

Performance

Rights

issued Valuation

per Class

D

(cents) Total fair

value of Class

D

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Mr. Simon Morriss 60,000,000 0.9567 A$ 574,037 A$ 79,727 Valuation of Class E Performance Rights granted during the year ended June 30, 2021 Number of

Performance

Rights

issued Valuation

per Class E

(cents) Total fair

value of Class E

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Mr. Stanley Sack 3,937,500 0.9000 A$ 35,438 A$ 4,622 Performance hurdles The Class A Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon the Share price reaching $0.012 or greater for more than 10-day consecutive ASX trading days. The Class B Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon the Share price reaching $0.014 or greater for more than 10-day consecutive ASX trading days and sales commence on the Consumer Initiated Testing (CIT) platform in either Australia or the United States of America. The Class C Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon a minimum of 4,000 tests being processed in any 12 month period or the market cap of GTG reaching $100 million or above and being sustained for more than 10 consecutive ASX trading days, whichever happens sooner. The Class D Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon the Share price reaching $0.016 or greater for more than 15-day consecutive ASX trading days. The Class E Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon the first commercial sale of the Company's COVID-19 risk test with IBX (Infinity BioLogix). The Key Management Personnel, being the recipients of the Performance Rights, must remain engaged by the Company at the time of satisfaction of the performance hurdle in order for the relevant Performance Right to vest. The Performance Rights are not currently quoted on the ASX and as such have no ready market value. The Performance Rights each grant the holder a right of grant of one ordinary Share in the Company upon vesting of the Performance Rights for nil consideration. Accordingly, the Performance Rights may have a present value at the date of their grant. Various factors impact upon the value of Performance Rights including: ● the period outstanding before the expiry date of the Performance Rights; ● the underlying price or value of the securities into which they may be converted; 47 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) ● the proportion of the issued capital as expanded consequent upon conversion of the Performance Rights into Shares (i.e. whether or not the shares that might be acquired upon exercise of the options represent a controlling or other significant interest); and ● the value of the shares into which the Performance Rights may be converted. There are various formulae which can be applied to determining the theoretical value of options (including the formula known as the Black-Scholes Model valuation formula and the Monte Carlo simulation). The Company has commissioned an independent valuation of the Performance Rights. The independent valuer has applied the Monte Carlo simulation in providing the valuation of the Performance Rights. Inherent in the application of the Monte Carlo simulation are a number of inputs, some of which must be assumed. The data relied upon in applying the Monte Carlo simulation was: a) exercise price being 0.0 cents per Performance Right for all classes; b) VWAP hurdle (10 days consecutive share price hurdle) equaling A$0.012 for Class A and A$0.014 for Class B, and (15 days consecutive share price hurdle) equaling $0.016 for Class D Performance Rights; c) sales and market cap hurdles as listed above for Class C and Class E Performance Rights; d) the continuously compounded risk free rate being 0.111% for all classes of Performance Rights (based on a 3 year Australian Government yield as at December 21, 2020); e) the expected option life of 2 years for Class E Performance Rights and 3 years for all other classes of Performance Rights; and f) a volatility measure of 158.23%. During the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company also issued 76,250,000 long term unlisted performance rights as incentives to the Directors which were approved by the shareholders on November 29, 2018. The following are the details of the unlisted performance rights: ● 26,250,000 Class A Performance rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set out below. ● 25,000,000 Class B Performance rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set below. ● 25,000,000 Class C Performance rights with an exercise price of $ nil each. Vesting per resolution passed at 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and per the terms and conditions as set out below. During the year ended June 30, 2020, 3,750,000 Performance Rights previously issued to Mr. Xue Lee in the year ended June 30, 2019 were forfeited. Additionally, 57,500,000 Performance Rights previously issued to Dr. Paul Kasian in the year ended June 30, 2019 were forfeited in the year ended June 30, 2020. Based on the independent valuation of the performance rights, the Company agrees that the total value of the outstanding performance rights issued to each director (depending on the share price at issue) is as follows: Valuation of Class A Performance Rights granted prior to the year ended June 30, 2021 Performance rights vested during the year Number of

Performance

Rights

issued Valuation per

Class A

(cents) Total fair

value of

Class A

Performance

Rights Expense

accounted for

during the

year Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 3,750,000 0.77 A$ 28,875 A$ 9,625 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 6,250,000 0.77 A$ 48,125 A$ 16,042 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 5,000,000 0.77 A$ 38,500 A$ 12,833 Total 15,000,000 A$ 115,500 A$ 38,500 48 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) The following is the reconciliation of Performance Rights for the year ended June 30, 2021 held by Key Management Personnel: Performance Rights Balance at start of the year Granted as remuneration Exercised Other Changes1 Balance at the end of year Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 3,750,000 5,000,000 - - 8,750,000 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 5,000,000 57,500,000 - - 62,500,000 Mr. Nicholas Burrows - 5,000,000 - - 5,000,000 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 6,250,000 57,500,000 - - 63,750,000 Dr. Richard Allman - - - - - Mr. Stanley Sack - 3,937,500 - - 3,937,500 Mr. Mike Tonroe - - - - - Mr. Simon Morriss - 60,000,000 - - 60,000,000 Mr. Phillip Hains - - - - - Total 15,000,000 188,937,500 - - 203,937,500 Notes 1. Other changes incorporates changes resulting from the expiration/forfeiture of options. 49 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Performance rights included in the balance at start of the year Performance hurdles The Class A Performance Rights vest and are exercisable upon the Share price reaching $0.02 or greater for more than 10-day consecutive ASX trading days. The Directors, being the recipients of the Performance Rights, must remain engaged by the Company at the time of satisfaction of the performance hurdle in order for the relevant Performance Right to vest. The unlisted Performance Rights granted and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 under the Plans are as follows: 2019 Fair Value Expiration Date Director Mr. Peter Rubinstein (Class A) 5,000,000 A$ 38,500 11-Dec-2021 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki (Class A) 6,250,000 A$ 48,125 11-Dec-2021 Mr. Lindsay Wakefield (Class A) 3,750,000 A$ 28,875 11-Dec-2021 Balance at the end of the financial year 15,000,000 A$ 115,500 The Company has accounted for these Performance Rights in accordance with its accounting policy for share-based payment transactions and has not recorded any reversal of associated expense in the current year (2020: A$43,484). 50 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) The Performance Rights are not currently quoted on the ASX and as such have no ready market value. The Performance Rights each grant the holder a right of grant of one ordinary Share in the Company upon vesting of the Performance Rights for nil consideration. Accordingly, the Performance Rights may have a present value at the date of their grant. Various factors impact upon the value of Performance Rights including: ● the period outstanding before the expiry date of the Performance Rights; ● the underlying price or value of the securities into which they may be converted; ● the proportion of the issued capital as expanded consequent upon conversion of the Performance Rights into Shares (i.e. whether or not the shares that might be acquired upon exercise of the options represent a controlling or other significant interest); and ● the value of the shares into which the Performance Rights may be converted. There are various formulae which can be applied to determining the theoretical value of options (including the formula known as the Black-Scholes Model valuation formula and the Monte Carlo simulation). The Company has commissioned an independent valuation of the Performance Rights. The independent valuer has applied the Monte Carlo simulation in providing the valuation of the Performance Rights. Inherent in the application of the Monte Carlo simulation are a number of inputs, some of which must be assumed. The data relied upon in applying the Monte Carlo simulation was: a) exercise price being 0.0 cents per Performance Right for all classes; b) VWAP hurdle (10 days consecutive share price hurdle) equaling A$0.02 for Class A Performance Rights; c) the continuously compounded risk-free rate being 2.02% for all classes of Performance Rights (calculated with reference to the RBA quoted Commonwealth Government bonds as at October 8, 2018 of similar duration to that of the expected life of each class of Performance Right); d) the expected option life of 2.8 years for all classes of Performance Rights; and e) a volatility measure of 80%. This share-based payment expense is included within general and administrative costs in the statement of comprehensive income/ (loss). The following is additional information relating to the options granted under the respective Plans and as of June 30, 2021: Options outstanding Options exercisable Remaining Weighted weighted Weighted average average average Number of exercise contractual Number of exercise Range of exercise prices options price life (years) options price $0.008 - $0.01 27,850,000 $ 0.009 1.39 27,850,000 $ 0.009 Performance rights outstanding Performance

rights exercisable Remaining Weighted average Weighted average Weighted average Number of exercise contractual Number of exercise Range of exercise prices options price life (years) Perf. rights price $0.00 - $0.00 203,937,500 $ 0.000 2.33 203,937,500 $ 0.00 51 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont,) Item 6.B Compensation (cont.) Australian Disclosure Requirements ordinary shares of Genetic Technologies Limited under option at the date of this Directors' report are as follows: Ordinary Shares Balance at start of the year1 Granted as remuneration Received on exercised options Other Changes2 Balance at the end of year3 Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 9,418,104 - - - 9,418,104 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 308,132,009 - - - 308,132,009 Mr. Nicholas Burrows 1,670,000 - - - 1,670,000 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 263,085,885 - - - 263,085,885 Dr. Richard Allman - - - - - Mr. Stanley Sack - - - - - Mr. Mike Tonroe - - - - - Mr. Simon Morriss - - - - - Mr. Phillip Hains - - - - - Total 582,305,998 - - - 582,305,998 1. Balance may include shares held prior to individuals becoming KMP. For individuals who became KMP during the period, the balance is as at the date they became KMP. 2. Other changes incorporates changes resulting from the acquisition or disposal of shares or in relation to rights issues. 3. For former KMP, the balance is as at the date they cease being KMP. Indemnification and Insurance with respect to Directors We are obligated pursuant to an indemnity agreement, to indemnify the current Directors and executive officers and former Directors against all liabilities to third parties that may arise from their position as Directors or officers of the Company and our controlled entities, except where to do so would be prohibited by law. In addition, the Company does currently carry insurance in respect of Directors' and officers' liabilities for current and former Directors, Company Secretary and executive officers or employees under certain circumstances as specified in the insurance policy. (End of the Remuneration Report for Australian Disclosure Requirements) Other Australian Disclosure Requirements Auditor's Independence Declaration There were no former partners or directors of Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd, the Company's auditor, who were or were at any time during the financial year an officer of the Company. A copy of the auditor's independence declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act in relation to the audit for the year ended June 30, 2021 is included in Exhibit 15.4 of this annual report on Form 20-F. Directors' resolution The components of our directors' report are incorporated in various places within this annual report on the Form 20-F. A table charting these components is included within 'Exhibit 15.3 Appendix 4E'. This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors. /s/ Peter Rubinstein Director Melbourne August 31, 2021 Item 6.C Board Practices The Board of Directors Under the Company's Constitution, its Board of Directors is required to comprise at least three Directors. As of the date of this Annual Report, our Board comprised four Directors. The role of the Board includes: (a) Reviewing and making recommendations in remuneration packages and policies applicable to directors, senior executives and consultants. (b) Nomination of external auditors and reviewing the adequacy of external audit arrangements. (c) Establishing the overall internal control framework over financial reporting, quality and integrity of personnel and investment appraisal. In establishing an appropriate framework, the board recognised that no cost-effective internal control systems will preclude all errors and irregularities. (d) Establishing and maintaining appropriate ethical standards in dealings with business associates, suppliers, advisers and regulators, competitors, the community and other employees. (e) Identifying areas of significant business risk and implementing corrective action as soon as practicable after a risk is identified. (f) Nominating audit and remuneration committee members. The Board meets to discuss business regularly throughout the year, with additional meetings being held when circumstances warrant. Included in the table below are details of the meetings of the Board and the sub-committees of the Board that were held during the 2021 financial year. Directors' meetings Audit Committee meetings Remuneration Committee meetings Attended Eligible Attended Eligible Attended Eligible Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 10 10 10 10 3 3 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 10 10 9 10 2 1 Mr. Peter Rubinstein 10 10 10 10 3 3 Mr. Nicholas Burrows 10 10 10 10 3 3 52 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.C Board Practices (cont.) Committees of the Board The Board has established an Audit Committee which operates under a specific Charter approved by the Board. It is the Board's responsibility to ensure that an effective internal control framework exists within the Company. This includes internal controls to deal with both the effectiveness and efficiency of significant business processes, the safeguarding of assets, the maintenance of proper accounting records, and the reliability of financial information as well as non-financial considerations such as the benchmarking of operational key performance indicators. The Board has delegated the responsibility for the establishment and maintenance of a framework of internal control and ethical standards for the management of the Company to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also provides the Board with assurance regarding the reliability of financial information for inclusion in the financial reports. As at date of this report, all of the members of the Audit Committee are independent Non-Executive Directors. The Remuneration Committee is, amongst other things, responsible for determining and reviewing remuneration arrangements for the Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Senior Leadership Team. The Chairman of the Committee is an independent non-executive director. The Remuneration Committee assesses the appropriateness of the nature and amount of remuneration paid to Directors and Executives on a periodic basis by reference to relevant employment market conditions, with the overall objective of ensuring maximum shareholder benefit from the retention of a high-quality Board and senior leadership team. Committee membership As at the date of this Report, the composition of these two Sub-Committees are: Audit Committee: Mr. Nicholas Burrows - Chairman of the Committee Mr. Peter Rubinstein Dr. Lindsay Wakefield Remuneration Committee: Dr. Lindsay Wakefield - Chairman of the Committee Mr. Peter Rubinstein Mr. Nicholas Burrows 53 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.C Board Practices (cont.) Compliance with NASDAQ Rules NASDAQ listing rules require that the Company disclose the home country practices that we will follow in lieu of compliance with NASDAQ corporate governance rules. The following describes the home country practices and the related NASDAQ rule: Majority of Independent Directors : The Company follows home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(c) (1) that the majority of the Board of each issuer be comprised of independent directors as defined in Marketplace Rule 4200. As of the date of this Annual Report, with there were three independent Directors namely Mr. Nick Burrows, Mr. Peter Rubinstein and Dr. Lindsay Wakefield which led to our Board of Directors being comprised of a majority of independent directors.



Compensation of Officers : The Company follows home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(c) (3) that chief executive compensation be determined or recommended to the Board by the majority of independent directors or a compensation committee of independent directors. Similarly, compensation of other officers is not determined or recommended to the Board by a majority of the independent directors or a compensation committee comprised solely of independent directors. These decisions are made by the Company's remuneration committee.



: The Company follows home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(c) (1) that the majority of the Board of each issuer be comprised of independent directors as defined in Marketplace Rule 4200. As of the date of this Annual Report, with there were three independent Directors namely Mr. Nick Burrows, Mr. Peter Rubinstein and Dr. Lindsay Wakefield which led to our Board of Directors being comprised of a majority of independent directors.: The Company follows home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(c) (3) that chief executive compensation be determined or recommended to the Board by the majority of independent directors or a compensation committee of independent directors. Similarly, compensation of other officers is not determined or recommended to the Board by a majority of the independent directors or a compensation committee comprised solely of independent directors. These decisions are made by the Company's remuneration committee. Nomination: The Company follow home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(c)(4) that director nominees be selected or recommended by a majority of the independent directors or by a nominations committee comprised of independent directors. These decisions are made by the Company's full Board which is comprised of a majority of independent directors which constitute Mr. Nick Burrows, Mr. Peter Rubinstein and Dr. Lindsay Wakefield. The ASX does not have a requirement that each listed issuer have a nominations committee or otherwise follow the procedures embodied in NASDAQ's Marketplace Rule. Furthermore, no law, rule or regulation of the ASIC has such a requirement nor does the applicable corporate law legislation. Accordingly, selections or recommendations of director nominees by a committee that is not comprised of a majority of directors that are not independent is not prohibited by the laws of Australia. Quorum: The Company follows home country practice rather than NASDAQ's requirement in Marketplace Rule 4350(f) that each issuer provides for a quorum of at least 33 1/3 percent of the outstanding shares of the issuer's ordinary stock (voting stock). Pursuant to the Company's Constitution it is currently required to have a quorum for a general meeting of three persons. The practice followed by the Company is not prohibited by Australian law. Shareholder Approval for Capital Issuance: The Company has elected to follow certain home country practices in lieu of NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635. For example, the Company is entitled to an annual 15% of capital placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 without shareholder approval. If this amount of annual entitlement is aggregated with an additional placement of Ordinary Shares, including through the grant of options over Ordinary Shares, that exceeds 20% of the outstanding share capital, only the excess over the 15% annual allowance requires shareholder approval under Australian law. Such home country practice is not prohibited by the laws of Australia. Item 6.D Employees As of the date of this Annual Report, the Company comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, employed 18 full-time equivalent employees. The number of full-time equivalent employees as of the end of each respective financial year ended June 30 are as follows: 2021 18 2020 13 2019 13 54 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees (cont.) Item 6.E Share Ownership The relevant interest of the directors in the share capital of the Company as notified by them to the Australian Securities Exchange in accordance with section 205G(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 as of the date of this Annual Report is as follows: Director Ordinary shares Percentage of

