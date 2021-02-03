Log in
Genetic Technologies : Appendix 3G

02/03/2021
This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Genetic Technologies Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 009 212 328

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

GTG

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

4 February 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the

circumstances of the issue here:

Performance Rights to be issued to the CEO

pursuant to employment agreement.

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 2

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

details of a URL link for a document lodged

with ASX detailing the terms of the

+employee incentive scheme or a

summary of the terms.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

Performance Rights issued to reward and

incentivise CEO.

2.2d.2

Please provide any further information

needed to understand the circumstances in

which you are notifying the issue of these

+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)

why the issue of the +securities has not

been previously announced to the market

in an Appendix 3B

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 3

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3G

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

3A.2

*Number of +securities being issued

3A.3a

*Will the +securities being issued rank

Yes or No

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3A.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

Yes or No

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

3A.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes".

3A.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No".

3A.3e

*Please state the extent to which the

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

Part 3B - number and type of +securities being issued (new class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "new class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3B.1

*Security description

Class D Performance rights exercisable

upon the Share price reaching $0.016 or

greater for more than 15 day consecutive

ASX trading days and expiring 4 February

2024.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.



Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