Capital held Dr. Lindsay Wakefield 9,418,104 0.10 % Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki 263,085,885 2.85 % Mr. Peter Rubinstein 308,132,009 3.34 % Mr. Nicholas Burrows 1,670,000 0.02 % Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions Item 7.A Major Shareholders As at the date of this Annual Report, no shareholders hold a beneficial ownership of 5% or more of our voting securities. The number of Ordinary Shares on issue in Genetic Technologies as of the date of this Annual Report was 9,226,090,143. The number of holders of Ordinary Shares in Genetic Technologies as of the date of this Annual Report was approximately 4,724 (July 22, 2021). The Company is not aware of any direct or indirect ownership or control of it by another corporation(s), by any foreign government or by any other natural or legal person(s) severally or jointly. Principal shareholders do not enjoy any special or different voting rights from those to which other holders of Ordinary Shares are entitled. The Company does not know of any arrangements, the operation of which may at a subsequent date result in a change in control of the Company. Record Holders As of July 22, 2021, there were 4,724 holders of record of our ordinary shares, of which 40 record holders, holding approximately 0.85% of our ordinary shares, had registered addresses in the United States. These numbers are not representative of the number of beneficial holders of our shares nor are they representative of where such beneficial holders reside, since many of these ordinary shares were held of record by brokers or other nominees. The majority of trading by our U.S. investors is done by means of ADSs that are held of record by HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd., which held 74.49% of our ordinary shares as of such date. Item 7.B Related Party Transactions During the year ended June 30, 2021, the only transactions between entities within the Company and other related parties occurred, are as listed below. Except where noted, all amounts were charged on similar to market terms and at commercial rates. Transactions within the Company and with other related parties During the year ended June 30, 2021, other than compensation paid to directors and other members of key management personnel, see 'Item 6.B Compensation', the only transactions between entities within the Company and other related parties are as listed below. Except where noted, all amounts were charged on similar to market terms and at commercial rates. 55 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Item 7.B Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Blockchain Global Limited As announced by the Company on February 15, 2018, a non-binding terms sheet with Blockchain Global Limited (BCG) was entered to provide a framework for continuing discussions between the two companies, with the proposed transaction being subject to shareholder approval (by non-associated Shareholders); and as announced by the Company on August 2, 2018, a framework agreement with BCG was entered formalising the non-binding terms sheet and providing a framework for a strategic alliance between the Company and BCG, with the agreement became binding on November 29, 2018 upon receiving the requisite shareholder approval. The agreement proposed the issue of 486 million shares to BCG in 3 tranches subject to the achievement of certain milestones. No shares have been issued under the framework agreements and no milestones have been achieved. Any rights to the 486 million milestone shares lapsed between December 27, 2019 and June 27, 2020. The Company has accounted for these share issuances in accordance with its accounting policy for share-based payment transactions and has not recorded any associated expense in the current year given performance conditions have not been met and are not currently considering any Blockchain related projects. A number of Directors of the Company presently or previously have had involvement with BCG. Mr. Xue Lee has a direct and indirect equity interest and was a CEO and managing director of BCG. Mr. Peter Rubinstein held a minority shareholding in the Company and was also a director in BCG. Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki has a direct and indirect interest in BCG. Dr. Paul Kasian was previously a director of BCG until July 2018. 56 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Item 7.B Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Performance Rights Issuance After receiving requisite shareholder approval on November 29, 2018, the Company has issued 76,250,000 performance rights to Directors of the Company as follows: ● 7,500,000 Class A Performance Rights, 25,000,000 Class B Performance Rights and 25,000,000 Class C Performance Rights to Dr. Paul Kasian ● 3,750,000 Class A Performance Rights to Dr. Lindsay Wakefield ● 6,250,000 Class A Performance Rights to Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki ● 5,000,000 Class A Performance Rights to Mr. Peter Rubinstein ● 3,750,000 Class A Performance Rights to Mr. Xue Lee In the year ended June 30, 2020, all Performance Rights previously issued to Dr. Paul Kasian and Mr. Xue Lee were forfeited. After receiving another requisite shareholder approval on December 10, 2020, the Company issued additional 125,000,000 Performance Rights to Directors of the Company as follows: ● 5,000,000 Class A Performance Rights to Dr. Lindsay Wakefield ● 7,500,000 Class A Performance Rights, 25,000,000 Class B Performance Rights and 25,000,000 Class C Performance Rights to Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki ● 7,500,00 Class A Performance Rights, 25,000,000 Class B Performance Rights and 25,000,000 Class C Performance Rights to Mr. Peter Rubinstein ● 5,000,000 Class A Performance Rights to Mr. Nicholas Burrows During the year, the Board has approved for the following Performance Rights to be issued to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer: ● 60,000,000 Class D Performance Rights to Mr. Simon Morris ● 3,937,500 Class E Performance Rights to Mr. Stanley Sack The Company has accounted for these Performance Rights in accordance with its accounting policy for share-based payment transactions and has recorded A$622,725 of associated expense in the current reporting period. 57 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Item 7.B Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Blockshine Health Joint Venture The Company, via its subsidiary Gene Ventures Pty Ltd, entered into a joint venture with Blockshine Technology Corporation (BTC). The joint venture company, called Blockshine Health, was to pursue and develop blockchain opportunities in the biomedical sector. Blockshine Health was to have full access to BTC's technology (royalty free) as well as all of its opportunities in the biomedical sector. The Company invested $250,000 into the joint venture in the year ended June 30, 2019 and held 49% equity stake. The Joint Venture agreement was subsequently cancelled and the investment of $250,000 was impaired in the year ended June 30, 2019. During the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company managed to transfer $43,380 back to its account from Blockshine Health and as a result partially recovered its investment in Blockshine Health, its joint venture investment, which was previously fully impaired in the year ended June 30, 2019. Genetic Technologies HK Limited and Aocheng Genetic Technologies Co. Ltd - Joint Venture In August 2018, the Company announced a Heads of Agreement had been reached with Representatives of the Hainan Government - Hainan Ecological Smart City Company ('HESCG'), a Chinese industrial park development & operations company have formally invited Genetic Technologies Limited ('GTG') to visit the Hainan Medical Pilot Zone to conduct a formal review and discuss opportunities for market entry into China via the Hainan Free Trade Zone initiative. The invitation was extended to GTG via Beijing Zishan Health Consultancy Limited ('Zishan'), demonstrating the potential for growth presented by the proposed Joint Venture between the parties (as announced to the market on August 14, 2018). 58 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Item 7.B Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Subsequently, the Company announced the official formation of Genetic Technologies HK Limited and Aocheng Genetic Technologies Co. Ltd in Hong Kong to the market on March 27, 2019. The Company's previous Chairman, Dr. Paul Kasian was named in the formation Heads of Agreement document to be the Chairman of the Joint Venture entity. At June 30, 2021, Genetic Technologies HK Limited has 100% ownership of Hainan Aocheng Genetic Technologies Co. Limited. At this time, no Directors fees or emoluments have been paid to Dr. Kasian, nor have agreements regarding fees been reached. Issuance of options to directors towards sub-underwriting the capital raise As announced on October 4, 2019, the Company undertook an underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer at an Issue Price of 0.4 cents per new share. On October 11, 2019, the Company updated the market to advise that the offer was from that time agreed to be underwritten by Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd and that two of the Company's directors (Mr. Peter Rubinstein and Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki), had agreed to sub-underwrite the offer. Both directors, in conjunction with the underwriter Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd, subsequently agreed amongst themselves to alter the respective sub-underwritten amounts, but the total to be sub-written between them (A$2 million) remained same, as did the total underwritten amount (of A$4 million). Accordingly, the underwritten offer subsequently was sub-underwritten by Peter Rubinstein and Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki (each as up to A$1 million) in conjunction with a consortium of non-associated wholesale investors (also as sub-underwriters) who in aggregate equate to the underwritten amount of A$4 million, each in accordance with the terms of their separate sub-underwriting agreements with Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd (each a Sub-Underwriting Agreement). Dr. Muchnicki and Mr. Rubinstein reflecting the amount of their sub-writing commitment were to be granted on the same terms as all options to be granted to the relevant sub-underwriters. The number of options issued to both directors was calculated as 1 Option for every 2 Shares being sub-underwritten and were issued a total of 125,000,000 unlisted options to each of the directors. As announced on October 11, 2019, within the rights issue offer document, upon exercise each such option converts into 1 fully paid share on terms consistent with the ASX Listing Rules; with a 3-year expiry date from grant and with an exercise price per underwriter and sub-underwriter option equal to the lower of: ● A$0.008; and ● The implicit price per share at which any raise done by Aegis capital within 3 months from the Company's shareholder meeting. but in any event with a floor exercise price equal to A$0.004. 59 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Item 7.B Related Party Transactions (Cont.) Lodge Corporate Dr. Kasian was a director of corporate finance and corporate advisor from December 2017 to February 2019 with Lodge Corporate. During the year ended, the Company engaged in corporate advisory services with Lodge Corporate and had transactions worth A$154,224 which also included A$88,000 that related to 2% of the underwriting of the capital raise during the year ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, during the year, On March 6, 2020 the Company issued 5,000,000 options to Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd valued at A$29,340 which were in relation to capital raising costs. Mr. Phillip Hains (Former Chief Financial Officer) On July 15, 2019, the Company announced that it had appointed Mr. Phillip Hains (MBA, CA) as the Chief Financial Officer who has over 30 years of extensive experience in roles with a portfolio of ASX and NASDAQ listed companies and provides CFO services through his firm The CFO Solution. Prior to this point the Company had a similar arrangement with The CFO Solution, where it would engage and provide services of overall CFO, accounting and other finance related activities. During the reporting period, the Company had transactions valued at A$224,971 (2020: A$527,724) with The CFO Solution towards provision of overall CFO, accounting and other finance related activities. Mr. Stanley Sack (Chief Operating Officer) On May 18, 2020, the Company appointed Mr. Stanley Sack who provides consulting in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sack has spent 15 years in large listed entities in executive positions managing large business divisions. He has worked with a high net worth family managing all their operating businesses and private equity activities. Mr. Sack built an Allied Health Business in the aged care and community care space which became the biggest Mobile Allied Health Business in Australia, and was recently sold to a large medical insurance company. During the reporting period, the Company had transactions valued at A$157,609 (2020: A$38,500) with Mr. Stanley Sack's entity Cobben Investments Pty Ltd towards provision of consulting services in relation to provision of duties related to Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Peter Rubinstein (Non-Executive Director and Chairman) During the financial year ended June 30, 2020, the Board approved to obtain consulting services in relation to capital raises, compliance, NASDAQ hearings and investor relations from its Non-Executive Director and current Chairman, Mr. Peter Rubinstein. The services procured were through Mr. Peter Rubinstein's associate entity ValueAdmin.com Pty Ltd and amounted to A$60,000 (2020: A$35,000) that is included as part of the cash salary and fees in the remuneration report as at June 30, 2021. There were no transactions with parties related to Key Management Personnel during the year other than that disclosed above. Item 7.C Interests of Experts and Counsel Not applicable. Item 8. Financial Information Item 8.A Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information The information included in Item 18 of this Annual Report is referred to and referenced into this Item 8.A. 60 Item 8. Financial Information (Cont.) Item 8.A Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information (Cont.) Legal Proceedings We are not currently a party to any material legal proceedings. From time to time, we may be a party to litigation or subject to claims incident to the ordinary course of business. Although the results of litigation and claims cannot be predicted with certainty, we currently believe that the final outcome of these ordinary course matters will not have a significant effect on our financial position or profitability. Regardless of the outcome, litigation can have an adverse impact on us because of defense and settlement costs, diversion of management resources and other factors. Dividends Until our businesses are profitable beyond our expected research and development needs, our Directors are unlikely to be able to recommend that any dividend be paid to our shareholders. Our Directors will not resolve a formal dividend policy until we generate profits. Our current intention is to reinvest our income in the continued development and expansion of our businesses. Item 8.B Significant Changes to Financial Information There have been no significant changes in the operation or financial condition of the Company since June 30, 2021. Item 9. The Offer and Listing Item 9.A Offer and Listing Details The Company's Ordinary Shares have been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the 'ASX') since July 1987 and trade there under the symbol GTG. The Company's securities are also listed on NASDAQ's Capital Market (under the ticker GENE) in the form of American Depositary Shares, each of which represents 600 Ordinary Shares. Item 9.B Plan of Distribution Not applicable. Item 9.C Markets See 'Item 9.A Offer and Listing Details.' Item 9.D Selling Shareholders Not applicable. Item 9.E Dilution Not applicable. Item 9.F Expenses of the Issue Not applicable. 61 Item 10. Additional Information Item 10.A Share Capital Not applicable. Item 10.B Our Constitution Our registration number is 009 212 328. Our Constitution has been posted on the Company's website and has been filed with the SEC. Purposes and Objects Our Constitution does not specify any purposes or objects of the Company. The Powers of the Directors Under the provisions of our Constitution our Directors may exercise all of the powers of our company, other than those that are required by our Constitution or the Corporations Act of Australia to be exercised at a general meeting of shareholders. A director may participate in a meeting and vote on a proposal, arrangement or contract in which he or she is materially interested, so long as the director's interest is declared in accordance with the Corporations Act. The authority of our directors to enter into borrowing arrangements on our behalf is not limited, except in the same manner as any other transaction by us. Rights Attached to Our Ordinary Shares The concept of authorised share capital no longer exists in Australia and as a result, our authorised share capital is unlimited. All our outstanding Ordinary Shares are validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. The rights attached to our Ordinary Shares are as follows: Dividend rights. If our board of directors recommends a dividend, registered holders of our Ordinary Shares may declare a dividend by ordinary resolution in a general meeting. The dividend, however, cannot exceed the amount recommended by our board of directors. Our board of directors may declare an interim dividend. Voting rights. Holders of Ordinary Shares have one vote for each Ordinary Share held on all matters submitted to a vote of shareholders. Such voting rights may be affected by the grant of any special voting rights to the holders of a class of shares with preferential rights that may be authorised in the future. The quorum required for an ordinary meeting of shareholders consists of at least two shareholders represented in person or by proxy who hold or represent, in the aggregate, at least one third of the voting rights of the issued share capital. A meeting adjourned for lack of a quorum generally is adjourned to the same day in the following week at the same time and place or any time and place as the directors designate in a notice to the shareholders. At the reconvened meeting, the required quorum consists of any two members present in person or by proxy. An ordinary resolution, such as a resolution for the declaration of dividends, requires approval by the holders of a majority of the voting rights represented at the meeting, in person, by proxy or by written ballot and voting thereon. Under our Constitution, a special resolution, such as amending our Constitution, approving any change in capitalisation, winding-up, authorisation of a class of shares with special rights, or other changes as specified in our Constitution, requires approval of a special majority, representing the holders of no less than 75% of the voting rights represented at the meeting in person, by proxy or by written ballot, and voting thereon. 62 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.B Our Constitution (Cont.) Pursuant to our Constitution, our directors are elected at our annual general meeting of shareholders by a vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented and voting at such meeting. Rights in our profits. Our shareholders have the right to share in our profits distributed as a dividend and any other permitted distribution. Rights in the event of liquidation. In the event of our liquidation, after satisfaction of liabilities to creditors, our assets will be distributed to the holders of Ordinary Shares in proportion to the nominal value of their holdings. This right may be affected by the grant of preferential dividend or distribution rights to the holders of a class of shares with preferential rights that may be authorised in the future. Changing Rights Attached to Shares According to our Constitution, in order to change the rights attached to any class of shares, unless otherwise provided by the terms of the class, such change must be adopted by a general meeting of the shareholders and by a separate general meeting of the holders of the affected class with a majority of 75% of the voting power participating in such meeting. Annual and Extraordinary Meetings Our Board of Directors must convene an annual meeting of shareholders at least once every calendar year, within five months of our last fiscal year-end balance sheet date. Notice of at least 28 days prior to the date of the meeting is required. An extraordinary meeting may be convened by the board of directors, it decides or upon a demand of any directors, or of one or more shareholders holding in the aggregate at least five percent of our issued capital. An extraordinary meeting must be called not more than 21 days after the request is made. The meeting must be held not later than two months after the request is given. Limitations on the Rights to Own Securities in Our Company Neither our Constitution nor the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia restrict in any way the ownership or voting of our shares. However, acquisitions and proposed acquisitions of securities in Australian companies may be subject to review and approval by the Australian Federal Treasurer under the Takeovers Act as described under Item 10.D below. Changes in Our Capital Pursuant to the Listing Rules of the ASX, without shareholder approval, we may not issue more than 25% of our outstanding Ordinary Shares in any twelve month period other than by a pro rata rights offering or a share purchase plan offer (of shares with a value at the issue price of up to A$30,000 per shareholder to a maximum of 30% of our outstanding shares) in each case to the then existing shareholders. Item 10.C Material Contracts During the prior period, the Company entered into agreement with Lodge Corporate, Aegis Capital Corporation and H.C. Wainright & Co, to act as the placement agent to the offering made through which on multiple occasions the Company managed to raise a total of A$ 15,709,559 before costs of the transactions (2020: A$21,793,678). Towards the cost of the transactions, the Company issued the following securities: ● 250,000,000 unlisted options issued on October 30, 2019, exercisable at A$0.008 each and expiring on October 29, 2022, amounting to A$817,666. Each option is exercisable for one fully paid ordinary share. ● 125,000,000 unlisted options issued on December 20, 2019, exercisable at A$0.008 each and expiring on December 20,2022, amounting to A$528,027. Each option is exercisable for one fully paid ordinary share. ● 125,000,000 unlisted options issued on December 20, 2019, exercisable at A$0.008 each and expiring on December 20,2022, amounting to A$528,027. Each option is exercisable for one fully paid ordinary share. ● 166,066,050 warrants issued at no cash consideration on July 16, 2019, exercisable at US$0.00533 each and expiring on July 16, 2024, amounting to A$890,113. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. ● 5,000,000 unlisted options issued to Lodge Corporate on March 6, 2020, exercisable at A$0.008 each and expiring on March 6, 2023, amounting to A$29,340. Each option is exercisable for one fully paid ordinary share. ● 40,114,200 warrants issued to H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC on April 3, 2020, exercisable at US$0.00365 each and expiring on April 1, 2025, amounting to A$175,137. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. ● 28,177,578 warrants issued to H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC on April 22, 2020, exercisable at US$0.00417 each and expiring on April 19, 2025, amounting to A$149,693. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. ● 156,000,000 warrants issued to H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC on December 21, 2020 exercisable at US$0.004166 expiring on December 21, 2025, amounting to A$1,462,442. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. ● 39,975,000 warrants issued to H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC on December 21, 2020, exercisable at US$0.0104 expiring on December 21, 2025, amounting to A$360,017. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. ● 48,750,000 warrants to be issued to H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, subject to shareholder approval, exercisable at US$0.00109375 expiring 5 years after date of issue, amounting to A$476,297. The warrants are exercisable for fully paid ordinary shares. On August 8, 2018, the Company executed an Equity Placement Facility with Kentgrove Capital Pty Ltd. Under the Facility, Kentgrove Capital may provide the Company with up to A$20 million of equity capital in a series of individual placements of up to A$1 million (or a higher amount by mutual agreement) until April 7, 2020. The Company raised A$1.6 million during 2018 and 2019 and has approximately A$400,000 of remaining availability thereunder. This agreement expired on April 7, 2020. There were no other material contracts entered into during the two years preceding the date of this Annual Report which were outside the ordinary course of business. 63 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.D Exchange Controls Under existing Australian legislation, the Reserve Bank of Australia does not inhibit the import and export of funds, and, generally, no permission is required to be given to the Company for the movement of funds in and out of Australia. However, payments to or from (or relating to) Iraq, its agencies or nationals, the government or a public authority of Libya, or certain Libyan undertakings, the authorities in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) or their agencies, the Taliban (also referred to as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan), or the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (also known as UNITA), its senior officials or the adult members of their immediate families, may not be made without the specific approval of the Reserve Bank of Australia. Accordingly, at the present time, remittances of any dividends, interest or other payment by the Company to non-resident holders of our securities in the U.S. are not, subject to the above, restricted by exchange controls or other limitations. Takeovers Act There are no limitations, either under the laws of Australia or under the Company's Constitution, to the right of non-residents to hold or vote our Technologies Ordinary Shares other than the Commonwealth Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (the 'Takeovers Act'). The Takeovers Act may affect the right of non-Australian residents, including U.S. residents, to hold Ordinary Shares but does not affect the right to vote, or any other rights associated with, any Ordinary Shares held in compliance with its provisions. Acquisitions of shares in Australian companies by foreign interests are subject to review and approval by the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia under the Takeovers Act. The Takeovers Act applies to any acquisition of outstanding shares of an Australian company that exceeds, or results in a foreign person or persons controlling the voting power of more than a certain percentage of those shares. The thresholds are 15% where the shares are acquired by a foreign person, or Company of associated foreign persons, or 40% in aggregate in the case of foreign persons who are not associated. Any proposed acquisition that would result in an individual foreign person (with associates) holding more than 15% must be notified to the Treasurer in advance of the acquisition. There are statutory limitations in Australia on foreign ownership of certain businesses, such as banks and airlines, not relevant to the Company. However, there are no other statutory or regulatory provisions of Australian law or Australian Securities Exchange requirements that restrict foreign ownership or control of the Company. Corporations Act 2001 As applied to the Company, the Corporations Act 2001 (the 'Corporations Act 2001') prohibits any legal person (including a corporation) from acquiring a relevant interest in Ordinary Shares if after the acquisition that person or any other person's voting power in the Company increases from 20% or below to more than 20%, or from a starting point that is above 20% and below 90%. This prohibition is subject to a number of specific exceptions set out in section 611 of the Corporations Act 2001 which must be strictly complied with to be applicable. In general terms, a person is considered to have a 'relevant interest' in a share in the Company if that person is the holder of that share, has the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to that share, or has the power to dispose of, or to control the exercise of a power to dispose of that share. It does not matter how remote the relevant interest is or how it arises. The concepts of 'power' and 'control' are given wide and extended meanings in this context in order to deem certain persons to hold a relevant interest. For example, each person who has voting power above 20% in a company or a managed investment scheme which in turn holds shares in the Company is deemed to have a relevant interest in those shares. Certain situations (set out in section 609 of the Corporations Act 2001) which would otherwise constitute the holding of a relevant interest are excluded from the definition. A person's voting power in the Company is that percentage of the total votes attached to Ordinary Shares in which that person and its associates (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) holds a relevant interest. 64 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation This summary of material tax consequences is based on the tax laws of the United States (including the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, its legislative history, existing and proposed regulations thereunder, published rulings and court decisions) and on the Australian tax law and practice as in effect on the date hereof. In addition, this summary is based on the income tax convention between the United States and Australia (the 'Treaty'). The foregoing laws and legal authorities as well as the Treaty are subject to change (or changes in interpretation), possibly with retroactive effect. Finally, this summary is based in part upon the representations of our ADR Depositary and the assumption that each obligation in the Deposit Agreement and any related agreement will be performed in accordance with its terms. The discussion does not address any aspects of U.S. taxation other than federal income taxation or any aspects of Australian taxation other than federal income taxation, stamp duty and goods and services tax. This discussion does not necessarily address all aspects of U.S. or Australian federal tax considerations that may be important to particular investors in light of their individual investment circumstances or investors subject to special tax regimes, like broker-dealers, insurance companies, banks or other financial institutions, tax-exempt organisations, regulated investment companies, real estate investment trusts or financial asset securitisation investment trusts, persons who actually or constructively own 10% or more of our ADRs or Ordinary Shares, persons who hold ADRs or Ordinary Shares as part of a straddle, hedge, conversion or constructive sale transaction or other integrated transaction, persons who have elected mark-to-market accounting, U.S. holders whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar, U.S. expatriates, investors liable for the alternative minimum tax, partnerships and other pass-through entities, or persons who acquired their ADRs or Ordinary Shares through the exercise of options or similar derivative securities or otherwise as compensation. Prospective investors are urged to consult their tax advisers regarding the U.S. and Australian federal, state and local tax consequences and any other tax consequences of owning and disposing of ADRs and shares. Australian Tax Consequences In this section, we discuss Australian tax considerations that apply to non-Australian tax residents who are residents of the United States with respect to the ownership and disposal by the absolute beneficial owners of ADRs. This summary does not discuss any foreign or state tax considerations, other than stamp duty. Nature of ADRs for Australian Taxation Purposes ADRs held by a U.S. holder will be treated for Australian taxation purposes as being held under a 'bare trust' for that holder. Consequently, the underlying Ordinary Shares will be regarded as owned by the ADR holder for Australian income tax and capital gains tax purposes. Dividends paid on the underlying Ordinary Shares will also be treated as dividends paid to the ADR holder, as the person beneficially entitled to those dividends. Therefore, in the following analysis, we discuss the tax consequences to non-Australian resident holders of Ordinary Shares which, for Australian taxation purposes, will be the same as to U.S. holders of ADRs. Taxation of Dividends Australia operates a dividend imputation system under which dividends may be declared to be 'franked' to the extent of tax paid on company profits. Fully franked dividends are not subject to dividend withholding tax. Dividends payable by our company to non-Australian resident stockholders will be subject to dividend withholding tax, to the extent the dividends are unfranked. Dividend withholding tax will be imposed at 30%, unless a stockholder is a resident of a country with which Australia has a double taxation agreement. Under the provisions of the Treaty, the Australian tax withheld on unfranked dividends paid by us to which a resident of the United States is beneficially entitled is generally limited to 15% if the U.S. resident holds less than 10% of the voting rights of our company, unless the shares are effectively connected to a permanent establishment or fixed base in Australia through which the stockholder carries on business or provides independent personal services, respectively. Where a U.S. corporate resident holds 10% or more of the voting rights of our company, the withholding tax rate is reduced to 5%. 65 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) Tax on Sales or other Dispositions of Shares - Capital Gains Tax Non-Australian resident stockholders who hold their shares in us on capital account will not be subject to Australian capital gains tax on any gain made on a sale or other disposal of our shares, unless they hold 10% or more of our issued capital and the Company holds real property situated in Australia, the market value of which is 50% or more of the market value of the Company. The Australian Taxation Office maintains the view that the Treaty does not limit Australian capital gains tax. Australian capital gains tax applies to net capital gains charged at a taxpayer's marginal tax rate but, for certain stockholders, a discount of the capital gain may apply if the shares have been held for 12 months or more. For individuals, this discount is 50%. For superannuation funds, the discount is 33%. There is no discount for a company that derives a net capital gain. Net capital gains are calculated after deducting capital losses, which may only be offset against such gains. Tax on Sales or other Dispositions of Shares - Stockholders Holding Shares on Revenue Account Some non-Australian resident stockholders may hold shares on revenue rather than on capital account, for example, share traders. These stockholders may have the gains made on the sale or other disposal of the shares included in their assessable income under the ordinary income provisions of the income tax law, if the gains are sourced in Australia. Non-Australian resident stockholders assessable under these ordinary income provisions in respect of gains made on shares held on revenue account would be assessed for those gains at the Australian tax rates for non-Australian residents, which start at a marginal rate of 32.5%. Some relief from the Australian income tax may be available to non-Australian resident stockholders under the Treaty, for example, because the stockholder derives business profits not through a permanent establishment in Australia. To the extent an amount would be included in a non-Australian resident stockholder's assessable income under both the capital gains tax provisions and the ordinary income provisions, the capital gain amount would generally be reduced, so that the stockholder would not be subject to double tax on any part of the income gain or capital gain. Dual Residency If a stockholder were a resident of both Australia and the United States under the respective domestic taxation laws of those countries, that stockholder may be subject to tax as an Australian resident. If, however, the stockholder is determined to be a U.S. resident for the purposes of the Treaty, the Australian tax would be subject to limitation by the Treaty. Stockholders should obtain specialist taxation advice in these circumstances. Stamp Duty Any transfer of shares through trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, whether by Australian residents or foreign residents, is not subject to stamp duty within Australia. Australian Death Duty Australia does not have estate or death duties. Further, no capital gains tax liability is realised upon the inheritance of a deceased person's shares. However, the subsequent disposal of the shares by beneficiaries may give rise to a capital gains tax liability. Goods and Services Tax The issue or transfer of shares will not incur Australian goods and services tax and does not require a stockholder to register for Australian goods and services tax purposes. 66 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) United States Federal Income Taxation As used below, a 'U.S. holder' is a beneficial owner of an ADR that is, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, (i) a citizen or resident alien individual of the United States, (ii) a corporation (or an entity treated as a corporation) created or organised under the law of the United States, any State thereof or the District of Columbia, (iii) an estate the income of which is subject to U.S. federal income tax without regard to its source or (iv) a trust if (1) a court within the United States is able to exercise primary supervision over the administration of the trust, and one or more United States persons have the authority to control all substantial decisions of the trust, or (2) the trust has a valid election in effect under applicable U.S. Treasury Regulations to be treated as a United States person. For purposes of this discussion, a 'non-U.S. holder' is a beneficial owner of an ADR that is (i) a nonresident alien individual, (ii) a corporation (or an entity treated as a corporation) created or organised in or under the law of a country other than the United States or a political subdivision thereof or (iii) an estate or trust that is not a U.S. Holder. If a partnership (including for this purpose any entity treated as a partnership for U.S. federal tax purposes) is a beneficial owner of an ADR, the U.S. federal tax treatment of a partner in the partnership generally will depend on the status of the partner and the activities of the partnership. A holder of an ADR that is a partnership and partners in that partnership should consult their own tax advisers regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of holding and disposing of ADRs. We have not sought a ruling from the Internal Revenue Service ('IRS') or an opinion of counsel as to any U.S. federal income tax consequence described herein. The IRS may disagree with the description herein, and its determination may be upheld by a court. GIVEN THE COMPLEXITY OF THE TAX LAWS AND BECAUSE THE TAX CONSEQUENCES TO ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR MAY BE AFFECTED BY MATTERS NOT DISCUSSED HEREIN, PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISORS WITH RESPECT TO THE SPECIFIC TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE ACQUISITION, OWNERSHIP AND DISPOSITION OF ADRs, INCLUDING THE APPLICABILITY AND EFFECT OF STATE, LOCAL AND NON-U.S. TAX LAWS, AS WELL AS U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAWS. Nature of ADRs for U.S. Federal Income Tax Purposes In general, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, a holder of an ADR will be treated as the owner of the underlying shares. Accordingly, except as specifically noted below, the tax consequences discussed below with respect to ADRs will be the same as for shares in the Company, and exchanges of shares for ADRs, and ADRs for shares, generally will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax. Taxation of Dividends U.S. Holders. In general, subject to the passive foreign investment company rules discussed below, a distribution on an ADR will constitute a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes to the extent that it is made from our current or accumulated earnings and profits as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles. If a distribution exceeds our current and accumulated earnings and profits, it is generally treated as a non-taxable reduction of basis to the extent of the U.S. holder's tax basis in the ADR on which it is paid, and to the extent it exceeds that basis it will be treated as capital gain. For purposes of this discussion, the term 'dividend' means a distribution that constitutes a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company has not maintained and does not plan to maintain calculations of earnings and profits under U.S. federal income tax principles. Accordingly, it is unlikely that U.S. Holders will be able to establish that a distribution by the Company is in excess of its current and accumulated earnings and profits (as computed under U.S. federal income tax principles). Therefore, a U.S. Holder should expect that a distribution by the Company will generally be treated as taxable in its entirety as a dividend to U.S. Holders for U.S. federal income tax purposes even though the distribution may be treated in whole or in part as a non-taxable distribution for Australian tax purposes. The gross amount of any dividend on an ADR (which will include the amount of any Australian taxes withheld) generally will be subject to U.S. federal income tax as foreign source dividend income, and will not be eligible for the corporate dividends received deduction. The amount of a dividend paid in Australian dollars will be its value in U.S. dollars based on the prevailing spot market exchange rate in effect on the day the U.S. holder receives the dividend or, in the case of a dividend received in respect of an ADR, on the date the Depositary receives it, whether or not the dividend is converted into U.S. dollars. A U.S. holder will have a tax basis in any distributed Australian dollars equal to its U.S. dollar amount on the date of receipt, and any gain or loss realised on a subsequent conversion or other disposition of Australian dollars generally will be treated as U.S. source ordinary income or loss. If dividends paid in Australian dollars are converted into U.S. dollars on the date they are received by a U.S. holder, the U.S. holder generally should not be required to recognise foreign currency gain or loss in respect of the dividend income 67 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) Subject to certain exceptions for short-term and hedged positions, a dividend that a non-corporate holder receives on an ADR will be subject to a maximum federal income tax rate of 20% if the dividend is a 'qualified dividend'. A dividend on an ADR will be a qualified dividend if (i) either (a) the ADRs are readily tradable on an established market in the United States or (b) we are eligible for the benefits of a comprehensive income tax treaty with the United States that the Secretary of the Treasury determines is satisfactory for purposes of these rules and that includes an exchange of information program, and (ii) we were not, in the year prior to the year the dividend was paid, and are not, in the year the dividend is paid, a passive foreign investment company ('PFIC'). The ADRs are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, which should qualify them as readily tradable on an established securities market in the United States. In any event, the Treaty satisfies the requirements of clause (i) (b), and we are a resident of Australia entitled to the benefits of the Treaty. However, based on our audited financial statements and relevant market and shareholder data, we believe we were a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes for our taxable years ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2020, and expect to be classified as a PFIC in the current taxable year. Given that the determination of PFIC status involves the application of complex tax rules, and that it is based on the nature of our income and assets from time to time, no assurances can be provided that we will or will not be considered a PFIC for any past or future taxable years. In addition, as described in the section below entitled 'Passive Foreign Investment Company Rules,' if we were a PFIC in a year while a U.S. holder held an ADR, and if the U.S. holder has not made a qualified electing fund election effective for the first year the U.S. holder held the ADR, the Ordinary Share underlying the ADR remains an interest in a PFIC for all future years or until such an election is made. The IRS takes the position that such rule will apply for purposes of determining whether an ADR is an interest in a PFIC in the year a dividend is paid or in the prior year, even if we do not satisfy the tests to be a PFIC in either of those years. Even if dividends on the ADRs would otherwise be eligible for qualified dividend treatment, in order to qualify for the reduced qualified dividend tax rates, a non-corporate holder must hold the Ordinary Share on which a dividend is paid for more than 60 days during the 120-day period beginning 60 days before the ex-dividend date, disregarding for this purpose any period during which the non-corporate holder has an option to sell, is under a contractual obligation to sell or has made (and not closed) a short sale of substantially identical stock or securities, is the grantor of an option to buy substantially identical stock or securities or, pursuant to Treasury regulations, has diminished such holder's risk of loss by holding one or more other positions with respect to substantially similar or related property. In addition, to qualify for the reduced qualified dividend tax rates, the non-corporate holder must not be obligated to make related payments with respect to positions in substantially similar or related property. Payments in lieu of dividends from short sales or other similar transactions will not qualify for the reduced qualified dividend tax rates. A non-corporate holder that receives an extraordinary dividend eligible for the reduced qualified dividend rates must treat any loss on the sale of the stock as a long-term capital loss to the extent of the dividend. For purposes of determining the amount of a non-corporate holder's deductible investment interest expense, a dividend is treated as investment income only if the non-corporate holder elects to treat the dividend as not eligible for the reduced qualified dividend tax rates. Special limitations on foreign tax credits with respect to dividends subject to the reduced qualified dividend tax rates apply to reflect the reduced rates of tax. The U.S. Treasury has announced its intention to promulgate rules pursuant to which non-corporate holders of stock of non- U.S. corporations, and intermediaries through whom the stock is held, will be permitted to rely on certifications from issuers to establish that dividends are treated as qualified dividends. Because those procedures have not yet been issued, it is not clear whether we will be able to comply with them. Non-corporate holders of Ordinary Shares are urged to consult their own tax advisers regarding the availability of the reduced qualified dividend tax rates with respect to dividends received on the ADRs in the light of their own particular circumstances. 68 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) Any Australian withholding tax imposed on dividends received with respect to the ADRs will be treated as a foreign income tax eligible for credit against a U.S. holder's U.S. federal income tax liability, subject to generally applicable limitations under U.S. federal income tax law. For purposes of computing those limitations separately under current law for specific categories of income, a dividend generally will constitute foreign source 'passive category income' or, in the case of certain holders, 'general category income.' A U.S. holder will be denied a foreign tax credit with respect to Australian income tax withheld from dividends received with respect to the ADRs to the extent the U.S. holder has not held the ADRs for at least 16 days of the 30-day period beginning on the date which is 15 days before the ex-dividend date or to the extent the U.S. holder is under an obligation to make related payments with respect to substantially similar or related property. Any days during which a U.S. holder has substantially diminished its risk of loss on the ADRs are not counted toward meeting the 16-day holding period required by the statute. The rules relating to the determination of the foreign tax credit are complex, and U.S. holders are urged to consult with their own tax advisers to determine whether and to what extent they will be entitled to foreign tax credits as well as with respect to the determination of the foreign tax credit limitation. Alternatively, any Australian withholding tax may be taken as a deduction against taxable income, provided the U.S. holder takes a deduction and not a credit for all foreign income taxes paid or accrued in the same taxable year. In general, special rules will apply to the calculation of foreign tax credits in respect of dividend income that is subject to preferential rates of U.S. federal income tax. Non-U.S. holders. A dividend paid to a non-U.S. holder of an ADR will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax unless the dividend is effectively connected with the conduct of trade or business by the non-U.S. holder within the United States (and is attributable to a permanent establishment or fixed base the non-U.S. holder maintains in the United States if an applicable income tax treaty so requires as a condition for the non-U.S. holder to be subject to U.S. taxation on a net income basis on income from the ADR). A non-U.S. holder generally will be subject to tax on an effectively connected dividend in the same manner as a U.S. holder. A corporate non-U.S. holder under certain circumstances may also be subject to an additional 'branch profits tax,' the rate of which may be reduced pursuant to an applicable income tax treaty. Taxation of Capital Gains U.S. Holders. Subject to the passive foreign investment company rules discussed below, on a sale or other taxable disposition of an ADR, a U.S. holder will recognise capital gain or loss in an amount equal to the difference between the U.S. holder's adjusted basis in the ADR and the amount realised on the sale or other disposition, each determined in U.S. dollars. Such capital gain or loss will be long-term capital gain or loss if at the time of the sale or other taxable disposition the ADR has been held for more than one year. In general, any adjusted net capital gain of an individual is subject to a maximum federal income tax rate of 20%. Capital gains recognised by corporate U.S. holders generally are subject to U.S. federal income tax at the same rate as ordinary income. The deductibility of capital losses is subject to limitations. Any gain a U.S. holder recognises generally will be U.S. source income for U.S. foreign tax credit purposes, and, subject to certain exceptions, any loss will generally be a U.S. source loss. If an Australian tax is paid on a sale or other disposition of an ADR, the amount realised will include the gross amount of the proceeds of that sale or disposition before deduction of the Australian tax. The generally applicable limitations under U.S. federal income tax law on crediting foreign income taxes may preclude a U.S. holder from obtaining a foreign tax credit for any Australian tax paid on a sale or other disposition of an ADR. The rules relating to the determination of the foreign tax credit are complex, and U.S. holders are urged to consult with their own tax advisers regarding the application of such rules. Alternatively, any Australian tax paid on the sale or other disposition of an ADR may be taken as a deduction against taxable income, provided the U.S. holder takes a deduction and not a credit for all foreign income taxes paid or accrued in the same taxable year. Non-U.S. Holders. A non-U.S. holder will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax on gain recognised on a sale or other disposition of an ADR unless (i) the gain is effectively connected with the conduct of trade or business by the non-U.S. holder within the United States (and is attributable to a permanent establishment or fixed base the non-U.S. holder maintains in the United States if an applicable income tax treaty so requires as a condition for the non-U.S. holder to be subject to U.S. taxation on a net income basis on income from the ADR), or (ii) in the case of a non-U.S. holder who is an individual, the holder is present in the United States for 183 or more days in the taxable year of the sale or other disposition and certain other conditions apply. Any effectively connected gain of a corporate non-U.S. holder may also be subject under certain circumstances to an additional 'branch profits tax,' the rate of which may be reduced pursuant to an applicable income tax treaty. 69 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) Passive Foreign Investment Company Rules A special set of U.S. federal income tax rules applies to a foreign corporation that is a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes. As noted above, based on our audited financial statements and relevant market and shareholder data, we believe that we were a PFIC for U.S. federal income tax purposes for our taxable years ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2020, and expect to be classified as a PFIC in our current taxable year. In addition, given that the determination of PFIC status involves the application of complex tax rules, and that it is based on the nature of our income and assets from time to time, no assurances can be provided that we will or will not be considered a PFIC for any past or future taxable years. In general, a foreign corporation is a PFIC if at least 75% of its gross income for the taxable year is passive income or if at least 50% of its assets for the taxable year produce passive income or are held for the production of passive income. In general, passive income for this purpose means, with certain designated exceptions, dividends, interest, rents, royalties (other than certain rents and royalties derived in the active conduct of trade or business), annuities, net gains from dispositions of certain assets, net foreign currency gains, income equivalent to interest, income from notional principal contracts and payments in lieu of dividends. Passive assets are those assets that are held for production of passive income or do not produce income at all. Thus cash will be a passive asset. Interest, including interest on working capital, is treated as passive income for purposes of the income test. The determination of whether a foreign corporation is a PFIC is a factual determination made annually and is therefore subject to change. Subject to exceptions pursuant to certain elections that generally require the payment of tax, once stock in a foreign corporation is stock in a PFIC in the hands of a particular shareholder that is a United States person, it remains stock in a PFIC in the hands of that shareholder. If we are treated as a PFIC, contrary to the tax consequences described in 'U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations- Taxation of Dividends' and 'U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations-Taxation of Capital Gains' above, a U.S. holder that does not make an election described in the succeeding two paragraphs would be subject to special rules with respect to (i) any gain realised on a sale or other disposition of an ADR (for purposes of these rules, a disposition of an ADR includes many transactions on which gain or loss is not realised under general U.S. federal income tax rules) and (ii) any 'excess distribution' by the Company to the U.S. holder (generally, any distribution during a taxable year in which distributions to the U.S. holder on the ADR exceed 125% of the average annual taxable distributions (whether actual or constructive and whether or not out of earnings and profits) the U.S. holder received on the ADR during the preceding three taxable years or, if shorter, the U.S. holder's holding period for the ADR). Under those rules, (i) the gain or excess distribution would be allocated ratably over the U.S. holder's holding period for the ADR, (ii) the amount allocated to the taxable year in which the gain or excess distribution is realised would be taxable as ordinary income in its entirety and not as capital gain, would be ineligible for the reduced qualified dividend rates, and could not be offset by any deductions or losses, and (iii) the amount allocated to each prior year, with certain exceptions, would be subject to tax at the highest tax rate in effect for that year, and the interest charge generally applicable to underpayments of tax would be imposed in respect of the tax attributable to each of those years. A U.S. holder who owns an ADR during any year we are a PFIC will generally have to file IRS Form 8621. A failure to file this return will suspend the statute of limitations with respect to any tax return, event, or period to which such report relates (potentially including with respect to items that do not relate to a U.S. Holder's investment in the ADRs). The special PFIC rules described above will not apply to a U.S. holder if the U.S. holder makes a timely election, which remains in effect, to treat the Company as a 'qualified electing fund' ('QEF') in the first taxable year in which the U.S. holder owns an ADR and the Company is a PFIC and if the Company complies with certain reporting requirements. Instead, a shareholder of a QEF generally is currently taxable on a pro rata share of the Company's ordinary earnings and net capital gain as ordinary income and long-term capital gain, respectively. Neither that ordinary income nor any actual dividend from the Company would qualify for the 20% maximum tax rate on dividends described above if the Company is a PFIC in the taxable year the ordinary income is realised or the dividend is paid or in the preceding taxable year. We have not yet determined whether we would make the computations necessary to supply U.S. holders with the information needed to report income and gain pursuant to a QEF election. It is, therefore, possible that U.S. holders would not be able to make or retain a QEF election in any year we are a PFIC. Although a QEF election generally cannot be revoked, if a U.S. holder made a timely QEF election for the first taxable year it owned an ADR and the Company is a PFIC (or is treated as having done so pursuant to any of certain elections), the QEF election will not apply during any later taxable year in which the Company does not satisfy the tests to be a PFIC. If a QEF election is not made in that first taxable year, an election in a later year generally will require the payment of tax and interest. 70 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) In lieu of a QEF election, a U.S. holder of stock in a PFIC that is considered marketable stock could elect to mark the stock to market annually, recognising as ordinary income or loss each year an amount equal to the difference as of the close of the taxable year between the fair market value of the stock and the U.S. holder's adjusted basis in the stock. Losses would be allowed only to the extent of net mark-to-market gain previously included in income by the U.S. holder under the election for prior taxable years. A U.S. holder's adjusted basis in the ADRs will be adjusted to reflect the amounts included or deducted with respect to the mark-to-market election. If the mark-to-market election were made, the rules set forth in the second preceding paragraph would not apply for periods covered by the election. A mark-to-market election will not apply during any later taxable year in which the Company does not satisfy the tests to be a PFIC. In general, the ADRs will be marketable stock if the ADRs are traded, other than in de minimis quantities, on at least 15 days during each calendar quarter on a national securities exchange that is registered with the SEC or on a designated national market system or on any exchange or market that the Treasury Department determines to have rules sufficient to ensure that the market price accurately represents the fair market value of the stock. Under current law, the mark-to-market election may be available to U.S. holders of ADRs because the ADRs are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, which constitutes a qualified exchange, although there can be no assurance that the ADRs will be 'regularly traded' for purposes of the mark-to-market election or that the ADRs will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Given the complexities of the PFIC rules and their potentially adverse tax consequences, U.S. holders of ADRs are urged to consult their tax advisers about the PFIC rules, including the availability of, and consequences to them of making a QEF election or a mark-to-market election with respect to the Ordinary Shares in the event that the Company is classified as a PFIC for any taxable year. Medicare Surtax on Net Investment Income Non-corporate US Holders whose income exceeds certain thresholds generally will be subject to 3.8% surtax on their 'Net Investment Income' (which generally includes, among other things, dividends on, and capital gain from the sale or other taxable disposition of, the ADRs). Absent an election to the contrary, if a QEF election is available and made, QEF inclusions will not be included in net investment income at the time a US Holder includes such amounts in income, but rather will be included at the time distributions are received or gains are recognised. Non-corporate US Holders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the possible effect of such tax on their ownership and disposition of the Common Shares, in particular the applicability of this surtax with respect to a non-corporate US Holder that makes a QEF or mark-to-market election in respect of their Common Shares. Information Reporting and Backup Withholding Dividends paid on, and proceeds from the sale or other disposition of, an ADR to a U.S. holder generally may be subject to information reporting requirements and may be subject to backup withholding unless the U.S. holder provides an accurate taxpayer identification number or otherwise establishes an exemption. The amount of any backup withholding collected from a payment to a U.S. holder will be allowed as a credit against the U.S. holder's U.S. federal income tax liability and may entitle the U.S. holder to a refund, provided certain required information is furnished to the Internal Revenue Service. A non-U.S. holder generally will be exempt from these information reporting requirements and backup withholding tax but may be required to comply with certain certification and identification procedures in order to establish its eligibility for exemption. Under U.S. federal income tax law and U.S. Treasury Regulations, certain categories of U.S. holders must file information returns with respect to their investment in, or involvement in, a foreign corporation. For example, all U.S. holders of PFIC stock are generally required to make annual return filings reporting their PFIC ownership and certain other information that the IRS may require. U.S. holders are urged to consult with their own tax advisors concerning such reporting requirements. Reporting Obligations of Individual Owners of Foreign Financial Assets Section 6038D of the Code generally requires U.S. individuals (and possibly certain entities that have U.S. individual owners) to file IRS Form 8938 if they hold certain 'specified foreign financial assets,' the aggregate value of which exceeds $50,000. The definition of specified foreign financial assets includes not only financial accounts maintained in foreign financial institutions, but also, unless held in accounts maintained by a financial institution, any stock or security issued by a non-US. person, any financial instrument or contract held for investment that has an issuer or counterparty other than a U.S. person and any interest in a foreign entity. 71 Item 10. Additional Information (Cont.) Item 10.E Taxation (Cont.) THE DISCUSSION ABOVE IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE A COMPLETE ANALYSIS OF ALL TAX CONSIDERATIONS APPLICABLE TO AN INVESTMENT IN ADRs. HOLDERS AND POTENTIAL HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISERS CONCERNING THE TAX CONSEQUENCES RELEVANT TO THEM IN THEIR PARTICULAR SITUATION. Item 10.F Dividends and Paying Agents No dividends have been paid by the Company or recommended by the directors since the end of the previous financial year. Item 10.G Statement by Experts Not applicable. Item 10.H Documents on Display The documents concerning the Company which are referred to in this Annual Report may be inspected at the offices of the Company at 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria 3065 Australia. As a 'foreign private issuer' we are subject to the information requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, in accordance therewith, we are required to file reports, including annual reports on Form 20-F, and other information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in electronic form. Any filings we make electronically are available to the public over the Internet at the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. We also maintain a website at www.gtglabs.com. Information on our website and websites linked to it do not constitute a part of this Annual Report. Item 10.I Subsidiary Information Not applicable. Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk Our market risk relates primarily to exposure to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates. Refer Note 28 of the attached financial statements for further analysis surrounding market risk. Interest Rate Risk. As of June 30, 2021, we had A$20,902,282 in cash and cash equivalents of which A$12,959,979 was subject to interest rate risk. Interest income earned on the cash balances is affected by changes in the levels of market interest rates. We invest excess cash in interest-bearing, investment-grade securities and time deposits in high-quality institutions. We do not utilise derivative financial instruments, derivative commodity instruments, positions or transactions in any material matter. Accordingly, we believe that, while the investment-grade securities and time-deposits we hold are subject to changes in financial standing of the issuer of such securities, the principal is not subject to any material risks arising from changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, equity prices or other market changes that affect market risk sensitive instruments. Since we hold cash and cash equivalents in Banks which are located outside Australia, we are subject to certain cross-border risks, though due to the size of the holdings these risks are not generally significant. 72 Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk (Cont.) Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk. We operate in Australia with active operations in the U.S.A. and are accordingly subject to certain foreign currency exposure. This includes foreign-currency denominated receivables, payables, debt, and other balance sheet positions as well as future cash flows resulting from anticipated transactions including intra-company transactions. Historically, currency translation gains and losses have been reflected as adjustments to stockholders' equity, while transaction gains and losses have been reflected as components of income and loss. Transaction gains and losses could be material depending upon changes in the exchange rates between the Australian dollar and the U.S. dollar. A significant amount of our current revenue is denominated in U.S. dollars which provides us with a limited natural hedge against exchange rate movements. Item 12. Description of Securities Other Than Equity Securities Item 12.A Debt Securities Not applicable. Item 12.B Warrants and Rights Not applicable. Item 12.C Other Securities Not applicable 73 Item 12. Description of Securities Other Than Equity Securities (Cont.) Item 12.D American Depositary Shares Fees and Charges Payable by ADS Holders The table below summarises the fees and charges that a holder of our ADSs may have to pay, directly or indirectly, to our depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, or BNYM, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to our Registration Statement on Form F-6 filed with the SEC on January 14, 2002, and the types of services and the amount of the fees or charges paid for such services. The disclosure under this heading 'Fees and Charges Payable by ADS Holders' is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Deposit Agreement. The holder of an ADS may have to pay the following fees and charges to BNYM in connection with ownership of the ADS: Persons Depositing or Withdrawing Shares Must Pay: For: ● US$5.00 (or less) per 100 ADSs (or portion of 100 ADSs) ● Issuance of ADSs, including issuances resulting from a distribution of shares or rights or other property ● Cancellation of ADSs for the purpose of withdrawal, including if the deposit agreement terminates ● US$0.02 (or less) per ADS ● Any cash distribution to you ● A fee equivalent to the fee that would be payable if securities distributed to you had been shares and the shares had been deposited for issuance of ADSs ● Distribution of securities distributed to holders of deposited securities which are distributed by the depositary to ADS holders ● US$1.50 (or less) per ADR ● Transfers, combination and split-up of ADRs ● Expenses of the depositary ● Cable, telex and facsimile transmissions (when expressly provided in the deposit agreement) ● Converting foreign currency to U.S. dollars The depositary collects its fees for issuance and cancellation of ADSs directly from investors depositing shares or surrendering ADSs for the purpose of withdrawal or from intermediaries acting for them. The depositary collects fees for making distributions to investors by deducting those fees from the amounts distributed or by selling a portion of distributable property to pay the fees. The depositary may collect its annual fee for depositary services by deduction from cash distributions or by directly billing investors or by charging the book-entry system accounts of participants acting for them. The depositary may generally refuse to provide fee-attracting services until its fees for those services are paid. 74 PART II Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies Not applicable. Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds Not applicable. Item 15. Controls and Procedures Item 15.A Disclosure controls and procedures We maintain disclosure controls and procedures as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act'), as amended, that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in the reports that we file or submit under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is recorded, processed, summarised and reported within the time periods specified in the rules and forms of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Our Management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, believes that our disclosure controls and procedures or our internal control over financial reporting are designed and operated to be effective at the reasonable assurance level. However, our Management does not expect that our disclosure controls and procedures and our internal control over financial reporting will prevent all error and fraud. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. Additionally, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefit of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, have been detected or that our control system will operate effectively under all circumstances. Moreover, the design of any system of controls is based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions. Our Management has carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of June 30, 2021. Based on that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of June 30, 2021 due to the remediation of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified as of June 30, 2020 described in Item 15.B below. Item 15.B Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting Our Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 defines internal control over financial reporting in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) as a process designed by, or under the supervision of, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer effected by the Company's Board of Directors, Management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and includes those policies and procedures that: ● Pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; ● Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and ● Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Company's assets that could have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements. 75 Item 15. Controls and Procedures (Cont.) Item 15.B Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting (Cont.) Our Management, under the supervision and with participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has assessed the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of June 30, 2021. In making this assessment, Management used the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission, or COSO, in Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013). A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As of June 30, 2020. we did not maintain an adequate segregation of duties with respect to internal control over financial reporting, specifically including the following: ● We had limited accounting personnel to enable controls to be designed and implemented which sufficiently and consistently evidence an independent review of complex financial reporting matters. The control deficiencies were pervasive in nature and could impact all significant accounts and critical accounting estimates. The control deficiencies resulted in audit adjustments to the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, these control deficiencies could result in misstatements of the Company's consolidated financial statements or disclosures that would result in a material misstatement of the annual consolidated financial statements that would not be prevented or detected. Accordingly, our Management determined that these control deficiencies constituted a material weakness as of June 30, 2020. We implemented improved systems of internal control through increased segregation of duties within its financial accounting and reporting team by adding suitably professionally qualified resources and improving the management and oversight of its financial reporting systems. The Company also engaged an external professional firm to conduct independent reviews of our internal controls reporting to the Company's Audit Committee. This remediation of the material weakness described above has led our Management to conclude that, as of June 30, 2021, the Company did maintain effective internal control over financial reporting based on criteria in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO. This Annual Report does not include an attestation report of the Company's registered public accounting firm regarding internal control over financial reporting. Management's report was not subject to attestation by the Company's registered public accounting firm pursuant to rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission that permit the Company to provide only Management's report in this Annual Report. Item 15.C Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm Not applicable. Item 15.D Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting The remediation activities described below are changes in internal control over financial reporting during the year ended June 30, 2021, that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Remediation efforts Segregation of duties. We are committed to continuously improving our internal control over financial reporting. We have remediated the material weakness that was identified as of June 30, 2020, by implementing the following: ● Completed migration of our accounting systems to a cloud-based system (XERO), which provides the accounting team and the CFO with a systematic process for preparing and reviewing the underlying journal entries, invoices, payments and reconciliations. Appropriate access rights are maintained within XERO to formally enforce segregation of duties within the accounting system. ● Continuous engagement with a professional service firm called The CFO Solution, who have standard internal review procedures to ensure quality of accounting data and review over complex financial reporting matters. ● Engaged independent specialists for more complex financial reporting matters when needed, such as valuation of warrants that have embedded derivatives. 76 Item 15. Controls and Procedures (Cont.) Item 15.D Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting (Cont.) ● Established an internal control of a preparer of the accounting data and reviewer, through implementation of workpapers wherein the accounting data is prepared and reviewed on a monthly basis by segregated staff and signed off by The CFO Solution team. ● Engaged independent professional firm to assess and report on the effectiveness of internal controls to the Audit Committee Although these measures have remediated the previously identified segregation of duties control deficiency, the Company will continue to assess the effectiveness of the design of the controls and implement additional internal controls procedures over financial reporting and test their operating effectiveness over a period of time. Item 16.A Audit Committee Financial Expert On September 2, 2019, the Company has appointed Mr. Nick Burrows to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director. Mr. Burrows is a financial expert and hence the Company subsequently appointed Mr. Burrows as the Chairman of the Audit Committee replacing Mr. Peter Rubinstein, former Chairman of the Audit Committee. Item 16.B Code of Ethics We have adopted a Code of Ethics (styled 'Code of Conduct') that applies to all of our Directors and employees, including our principal executive officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer or controller. The Code can be downloaded at our website (www.gtglabs.com). Additionally, any person, upon request, can ask for a hard copy or electronic file of the Code. If we make any substantive amendment to the Code or grant any waivers, including any implicit waiver, from a provision of the Code, we will disclose the nature of such amendment or waiver on our website. During the year ended June 30, 2021, no such amendment was made, or waiver granted. Item 16.C Principal Accountant Fees and Services The following table sets forth the fees billed to us by our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firms, Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers, during the financial years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively: Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Services rendered PricewaterhouseCoopers in respect of: Audit fees (1) 72,500 274,000 Audit-related fees (2) - 200,000 Tax fees (3) - - All other fees (4) - - Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd in respect of: Audit fees (1) 168,333 - Audit-related fees (2) - - Tax fees (3) - - All other fees (4) 65,000 - (1) Audit fees consist of services that would normally be provided in connection with statutory and regulatory filings or engagements, including services that generally only the independent accountant can reasonably provide such as comfort letters. (2) Audit-related fees consist of fees billed for assurance and related services that generally only the statutory auditor could reasonably provide to a client. Included in the balance are amounts related to additional regulatory filings during the 2021 and 2020 financial year. All services provided are considered audit services for the purpose of SEC classification. (3) Tax fees include fees for all tax services other than those included in 'Audit Fees' and 'Audit-Related Fees'. This category includes fees for tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning. (4) All other feesconsist of fees billed for financial and information technology due diligence services in respect of the Company's acquisition of the business and assets associated with the EasyDNA brand that completed on August 13th, 2021 Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures Our Board of Directors has established pre-approval and procedures for the engagement of its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for audit and non-audit services. The Board of Directors reviews the scope of the services to be provided, before their commencement, in order to ensure that there are no independence issues and the services are not prohibited services, as defined by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. The Board of Directors has considered advice received from the audit committee and is satisfied that the provision of the non-audit services is compatible with the general standard of independence for auditors imposed by the Corporations Act 2001. The directors are satisfied that the provision of the non-audit services as set out above, did not compromise the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 because the services are not deemed to undermine the general principles relating to auditor independence as set out in APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants. 77 Item 16.D Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees Not applicable. Item 16.E Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers Not applicable. Item 16.F Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant Not applicable. Item 16.G Corporate Governance Refer to Item 6C regarding the Company's Corporate Governance practices and the key differences between the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange and NASDAQ's Marketplace Rules as they apply to us. Item 16.H Mine Safety Disclosure Not applicable. Item 16.I Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections Not applicable. 78 PART III Item 17. Financial Statements The Company has responded to Item 18 in lieu of responding to this Item. Item 18. Financial Statements The full text of the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 begins on page F-1 of this Annual Report on Form 20-F. Australian Disclosure Requirements Directors' Declaration In the directors' opinion: (a) the financial statements and Notes set out on pages 86 to 150 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: (i) Complying with Accounting Standards, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements, and (ii) Giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at June 30, 2021 and of its performance for the fiscal year ended on that date, and (b) There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Note 1 'Basis of preparation' confirms that the financial statements also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The directors have been given the declarations by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer required by section 295A of the Corporations Act 2001. This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors. /s/ Peter Rubinstein Chairman Melbourne, August 31, 2021 Item 19. Exhibits The following documents are filed as exhibits to this Annual Report on Form 20-F: 1.1 Constitution of the Registrant (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the Commission on December 21, 2010) 2.1 Deposit Agreement, dated as of January 14, 2002, by and among Genetic Technologies Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary, and the Owners and Holders of American Depositary Receipts (such agreement is incorporated herein by reference to the Registration Statement on Form F-6 relating to the ADSs (File No. 333-14270) filed with the Commission on January 14, 2002). 2.2 Description of Securities (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Commission on October 22, 2020) 2.3 Form of American Depositary Receipt (incorporated by reference to Rule 424(b)(3) filing (File No. 333-183861), filed with the Commission on August 15, 2019) 2.4 Form of Warrant issued on May 23, 2019 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on May 23, 2019) 2.5 Form of Compensation Warrant issued on April 3, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on April 2, 2020) 2.6 Form of Pre-funded Warrant (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 4.5 to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1/A filed on May 12, 2020) 2.7 Form of Placement Agent Warrant (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 4.6 to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1/A filed on May 12, 2020) 2.8 Staff Share Plan 2001 dated November 30, 2001 (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 4.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the Commission on August 19, 2005) 4.1 Master Collaboration Agreement, dated September 13, 2019, between Genetic Technologies Limited and The Translational Genomics Research Institute (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1/A filed on December 18, 2019) 4.2 Exhibit A-1 entered into under Master Collaboration Agreement, dated September 13, 2019, between Genetic Technologies Limited and The Translational Genomics Research Institute (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 10.5 to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1/A filed on December 18, 2019) 4.3 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement dated as of May 22, 2019, between Genetic Technologies Limited and the investors listed therein (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on May 23, 2019) 4.4 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement dated as of April 1, 2020, between Genetic Technologies Limited and the investors listed therein (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on April 2, 2020) 4.5 Placement Agent Agreement effective March 30, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on April 2, 2020) 4.6 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement (incorporate by reference to Exhibit 10.9 to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1/A filed on May 12, 2020) 79 Item 19. Exhibits (Cont.) 4.7 Renewal of Lease over premises in Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia with an effective date of September 1, 2018 (incorporated by reference to 20-F filed October 3, 2019) 4.8 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement dated July 16, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on July 20, 2020) 4.9 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement dated January 21, 2021 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 of the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the Commission on January 5, 2021) 4.10 Sale of Business Agreement dated July 18, 2021 4.11 Registration Rights Agreement dated August 12, 2021 4.12 Non-Solicitation Agreement dated July 18, 2021 4.13 Escrow Agreement dated August 12, 2021 12.01 Section 302 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer 12.02 Section 302 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer 13.01 Section 906 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer 13.02 Section 906 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer 15.1 Consent of Grant Thornton 15.2 Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers 15.3 Appendix 4E 15.4 Auditor's Independence Declaration 15.5 Independent Auditor's Report 101.INS XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH XBRL Schema Document 101.CAL XBRL Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF XBRL Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB XBRL Labels Linkbase Document 101.PRE XBRL Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) 80 SIGNATURES The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorised the undersigned to sign this Annual Report on its behalf. GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Dated: August 31, 2021 By: /s/ Simon Morriss Name: Simon Morriss Title: Chief Executive Officer 81 2021 Financial Report GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Genetic Technologies Limited - Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. F-1 Genetic Technologies Limited - Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019. F-4 Genetic Technologies Limited - Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and 2020. F-5 Genetic Technologies Limited - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019. F-6 Genetic Technologies Limited - Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the years ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019. F-7 Genetic Technologies Limited - Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. F-8 82 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM Board of Directors and Shareholders Genetic Technologies Limited Opinion on the financial statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheet of Genetic Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Company') as of June 30, 2021, the related consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended June 30, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'consolidated financial statements'). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of June 30, 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended June 30, 2021, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for opinion These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Emphasis of matter As described in Note 2 (a) (v), the Company has revised the June 30, 2020 financial statements for the correction of an immaterial error. In our opinion, such adjustments are appropriate and have been properly applied. We were not engaged to audit, review, or apply any procedures to the 2020 financial statements of the Company other than with respect to the adjustment and, accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance on the 2020 financial statements taken as a whole. Critical audit matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that: (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. Share-based Payments During the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued a significant number of warrants, employee options and performance rights. Under IFRS 2 Share-based Payments, these issuances are to be recognized over the vesting period, and recorded as a liability or equity depending on the employees' nomination of cash or shares. Share-based payment arrangements are a complex accounting area which rely on assumptions applied in the determination of fair value and estimation regarding the number of options that are expected to become exercisable. Additionally, a number of share-based awards were granted to related parties. As a result, share-based payment arrangements were considered a critical audit matter. F-1 Our audit procedures related to share-based payments included, amongst others: ● Obtaining an understanding the process applied to determine the appropriate accounting treatment and calculate the share-based payments; ● Evaluating the accounting treatment of the awards for compliance with IFRS 2; ● Agreeing a sample of awards to the relevant contractual grant agreements; ● Critically assessing the appropriateness of the valuation methods applied by: ○ Evaluating the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the valuation specialist engaged by the Company to perform the valuations; ○ Assessing inputs and assumptions utilized in the valuation models for accuracy and reasonableness; and ○ Utilizing internal valuation specialists to assess the appropriateness of valuation methodologies applied, reasonableness of key assumptions, and accuracy of mathematical calculations; ● Recalculating the deferral of the fair value of share-based payment expense over the vesting period; and ● Assessing the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in relation to share-based payments. R&D Tax Incentive Under the research and development (R&D) tax incentive scheme, the Company receives a 43.5% refundable tax offset of eligible expenditure if its turnover is less than $20 million per annum, provided it is not controlled by income tax exempt entities. A registration of R&D Activities Application is filed with AusIndustry in the following financial year and, based on this filing, the Company receives the incentive in cash. Management engaged an R&D expert to perform a detailed review of the Company's total R&D expenditure to determine the potential claim under the R&D tax incentive legislation. The R&D receivable for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $984,872. This represents an estimated claim for the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. This is a critical audit matter due to the size of the receivable and because there is a degree of judgment and interpretation of the R&D tax legislation required to assess eligibility of the R&D expenditure under the scheme. Our procedures included, amongst others: ● Obtaining an understanding the process undertaken to calculate the R&D tax incentive; ● Evaluating the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the specialist engaged by the Company to review the R&D expenditure; ● Utilising an internal R&D tax specialist in: ○ Reviewing the methodology used by the Company for consistency with the R&D tax offset rules; and ○ Considering the nature of the expenses against the eligibility criteria of the R&D tax incentive scheme to assess whether the expenses included in the estimate were likely to meet the eligibility criteria; ● Inspecting supporting documentation for a sample of expenses claimed to assess validity of the claimed amount and eligibility against the R&D tax incentive scheme criteria; ● Comparing the nature of R&D expenditure included in the current year estimate to the prior year claim; ● Considering the Company's history of successful claims; ● Inspecting copies of relevant correspondence with AusIndustry and the Australian Taxation Office related to the claims; and ● Assessing the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in relation to the R&D tax incentive. /s/ Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia August 31, 2021 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. F-2 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Genetic Technologies Limited Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the consolidated balance sheet of Genetic Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Company') as of June 30, 2020, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income/(loss), consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of changes in equity for each of the two years in the period ended June 30, 2020, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'consolidated financial statements'), before the effects of the adjustments to retrospectively revise the accounting for the representative warrants described in Note 2. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements, before the effects of the adjustments to retrospectively revise the accounting for the representative warrants described in Note 2, present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of June 30, 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended June 30, 2020 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the 2020 financial statements before the effects of the adjustments discussed in Note 2 are not presented herein). We were not engaged to audit, review, or apply any procedures to the adjustments to retrospectively revise the accounting for the representative warrants described in Note 2 and, accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance about whether such adjustments are appropriate and have been properly applied. Those adjustments were audited by other auditors. Basis for Opinion These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements, before the effects of the adjustments described above, based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements, before the effects of the adjustments described above, in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Melbourne, Australia October 22, 2020 We have served as the Company's auditor from 2009 to 2020. F-3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) For the year ended June 30, 2021 (in Australian dollars, except number of shares) Year ended June 30, 2021 Year ended June 30, 2020 Year ended June 30, 2019 Note $ $ $ Revenue from operations Genetic testing services 120,554 9,864 25,444 Less: cost of sales 4 (361,027 ) (251,511 ) (276,267 ) Gross loss from operations (240,473 ) (241,647 ) (250,823 ) Other income 5 1,564,456 1,140,647 1,019,769 Selling and marketing expenses (1,119,851 ) (637,295 ) (576,077 ) General and administrative expenses (4,158,319 ) (4,058,557 ) (3,830,198 ) Laboratory, research and development costs (3,109,383 ) (2,477,578 ) (2,360,762 ) Finance costs (14,049 ) (14,823 ) (20,031 ) Other gains/(losses) 7 - (5,522 ) (407,482 ) Loss from operations before income tax (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) Income tax expense 8 - - - Loss for the year (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange gains/(losses) on translation of controlled foreign operations (37,468 ) (33,175 ) 23,668 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax (37,468 ) (33,175 ) 23,668 Total comprehensive loss for the year (7,115,087 ) (6,327,950 ) (6,401,936 ) Loss per share (cents per share) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share 9 (0.08 ) (0.15 ) (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding 9 8,544,157,979 4,155,017,525 2,635,454,870 The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income/(loss) should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. F-4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at June 30, 2021 (in Australian dollars) Note 2021 $ 2020 $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 20,902,282 14,214,160 Trade and other receivables 11 1,074,325 789,354 Inventories 76,927 91,390 Other current assets 12 182,580 97,845 Total current assets 22,236,114 15,192,749 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 17 180,528 397,945 Property, plant and equipment 13 457,178 42,285 Other non-current assets 97,868 - Total non-current assets 735,574 440,230 Total assets 22,971,688 15,632,979 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 760,350 723,724 Deferred income 635 - Provisions 15 464,770 432,933 Lease liabilities 17 179,626 240,915 Total current liabilities 1,405,381 1,397,572 Non-current liabilities Provisions 15 8,860 1,927 Borrowing 16 - 52,252 Lease liabilities 17 24,412 188,621 Total non-current liabilities 33,272 242,800 Total liabilities 1,438,653 1,640,372 Net assets 21,533,035 13,992,607 EQUITY Contributed equity 18 153,574,974 140,111,073 Reserves 19 11,033,279 9,928,571 Accumulated losses 20 (143,075,218 ) (136,047,037 ) Total equity 21,533,035 13,992,607 The above consolidated balance sheets should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. F-5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended June 30, 2021 (in Australian dollars) Consolidated Note 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities Receipts from customers 121,190 9,864 204,768 Payments to suppliers and employees (7,747,186 ) (6,758,484 ) (6,575,163 ) R&D tax incentive and other grants received 1,330,067 1,036,522 297,213 Net cash flows (used in) operating activities (6,295,929 ) (5,712,098 ) (6,073,182 ) Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities Proceeds from the sale of plant and equipment - 37,000 - Proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 43,380 - Purchases of plant and equipment (748,706 ) (38,100 ) (50,309 ) Interest received - 22,507 25,849 Payments for investments in related parties - - (500,000 ) Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities (748,706 ) 64,787 (524,460 ) Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities Proceeds from the issue of shares 15,897,629 21,793,678 3,557,509 Equity transaction costs (1,956,691 ) (3,215,174 ) (431,347 ) Proceeds from borrowings - 52,252 - Principal elements of lease payments (236,893 ) (183,907 ) - Interest paid (14,049 ) (86,503 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities 13,689,996 18,360,346 3,126,162 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,645,361 12,713,035 (3,471,480 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 14,214,160 2,131,741 5,487,035 Net foreign exchange difference 42,761 (630,616 ) 116,186 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 10 20,902,282 14,214,160 2,131,741 The above consolidated statements of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. F-6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended June 30, 2021 (in Australian dollars) Contributed equity Reserves Accumulated losses Total equity $ $ $ $ Balance at June 30, 2018 122,372,662 5,651,162 (123,311,946 ) 4,711,878 Loss for the year - - (6,425,604 ) (6,425,604 ) Other comprehensive income - 23,668 - 23,668 Total comprehensive loss - 23,668 (6,425,604 ) (6,401,936 ) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs and tax 3,126,162 - - 3,126,162 Share-based payments - 341,201 - 341,201 Issue of options/warrants to underwriters - (6,099 ) - (6,099 ) 3,126,162 335,102 - 3,461,264 Balance at June 30, 2019 125,498,824 6,009,932 (129,737,550 ) 1,771,206 Initial adoption of IFRS 16 - - (14,712 ) (14,712 ) Restated total equity at July 1, 2019 125,498,824 6,009,932 (129,752,262 ) 1,756,494 Loss for the year - - (6,294,775 ) (6,294,775 ) Other comprehensive income - (33,175 ) - (33,175 ) Total comprehensive loss - (33,175 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,327,950 ) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs and tax 14,612,249 - - 14,612,249 Share-based payments - 263,387 - 263,387 Reversal of forfeited Performance Rights - (81,984 ) - (81,984 ) Issue of options/warrants to underwriters - 3,770,411 - 3,770,411 14,612,249 3,951,814 - 18,564,063 Balance at June 30, 2020 140,111,073 9,928,571 (136,047,037 ) 13,992,607 Loss for the year - - (7,077,619 ) (7,077,619 ) Other comprehensive income - (37,468 ) - (37,468 ) Total comprehensive loss - (37,468 ) (7,077,619 ) (7,115,087 ) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs and tax 11,764,379 - - 11,764,379 Exercise of options/warrants 1,699,522 (973,467 ) - 726,055 Share-based payments - - - - Revaluation of warrants - - - - Issue of performance rights - 622,725 - 622,725 Options expired - (49,438 ) 49,438 - Issue of options/warrants - 1,542,356 - 1,542,356 13,463,901 1,142,176 49,438 14,655,515 Balance at June 30, 2021 153,574,974 11,033,279 (143,075,218 ) 21,533,035 The above consolidated statements of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. F-7 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended June 30, 2021 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Genetic Technologies Limited (the 'Company') is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools. The Financial Report of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2021 was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors dated on August 31, 2021 Genetic Technologies Limited is incorporated in Australia and is a company limited by shares. The Directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements. The Company's Ordinary Shares are publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol GTG and, via Level II American Depositary Receipts, on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker GENE. 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (a) Basis of preparation (i) Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board The general purpose financial statements of Genetic Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and Australian equivalent International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board. Genetic Technologies Limited is a for-profit entity for the purpose of preparing the financial statements. (ii) Historical cost convention These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for financial assets and liabilities (including derivative instruments) which are measured at fair value. (iii) Critical accounting estimates The preparation of financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are critical to the financial statements, are disclosed in Note 3. (iv) Going concern For the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company incurred a total comprehensive loss of $ 7,115,087 (2020: $ 6,327,950 ) and net cash outflow from operations of $ 6,295,929 (2020: $ 5,712,098 ). As at June 30, 2021, the Company held total cash and cash equivalents of $ 20,902,282 and total net current assets of $ 20,830,733 . The Company expects to continue to incur losses and cash outflows for the foreseeable future as it continues to invest resources in expanding the research and development activities in support of the distribution of existing and new products. Following two successful capital raises during the financial year, the Company has $20,902,282cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021. In the Directors' opinion this will underpin the Company's funding requirements for approximately two years. As a result, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. (v) Immaterial correction of error - previous year During the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company identified an error and retrospectively revised the accounting for its representative warrants as described below. Representative warrants Genetic Technologies Limited raised capital in April 2020 and May 2020, and representative warrants were included as part of these public offerings. These representative warrants had been accounted for as a financial liability and was subsequently adjusted to fair value at each subsequent reporting date. The Company determined that these representative warrants originally classified as a financial liability should have been accounted for as an equity-settled share-based payment in the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assessed the effects of this correction based on both quantitative and qualitative factors and determined that the correction was not material. Accordingly, the Company corrected the errors as of and for the year ended June 30, 2020 in the accompanying consolidated financial statements and related footnotes. The below tables summarise the adjustments that were made to correct the immaterial errors for the periods presented. Extract from theConsolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Year ended June 30, 2020 Revision Year ended June 30, 2020 Revised $ $ $ Fair value gains on financial instruments 195,845 (195,845 ) - Loss from operations before income tax (6,098,930 ) (195,845 ) (6,294,775 ) Loss for the year (6,098,930 ) (195,845 ) (6,294,775 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year (6,132,105 ) (195,845 ) (6,327,950 ) Loss per share (cents per share) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding 4,155,017,525 4,155,017,525 Extract from theConsolidated Balance Sheet 2020 Revision 2020 Revised $ $ $ Non-Current Liabilities Other financial liabilities 977,237 (977,237 ) - Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,220,037 (977,237 ) 242,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,617,609 (977,237 ) 1,640,372 NET ASSETS 13,015,370 977,237 13,992,607 EQUITY Reserves 8,755,489 1,173,082 9,928,571 Accumulated losses (135,851,192 ) (195,845 ) (136,047,037 ) TOTAL EQUITY 13,015,370 977,237 13,992,607 F-8 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (a) Basis of preparation (cont.) Other Gains / (Losses) 2020

$ Revision

$ 2020 Revised

$ Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) (5,522 ) - (5,522 ) Fair value gains on financial liabilities through profit or loss 195,845 (195,845 ) - Net impairment losses - - - Total other gains / (losses) 190,323 (195,845 ) (5,522 ) Loss per Share 2020 $ Revision $ 2020 Revised $ Loss for the year attributable to the owners of Genetic Technologies Limited (6,098,930 ) (195,845 ) (6,294,775 ) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in calculating loss per share (number of shares) 4,155,017,525 - 4,155,017,525 Reserves 2020 $ Revision $ 2020 Revised $ Foreign currency translation 756,423 - 756,423 Share-based payments 7,999,066 1,173,082 9,172,148 Total reserves 8,755,489 1,173,082 9,928,571 Reconciliation of foreign currency translation reserve Balance at the beginning of the financial year 789,598 - 789,598 Add: net currency translation gain / (loss) (33,175 ) - (33,175 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 756,423 - 756,423 Reconciliation of share-based payments reserve Balance at the beginning of the financial year 5,220,334 - 5,220,334 Add: share-based payments expense 67,542 195,845 263,387 Add: Issue of options/warrants to underwriters 2,793,174 977,237 3,770,411 Less: Reversal of Performance Rights expenses in prior year (81,984 ) - (81,984 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 7,999,066 1,173,082 9,172,148 Accumulated Losses 2021 2020 Revision 2020 Revised $ $ $ Balance at the beginning of the financial year (129,737,550 ) - (129,737,550 ) Add: Initial adoption of IFRS 16 (14,712 ) - (14,712 ) Add: net loss attributable to owners of Genetic Technologies Limited (6,098,930 ) (195,845 ) (6,294,775 ) Balance at the end of the financial year (135,851,192 ) (195,845 ) (136,047,037 ) F-9 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (a) Basis of preparation (cont.) (vi) New standards and interpretations Software-as-a-Service arrangements The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) has issued two agenda decisions related to accounting for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) arrangements: ● In March 2019, the IFRIC considered the accounting for SaaS arrangements (the first agenda decision) and concluded that for many such arrangements the substance is that the Company has contracted to receive services rather than the acquisition (or lease) of software assets. This is because, in a cloud-based environment, the SaaS contract generally only gives the customer the right to receive access to the cloud provider's application software, rather than a license over the IP i.e. control over the software code itself. ● In April 2021, the IFRIC specifically considered how an entity should account for configuration and customisation costs incurred in implementing these (SaaS) service arrangements. The IFRIC concluded (the second agenda decision) that these costs should be expensed, unless the criteria for recognising a separate asset are met. The Company has historically expensed costs related to SaaS arrangements. The impact of this decision has not had a material impact on the Company's financial statements. (vii) New standards and interpretations not yet adopted There are no standards that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company in the current or future reporting years and on foreseeable future transactions. F-10 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (b) Principles of consolidation (i) Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Company has control. The Company controls an entity when the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the Company and has the ability to affect those returns through its power to direct the activities of the Company. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for business combinations by the Company. Intercompany transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Company companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the transferred asset. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Company. (c) Segment reporting Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. F-11 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (d) Foreign currency translation (i) Functional and presentation currency Items included in the financial statements of each of the Company's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates ('the functional currency'). The consolidated financial statements are presented in Australian dollar ($), which is Genetic Technologies Limited's functional and presentation currency. (ii) Transactions and balances Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at year end exchange rates are generally recognised in profit or loss. Foreign exchange gains and losses that relate to borrowings are presented in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, within finance costs. All other foreign exchange gains and losses are presented in the consolidated statement of profit or loss on a net basis within other gains/(losses). Non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Translation differences on assets and liabilities carried at fair value are reported as part of the fair value gain or loss. For example, translation differences on non-monetary assets and liabilities such as equities held at fair value through profit or loss are recognised in profit or loss as part of the fair value gain or loss and translation differences on non-monetary assets such as equities classified as at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognised in other comprehensive income. (iii) Group companies The results and financial position of foreign operations (none of which has the currency of a hyperinflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: ● assets and liabilities for each consolidated balance sheet presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that consolidated balance sheet ● income and expenses for each consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are translated at average exchange rates (unless this is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions), and ● all resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income. On consolidation, exchange differences arising from the translation of any net investment in foreign entities, and of borrowings and other financial instruments designated as hedges of such investments, are recognised in other comprehensive income. When a foreign operation is sold or any borrowings forming part of the net investment are repaid, the associated exchange differences are reclassified to profit or loss, as part of the gain or loss on sale. F-12 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (e) Revenue recognition Under IFRS 15, revenue is recognised based on contract with customers when performance obligations were satisfied. The following recognition criteria must also be met before revenue is recognised: Genetic testing revenues The Company operates facilities which provide genetic testing services. Revenue from the provision molecular risk testing for cancer (BREVAGenplus) is recognised at a point time when the Company has provided the customer with their test results, the single performance obligation. (f) Other income (i) Interest income Income is recognised as the interest accrues using the effective interest method. (ii) Government Grants The Australian government replaced the research and development tax concession with research and development (R&D) tax incentive from July 1, 2011. The R&D tax incentive applies to expenditure incurred and the use of depreciating assets in an income year commencing on or after July 1, 2011. A refundable tax offset is available to eligible companies with an annual aggregate turnover of less than $20million. Management has assessed the Company's activities and expenditure to determine which are likely to be eligible under the incentive scheme. The Company accounts for the R&D tax incentive as a government grant. The grant is recognised as other income over the period in which the R&D expense is recognised. Income from government grants is recognised in the consolidated income statement on a systematic basis over the periods in which the Company recognises as expense the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate in accordance with IAS 20 Accounting for Government Grants and Disclosure of Government Assistance. The receivable for reimbursable amounts that have not been collected is reflected in trade and other receivables on our consolidated balance sheets. F-13 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (g) Income tax The income tax expense or credit for the period is the tax payable on the current period's taxable income based on the applicable income tax rate for each jurisdiction adjusted by changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to temporary differences and to unused tax losses. The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period in the countries where the Company and its subsidiaries and associates operate and generate taxable income. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. It establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. Deferred income tax is provided in full, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the consolidated financial statements. However, deferred tax liabilities are not recognised if they arise from the initial recognition of goodwill. Deferred income tax is also not accounted for if it arises from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled. Deferred tax assets are recognised only if it is probable that future taxable amounts will be available to utilise those temporary differences and losses. Management has assessed the tax position of the Company and concluded that any potential uncertainty does not have a material impact on the financial statements. (h) Leases Please refer to Note 17 for further information. F-14 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (i) Impairment of assets The Company assesses at each reporting date whether there is an indication that an asset may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the Company makes an estimate of the asset's recoverable amount. An asset's recoverable amount is the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal or its value in use and is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or group of assets and the asset's value-in-use cannot be estimated to be close to its fair value. In such cases, the asset is tested for impairment as part of the cash-generating unit to which it belongs. When the carrying amount of an asset or cash-generating unit exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset or cash-generating unit is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Impairment losses relating to operations are recognised in those expense categories consistent with the function of the impaired asset unless the asset is carried at its revalued amount, in which case the impairment loss is treated as a revaluation decrease. An assessment is made at each reporting date as to whether there is any indication that previously recognised impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased. If such indication exists, the recoverable amount is estimated. A previously recognised impairment loss is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. If so, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to its recoverable amount. The increased amount cannot exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation, had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. Such reversal is recognised in profit or loss unless it reverses a decrement previously charged to equity, in which case the reversal is treated as a revaluation increase. After such a reversal, the depreciation charge is adjusted in future periods to allocate the asset's revised carrying amount, less any residual value, on a systematic basis over its remaining useful life. F-15 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (j) Cash and cash equivalents For the purpose of presentation in the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions, other short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, and bank overdrafts. Bank overdrafts are shown within borrowings in current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet. (k) Trade and other receivables Trade receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less loss allowance. Refer Note 28 for details of management of interest rate, foreign exchange and liquidity risks applicable to trade and other payables for which, due to their short-term nature, their carrying value approximates their fair value. (l) Inventories (i) Raw materials and stores, work in progress and finished goods Raw materials and stores, work in progress and finished goods are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost comprises direct materials, direct labor and an appropriate proportion of variable and fixed overhead expenditure, the latter being allocated on the basis of normal operating capacity. Costs are assigned to individual items of inventory on the basis of weighted average costs. Costs of purchased inventory are determined after deducting rebates and discounts. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. F-16 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (m) Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment is stated at historical cost less accumulated depreciation. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is derecognised when replaced. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to profit or loss during the reporting period in which they are incurred. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their cost or revalued amounts, net of their residual values, over their estimated useful lives or, in the case of leasehold improvements and certain leased plant and equipment, the shorter lease term as follows: Plant and equipment 3 - 5 years Furniture, fittings and equipment 3 - 5 years Leasehold improvements 1 - 3 years (lease term) Leased plant and equipment 3 years (lease term) The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount (note 2(i)). Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing proceeds with carrying amount. These are included in profit or loss. When revalued assets are sold, it is Company policy to transfer any amounts included in other reserves in respect of those assets to retained earnings. (n) Trade and other payables Trade payables and other payables are carried at amortised cost and represent liabilities for goods and services provided to the Company prior to the end of the financial year that are unpaid and arise when the Company becomes obliged to make future payments in respect of the purchase of these goods and services. Trade payables and other payables generally have terms of between 30 and 60 days. F-17 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (o) Provisions Provisions for legal claims, service warranties and make good obligations are recognised when the Company has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation and the amount can be reliably estimated. Provisions are not recognised for future operating losses. Where there are a number of similar obligations, the likelihood that an outflow will be required in settlement is determined by considering the class of obligations as a whole. A provision is recognised even if the likelihood of an outflow with respect to any one item included in the same class of obligations may be small. Provisions are measured at the present value of management's best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period. The discount rate used to determine the present value is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the liability. The increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as interest expense. (p) Employee benefits (i) Short-term obligations Liabilities for wages and salaries, including non-monetary benefits, annual leave and accumulating sick leave that are expected to be settled wholly within 12 months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service are recognised in respect of employees' services up to the end of the reporting period and are measured at the amounts expected to be paid when the liabilities are settled. The liabilities are presented as current employee benefit obligations in the balance sheet. (ii) Other long-term employee benefit obligations In some countries, the Company also has liabilities for long service leave and annual leave that are not expected to be settled wholly within 12 months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service. These obligations are therefore measured as the present value of expected future payments to be made in respect of services provided by employees up to the end of the reporting period using the projected unit credit method. Consideration is given to expected future wage and salary levels, experience of employee departures and periods of service. Expected future payments are discounted using market yields at the end of the reporting period of high-quality corporate bonds with terms and currencies that match, as closely as possible, the estimated future cash outflows. Remeasurements as a result of experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are recognised in general and administrative expenses in profit or loss. The obligations are presented as current liabilities in the balance sheet if the Company does not have an unconditional right to defer settlement for at least twelve months after the reporting period, regardless of when the actual settlement is expected to occur. (q) Fair value measurement When an asset or liability, financial or non-financial, is measured at fair value for recognition or disclosure purposes, the fair value is based on the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date; and assumes that the transaction will take place either: in the principal market; or in the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market. Fair value is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming they act in their economic best interests. For non-financial assets, the fair value measurement is based on its highest and best use. Valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, are used, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. F-18 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Assets and liabilities measured at fair value are classified into three levels, using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Classifications are reviewed at each reporting date and transfers between levels are determined based on a reassessment of the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Fair value hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable: ● Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; ● Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and ● Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). For recurring and non-recurring fair value measurements, external valuers may be used when internal expertise is either not available or when the valuation is deemed to be significant. External valuers are selected based on market knowledge and reputation. Where there is a significant change in fair value of an asset or liability from one period to another, an analysis is undertaken, which includes a verification of the major inputs applied in the latest valuation and a comparison, where applicable, with external sources of data. (r) Contributed equity Issued and paid-up capital is recognised at the fair value of the consideration received by the Company. Transaction costs arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares are recognised directly in equity as a deduction, net of tax, of the proceeds received. The Company has a share-based payment option plan under which options to subscribe for the Company's shares have been granted to certain executives and other employees. F-19 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) (s)Loss per share (i)Basic loss per share Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing: ● the loss attributable to owners of the Company, excluding any costs of servicing equity other than ordinary shares, ● by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year, adjusted for bonus elements in ordinary shares issued during the year and excluding treasury shares (ii)Diluted loss per share Diluted loss per share adjusts the figures used in the determination of basic loss per share to take into account: ● after income tax effect of interest and other financing costs associated with dilutive potential ordinary shares, and ● the weighted average number of additional ordinary shares that would have been outstanding assuming the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. On the basis of the Company's losses, the outstanding options as at June 30, 2021 are considered to be anti-dilutive and therefore were excluded from the diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares calculation. (t) Goods and services tax (GST) Revenues are recognised to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the revenues can be reliably measured. Revenues are recognised at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable net of the amounts of Goods and Services Tax. The following recognition criteria must also be met before revenue is recognised: Receivables and payables are stated inclusive of the amount of GST receivable or payable. The net amount of GST recoverable from, or payable to, the taxation authority is included with other receivables or payables in the consolidated balance sheet. Cash flows are presented on a gross basis. The GST components of cash flows arising from investing or financing activities which are recoverable from, or payable to the taxation authority, are presented as operating cash flows. (u) Parent entity financial information The financial information for the parent entity, Genetic Technologies Limited, disclosed in Note 32 has been prepared on the same basis as the consolidated financial statements, except that accounted for at cost in the financial statements of Genetic Technologies Limited. Loans to subsidiaries are written down to their recoverable value as at balance date. F-20 3.CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS Estimates and judgements are evaluated and based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that may have a financial impact on the Company and that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Share-based payments transactions The Company measures the cost of equity-settled transactions with employees and service providers by reference to the value of the equity instruments at the date on which they are granted. Management has determined the fair value by engaging an independent valuer for more complex equity instruments, such as warrants and performance rights, by using Black-Scholes, Monte-Carlo Simulation and Binomial model, and utilised internal resources to perform fair value by straight forward equity instruments by using Black-Scholes model. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Judgement has been exercised in considering the impacts that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had, or may have, on the Company based on known information. This consideration extends to the nature of the products and services offered, customers, supply chain, staffing and geographic regions in which the Company operates. Other than as addressed in specific notes, there does not currently appear to be either any significant impact upon the financial statements or any significant uncertainties with respect to events or conditions which may impact the Company unfavourably as at the reporting date or subsequently as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lease liabilities The application of IFRS 16 requires the Company to make judgments and estimates that affect the measurement of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. In determining the lease term, we must consider all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise renewal options (or not exercise renewal options). Assessing whether a contract includes a lease also requires judgement. Estimates are required to determine the appropriate discount rate used to measure lease liabilities. 4.COST OF SALES Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Inventories used 115,934 82,516 55,995 Direct labor costs 110,894 107,590 103,601 Depreciation expense 79,676 42,488 55,480 Inventories written-off 54,523 18,917 61,191 Total cost of sales 361,027 251,511 276,267 F-21 5. OTHER INCOME Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Net profit on disposal of plant and equipment - 37,000 - Research and development tax incentive income (1) 997,908 750,000 856,707 Export Marketing & Development Grant 100,000 - - Interest income 62,394 22,507 25,794 Rental income - - - Other income 116,271 78,001 137,268 Government grant income - COVID-19 relief (2) 287,883 253,139 - Total other income 1,564,456 1,140,647 1,019,769 (1) R&D tax incentive The Company's research and development activities are eligible under an Australian government tax incentive for eligible expenditure. Management has assessed these activities and expenditure to determine which are likely to be eligible under the incentive scheme. Amounts are recognised when it has been established that the conditions of the tax incentive have been met and that the expected amount can be reliably measured. For the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company has included an item in other income of A$997,908(2020: A$750,000, 2019: A$856,707) to recognise income over the period necessary to match the grant on a systematic basis with the costs that they are intended to compensate. On December 5, 2019, the Treasury Laws Amendment (R&D Tax Incentive Bill 2019) was introduced into Parliament. The draft bill contains proposed amendments to the R&D tax incentive regulations. Under the proposed amendments, the refundable tax offset rate for companies with an aggregated turnover of less than $20million would become 41%. As at June 30, 2021, the bill remains under review by the Senate Committee. In accordance with IAS 20, government grants, including non-monetary grants at fair value, should not be recognised until there is reasonable assurance that the Company will comply with the conditions attaching to them and the grants will be received. Management does not consider the rate reduction to be substantially enacted as at June 30, 2021 due to the continued legislative debate in Parliament. The Company has therefore calculated the R&D tax incentive by applying the currently legislated R&D rate to eligible expenditure. (2) Government Grant income - COVID-19 Relief The COVID-19 relief relates to government assistance received during the year, from the Australian Government (at both federal and state level) and the U.S. Small Business Administration, in response to the economic and financial challenges in the current economy. 6.FOREIGN EXCHANGE MOVEMENT The Company is more sensitive to movements in the AUD/USD exchange rates in 2021 than 2020 because of the increased amount of USD denominated cash and cash equivalents. The US warrants financial liability will be equity-based settled upon exercise of the US warrants. However, as the exercise will be done with an exercise price in US dollars, there is a foreign exchange risk due to the subsequent translation to Australian dollars. The Company's exposure to other foreign exchange movements is not material. 7.OTHER GAINS / (LOSSES) During the year ended June 30, 2021 the Company identified an error in the accounting for its representative warrants and the table below reflected the correction of an immaterial prior period error. Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) - (5,522 ) 92,518 Fair value gains on financial liabilities through profit or loss - - - Net impairment losses (1) - - (500,000 ) Total other gains / (losses) - (5,522 ) (407,482 ) The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. (1) In August 2018, the Company invested A$ 250,000 into Swisstec towards the proposed joint venture to enable the Company and Swisstec to collaborate to develop a medical and health service platform using blockchain technology. The Company has recorded an impairment against the investment during the financial year ended June 30, 2019, due to cessation of activities in relation to the joint venture. In December 2018, Genetic Technologies Limited entered and invested A$250,000into a Joint Venture agreement with Blockshine Health Pty Ltd. with an ownership of 49%. The Company has recorded an impairment against the investment during the financial year ended June 30, 2019, due to the cancellation of the project. F-22 8.INCOME TAX Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Reconciliation of income tax expense to prima facie tax payable Loss before income tax expense (7,077,619 ) (6,098,930 ) (6,425,604 ) Tax at the Australian tax rate of 26 % (2020: 27.50 % and 2019: 27.50 %) (1,840,181 ) (1,677,206 ) (1,767,040 ) Tax effect amounts which are not deductible/(taxable) in calculating taxable income Share-based payments expense 185,790 (3,971 ) 92,153 Research and development tax incentive 588,659 446,717 541,596 Other non-deductible items - 888 590 Other assessable items - (26,764 ) - (1,065,732 ) (1,260,336 ) (1,132,701 ) Difference in overseas tax rates 16,688 26,526 41,009 Under /(over) provision (235,653 ) 553,190 1,126,722 Temporary differences not recognised (419,965 ) (353,628 ) (121,965 ) Research and development tax credit (275,631 ) (206,250 ) (238,084 ) Tax losses not recognised 1,980,293 1,240,498 325,020 Income tax expense - - - Net deferred tax assets Deferred tax assets not recognised Property, plant and equipment 8,004 - 863 Capital raising costs 975,270 877,584 232,328 Intangible assets 1,701,477 1,832,075 1,893,220 Provisions 297,907 306,044 187,958 Total deferred tax assets 2,982,658 3,015,703 2,314,369 Deferred tax liabilities not recognised Right-of-use assets (34,735 ) (119,384 ) - Total deferred tax liabilities (34,735 ) (119,384 ) - Net deferred tax assets on temporary differences not brought to account 2,947,923 (2,896,320 ) (2,314,369 ) Total net deferred tax assets - - - F-23 8.INCOME TAX (cont.) Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Tax losses Unused tax losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised 100,694,696 97,259,045 90,254,547 Potential tax benefit @ 26 % (Australia) 19,165,603 18,727,578 17,563,730 Potential tax benefit @ 21 % (USA) 5,665,976 6,123,340 5,541,152 Subject to the Company continuing to meet the relevant statutory tests, the tax losses are available for offset against future taxable income. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a potential tax benefit related to tax losses carried forward of A$24,691,039(2020: A$24,850,918, 2019: A$23,104,882). Such amount includes net losses of A$5,665,976(2020: A$6,123,340, 2019: A$5,541,152) related to subsidiaries in the United States (U.S.). The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) enacted by Congress in the U.S. on December 22, 2017 cut the top corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. For tax years beginning after December 31, 2017, the graduated corporate tax rate structure is eliminated and corporate taxable income will be taxed at 21% flat rate.Additionally, the previous 20-year limitation on carry forward net operating losses (NOL's) has been removed, allowing the NOL's to be carried forward indefinitely. The remaining tax losses carried forward of A$19,025,063(2020: A$18,727,578, 2019: A$17,563,730) are indefinite and are attributable to the Company's operations in Australia. As such the total unused tax losses available to the Company, equal A$24,691,039(2020: A$24,850,918, 2019: A$23,104,882). As at balance date, there are unrecognised tax losses with a benefit of approximately A$24,691,039(2020: A$24,850,918and 2019: A$23,104,882) that have not been recognised as a deferred tax asset to the Company. These unrecognised deferred tax assets will only be obtained if: (a) The Company derives future assessable income of a nature and amount sufficient to enable the benefits to be realised; (b) The Company continues to comply with the conditions for deductibility imposed by the law; and (c) No changes in tax legislation adversely affect the Company from realising the benefit. Tax consolidation legislation Genetic Technologies Limited and its wholly owned Australian subsidiaries implemented the tax consolidation legislation as from July 1, 2003. The accounting policy in relation to this legislation is set out in Note 2(g). The entities in the tax consolidated Company have entered into a Tax Sharing Agreement which, in the opinion of the Directors, limits the joint and several liabilities of the wholly owned entities in the case of a default by the head entity, Genetic Technologies Limited. The entities have also entered into a Tax Funding Agreement under which the wholly owned entities fully compensate Genetic Technologies Limited for any current tax payable assumed and are compensated by Genetic Technologies Limited for any current tax receivable and deferred tax assets relating to unused tax losses or unused tax credits that are transferred to Genetic Technologies Limited under the tax consolidation legislation. The funding amounts are determined by reference to the amounts recognised in the respective subsidiaries' financial statements. The amounts receivable or payable under the Tax Funding Agreement are due upon receipt of the funding advice from the head entity, which is issued as soon as practicable after the end of each financial year. As at June 30, 2021, there are no unrecognised temporary differences associated with the Company's investments in subsidiaries, as the Company has no liability for additional taxation should unremitted earnings be remitted (2020: $Nil, 2019:$Nil). F-24 9. LOSS PER SHARE During the year ended June 30, 2021 the Company identified an error in the accounting for its representative warrants and the table below reflected the correction of an immaterial prior period error. The following reflects the income and share data used in the calculations of basic and diluted loss per share: Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Loss for the year attributable to the owners of Genetic Technologies Limited (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in calculating loss per share (number of shares) 8,544,157,979 4,155,017,525 2,635,454,870 The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. Note: None of the 725,787,500 (2020: 553,000,000 and 2019: 114,250,000 ) options/performance rights over the Company's Ordinary Shares that were outstanding as at the reporting date are considered to be dilutive for the purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share. F-25 10. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS During the year ended June 30, 2021 the Company identified an error in the accounting for its representative warrants and the table below reflected the correction of an immaterial prior period error. Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ 2019 $ Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash at bank and on hand 20,902,282 14,214,160 2,131,741 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,902,282 14,214,160 2,131,741 Reconciliation of loss for the year Reconciliation of loss for the year after income tax to net cash flows used in operating activities is as follows: Loss for the year after income tax (7,077,619 ) (6,294,775 ) (6,425,604 ) Adjust for non-cash items Amortisation and depreciation expenses 265,748 65,148 156,260 Other expenses - 2,885 - Impairment of investments - - 500,000 Share-based payments expense 714,577 (14,442 ) 335,102 Interest classified as investing cash flows - - (25,850 ) Net (profit) / loss on disposal of plant and equipment - (37,000 ) - Net (gains) / losses on liquidation of subsidiary - - - Depreciation of right-of-use of assets 212,474 200,785 - Inventory written-off 54,523 18,917 - Gain on investment previously written off - (43,380 ) - Finance costs 16,338 86,503 - Interest received (62,394 ) (22,507 ) - Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses 9,755 (597,441 ) (92,518 ) Adjust for changes in assets and liabilities Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables (284,971 ) 29,412 (517,383 ) (Increase) / decrease in other operating assets (182,602 ) 115,455 (70,027 ) (Increase) / decrease in inventories 14,463 (59,525 ) 27,142 Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables (14,991 ) 891,498 60,178 Increase / (Decrease) in provisions 38,770 (53,631 ) - Increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities - - (20,482 ) Net cash flows from / (used in) operating activities (6,295,929 ) (5,712,098 ) (6,073,182 ) Financing facilities available As at June 30, 2021, the following financing facilities had been negotiated and were available: Total facilities Credit cards 190,020 193,605 95,714 Facilities used as at reporting date Credit cards (9,511 ) (5,332 ) (6,516 ) Facilities unused as at reporting date Credit cards 180,509 188,272 89,198 The Company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. The Company's main interest rate risk arises in relation to its short-term deposits with various financial institutions. If rates were to decrease, the Company may generate less interest revenue from such deposits. However, given the relatively short duration of such deposits, the associate risk is relatively minimal. The Company has a Short-Term Investment Policy which was developed to manage the Company's surplus cash and cash equivalents. In this context, the Company adopts a prudent approach that is tailored to cash forecasts rather than seeking high returns that may compromise access to funds as and when they are required. Under the policy, the Company deposits its surplus cash in a range of deposits / securities over different time frames and with different institutions in order to diversify its portfolio and minimise risk. F-26 11. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (CURRENT) Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Trade receivables 120,237 38,871 Less: loss allowance (30,784 ) - Net trade receivables 89,453 38,871 Other receivables (1) 984,872 750,483 Total net current trade and other receivables 1,074,325 789,354 (1) Other receivables majorly consists of R&D income grant receivable. 12. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Prepayments 180,724 95,820 Performance bond and deposits 1,856 2,025 Total current prepayments and other assets 182,580 97,845 F-27 13. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Consolidated 2021 2020 $ $ Laboratory equipment, at cost 426,701 1,451,389 Less: cost written-off during the year (23,484 ) (1,047,515 ) Add: additions during the year 557,655 22,827 Less: accumulated depreciation (571,467 ) (1,453,365 ) Add: accumulated depreciation written-off during the year 23,484 1,047,515 Net laboratory equipment 412,889 20,851 Computer equipment, at cost 672,538 657,265 Less: cost written-off during the year (447,229 ) - Add: additions during the year 26,543 15,273 Less: accumulated depreciation (664,164 ) (651,104 ) Add: accumulated depreciation written-off during the year 447,229 - Net computer equipment 34,917 21,434 Office equipment, at cost - 167,564 Less: cost written-off during the year - (167,564 ) Add: additions during the year 10,495 - Less: accumulated depreciation (1,123 ) (167,564 ) Add: accumulated depreciation written-off during the year - 167,564 Net office equipment 9,372 - Equipment under hire purchase, at cost - 594,626 Less: accumulated depreciation - (594,626 ) Net equipment under hire purchase - - Leasehold improvements, at cost - 465,380 Less: cost written-off during the year - (465,380 ) Add: additions during the year - - Less: accumulated depreciation - (465,380 ) Add: accumulated depreciation written-off during the year - 465,380 Net leasehold improvements - - Total net property, plant and equipment 457,178 42,285 Reconciliation of property, plant and equipment Opening gross carrying amount 1,096,489 3,336,224 Add: additions purchased during the year 594,693 38,100 Less: cost written-off during the year (470,713 ) (2,277,835 ) Closing gross carrying amount 1,220,469 1,096,489 Opening accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (1,054,204 ) (3,266,891 ) Add: accumulated depreciation written-off during the year 470,713 2,277,835 Less: depreciation expense charged (179,800 ) (65,148 ) Closing accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (763,291 ) (1,054,204 ) Total net property, plant and equipment 457,178 42,285 Reconciliation of movements in property, plant and equipment by asset category for the year ended June 30, 2021 Opening

net Additions Disposals Closing net Asset category carrying Amount $ during year

$ during year

$ Depreciation expense $ carrying amount $ Laboratory equipment 20,851 557,655 - (165,617 ) 412,889 Computer equipment 21,434 26,543 - (13,060 ) 34,917 Office equipment - 10,495 - (1,123 ) 9,372 Leasehold improvements - - - - - Totals 42,285 594,693 - (179,800 ) 457,178 Reconciliation of movements in property, plant and equipment by asset category for the year ended June 30, 2020 Opening net Additions Disposals Closing net Asset category carrying Amount $ during

year

$ during

year

$ Depreciation expense $ carrying amount $ Laboratory equipment 40,512 22,827 - (42,488 ) 20,851 Computer equipment 28,397 15,273 - (22,236 ) 21,434 Leasehold improvements 424 - - (424 ) - Totals 69,333 38,100 - (65,148 ) 42,285 F-28 14.TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES (CURRENT) Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Trade payables 269,665 350,151 Accrued expenses 485,422 330,845 Other payables 5,263 42,728 Total current trade and other payables 760,350 723,724 15.PROVISIONS (CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT) Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Current provisions Annual leave 171,398 152,239 Long service leave 201,782 189,104 Make good (1) 91,590 91,590 Total current provisions 464,770 432,933 Non-current provisions Long service leave 8,860 1,927 Make good (1) - - Total non-current provisions 8,860 1,927 Total provisions 473,630 434,860 (1) Make good provision F-29 15.PROVISIONS (CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT) (cont.) Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Reconciliation of annual leave provision Balance at the beginning of the financial year 152,239 152,352 Add: obligation accrued during the year 62,461 38,270 Less: utilised during the year (43,302 ) (38,383 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 171,398 152,239 Reconciliation of long service leave provision Balance at the beginning of the financial year 191,031 244,549 Add: obligation accrued during the year 19,611 3,454 Less: utilised during the year - (56,972 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 210,642 191,031 16. BORROWING Consolidated 2021 2020 Current Non-Current Total Current Non-Current Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Unsecured Other loan - - - - 52,252 52,252 On May 4, 2020, the Company was granted a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which ensures the Company could continue to pay its employees and cover certain costs for up to 8 weeks after the loan was made available to the Company. The following were the terms of the loan availed: ● PPP loan had fixed interest rate of 1 %. ● Loan had a maturity of 2 years. ● No collateral or personal guarantees were required. ● Neither the government nor lenders charged small businesses any fees. The loan availed had the following conditions for the Company to seek its forgiveness: ● Forgiveness was based on the Company maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. ● Forgiveness would be reduced if full-time headcount declined, or if salaries and wages decreased. On February 8, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) determined that the amount the Company requested for forgiveness on the Paycheck Protection Program loan was fully approved. The resulting credit has been recorded as a government grant in other income. 17.LEASE LIABILITIES (a) Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position The statement of financial position shows the following amounts relating to leases: Consolidated 2021 2020 $ $ Right-of-use assets Right of use-of-assets 180,528 397,945 Lease Liabilities Lease liabilities - Current 179,626 240,915 Lease liabilities - Non-Current 24,412 188,621 Total 204,038 429,536 F-30 17. LEASE LIABILITIES (Cont.) (b) Amounts recognised in the statement of profit or loss The statement of profit or loss under general and administrative expenses includes the following amounts relating to leases: 2021 2020 $ $ Depreciation charge of right-of-use assets Depreciation Expense (for Leased Assets) 212,474 200,785 Interest expense (included in general and administrative expenses) 16,338 37,375 During the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the total cash outflow was $358,020. (c) The Company's leasing activities and how these leases are accounted for: The Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases during the year ended June 30, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. The modified approach does not require restatement of comparative periods. Instead, the cumulative impact of applying IFRS 16 is accounted for as an adjustment to equity at the start of the current accounting period in which it is first applied, known as the 'date of initial application'. For any new contracts entered into on or after July 1, 2019, the Company considers whether a contract is, or contains a lease. A lease is defined as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this definition the Company assesses whether the contract meets three key evaluations which are whether: ● the contract contains an identified asset, which is either explicitly identified in the contract or implicitly specified by being identified at the time the asset is made available to the Company, ● the Company has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the defined scope of the contract, ● the Company has the right to direct the use of the identified asset throughout the period of use. The Company assess whether it has the right to direct 'how and for what purpose' the asset is used throughout the period of use. Leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Company. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: ● fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable, ● amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees, ● the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and ● payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the Company's incremental borrowing rate. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: ● the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability, ● any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received, ● any initial direct costs, and ● restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. F-31 17. LEASE LIABILITIES (Cont.) (d) COVID-19 Impact on Leases On June 25, 2020, the Company obtained a rent concession for its leased premises. The terms of the concession are as follows: ● 15% waiver for the period April 1 through to September 30, 2020. ● 15% deferral for the period April 1 through to September 30, 2020. ● 70% due and payable on the first of each month in line with the lease. ● No interest on deferred payment. ● No increase of rent during the period April 1 through to September 30, 2020. ● The lease has been extended by 6 months from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. The above was treated as lease modification and adjustments were made to the right-of-use assets and corresponding current and non-current liabilities for the year ended June 30, 2020 have been according to the amendments issued by the IASB towards IFRS 16. The net impact of the variation resulted in an increase on the right -of-use assets balance amounted to A$88,103and non-current liabilities increased by A$94,626. 18.CONTRIBUTED EQUITY Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Issued and paid-up capital Fully paid Ordinary Shares 153,574,974 140,111,073 Total contributed equity 153,574,974 140,111,073 Movements in shares on issue Consolidated Year ended June 30, 2020 Number of Shares $ Balance at the beginning of the financial year 2,938,134,143 125,498,824 Shares issued during the year 4,575,645,600 21,793,678 Less: transaction costs arising on share issue (i) - (7,181,429 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 7,513,779,743 140,111,073 Consolidated Year ended June 30, 2021 Number of Shares $ Balance at the beginning of the financial year 7,513,779,743 140,111,073 Shares issued during the year 1,502,947,000 17,409,150 Less: transaction costs arising on share issue - (3,945,249 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 9,016,726,743 153,574,974 (i) The details of securities arising on shares issued for the year ended June 30, 2021 are as below: ● On July 17, 2020, the Company issued 114,447,000 new ordinary shares at the exercise of 166,066,050 warrants issued on 16 July, 2019, at no cash consideration and exercisable at United States Dollars (US$) 0.0053 that were issued to underwriters along with capital raised in May 2019. ● On July 17, 2020, the Company issued 18,500,000 new ordinary shares at the exercise of 18,500,000 options issued on October 30, 2019, at $ 0.008 (0.8 cents) per option, expiring October 29, 2022 to various underwriters. ● On July 21, 2020, the Company closed a registered direct offering of 1,025,000 American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'), each representing six hundred (600) of the Company's ordinary shares, at the purchase price of United States Dollars (US$) US$5.00 per ADS - or in Australian Dollars $0.012 per ordinary share. H.C Wainwright & Co acted as the placement agent for this offering. Against the offering, the Company issued 365,000,000 shares to several US institutional investors pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1. The Company issued 250,000,000 shares to several US institutional investors pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A. The Company issued 156,000,000 warrants exercisable at US$0.004166 and 39,975,000 warrants exercisable at US$0.00104 each (unless exercised using the Cashless Exercise), both expiring December 21, 2025 to H.C. Wainwright & Co, which formed part of cost of raising capital which were approved at the AGM held on 10 December 2020. ● On December 21, 2020, the Company issued 12,850,000 options with an exercise price of $ 0.008 (0.8 cents) per option, expiring December 1, 2023 issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on the ASX. ● On December 21, 2020 and following the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on December 10, 2020, the Company issued performance rights expiring on December 21, 2023 for nil consideration to the following Directors: ○ Mr. Nick Burrows issued with 5,000,000 Class A performance rights. ○ Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki issued with 7,500,000 Class A performance rights, 25,000,000 Class B performance rights and 25,000,000 Class C performance rights. ○ Mr. Peter Rubinstein issued with 7,500,000 Class A performance rights, 25,000,000 Class B performance rights and 25,000,000 Class C performance rights. ○ Dr. Lindsay Wakefield issued with 5,000,000 Class A performance rights. ● On January 25, 2021 the Company issued 750,000,000 new ordinary shares pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A. ● On February 4, 2021 the Company issued 2,500,000 new ordinary shares at the exercise of 2,500,000 options issued on March 5, 2020, at $0.008 (0.8 cents) per option, expiring March 5, 2023 to various underwriters. ● On March 10, 2021, the Company issued 2,500,000 new ordinary shares at the exercise of 2,500,000 options issued on October 30, 2019, at $0.008 (0.8 cents) per option, expiring October 29, 2022 to various underwriters. Terms and conditions of contributed equity Ordinary shares have the right to receive dividends as declared and, in the event of winding up the Company, to participate in the proceeds from the sale of all surplus assets in proportion to the number of and amounts paid up on shares held. Ordinary shares, which have no par value, entitle their holder to one vote, either in person or by proxy, at a meeting of the Company. F-32 19. RESERVES During the year ended June 30, 2021 the Company identified an error in the accounting for its representative warrants and the table below reflected the correction of an immaterial prior period error. Consolidated 2021 $ 2020 $ Foreign currency translation 718,955 756,423 Share-based payments 10,314,324 9,172,148 Total reserves 11,033,279 9,928,571 Reconciliation of foreign currency translation reserve Balance at the beginning of the financial year 756,423 789,598 Add: net currency translation gain / (loss) (37,468 ) (33,175 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 718,955 756,423 Reconciliation of share-based payments reserve Balance at the beginning of the financial year 9,172,148 5,220,334 Add: share-based payments expense - 263,387 Add: Issue of options/warrants to underwriters - 3,770,411 Add: Issue of performance rights 622,725 - Add: Issue of options/warrants 1,542,356 - Less: Options expired (49,438 ) - Less: Exercise of options/warrants (973,467 ) - Less: Reversal of Performance Rights expenses in prior year (1) - (81,984 ) Balance at the end of the financial year 10,314,324 9,172,148 The company revised the previous audited financial statements to reflect the correction of an immaterial error. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. (1) During the year ended June 30, 2020, 3,750,000 performance rights previously issued to Mr. Xue Lee in the year ended June 30, 2019 were forfeited. Additionally, 57,500,000 performance rights previously issued to Dr. Paul Kasian in the year ended June 30, 2019 were forfeited in the year ended June 30, 2020. Due to the forfeiture of performance rights, a reversal amounting to A$ 81,984 relating to previously expensed amounts was accounted for during the current reporting period. During the financial year ended 30 June 2020, the following warrants were issued to as a part of capital raising costs: Warrants issued to Grant date for warrants issued Number of warrants issued Aegis Corp July 16, 2019 166,066,050 2020 Grant Date July 16, 2019 Warrants issued 166,066,050 Dividend yield - Historic volatility and expected volatility 152 % Option exercise price A$ 0.008 Fair value of warrants at grant date A$ 0.006 Weighted average exercise price A$ 0.008 Risk free interest rate 1.05 % Model used Black-Scholes Expected life of an warrant 5 years Valuation amount A$ 890,113 F-33 19. RESERVES (Cont.) During the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the following warrants were reclassified from Other Financial Liabilities to Other Reserves. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. 2020 Valuation date April 3, 2020 Grant Date April 3, 2020 Warrants issued 40,114,200 Underlying asset price A$ 0.0050 Risk free rate 0.411 % Volatility 140.54 % Exercise price presented in United States Dollar US$ 0.00365 Exchange rate at valuation date A$ 1 to US$0.5995 Exercise price presented in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0061 Time to maturity of underlying warrants (years) 5 Value per warrant in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0044 Model used Binomial Valuation amount A$ 175,137 2020 Valuation date April 23, 2020 Grant Date April 23, 2020 Warrants issued 28,177,578 Underlying asset price A$ 0.0060 Risk free rate 0.444 % Volatility 142.70 % Exercise price presented in United States Dollar US$ 0.00417 Exchange rate at valuation date A$ 1 to US$0.6369 Exercise price presented in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0065 Time to maturity of underlying warrants (years) 5 Value per warrant in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0053 Model used Binomial Valuation amount A$ 149,693 During the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the following warrants were reclassified from Other Financial Liabilities to Other Reserves. See Note 2(a)(v) for additional information. The following warrants were revalued as at the date of shareholder approval. 2021 2020 Valuation date July 21, 2020 June 1, 2020 Grant Date June 1, 2020 June 1, 2020 Warrants issued 156,000,000 156,000,000 Underlying asset price A$ 0.0070 A$ 0.0060 Risk free rate 0.34 % 0.397 % Volatility 135.64 % 142.94 % Exercise price presented in United States Dollar US$ 0.00417 US$ 0.00417 Exchange rate at valuation date A$ 1 to US$0.7127 A$ 1 to US$0.6797 Exercise price presented in Australian Dollar A$ 0.00541 A$ 0.0061 Time to maturity of underlying warrants (years) 5 5 Value per warrant in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0062 A$ 0.0054 Model used Binomial Binomial Valuation amount A$ 1,462,442 A$ 848,252 During the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the following warrants were issued to as a part of capital raising costs. 2021 Valuation date July 21, 2020 Grant Date June 1, 2020 Warrants issued 39,975,000 Underlying asset price A$ 0.0070 Risk free rate 0.42 % Volatility 148.66 % Exercise price presented in United States Dollar US$ 0.00417 Exchange rate at valuation date A$ 1 to US$0.7127 Exercise price presented in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0146 Time to maturity of underlying warrants (years) 5 Value per warrant in Australian Dollar A$ 0.009 Model used Binomial Valuation amount A$ 360,017 2021 Valuation date January 25, 2021 Grant Date January 25, 2021 Warrants issued 48,750,000 Underlying asset price A$ 0.0110 Risk free rate 0.414 % Volatility 147.29 % Exercise price presented in United States Dollar US$ 0.0109 Exchange rate at valuation date A$ 1 to US$0.7708 Exercise price presented in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0142 Time to maturity of underlying warrants (years) 5 Value per warrant in Australian Dollar A$ 0.0098 Model used Binomial